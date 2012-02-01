Image 1 of 20 Race leader Tiernan Locke in the press conference (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 20 Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 20 Garmin-Sharp at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 20 The Devon flag was on display all day (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 20 The final sprint to the line in Tour of Britain stage 7 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 20 Samuel Sanchez seems even more pleased than Urtasun (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 20 Nathan Haas wins the sprint for sixth with the gold jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 20 Jonathan Tiernan Locke crosses the finish line of stage 7 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 20 Samuel Sanchez inspects his cheese for being most aggressive rider (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 20 Pablo Urtasun at the press conference (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 20 Luke Rowe signs autographs for a young fan (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 20 Tour of Britain leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 13 of 20 Tour of Britain stage 7 winner Pablo Urtasun (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 14 of 20 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) signs autographs prior to the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 20 The four jerseys at the start (leader, points, sprints, KOM) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 20 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the break (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 20 The bunch climbs on Dartmoor (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 20 Russell Downing (Endura) leads the peloton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 20 The peloton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 20 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) in gold after stage 7 (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Pablo Urtasun (Eukaltel Euskadi) won stage 7 of the Tour of Britain, which ran from Barnstable (on the north coast of Devon) to Dartmouth (on the south coast of Devon). Second place, in a four-up sprint, went to Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) with Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third. The gold leader's jersey stayed on the shoulders of Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), while the demanding stage saw Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) relegated from second to fourth overall and Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) jumping one place to take the runner up spot. Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) now holds third place overall.

If there were ever a perfect bike race in Britain, then today's stage was probably it: balmy September sunshine, stunning scenery and huge crowds which many of the 85 starters happily compared to the Tour de France. Add to that some seriously aggressive riding with names like Samuel Sanchez and Ivan Basso and voila! With the public still giddy from the success of Bradley Wiggins, there was extra reason for them to cheer today as the race leader, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke, is not only British but also lives just down the road in Plymouth in Devon.

Although JTL, as he is known, was not in the day-long break out of which the Spanish rider, Pablo Urtasun took the win, he actually increased his lead from yesterday by five seconds to 18 today over second placed Haas.

Shortly after the start in Barnstable after a number of minor skirmishes, a break of 10 riders found some cohesion, the remnants of which battled on to contest the sprint in Dartmouth. The riders were: Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi), Jan Barta (Team NetApp), Nikita Novikov (Vacansoleil DCM), Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh GAC), Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly), Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4-Giordana Racing).

Despite the chasing bunch, led for much of the time by Tiernan-Locke's Endura teammates, the break stayed clear thanks to a high tempo on the climbs by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi).

The Spaniard's efforts were not in vain as he was awarded the most aggressive rider award of a large round of cheese! A smiling Sanchez said later, "Today the stage was very, very hard and I am training for the Worlds so my job in this stage is for my teammate. He won the stage, and I am very, very happy for him. He is my friend, in another race he has worked for me and today I worked for him. The Tour is incredible. More people, beautiful mountains. I live in the north of Spain and it is very similar to England."

As the race crossed the beautiful but testing Dartmoor the lead of the breakaway yo-yoed and a one point was over four minutes but by the time the race finished the times were much closer as riders crossed the line in small groups. Stage winner Urtasun said after the race,

"We spoke about halfway through the race that Sanchez would do everything possible to get a victory for me. So in the last 10km he did all the work possible and finally it paid off with a victory.

"I came here with the intention of trying to win a stage. On the first day, when I got all those (KoM) points I wasn't really aiming for it. It is much more important to win a stage. When I went over today in first position [at the KOM] I wasn't really sprinting for it as Kristian [House] has got enough points and tomorrow I think my legs will be too tired to keep fighting for it.’

Asked who he was most worried about on today's 173-kilometre stage he replied, "Marc de Maar was going well, but I had Sanchez with me and we were working really well. We worked together and although it was a bit of a difficult descent we pulled it off."

The local boy and race leader Tiernan-Locke spoke at the press conference about what was clearly an emotional day, "It was fantastic today. What we saw over the two main climbs in Dartmoor; the crowds up there. I was trying to look out for people I knew but you couldn't, it was a wall of sound and people. It was amazing. I had goose-bumps riding up there, and just to be leading. Yeah, I won't forget that.’"

Going into tomorrow’s final stage as race leader, Tiernan-Locke said, "There are not enough time bonuses on the road, well technically there is, but I think Haas would have to take them all and win the stage which I don't think will happen so I can't lose it that way. I just got to not lose time on the sprints so we'll have to ride for the sprints and there will be other teams interested in that and I am not going to get dropped on the climbs. We showed we were up to it today and I am sure we'll be up to it tomorrow."

If Jonathan Tiernan-Locke holds onto his overall lead when the race finishes tomorrow in Guildford, he will become the first British winner of the Tour of Britain. "It hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest. I think I will ride the Worlds and then that's my season done so I will reflect on it a bit then. When it's over, then I will think about it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:20:31 2 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:02 5 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:38 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:46 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 8 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 11 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 13 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 17 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:05 18 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:21 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:23 20 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:01:25 21 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:27 23 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:01:38 24 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 25 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 26 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 27 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 29 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 32 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 33 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 35 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:02:19 37 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:02:26 38 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:02:45 39 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:02:51 41 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:02:54 42 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:57 43 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:58 44 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:04 45 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:03 46 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 47 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:06:12 49 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 51 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 52 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 53 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 54 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 55 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:14 56 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:06:16 57 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:06:22 58 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:33 59 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 60 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:53 61 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 62 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 64 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 65 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 67 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 68 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 69 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:10:55 70 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 71 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:19 72 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 73 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:08 74 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 75 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:21:47 76 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 77 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 78 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 79 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 80 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:21:57 DNS Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC DNF Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana DNF Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor DNF Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 pts 2 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 13 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 5 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 11 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 10 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 8 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 8 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 7 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 6 11 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 4 13 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 14 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1

KOM 1 - South Hill (Cat 2 at 22.6km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 5 3 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

KOM 2 - Merrivale (Cat 1 at 90.2km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 5 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 7 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 9 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 2 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1

KOM 3 - Coffin Stone (Cat 1 at 104.9km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 4 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 6 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 8 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 3 9 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 2 10 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 1 - Great Torrington, 18.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 3 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 1

Sprint 2 - Kingsbridge, 145.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 3 - Slapton Ley, 158.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 3 3 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13:02:21 2 Team NetApp 0:01:22 3 Saur - Sojasun 0:02:27 4 Node 4 - Giordana 0:03:16 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 6 Raleigh - GAC 0:03:55 7 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:06 8 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:06:10 9 UK Youth Cycling 0:08:26 10 Rapha Condor 0:08:40 11 Garmin - Sharp 0:09:14 12 IG - Sigma Sport 0:09:56 13 Great Britain 0:10:09 14 Endura Racing 0:10:16 15 Sky Procycling 0:11:06 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:44 17 Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:51

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 5:38:14 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:18 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:23 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:02 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:01 7 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:26 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:21 11 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:04:52 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:04:54 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:05:43 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:53 15 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:15 16 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 17 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:04 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:07:11 20 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:37 21 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:11:10 22 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:12:22 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 0:12:58 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:13:02 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:13:34 26 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:39 27 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 0:13:56 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:26 29 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 30 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:16:39 31 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:18:02 32 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:18:20 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:18:33 34 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:19:25 35 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:19:36 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:15 37 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:28 38 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:20:32 39 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:20:36 40 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:20:44 41 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:03 42 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:04 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:21:25 44 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:39 45 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:22:13 46 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:22:32 47 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:12 48 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:24:57 49 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:14 50 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:41 51 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:46 52 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:13 53 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:30:15 54 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:19 55 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:27 56 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:33:26 57 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:35:19 58 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:35:54 59 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:37:09 60 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:38 61 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:39:28 62 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:39:32 63 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 0:40:42 64 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:59 65 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:43:28 66 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:43:49 67 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:44:11 68 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:46:16 69 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:49:03 70 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:49:18 71 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:37 72 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:51:09 73 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:52:21 74 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:53:05 75 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:53:39 76 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 1:02:37 77 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:51 78 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 1:06:01 79 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 1:07:09 80 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:18:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 51 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 44 7 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 38 8 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 34 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 32 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 31 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 26 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 18 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 16 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 17 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 15 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 15 19 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 21 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 12 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 11 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 10 24 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 25 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 8 29 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 30 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 7 32 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 6 34 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 35 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 36 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 37 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 38 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 39 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 40 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 41 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 42 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1 43 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1 44 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 30 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 23 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 13 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 11 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 10 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 8 11 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 8 12 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 14 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 15 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 16 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 17 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 19 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 5 20 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 21 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 22 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 4 23 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 24 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 27 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 29 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 86 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 49 4 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 35 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 32 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 26 8 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 24 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 10 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 11 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 23 12 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 13 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 19 14 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 19 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 16 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 17 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 18 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 19 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 17 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 21 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 22 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 15 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 14 25 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 26 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 11 28 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 8 30 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 6 32 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 34 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 4 35 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 36 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 37 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 38 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 41 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1 42 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 1 43 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 44 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1 45 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 1 46 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1