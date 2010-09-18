Trending

Albasini wins the Tour of Britain

Greipel completes HTC-Columbia dominance with third stage win in London

Image 1 of 46

It was another good day for HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel.

It was another good day for HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 2 of 46

And maybe a little celebratory drink...

And maybe a little celebratory drink...
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 3 of 46

It was a bubbly blitz from Johnny Hoogerland.

It was a bubbly blitz from Johnny Hoogerland.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 4 of 46

The boys get into the bubbly.

The boys get into the bubbly.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 5 of 46

Points champion Greg Henderson (l), overall winner Michael Albasini and mountains champ Johnny Hoogerland.

Points champion Greg Henderson (l), overall winner Michael Albasini and mountains champ Johnny Hoogerland.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 6 of 46

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the Tour of Britain podium.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the Tour of Britain podium.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 7 of 46

Time to ditch another bouquet.

Time to ditch another bouquet.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 8 of 46

Celebration time for overall winner Michael Albasini.

Celebration time for overall winner Michael Albasini.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 9 of 46

Swiss rider Michael Albasini enjoys the view from the podium.

Swiss rider Michael Albasini enjoys the view from the podium.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 10 of 46

Tour of Britain champion Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia).

Tour of Britain champion Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia).
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 11 of 46

Greg Henderson spots a friend from the podium.

Greg Henderson spots a friend from the podium.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 12 of 46

Out go the flowers...

Out go the flowers...
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 13 of 46

Stage winner Andre Greipel on the podium.

Stage winner Andre Greipel on the podium.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 14 of 46

The four HTC-Columbia guys had a couple of things to celebrate.

The four HTC-Columbia guys had a couple of things to celebrate.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 15 of 46

The final Tour of Britain podium, with Henderson, Albasini and Hoogerland enjoying their time in the sun.

The final Tour of Britain podium, with Henderson, Albasini and Hoogerland enjoying their time in the sun.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 16 of 46

Mitch Docker (Skil-Shimano) was all smiles before the final stage in London.

Mitch Docker (Skil-Shimano) was all smiles before the final stage in London.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 17 of 46

Team Sky's Russell Downing signs autographs before the final stage start.

Team Sky's Russell Downing signs autographs before the final stage start.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 18 of 46

The Vacansoleil boys have been in the thick of the action this week.

The Vacansoleil boys have been in the thick of the action this week.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 19 of 46

Irish rider Matt Brammeier cuts a lone figure on his attack.

Irish rider Matt Brammeier cuts a lone figure on his attack.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 20 of 46

Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam) was another local favourite.

Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam) was another local favourite.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 21 of 46

Team Sky chased down anything that was off the front.

Team Sky chased down anything that was off the front.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 22 of 46

The Team Sky bus was a hive of activity.

The Team Sky bus was a hive of activity.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 23 of 46

Matt Brammeier put in a big effort on his solo attacking move.

Matt Brammeier put in a big effort on his solo attacking move.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 24 of 46

A pre-race massage was just the ticket...

A pre-race massage was just the ticket...
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 25 of 46

The HTC-Columbia boys protect race leader Micahel Albasini.

The HTC-Columbia boys protect race leader Micahel Albasini.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 26 of 46

Richie Porte has had a stellar rookie year and that continued this week in Britain.

Richie Porte has had a stellar rookie year and that continued this week in Britain.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 27 of 46

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) goes for the points.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) goes for the points.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 28 of 46

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) before the start.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) before the start.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 29 of 46

Britain's biggest cycling event had come to ol' London town...

Britain's biggest cycling event had come to ol' London town...
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 30 of 46

The Royal Albert Dock was part of the day's parcours.

The Royal Albert Dock was part of the day's parcours.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 31 of 46

The pace was high during the final stage in London.

The pace was high during the final stage in London.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 32 of 46

Andre Greipel gets another stage win, his third for the event.

Andre Greipel gets another stage win, his third for the event.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 33 of 46

Team Sky's Greg Henderson gives it everything with the champagne.

