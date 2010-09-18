Image 1 of 46 It was another good day for HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 2 of 46 And maybe a little celebratory drink... (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 3 of 46 It was a bubbly blitz from Johnny Hoogerland. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 4 of 46 The boys get into the bubbly. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 5 of 46 Points champion Greg Henderson (l), overall winner Michael Albasini and mountains champ Johnny Hoogerland. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 6 of 46 Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the Tour of Britain podium. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 7 of 46 Time to ditch another bouquet. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 8 of 46 Celebration time for overall winner Michael Albasini. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 9 of 46 Swiss rider Michael Albasini enjoys the view from the podium. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 10 of 46 Tour of Britain champion Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia). (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 11 of 46 Greg Henderson spots a friend from the podium. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 12 of 46 Out go the flowers... (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 13 of 46 Stage winner Andre Greipel on the podium. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 14 of 46 The four HTC-Columbia guys had a couple of things to celebrate. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 15 of 46 The final Tour of Britain podium, with Henderson, Albasini and Hoogerland enjoying their time in the sun. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 16 of 46 Mitch Docker (Skil-Shimano) was all smiles before the final stage in London. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 17 of 46 Team Sky's Russell Downing signs autographs before the final stage start. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 18 of 46 The Vacansoleil boys have been in the thick of the action this week. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 19 of 46 Irish rider Matt Brammeier cuts a lone figure on his attack. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 20 of 46 Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam) was another local favourite. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 21 of 46 Team Sky chased down anything that was off the front. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 22 of 46 The Team Sky bus was a hive of activity. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 23 of 46 Matt Brammeier put in a big effort on his solo attacking move. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 24 of 46 A pre-race massage was just the ticket... (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 25 of 46 The HTC-Columbia boys protect race leader Micahel Albasini. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 26 of 46 Richie Porte has had a stellar rookie year and that continued this week in Britain. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 27 of 46 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) goes for the points. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 28 of 46 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) before the start. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 29 of 46 Britain's biggest cycling event had come to ol' London town... (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 30 of 46 The Royal Albert Dock was part of the day's parcours. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 31 of 46 The pace was high during the final stage in London. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 32 of 46 Andre Greipel gets another stage win, his third for the event. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 33 of 46 Team Sky's Greg Henderson gives it everything with the champagne. (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule) Image 34 of 46 The Sigma Sport-Specialized team relax at the start in London (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 35 of 46 Greg Henderson in the points jersey. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 36 of 46 Albasini lets the champagne loose. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 37 of 46 The final winners of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 38 of 46 Team Sky leads the chase. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 39 of 46 One of the early breakaways. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 40 of 46 Matt Brammeier on the attack. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 41 of 46 Mark Renshaw leads under the docklands light railway (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 42 of 46 Johnny Hoogerland goes to the front. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 43 of 46 Michael Albasini receives his Tour of Britain trophy. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 44 of 46 Michael Albasini in yellow at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 45 of 46 The peloton passes the Royal Albert Dock (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 46 of 46 Andre Greipel topped off a successful Tour of Britain for HTC-Columbia with the final stage victory. (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Securing his third win of this year's race and his 20th professional victory of the season, André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took the bunch sprint in London ahead of Sebastien Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) and Britain’s own Roger Hammond (Cervélo Test Team).

After seven stages racing through some of the most beautiful parts of Great Britain, the Tour of Britain held its final stage in the hustle and bustle of the regenerated docklands of east London on a 7.5 mile closed road circuit.

The city’s vibrant atmosphere was matched by the furious racing that has been constant in this years race, with Greipel, as he has done throughout this edition of Britain's premier cycling event, again dominating the sprint finish.

The overall lead of Greipel’s team mate Michael Albasini also went unchallenged, with the 29-year-old rider becoming the first Swiss winner of the Tour of Britain. On a fast, flat stage there were unlikely to be large time gaps, however, the top three on general classification changed when Greg Henderson won the first two intermediate sprints and gained six seconds to move up to third place and depose Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) to fourth overall.

The podium was rounded out by King of the Mountains winner Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), sprint competition winner Michael Golas (Vacansoleil) and points classification champ Greg Henderson (Team Sky). The day’s combativity award was rightly awarded to Irish national road champion Matt Brammeier (AN Post Sean Kelly).

But the biggest award went to Albasini, who finished a tough week in the best way possible. "I feel perfect; I'm very happy about this victory. It's a really important victory for me because it's the first one this season," he said. "Two days after my stage win I was a little bit sick and lost power and was nearly ready to go home like Tony Martin had done, so I'm really happy that I could defend the jersey thanks to my team mates."

Stage eight, the TfL London Stage (sponsored by Transport for London) saw large crowds lining the traffic free route that went through Silvertown, Canning Town (across the river Thames from the Millenium Dome), past Royal Victoria Dock (Excel Centre) and returning via Royal Albert Dock to the turn at Cyprus and finishing outside the state of the art Newham Council Office.

In an effort for final glory there were attacks too numerous to mention with one break going after another and in a change to the normal pattern of this year’s race it wasn’t simply Sky and Columbia who were chasing - all the teams without a rider in the break took a turn at the front.

Although the Sky team won a stage (stage two) and the points jersey courtesy of Greg Henderson, its inaugural Tour of Britain didn’t go all to plan. Henderson explained that some of the squad's objectives were still met, regardless of its missing out on the overall victory.

"Obviously it's nice winning one of the jerseys, it was an objective of Team Sky," said Henderson. "Today we had a chance to move up in the GC and the team rode strongly so we managed to do that. So, we finished third overall and the points classification and a stage win so its been a pretty successful week.

"It's been a tough week, that's for sure. It's been a very stressful and very tough week, but the team did a fantastic job. It was a tough, tough course this year with really lumpy stages which made some really good racing."





"The British fans were awesome, really awesome. Some of the crowds were two or three deep - it's great to see such a big turnout. We wanted to put on a good show for the public because it's a home race," said Henderson.

"We wanted a classification jersey and we ticked that box, we wanted a stage win and we ticked that box and we wanted to put someone on the podium in the overall and we just managed to tick that box today."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:57:07 2 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 13 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 15 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 19 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 22 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 23 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 28 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 34 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 37 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 38 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 39 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 40 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 41 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 42 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 43 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 46 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 47 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 48 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 49 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 50 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 51 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:00:13 54 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 55 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:00:15 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 58 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 59 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 60 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 62 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:28 63 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:33 64 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 65 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 0:00:54 66 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 67 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 69 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:06 70 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:10 71 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 72 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:13 73 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:01:23 74 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:28 75 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 76 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:31 77 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:39 78 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:41 DNF Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 5 pts 2 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 2 4 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 5:51:21 2 Team HTC-Columbia 3 Endura Racing 4 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 5 Topsport Vlaanderen 6 ISD-Neri Giambenini 7 Sky Pro Cycling Team 8 AN Post Sean Kelly 9 Garmin-Transitions 10 Colnago-CSF Inox 11 Motorpoint-Marshalls 12 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 13 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:13 14 Sigma 15 Skil-Shimano 0:00:54 16 Team Raleigh 17 Ireland National Team 0:01:19

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 29:23:47 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:02:12 7 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:30 8 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:32 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:35 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:31 11 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:19 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:01 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:11:20 14 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:11:51 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:12:18 16 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:13:00 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:16 18 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:17 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:25 20 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:13:44 21 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:14:31 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:42 23 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:15:12 24 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:22 25 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:17:19 26 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:46 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:37 28 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:55 29 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:06 30 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:11 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:57 32 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:25 33 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:48 34 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:25:14 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:53 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:24 37 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:30:48 38 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:09 39 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:43 40 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:38:48 41 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:39:05 42 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:39:23 43 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:40:02 44 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:40:03 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:40:24 46 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:57 47 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:41:12 48 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:41:20 49 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:41:42 50 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:00 51 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:18 52 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:19 53 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:42:21 54 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:39 55 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:42:52 56 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:44:07 57 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:44:22 58 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:44:29 59 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:30 60 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:47:37 61 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:47:42 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 63 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:49:04 64 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 65 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:50:36 66 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:51:14 67 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 0:51:26 68 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:51:27 69 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:51:28 70 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:51:55 71 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 0:51:56 72 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:52:03 73 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:38 74 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:53:30 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:53:56 76 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:54:00 77 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:57:58 78 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 1:09:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 50 4 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 45 5 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 6 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 40 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 39 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 38 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 35 10 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 32 11 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 28 12 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 27 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 14 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 22 15 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 22 16 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 22 17 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 18 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 19 19 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 22 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 15 23 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 24 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 25 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 13 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 12 27 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 12 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 29 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 30 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 10 31 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 32 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 34 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 35 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 38 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 41 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 4 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 24 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 17 9 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 13 11 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 12 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 13 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 16 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 20 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 21 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 23 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 6 24 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 25 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 27 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 28 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 31 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 32 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 34 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 35 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 37 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 22 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 9 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 7 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 17 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 5 18 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 19 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 4 20 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 23 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 26 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 27 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 28 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 29 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 2 30 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 31 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 32 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1