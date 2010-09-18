Albasini wins the Tour of Britain
Greipel completes HTC-Columbia dominance with third stage win in London
Securing his third win of this year's race and his 20th professional victory of the season, André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took the bunch sprint in London ahead of Sebastien Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) and Britain’s own Roger Hammond (Cervélo Test Team).
After seven stages racing through some of the most beautiful parts of Great Britain, the Tour of Britain held its final stage in the hustle and bustle of the regenerated docklands of east London on a 7.5 mile closed road circuit.
The city’s vibrant atmosphere was matched by the furious racing that has been constant in this years race, with Greipel, as he has done throughout this edition of Britain's premier cycling event, again dominating the sprint finish.
The overall lead of Greipel’s team mate Michael Albasini also went unchallenged, with the 29-year-old rider becoming the first Swiss winner of the Tour of Britain. On a fast, flat stage there were unlikely to be large time gaps, however, the top three on general classification changed when Greg Henderson won the first two intermediate sprints and gained six seconds to move up to third place and depose Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) to fourth overall.
The podium was rounded out by King of the Mountains winner Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), sprint competition winner Michael Golas (Vacansoleil) and points classification champ Greg Henderson (Team Sky). The day’s combativity award was rightly awarded to Irish national road champion Matt Brammeier (AN Post Sean Kelly).
But the biggest award went to Albasini, who finished a tough week in the best way possible. "I feel perfect; I'm very happy about this victory. It's a really important victory for me because it's the first one this season," he said. "Two days after my stage win I was a little bit sick and lost power and was nearly ready to go home like Tony Martin had done, so I'm really happy that I could defend the jersey thanks to my team mates."
Stage eight, the TfL London Stage (sponsored by Transport for London) saw large crowds lining the traffic free route that went through Silvertown, Canning Town (across the river Thames from the Millenium Dome), past Royal Victoria Dock (Excel Centre) and returning via Royal Albert Dock to the turn at Cyprus and finishing outside the state of the art Newham Council Office.
In an effort for final glory there were attacks too numerous to mention with one break going after another and in a change to the normal pattern of this year’s race it wasn’t simply Sky and Columbia who were chasing - all the teams without a rider in the break took a turn at the front.
Although the Sky team won a stage (stage two) and the points jersey courtesy of Greg Henderson, its inaugural Tour of Britain didn’t go all to plan. Henderson explained that some of the squad's objectives were still met, regardless of its missing out on the overall victory.
"Obviously it's nice winning one of the jerseys, it was an objective of Team Sky," said Henderson. "Today we had a chance to move up in the GC and the team rode strongly so we managed to do that. So, we finished third overall and the points classification and a stage win so its been a pretty successful week.
"It's been a tough week, that's for sure. It's been a very stressful and very tough week, but the team did a fantastic job. It was a tough, tough course this year with really lumpy stages which made some really good racing."
"The British fans were awesome, really awesome. Some of the crowds were two or three deep - it's great to see such a big turnout. We wanted to put on a good show for the public because it's a home race," said Henderson.
"We wanted a classification jersey and we ticked that box, we wanted a stage win and we ticked that box and we wanted to put someone on the podium in the overall and we just managed to tick that box today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:57:07
|2
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|13
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|23
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|28
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|37
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|38
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|39
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|40
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|41
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|42
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|43
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|46
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|47
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|48
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|49
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|50
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|51
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:00:13
|54
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|55
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:15
|57
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|58
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|59
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|60
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|62
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:28
|63
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:33
|64
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|65
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:00:54
|66
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|69
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:06
|70
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:10
|71
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|72
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:13
|73
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:01:23
|74
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:28
|75
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:31
|77
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:39
|78
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:41
|DNF
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|5
|pts
|2
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|2
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|5:51:21
|2
|Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|6
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|7
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|8
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|9
|Garmin-Transitions
|10
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|11
|Motorpoint-Marshalls
|12
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:13
|14
|Sigma
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:54
|16
|Team Raleigh
|17
|Ireland National Team
|0:01:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|29:23:47
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:02:12
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:30
|8
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:32
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:35
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:31
|11
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:19
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:20
|14
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:11:51
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:12:18
|16
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:13:00
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:17
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:25
|20
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:44
|21
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:31
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|23
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:15:12
|24
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:22
|25
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:17:19
|26
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:46
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:37
|28
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|29
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:06
|30
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:11
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|32
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|33
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:48
|34
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:25:14
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:53
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:24
|37
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:30:48
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:09
|39
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:43
|40
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:38:48
|41
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:39:05
|42
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:39:23
|43
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:40:02
|44
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:40:03
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:40:24
|46
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:57
|47
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:41:12
|48
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:41:20
|49
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:41:42
|50
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:00
|51
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:18
|52
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:19
|53
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:42:21
|54
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:39
|55
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:42:52
|56
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:44:07
|57
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:44:22
|58
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:44:29
|59
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:30
|60
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:47:37
|61
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:47:42
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:49:04
|64
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:50:36
|66
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:51:14
|67
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:51:26
|68
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:27
|69
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:51:28
|70
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:51:55
|71
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:51:56
|72
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:52:03
|73
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:38
|74
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:53:30
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:53:56
|76
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:54:00
|77
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:57:58
|78
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|1:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|50
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|5
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|6
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|10
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|32
|11
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|28
|12
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|27
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|14
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|22
|15
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|22
|16
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|22
|17
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|19
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|15
|23
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|24
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|25
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|12
|27
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|12
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|29
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|30
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|10
|31
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|32
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|34
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|24
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|9
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|13
|11
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|12
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|13
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|16
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|21
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|24
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|25
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|28
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|32
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|34
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|37
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|17
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|5
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|19
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|4
|20
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|23
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|26
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|27
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|28
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|29
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|2
|30
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|31
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|32
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|88:08:02
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:42
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:33:43
|5
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:36:23
|6
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:42:10
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:44:15
|8
|Endura Racing
|0:47:57
|9
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:01:49
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|1:03:41
|11
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|1:26:05
|12
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|1:27:56
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|1:32:46
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:37:27
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|1:37:56
|16
|Team Raleigh
|2:05:34
|17
|Ireland National Team
|2:26:31