Team Sky's Greg Henderson gives it everything with the champagne.
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)
Image 34 of 46

The Sigma Sport-Specialized team relax at the start in London

The Sigma Sport-Specialized team relax at the start in London
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 35 of 46

Greg Henderson in the points jersey.

Greg Henderson in the points jersey.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 36 of 46

Albasini lets the champagne loose.

Albasini lets the champagne loose.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 37 of 46

The final winners of the Tour of Britain.

The final winners of the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 38 of 46

Team Sky leads the chase.

Team Sky leads the chase.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 39 of 46

One of the early breakaways.

One of the early breakaways.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 40 of 46

Matt Brammeier on the attack.

Matt Brammeier on the attack.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 41 of 46

Mark Renshaw leads under the docklands light railway

Mark Renshaw leads under the docklands light railway
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 42 of 46

Johnny Hoogerland goes to the front.

Johnny Hoogerland goes to the front.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 43 of 46

Michael Albasini receives his Tour of Britain trophy.

Michael Albasini receives his Tour of Britain trophy.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 44 of 46

Michael Albasini in yellow at the Tour of Britain.

Michael Albasini in yellow at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 45 of 46

The peloton passes the Royal Albert Dock

The peloton passes the Royal Albert Dock
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 46 of 46

Andre Greipel topped off a successful Tour of Britain for HTC-Columbia with the final stage victory.

Andre Greipel topped off a successful Tour of Britain for HTC-Columbia with the final stage victory.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Securing his third win of this year's race and his 20th professional victory of the season, André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took the bunch sprint in London ahead of Sebastien Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) and Britain’s own Roger Hammond (Cervélo Test Team).

After seven stages racing through some of the most beautiful parts of Great Britain, the Tour of Britain held its final stage in the hustle and bustle of the regenerated docklands of east London on a 7.5 mile closed road circuit.

The city’s vibrant atmosphere was matched by the furious racing that has been constant in this years race, with Greipel, as he has done throughout this edition of Britain's premier cycling event, again dominating the sprint finish.

The overall lead of Greipel’s team mate Michael Albasini also went unchallenged, with the 29-year-old rider becoming the first Swiss winner of the Tour of Britain. On a fast, flat stage there were unlikely to be large time gaps, however, the top three on general classification changed when Greg Henderson won the first two intermediate sprints and gained six seconds to move up to third place and depose Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) to fourth overall.

The podium was rounded out by King of the Mountains winner Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), sprint competition winner Michael Golas (Vacansoleil) and points classification champ Greg Henderson (Team Sky). The day’s combativity award was rightly awarded to Irish national road champion Matt Brammeier (AN Post Sean Kelly).

But the biggest award went to Albasini, who finished a tough week in the best way possible. "I feel perfect; I'm very happy about this victory. It's a really important victory for me because it's the first one this season," he said. "Two days after my stage win I was a little bit sick and lost power and was nearly ready to go home like Tony Martin had done, so I'm really happy that I could defend the jersey thanks to my team mates."

Stage eight, the TfL London Stage (sponsored by Transport for London) saw large crowds lining the traffic free route that went through Silvertown, Canning Town (across the river Thames from the Millenium Dome), past Royal Victoria Dock (Excel Centre) and returning via Royal Albert Dock to the turn at Cyprus and finishing outside the state of the art Newham Council Office.

In an effort for final glory there were attacks too numerous to mention with one break going after another and in a change to the normal pattern of this year’s race it wasn’t simply Sky and Columbia who were chasing - all the teams without a rider in the break took a turn at the front.

Although the Sky team won a stage (stage two) and the points jersey courtesy of Greg Henderson, its inaugural Tour of Britain didn’t go all to plan. Henderson explained that some of the squad's objectives were still met, regardless of its missing out on the overall victory.

"Obviously it's nice winning one of the jerseys, it was an objective of Team Sky," said Henderson. "Today we had a chance to move up in the GC and the team rode strongly so we managed to do that. So, we finished third overall and the points classification and a stage win so its been a pretty successful week.

