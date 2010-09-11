Trending

Greipel sprints to win

German also becomes first race leader after opening stage

Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Andre Greipel sprints to victory at the end of stage 1

(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Riders gather before the start of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
The sun breaks through in Blackpool.

(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Steve Cummings leads Team Sky.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Team Sky signs in outside the Rochdale town hall.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
It's washing machine repair time at the Team Sky bus.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Richie Porte (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) off the back.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) at the sign in.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Jack Bauer (Endura) leads the early break.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) on the podium. He gets the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) enjoys the British weather.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) signs autographs.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
The thin green line of Sky.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
The legs of stage winner Andre Greipel (HTC Columbia)

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

The opening stage of the seventh Tour of Britain was won by Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in a full bunch sprint alongside Blackpool's pleasure beach after 82 miles of racing on a stage that saw all four seasons in one day and seven cattle grids to negotiate.

Before the action started, 102 starters lined up in the shadow of Rochadale town hall as the clouds were gathering overhead. Before the start proper at the 'Bus Stop' on the A680, the heavens had opened. The foul weather, however, didn't put off an early trio of breakaway leaders led by Jack Bauer (Endura Racing), who was joined by Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil). The threesome were already a minute clear at the first of three climbs the day, a third category King of the Mountain at Deerplay Moor after 15 miles.

After just over an hour of racing, the lead of the attacking trio had reached five and a half minutes, prompting Team Sky to move to the head of the bunch to begin to organise the chase. As the race headed through the beautiful and rugged Trough of Bowland Team HTC-Columbia added weight to the Sky chase and were also helped by Skil-Shimano.

The pressure at the front began to tell, and Bauer dropped off the pace to leave his breakaway companions to go it alone which they managed until 12 miles to go when they were swallowed up by the now racing bunch. However, by this time Porte had done enough to put himself into the sprints jersey at the end of the day and Poels had mopped up all the points in the King of the Mountains competition to ensure he was presented with the climbers jersey in Blackpool.

While the picture was starting to unfold at the front of the race, the hopes of Jonny Bellis came to end, for this Tour of Britain, when he packed after 54 miles. Despite the huge cheers of encouragement from the large crowds who had turned out to watch Bellis the pace proved too much for the 24-year-old Manxman who was in a critical condition in Italy less than a year ago following a scooter accident.

With just over 30 miles to go, Greipel suffered his first of two punctures although his team brought him easily back to the group. With a 31-mile run-in to the finish, it was only the wind (and rain) that made it hard work for the riders but bad luck again hit Greipel with five miles to go when he punctured for a second time.

The entire HTC Columbia team dropped back to help Greipel, who is the winningest rider in the peloton this year with a 17 professional victories to his credit and amazingly, they not only got him back to the bunch with 2.5 miles to go, but he was also led out by Mark Renshaw and Tony Martin after their big effort to get him back. Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wasn't going to let the 28-year-old German have an easy run to the line and only a tyre's width separated them, leaving Greipel no time to celebrate his win. Despite the rainy weather and seven cattle grids, the race averaged 25mph.

After his 18th win of the season, Greipel said of his first win in his first Tour of Britain, "It's always something to win the first stage because you get the leader's jersey. It was our aim to win the stage here." The questions quickly turned to the weather, and once again Greipel was matter of fact about it. "The weather was not the best today; one minute it was warm and then it was cold again and then it was raining again."

Asked if he could keep the jersey he said, "There are a couple of good teams here so for sure they will try to drop me on the climbs."

This was also Porte's first Tour of Britain and the 25-year-old said afterwards, "I thoroughly enjoyed it today. I had to attack because if I want to ride for classification the only way I can do it is go up the road and take some climbs."

Tomorrow's 100-mile stage from Stoke to Stoke is hillier than today's with three climbs, two of which are first category, but another bunch sprint is in the cards.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:16:48
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
5Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
7Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
11Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
12Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
13Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:03
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
17Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
18James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
19Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
21Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
24Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
27Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
28Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
29Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
33Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
34Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
35Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
36Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
37Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
38Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
39Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
42Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
43Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
44Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
45Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
46Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
48Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
49Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
50Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
51Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
52Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
53Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
54Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
57Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
58Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
59Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
61Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
62Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
63Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
64Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
66Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
68Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
69Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
70Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
71Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
72Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
73Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
76Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
77Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
78Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
79Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
81Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
82Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
84Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
87Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
88Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
89Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
90Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
91Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
95Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:18
98Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:30
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:42
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:01:01
101Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:10:25
DNFJonathan Bellis (GBr) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - Norden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Cockerham
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 3 - Stalmine
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Deerplay Moor (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
4Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Mountain 2 - Trough of Bowland (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing4
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Westfield Towers (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing4
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
6Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago-CSF Inox9:50:27
2Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
3Sky Pro Cycling Team
4Team HTC-Columbia0:00:03
5Topsport Vlaanderen
6Rapha-Condor-Sharp
7Team Saxo Bank
8Cervelo Test Team
9Skil-Shimano
10ISD-Neri Giambenini
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
12Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
13AN Post Sean Kelly
14Endura Racing
15Sigma Sport-Specialized
16Ireland National Team
17Team Raleigh

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3:16:36
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:08
4Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
6Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:11
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:12
9Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
10Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
12Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
13Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
15Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:14
18Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:15
19Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
20Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
21James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
22Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
24Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
27Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
28Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
30Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
31Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
32Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
37Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
38Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
39Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
40Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
41Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
44Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
46Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
47Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
48Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
49Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
50Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
51Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
52Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
53Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
54Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
55Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
56Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
58Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
59Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
60Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
64Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
65Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
66Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
68Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
69Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
70Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
71Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
72Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
73Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
74Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
75Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
76Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
77Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
78Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
80Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
81Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
82Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
84Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
87Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
88Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
89Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
90Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
91Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
95Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
98Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:42
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:54
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:01:13
101Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:10:37

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
5Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
8Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank13
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
7Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
8Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox14
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
5Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team11
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
7Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
8Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta8
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
10Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen6
11Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
12Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta4
13Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini3
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago-CSF Inox9:50:27
2Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
3Sky Pro Cycling Team
4Team HTC-Columbia0:00:03
5Topsport Vlaanderen
6Rapha-Condor-Sharp
7Team Saxo Bank
8Cervelo Test Team
9Skil-Shimano
10ISD-Neri Giambenini
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
12Garmin-Transitions0:00:06
13AN Post Sean Kelly
14Endura Racing
15Sigma Sport-Specialized
16Ireland National Team
17Team Raleigh

