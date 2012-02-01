Trending

Urtasun wins in Dartmouth

Tiernan-Locke retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Race leader Tiernan Locke in the press conference

Race leader Tiernan Locke in the press conference
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 20

Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 7

Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 20

Garmin-Sharp at the start

Garmin-Sharp at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 20

The Devon flag was on display all day

The Devon flag was on display all day
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 20

The final sprint to the line in Tour of Britain stage 7

The final sprint to the line in Tour of Britain stage 7
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 20

Samuel Sanchez seems even more pleased than Urtasun

Samuel Sanchez seems even more pleased than Urtasun
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 20

Nathan Haas wins the sprint for sixth with the gold jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Nathan Haas wins the sprint for sixth with the gold jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 20

Jonathan Tiernan Locke crosses the finish line of stage 7
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Jonathan Tiernan Locke crosses the finish line of stage 7
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 20

Samuel Sanchez inspects his cheese for being most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Samuel Sanchez inspects his cheese for being most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 20

Pablo Urtasun at the press conference

Pablo Urtasun at the press conference
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 20

Luke Rowe signs autographs for a young fan

Luke Rowe signs autographs for a young fan
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 20

Tour of Britain leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke

Tour of Britain leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke
(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Image 13 of 20

Tour of Britain stage 7 winner Pablo Urtasun

Tour of Britain stage 7 winner Pablo Urtasun
(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Image 14 of 20

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) signs autographs prior to the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) signs autographs prior to the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 20

The four jerseys at the start (leader, points, sprints, KOM)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The four jerseys at the start (leader, points, sprints, KOM)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 20

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the break

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) leads the break
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 20

The bunch climbs on Dartmoor

The bunch climbs on Dartmoor
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 20

Russell Downing (Endura) leads the peloton

Russell Downing (Endura) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 20

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 20

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) in gold after stage 7

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) in gold after stage 7
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Pablo Urtasun (Eukaltel Euskadi) won stage 7 of the Tour of Britain, which ran from Barnstable (on the north coast of Devon) to Dartmouth (on the south coast of Devon). Second place, in a four-up sprint, went to Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) with Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third. The gold leader's jersey stayed on the shoulders of Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), while the demanding stage saw Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) relegated from second to fourth overall and Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) jumping one place to take the runner up spot. Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) now holds third place overall.

If there were ever a perfect bike race in Britain, then today's stage was probably it: balmy September sunshine, stunning scenery and huge crowds which many of the 85 starters happily compared to the Tour de France. Add to that some seriously aggressive riding with names like Samuel Sanchez and Ivan Basso and voila! With the public still giddy from the success of Bradley Wiggins, there was extra reason for them to cheer today as the race leader, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke, is not only British but also lives just down the road in Plymouth in Devon.

Although JTL, as he is known, was not in the day-long break out of which the Spanish rider, Pablo Urtasun took the win, he actually increased his lead from yesterday by five seconds to 18 today over second placed Haas.

Shortly after the start in Barnstable after a number of minor skirmishes, a break of 10 riders found some cohesion, the remnants of which battled on to contest the sprint in Dartmouth. The riders were: Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi), Jan Barta (Team NetApp), Nikita Novikov (Vacansoleil DCM), Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh GAC), Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly), Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4-Giordana Racing).
Despite the chasing bunch, led for much of the time by Tiernan-Locke's Endura teammates, the break stayed clear thanks to a high tempo on the climbs by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel Euskadi).

The Spaniard's efforts were not in vain as he was awarded the most aggressive rider award of a large round of cheese! A smiling Sanchez said later, "Today the stage was very, very hard and I am training for the Worlds so my job in this stage is for my teammate. He won the stage, and I am very, very happy for him. He is my friend, in another race he has worked for me and today I worked for him. The Tour is incredible. More people, beautiful mountains. I live in the north of Spain and it is very similar to England."

As the race crossed the beautiful but testing Dartmoor the lead of the breakaway yo-yoed and a one point was over four minutes but by the time the race finished the times were much closer as riders crossed the line in small groups. Stage winner Urtasun said after the race,

"We spoke about halfway through the race that Sanchez would do everything possible to get a victory for me. So in the last 10km he did all the work possible and finally it paid off with a victory.

"I came here with the intention of trying to win a stage. On the first day, when I got all those (KoM) points I wasn't really aiming for it. It is much more important to win a stage. When I went over today in first position [at the KOM] I wasn't really sprinting for it as Kristian [House] has got enough points and tomorrow I think my legs will be too tired to keep fighting for it.’

Asked who he was most worried about on today's 173-kilometre stage he replied, "Marc de Maar was going well, but I had Sanchez with me and we were working really well. We worked together and although it was a bit of a difficult descent we pulled it off."

The local boy and race leader Tiernan-Locke spoke at the press conference about what was clearly an emotional day, "It was fantastic today. What we saw over the two main climbs in Dartmoor; the crowds up there. I was trying to look out for people I knew but you couldn't, it was a wall of sound and people. It was amazing. I had goose-bumps riding up there, and just to be leading. Yeah, I won't forget that.’"

Going into tomorrow’s final stage as race leader, Tiernan-Locke said, "There are not enough time bonuses on the road, well technically there is, but I think Haas would have to take them all and win the stage which I don't think will happen so I can't lose it that way. I just got to not lose time on the sprints so we'll have to ride for the sprints and there will be other teams interested in that and I am not going to get dropped on the climbs. We showed we were up to it today and I am sure we'll be up to it tomorrow."

