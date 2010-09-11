Greipel sprints to win
German also becomes first race leader after opening stage
The opening stage of the seventh Tour of Britain was won by Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in a full bunch sprint alongside Blackpool's pleasure beach after 82 miles of racing on a stage that saw all four seasons in one day and seven cattle grids to negotiate.
Before the action started, 102 starters lined up in the shadow of Rochadale town hall as the clouds were gathering overhead. Before the start proper at the 'Bus Stop' on the A680, the heavens had opened. The foul weather, however, didn't put off an early trio of breakaway leaders led by Jack Bauer (Endura Racing), who was joined by Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil). The threesome were already a minute clear at the first of three climbs the day, a third category King of the Mountain at Deerplay Moor after 15 miles.
After just over an hour of racing, the lead of the attacking trio had reached five and a half minutes, prompting Team Sky to move to the head of the bunch to begin to organise the chase. As the race headed through the beautiful and rugged Trough of Bowland Team HTC-Columbia added weight to the Sky chase and were also helped by Skil-Shimano.
The pressure at the front began to tell, and Bauer dropped off the pace to leave his breakaway companions to go it alone which they managed until 12 miles to go when they were swallowed up by the now racing bunch. However, by this time Porte had done enough to put himself into the sprints jersey at the end of the day and Poels had mopped up all the points in the King of the Mountains competition to ensure he was presented with the climbers jersey in Blackpool.
While the picture was starting to unfold at the front of the race, the hopes of Jonny Bellis came to end, for this Tour of Britain, when he packed after 54 miles. Despite the huge cheers of encouragement from the large crowds who had turned out to watch Bellis the pace proved too much for the 24-year-old Manxman who was in a critical condition in Italy less than a year ago following a scooter accident.
With just over 30 miles to go, Greipel suffered his first of two punctures although his team brought him easily back to the group. With a 31-mile run-in to the finish, it was only the wind (and rain) that made it hard work for the riders but bad luck again hit Greipel with five miles to go when he punctured for a second time.
The entire HTC Columbia team dropped back to help Greipel, who is the winningest rider in the peloton this year with a 17 professional victories to his credit and amazingly, they not only got him back to the bunch with 2.5 miles to go, but he was also led out by Mark Renshaw and Tony Martin after their big effort to get him back. Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wasn't going to let the 28-year-old German have an easy run to the line and only a tyre's width separated them, leaving Greipel no time to celebrate his win. Despite the rainy weather and seven cattle grids, the race averaged 25mph.
After his 18th win of the season, Greipel said of his first win in his first Tour of Britain, "It's always something to win the first stage because you get the leader's jersey. It was our aim to win the stage here." The questions quickly turned to the weather, and once again Greipel was matter of fact about it. "The weather was not the best today; one minute it was warm and then it was cold again and then it was raining again."
Asked if he could keep the jersey he said, "There are a couple of good teams here so for sure they will try to drop me on the climbs."
This was also Porte's first Tour of Britain and the 25-year-old said afterwards, "I thoroughly enjoyed it today. I had to attack because if I want to ride for classification the only way I can do it is go up the road and take some climbs."
Tomorrow's 100-mile stage from Stoke to Stoke is hillier than today's with three climbs, two of which are first category, but another bunch sprint is in the cards.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:16:48
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|11
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|13
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:03
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|18
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|19
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|24
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|29
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|37
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|42
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|43
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|44
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|46
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|50
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|51
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|53
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|54
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|57
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|58
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|61
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|62
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|63
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|64
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|66
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|67
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|68
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|69
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|70
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|71
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|72
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|73
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|76
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|77
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|78
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|79
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|82
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|84
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|87
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|88
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|89
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|91
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|95
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:18
|98
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:30
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:42
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:01
|101
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:10:25
|DNF
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|4
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|4
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|9:50:27
|2
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|3
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:03
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|6
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|10
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|12
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|13
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|14
|Endura Racing
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|16
|Ireland National Team
|17
|Team Raleigh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:16:36
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|6
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:12
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|13
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|15
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:00:14
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:15
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|21
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|22
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|27
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|28
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|31
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|32
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|37
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|38
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|39
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|41
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|44
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|46
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|48
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|52
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|53
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|55
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|59
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|60
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|64
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|65
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|66
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|68
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|69
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|70
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|71
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|72
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|73
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|74
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|75
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|77
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|78
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|80
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|82
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|84
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|87
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|88
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|89
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|91
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|95
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|98
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:42
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:54
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:13
|101
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:10:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|5
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|8
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|5
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|8
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|8
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|6
|11
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|12
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|4
|13
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|3
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|9:50:27
|2
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|3
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:03
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|6
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|10
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|12
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:06
|13
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|14
|Endura Racing
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|16
|Ireland National Team
|17
|Team Raleigh
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy