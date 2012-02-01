Urtasun wins in Dartmouth
Tiernan-Locke retains overall lead
Pablo Urtasun (Eukaltel Euskadi) won stage 7 of the Tour of Britain, which ran from Barnstable (on the north coast of Devon) to Dartmouth (on the south coast of Devon). Second place, in a four-up sprint, went to Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) with Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third. The gold leader's jersey stayed on the shoulders of Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), while the demanding stage saw Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) relegated from second to fourth overall and Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) jumping one place to take the runner up spot. Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) now holds third place overall.
If there were ever a perfect bike race in Britain, then today's stage was probably it: balmy September sunshine, stunning scenery and huge crowds which many of the 85 starters happily compared to the Tour de France. Add to that some seriously aggressive riding with names like Samuel Sanchez and Ivan Basso and voila! With the public still giddy from the success of Bradley Wiggins, there was extra reason for them to cheer today as the race leader, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke, is not only British but also lives just down the road in Plymouth in Devon.
Although JTL, as he is known, was not in the day-long break out of which the Spanish rider, Pablo Urtasun took the win, he actually increased his lead from yesterday by five seconds to 18 today over second placed Haas.
Shortly after the start in Barnstable after a number of minor skirmishes, a break of 10 riders found some cohesion, the remnants of which battled on to contest the sprint in Dartmouth. The riders were: Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi), Jan Barta (Team NetApp), Nikita Novikov (Vacansoleil DCM), Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh GAC), Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly), Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4-Giordana Racing).
Despite the chasing bunch, led for much of the time by Tiernan-Locke's Endura teammates, the break stayed clear thanks to a high tempo on the climbs by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi).
The Spaniard's efforts were not in vain as he was awarded the most aggressive rider award of a large round of cheese! A smiling Sanchez said later, "Today the stage was very, very hard and I am training for the Worlds so my job in this stage is for my teammate. He won the stage, and I am very, very happy for him. He is my friend, in another race he has worked for me and today I worked for him. The Tour is incredible. More people, beautiful mountains. I live in the north of Spain and it is very similar to England."
As the race crossed the beautiful but testing Dartmoor the lead of the breakaway yo-yoed and a one point was over four minutes but by the time the race finished the times were much closer as riders crossed the line in small groups. Stage winner Urtasun said after the race,
"We spoke about halfway through the race that Sanchez would do everything possible to get a victory for me. So in the last 10km he did all the work possible and finally it paid off with a victory.
"I came here with the intention of trying to win a stage. On the first day, when I got all those (KoM) points I wasn't really aiming for it. It is much more important to win a stage. When I went over today in first position [at the KOM] I wasn't really sprinting for it as Kristian [House] has got enough points and tomorrow I think my legs will be too tired to keep fighting for it.’
Asked who he was most worried about on today's 173-kilometre stage he replied, "Marc de Maar was going well, but I had Sanchez with me and we were working really well. We worked together and although it was a bit of a difficult descent we pulled it off."
The local boy and race leader Tiernan-Locke spoke at the press conference about what was clearly an emotional day, "It was fantastic today. What we saw over the two main climbs in Dartmoor; the crowds up there. I was trying to look out for people I knew but you couldn't, it was a wall of sound and people. It was amazing. I had goose-bumps riding up there, and just to be leading. Yeah, I won't forget that.’"
Going into tomorrow’s final stage as race leader, Tiernan-Locke said, "There are not enough time bonuses on the road, well technically there is, but I think Haas would have to take them all and win the stage which I don't think will happen so I can't lose it that way. I just got to not lose time on the sprints so we'll have to ride for the sprints and there will be other teams interested in that and I am not going to get dropped on the climbs. We showed we were up to it today and I am sure we'll be up to it tomorrow."