If Jonathan Tiernan-Locke holds onto his overall lead when the race finishes tomorrow in Guildford, he will become the first British winner of the Tour of Britain. "It hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest. I think I will ride the Worlds and then that's my season done so I will reflect on it a bit then. When it's over, then I will think about it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:20:31
2Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:02
5Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:38
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:46
7Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
8Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
11Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
13David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
17David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:05
18Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:21
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:23
20Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:01:25
21Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:27
23Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor0:01:38
24Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
25Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
26Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
27Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
28Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
29Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
32Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
33Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
35Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:02:19
37David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:02:26
38Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:02:45
39Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:02:51
41Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:02:54
42Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:57
43Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:58
44Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:04
45Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:03
46Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
47Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:06:12
49Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
51Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
52Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
53Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
54Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
55Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:14
56Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:06:16
57Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:06:22
58Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:08:33
59Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:53
61Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
62Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
63Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
64Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
65Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
67Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
68Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
69Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:10:55
70Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
71Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:11:19
72Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
73Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:08
74Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
75Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:21:47
76Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
77Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
78George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
79Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
80Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:21:57
DNSRussell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
DNFRico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
DNFMichael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
DNFChris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15pts
2Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale13
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
5Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp11
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp10
7Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC9
8Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing8
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp7
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale6
11Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain4
13David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
14Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
15Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1

KOM 1 - South Hill (Cat 2 at 22.6km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing5
3Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
4Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

KOM 2 - Merrivale (Cat 1 at 90.2km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC9
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale8
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
5Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly5
7Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
9Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana2
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1

KOM 3 - Coffin Stone (Cat 1 at 104.9km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC9
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale8
4Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
6Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp3
9Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana2
10Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 1 - Great Torrington, 18.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing3
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana1

Sprint 2 - Kingsbridge, 145.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 3 - Slapton Ley, 158.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale3
3Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi13:02:21
2Team NetApp0:01:22
3Saur - Sojasun0:02:27
4Node 4 - Giordana0:03:16
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
6Raleigh - GAC0:03:55
7An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:06
8Liquigas - Cannondale0:06:10
9UK Youth Cycling0:08:26
10Rapha Condor0:08:40
11Garmin - Sharp0:09:14
12IG - Sigma Sport0:09:56
13Great Britain0:10:09
14Endura Racing0:10:16
15Sky Procycling0:11:06
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:44
17Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:51

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing5:38:14
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:18
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:23
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:02
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:01
7David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
9Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:26
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:21
11Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:04:52
12David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:04:54
13Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:05:43
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:53
15Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:15
16Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
17Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:04
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:07:11
20Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:37
21Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:11:10
22Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor0:12:22
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC0:12:58
24Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:13:02
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:13:34
26Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:13:39
27Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport0:13:56
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:26
29Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
30Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:16:39
31Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:18:02
32Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:18:20
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:18:33
34Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:19:25
35Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:19:36
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:20:15
37Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:28
38David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:20:32
39Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:20:36
40Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor0:20:44
41Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:03
42Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:04
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:21:25
44Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:39
45Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:22:13
46Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale0:22:32
47Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:12
48Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:24:57
49Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:14
50Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:41
51Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:46
52Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:28:13
53Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:30:15
54Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:19
55Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:31:27
56Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:33:26
57Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:35:19
58Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:35:54
59Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:37:09
60Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:38
61Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:39:28
62Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:39:32
63Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor0:40:42
64Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:59
65Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:43:28
66Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:43:49
67Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:44:11
68Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:46:16
69Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:49:03
70Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:49:18
71Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:37
72Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:51:09
73Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:52:21
74Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:53:05
75Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:53:39
76Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain1:02:37
77Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:51
78George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain1:06:01
79Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale1:07:09
80Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:18:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team62pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team53
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp51
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling50
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing44
7Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing38
8Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp34
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp32
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale31
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team29
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp26
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp18
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
15Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team16
16Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
17Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp15
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale15
19Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
21Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain12
22Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC11
23Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing10
24Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
25Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team9
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
28Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain8
29Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
30David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
31Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling7
32Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC6
34Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
35Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
36Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
37Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
38Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
39David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
40Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
41Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
42Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1
43Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1
44Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana30pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana23
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana13
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor11
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team10
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale10
7Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC9
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling8
10Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC8
11Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling8
12Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
13Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale7
14Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
15Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
16Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport6
17Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
18Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
19Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing5
20Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
21Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5
22Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport4
23David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
24Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
27Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
29Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor86pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi67
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC49
4Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing35
5Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana32
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team28
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale26
8Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp24
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi23
10Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly23
11Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport23
12Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly22
13Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC19
14Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport19
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale18
16Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18
17Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling18
18Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale18
19Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana17
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
21Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly16
22Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain15
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team15
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp14
25David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
26Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team12
27Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing11
28Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp8
30Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling6
32Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
34Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC4
35Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
36Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
37Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
38Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling3
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
40Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
41Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1
42Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing1
43Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
44Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1
45Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor1
46Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun17:02:01
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
3Team NetApp0:05:59
4Garmin - Sharp0:12:27
5Endura Racing0:14:45
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:18:29
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:55
8An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:59
9Node 4 - Giordana0:24:06
10UK Youth Cycling0:29:01
11Sky Procycling0:30:38
12Raleigh - GAC0:32:43
13Rapha Condor0:41:31
14IG - Sigma Sport0:42:39
15Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:18
16Great Britain1:05:20
17Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:31:47

 

