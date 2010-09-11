Image 1 of 16 Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 2 of 16 Andre Greipel sprints to victory at the end of stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 3 of 16 Riders gather before the start of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 4 of 16 The sun breaks through in Blackpool. (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 5 of 16 Steve Cummings leads Team Sky. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 6 of 16 Team Sky signs in outside the Rochdale town hall. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 7 of 16 It's washing machine repair time at the Team Sky bus. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 8 of 16 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 9 of 16 Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) off the back. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 10 of 16 Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) at the sign in. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 11 of 16 Jack Bauer (Endura) leads the early break. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 12 of 16 Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) on the podium. He gets the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 13 of 16 Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) enjoys the British weather. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 14 of 16 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) signs autographs. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 15 of 16 The thin green line of Sky. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 16 of 16 The legs of stage winner Andre Greipel (HTC Columbia) (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

The opening stage of the seventh Tour of Britain was won by Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) in a full bunch sprint alongside Blackpool's pleasure beach after 82 miles of racing on a stage that saw all four seasons in one day and seven cattle grids to negotiate.

Before the action started, 102 starters lined up in the shadow of Rochadale town hall as the clouds were gathering overhead. Before the start proper at the 'Bus Stop' on the A680, the heavens had opened. The foul weather, however, didn't put off an early trio of breakaway leaders led by Jack Bauer (Endura Racing), who was joined by Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Wout Poels (Vacansoleil). The threesome were already a minute clear at the first of three climbs the day, a third category King of the Mountain at Deerplay Moor after 15 miles.

After just over an hour of racing, the lead of the attacking trio had reached five and a half minutes, prompting Team Sky to move to the head of the bunch to begin to organise the chase. As the race headed through the beautiful and rugged Trough of Bowland Team HTC-Columbia added weight to the Sky chase and were also helped by Skil-Shimano.

The pressure at the front began to tell, and Bauer dropped off the pace to leave his breakaway companions to go it alone which they managed until 12 miles to go when they were swallowed up by the now racing bunch. However, by this time Porte had done enough to put himself into the sprints jersey at the end of the day and Poels had mopped up all the points in the King of the Mountains competition to ensure he was presented with the climbers jersey in Blackpool.

While the picture was starting to unfold at the front of the race, the hopes of Jonny Bellis came to end, for this Tour of Britain, when he packed after 54 miles. Despite the huge cheers of encouragement from the large crowds who had turned out to watch Bellis the pace proved too much for the 24-year-old Manxman who was in a critical condition in Italy less than a year ago following a scooter accident.

With just over 30 miles to go, Greipel suffered his first of two punctures although his team brought him easily back to the group. With a 31-mile run-in to the finish, it was only the wind (and rain) that made it hard work for the riders but bad luck again hit Greipel with five miles to go when he punctured for a second time.

The entire HTC Columbia team dropped back to help Greipel, who is the winningest rider in the peloton this year with a 17 professional victories to his credit and amazingly, they not only got him back to the bunch with 2.5 miles to go, but he was also led out by Mark Renshaw and Tony Martin after their big effort to get him back. Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wasn't going to let the 28-year-old German have an easy run to the line and only a tyre's width separated them, leaving Greipel no time to celebrate his win. Despite the rainy weather and seven cattle grids, the race averaged 25mph.

After his 18th win of the season, Greipel said of his first win in his first Tour of Britain, "It's always something to win the first stage because you get the leader's jersey. It was our aim to win the stage here." The questions quickly turned to the weather, and once again Greipel was matter of fact about it. "The weather was not the best today; one minute it was warm and then it was cold again and then it was raining again."

Asked if he could keep the jersey he said, "There are a couple of good teams here so for sure they will try to drop me on the climbs."

This was also Porte's first Tour of Britain and the 25-year-old said afterwards, "I thoroughly enjoyed it today. I had to attack because if I want to ride for classification the only way I can do it is go up the road and take some climbs."

Tomorrow's 100-mile stage from Stoke to Stoke is hillier than today's with three climbs, two of which are first category, but another bunch sprint is in the cards.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:16:48 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 9 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 11 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 13 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:03 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 18 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 19 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 21 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 24 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 27 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 29 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 37 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 39 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 42 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 43 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 44 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 46 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 49 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 50 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 51 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 52 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 53 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 54 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 57 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 58 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 59 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 61 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 62 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 63 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 64 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 66 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 67 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 68 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 69 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 70 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 71 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team 72 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 73 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 75 Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team 76 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 77 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 78 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 79 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 81 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 82 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 84 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 87 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 88 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 89 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 91 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 95 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 97 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:18 98 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:30 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:42 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:01 101 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:10:25 DNF Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - Norden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Cockerham # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 3 - Stalmine # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Deerplay Moor (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 4 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Mountain 2 - Trough of Bowland (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 4 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Westfield Towers (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 4 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 6 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colnago-CSF Inox 9:50:27 2 Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 3 Sky Pro Cycling Team 4 Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:03 5 Topsport Vlaanderen 6 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 7 Team Saxo Bank 8 Cervelo Test Team 9 Skil-Shimano 10 ISD-Neri Giambenini 11 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 12 Garmin-Transitions 0:00:06 13 AN Post Sean Kelly 14 Endura Racing 15 Sigma Sport-Specialized 16 Ireland National Team 17 Team Raleigh

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3:16:36 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:06 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 6 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:11 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:12 9 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 13 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 15 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:00:14 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:15 19 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 21 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 22 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 24 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 27 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 28 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 30 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 31 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 32 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 37 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 38 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 39 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 41 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 44 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 46 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 47 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 48 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 49 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 51 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 52 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 53 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 54 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 55 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 59 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 60 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 64 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 65 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 66 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 68 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 69 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 70 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 71 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 72 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team 73 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 74 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 75 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 76 Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team 77 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 78 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 80 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 81 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 82 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 84 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 87 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 88 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 89 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 91 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 95 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 97 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 98 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:42 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:54 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:13 101 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:10:37

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 5 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 8 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 7 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 5 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 11 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 8 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 8 9 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 10 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 6 11 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 12 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 4 13 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 3 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1