If Jonathan Tiernan-Locke holds onto his overall lead when the race finishes tomorrow in Guildford, he will become the first British winner of the Tour of Britain. "It hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest. I think I will ride the Worlds and then that's my season done so I will reflect on it a bit then. When it's over, then I will think about it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:20:31
|2
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:02
|5
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:38
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:46
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|11
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|17
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:05
|18
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:21
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:23
|20
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:01:25
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|23
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:01:38
|24
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|25
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|26
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|27
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|29
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|33
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|35
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:02:19
|37
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:02:26
|38
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:02:45
|39
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:02:51
|41
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:02:54
|42
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:57
|43
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:58
|44
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:04
|45
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:03
|46
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|47
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:06:12
|49
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|51
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|52
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|53
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|54
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|55
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|56
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:06:16
|57
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:06:22
|58
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:33
|59
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:53
|61
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|62
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|64
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|65
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|66
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|67
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|68
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|69
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:10:55
|70
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|71
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:19
|72
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|73
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:08
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|75
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:21:47
|76
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|77
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|78
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|79
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|80
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:21:57
|DNS
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|DNF
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|DNF
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|5
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|11
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|8
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|7
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|11
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|13
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|14
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|3
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|5
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|7
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|2
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|4
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|6
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|3
|9
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|2
|10
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|3
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:02:21
|2
|Team NetApp
|0:01:22
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:27
|4
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:03:16
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|6
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:03:55
|7
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:06
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:06:10
|9
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:08:26
|10
|Rapha Condor
|0:08:40
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:14
|12
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:09:56
|13
|Great Britain
|0:10:09
|14
|Endura Racing
|0:10:16
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:06
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|17
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|5:38:14
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:18
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:23
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:01
|7
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:26
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:21
|11
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:04:52
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:04:54
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:05:43
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:53
|15
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:15
|16
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:04
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:07:11
|20
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:37
|21
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:11:10
|22
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:12:22
|23
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:58
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:13:02
|25
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:13:34
|26
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:39
|27
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:13:56
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:26
|29
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|30
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:16:39
|31
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:18:02
|32
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:18:20
|33
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:18:33
|34
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:19:25
|35
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:19:36
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:15
|37
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:28
|38
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:20:32
|39
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:20:36
|40
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:20:44
|41
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:03
|42
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:04
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:21:25
|44
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:39
|45
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:22:13
|46
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:22:32
|47
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:12
|48
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:24:57
|49
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:14
|50
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:41
|51
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:46
|52
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:13
|53
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:30:15
|54
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:19
|55
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:27
|56
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:33:26
|57
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:35:19
|58
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:35:54
|59
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:37:09
|60
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:38
|61
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:39:28
|62
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:39:32
|63
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|0:40:42
|64
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:59
|65
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:43:28
|66
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:43:49
|67
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:44:11
|68
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:46:16
|69
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:49:03
|70
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:49:18
|71
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:37
|72
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:51:09
|73
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:52:21
|74
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:53:05
|75
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:53:39
|76
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|1:02:37
|77
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:03:51
|78
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|1:06:01
|79
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|1:07:09
|80
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:18:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|7
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|38
|8
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|34
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|31
|11
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|18
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|16
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|17
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|15
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|19
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|21
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|22
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|11
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|10
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|25
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|29
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|30
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|7
|32
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|33
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|34
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|35
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|36
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|37
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|38
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|39
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|40
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|41
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|42
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|43
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1
|44
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|30
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|23
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|11
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|10
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|11
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|12
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|14
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|15
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|16
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|17
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|20
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|21
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|23
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|24
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|27
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|29
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|86
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|49
|4
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|35
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|32
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|26
|8
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|10
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|11
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|23
|12
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|13
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|19
|14
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|16
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|17
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|18
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|19
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|17
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|21
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|22
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|14
|25
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|26
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|11
|28
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|30
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|6
|32
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|34
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|4
|35
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|36
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|38
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|41
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|42
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|43
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|44
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|45
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|46
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|17:02:01
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|3
|Team NetApp
|0:05:59
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:27
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:14:45
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:18:29
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:55
|8
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:59
|9
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:24:06
|10
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:29:01
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:30:38
|12
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:32:43
|13
|Rapha Condor
|0:41:31
|14
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:42:39
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:18
|16
|Great Britain
|1:05:20
|17
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:31:47