"It's been a tough week, that's for sure. It's been a very stressful and very tough week, but the team did a fantastic job. It was a tough, tough course this year with really lumpy stages which made some really good racing."

"The British fans were awesome, really awesome. Some of the crowds were two or three deep - it's great to see such a big turnout. We wanted to put on a good show for the public because it's a home race," said Henderson.

"We wanted a classification jersey and we ticked that box, we wanted a stage win and we ticked that box and we wanted to put someone on the podium in the overall and we just managed to tick that box today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:57:07
2Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
13Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
15Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
19Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
20Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
21Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
22Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
23Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
28Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
32Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
34Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
38Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
39Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
40Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
41James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
42Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
43Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
46Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
47Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
48Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
49Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
50Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
51Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized0:00:13
54Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
55Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:00:15
57Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
58Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
59Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
60Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
62Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:28
63Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:33
64Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
65Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team0:00:54
66Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
67Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
69Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:06
70Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:10
71Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
72Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:13
73Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:01:23
74Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:28
75Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:31
77Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:01:39
78Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:41
DNFMark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh5pts
2Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta2
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank5:51:21
2Team HTC-Columbia
3Endura Racing
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
5Topsport Vlaanderen
6ISD-Neri Giambenini
7Sky Pro Cycling Team
8AN Post Sean Kelly
9Garmin-Transitions
10Colnago-CSF Inox
11Motorpoint-Marshalls
12Rapha-Condor-Sharp
13Cervelo Test Team0:00:13
14Sigma
15Skil-Shimano0:00:54
16Team Raleigh
17Ireland National Team0:01:19

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia29:23:47
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
6Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:02:12
7Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:30
8Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:32
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:35
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:31
11Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:19
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:01
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:11:20
14Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:11:51
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:12:18
16Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:13:00
17Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:16
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:17
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:25
20Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:13:44
21Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:31
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:42
23Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:15:12
24Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:22
25Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:17:19
26Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:18:46
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:37
28Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:55
29André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:06
30Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:20:11
31Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:57
32Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:25
33Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:48
34Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:25:14
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:53
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:24
37Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:30:48
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:09
39Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:43
40Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:38:48
41Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:39:05
42Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:39:23
43Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:40:02
44Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh0:40:03
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:40:24
46Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:57
47Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:41:12
48Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:41:20
49James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:41:42
50Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:00
51Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:18
52Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:19
53Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:42:21
54James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:39
55Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:42:52
56Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:44:07
57Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:44:22
58Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh0:44:29
59Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:30
60Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:47:37
61Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:47:42
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
63Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:49:04
64Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
65Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:50:36
66Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized0:51:14
67Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team0:51:26
68Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:51:27
69Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:51:28
70Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:51:55
71Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team0:51:56
72Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:52:03
73Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:38
74Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:53:30
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:53:56
76Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:54:00
77Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:57:58
78Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh1:09:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team74pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team68
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano50
4André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia45
5Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator41
6Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank40
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia39
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank38
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox35
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing32
11Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini28
12Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano27
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
14Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini22
15Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp22
16Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta22
17Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
18Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing19
19Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
21Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
22Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta15
23Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly15
24Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly15
25Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team13
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta12
27Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing12
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions12
29Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
30Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta10
31Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
32Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
34Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
35Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
38Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team56pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank45
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31
4Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini24
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions23
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team23
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team21
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia17
9Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
10Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing13
11Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized12
12Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta12
13Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
16Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
20Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
21Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
23Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank6
24Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
25Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
27Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
28Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
31André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
32Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
34Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
35Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
37Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team34pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank22
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team21
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
5Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
10Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank9
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
13Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank7
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
15Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
17Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh5
18André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
19Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing4
20Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
22Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
23Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
26Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
27Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
28Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
29Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta2
30Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
31Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
32Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling88:08:02
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
3Team Saxo Bank0:24:42
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:33:43
5Team HTC-Columbia0:36:23
6Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:42:10
7Garmin-Transitions0:44:15
8Endura Racing0:47:57
9Colnago-CSF Inox1:01:49
10Skil-Shimano1:03:41
11Rapha-Condor-Sharp1:26:05
12AN Post Sean Kelly1:27:56
13Topsport Vlaanderen1:32:46
14Cervelo Test Team1:37:27
15Sigma Sport-Specialized1:37:56
16Team Raleigh2:05:34
17Ireland National Team2:26:31

 

