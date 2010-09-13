Trending

Albasini wins in Swansea

HTC-Columbia rider takes overall lead in the rain

The fine weather of stage two changed back to rain for stage three of the Tour of Britain as it headed on its 93 mile journey Newtown to Swansea. The change in weather was echoed by a change in the yellow jersey when Michael Albasini of HTC-Columbia took the stage and with it the overall race lead from Greg Henderson of Sky Pro Cycling Team.

After a leg-sapping stage yesterday that clearly caught a lot of riders out, there was no chance of soft pedalling through the Brecon Beacons of Wales. The route climbed from the start and by the time the race de-neutralised most club riders would have already been dropped. After five miles of climbing the first King of the Mountains prime was won by Wouter Poels. A day full of attacking riding had already started with one rider after another riding off the front in the wind and rain. However, it wasn't until after Builth Wells, at 31 miles that the first group managed to escape.

The riders in the break posed no seeming threat to the general classification chances of Sky so they were allowed to get away and built up a lead of over four minutes.

The nine riders who escaped the main field were Ian Bibby (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta), Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Albert Timmer (Skil - Shimano), Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized), Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly), Elia Favilli (ISD - Neri Giambenini), Cameron Meyer (Garmin - Transitions) and Pim Lighart (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team).

Over the top of Black Mountain, the big climb of the day there was one lone leader, Cameron Meyer of Garmin-Transitions but he was chased by a group of eight including Albasini. The treacherous descent of Black Mountain (where visibility was down to twenty feet) brought down Darren Lapthorne of Rapha Condor Sharp, who suffered a broken collar bone and was immediately taken away in an ambulance and out of the race.

The frenetic period of activity after the Black Mountain saw Albasini fighting to maintain a Yellow Jersey winning advantage in pursuit of Meyer. He was chased by a group that included Henderson and a number of Sky Riders. Rapha Condor Sharp were represented by House and Dempster whilst Dan Craven, holding 10th place on GC overnight tried to fight his way back on.

Meyer was eventually caught by the eight chasers on the run in to Swansea, and as the bunch passed the finish line it was nine leaders who would tackle the climb of Constitution Hill together. The first to the bottom of this legendary cobbled climb was Albasini, and he held the lead to the top and took the win and yellow jersey in front of rain soaked crowd in Swansea.

At post race press conference the 29-year-old Albasini said, "Our tactics today were to make the race hard and fast so that we can something on the long climb (Black Mountain) so for 50km there was attacking and attacking. My team made a good pace and together with Vaconsoleil we rode really hard on the climb.

"Downhill it wad really wet and fast. Tony Martin and I rode full gas and then someone made a small gap and we went away and we chased the leading group, but no one was coming from behind and we tried to go to the finish even though it was a long way.

"Tony did a really big job for me, as it was just me and him, but it was a really hard 40km. In the last 10km I only did two lead outs and the rest of the time Tony did all the pulling, so I could be rested for the climb of the cobbled hill."

Asked if he could keep the yellow jersey the Swiss rider laughed and said, "Yes, of course. It's a big call to bring the jersey to London but as you saw today we are a really strong team and we are always attacking."

So, who did the popular Albasini think was his biggest rival for the yellow jersey? "I think it is Richie Porte. He is in good shape but I think with my team we can bring the jersey to London."

Porte will certainly be one to watch as he already holds both the King of the Mountains jersey and the Sprints jersey, so he might want to add the yellow to his collection.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia3:40:37
2Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:00:08
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:21
5Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:28
6Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:31
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:15
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:01:16
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:18
10Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:34
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
17Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:37
18Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
19Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:39
20Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:01:48
21Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
22Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
23Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
25Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:01:51
26Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
27Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
29Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:07
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:10
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:31
34Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:35
35Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
36Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:02:40
37Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:45
38Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:02:47
40Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh0:02:50
41Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
42Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:54
43Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
44James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
45Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
46Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
47Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:03:08
48André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:11
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:19
51Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:31
52Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:03:34
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:36
55Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh0:04:35
56Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
57Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
58Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
59James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:04:59
60Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
61Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
63Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:05:25
64Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
65Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
66Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:38
68Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:06:31
69Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:07:41
70Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:17
72Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:09:42
73Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:10:43
74Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:10:51
75Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
76Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:11:50
77Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team0:13:00
78Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
79Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
80Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
81Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
82Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
83Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
84Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
85Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
86Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
87Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
88Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
89Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:14:30
90Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
92Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
93Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
95Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
96Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
97Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:30
98Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
DNSManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFDarren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Sprint 1 - Llandrindod Wells
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Llangadog
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Sprint 3 - Gwaun Cae Gurwen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia3
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 1 - Gwynant (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

KOM 2 - Black Mountain (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10pts
2Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
3Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta6
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
5Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
8Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini1

KOM - Constitution Hill (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia10pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
3Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta6
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
5Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
7Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
8Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC-Columbia11:05:16
2Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:27
3Garmin-Transitions0:00:32
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling0:00:50
5Endura Racing0:01:16
6Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:01:58
7Team Saxo Bank0:02:02
8ISD-Neri Giambenini
9AN Post Sean Kelly0:02:42
10Rapha-Condor-Sharp0:03:01
11Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Colnago-CSF Inox0:03:13
13Sigma Sport-Specialized0:04:49
14Team Raleigh0:05:39
15Skil-Shimano0:08:15
16Cervelo Test Team0:14:40
17Ireland National Team0:25:22

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia10:57:01
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:26
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:28
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
6Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
7Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
8Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:02:10
9Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
10Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:13
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:47
12Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:07
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:18
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:34
15Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:09:52
16Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:11:01
17Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:03
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:11:26
19Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:11:30
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:34
21Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
23Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:12:33
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:36
25Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:12:39
26Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:40
27Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:42
29Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:12:45
30Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:12:47
31Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:12:53
32Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:12:56
33Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:04
34Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:06
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:09
36Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:15
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:13:36
39Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:40
40Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:13:43
41Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:49
42Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
43Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:13:53
44Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
45Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
46Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:13:55
47James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:14:02
48André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:04
49Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:14:06
50Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:16
51Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:27
52Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:14:33
53Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:39
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:44
56Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:15:31
57Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:15:34
58Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
59Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:15:42
60James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:16:07
61Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
63Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:16:20
64Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:24
65Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:33
66Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
67Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
68Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:16:46
69Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:17:39
70Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:45
71Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:18:49
72Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:25
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:59
74Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:22:49
76Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:22:58
77Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:23:59
78Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
79Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
80Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
81Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:24:05
82Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team0:24:08
83Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
84Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
85Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
86Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:28
87Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:24:33
88Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:24:35
89Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:25:35
90Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team0:25:38
91Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
92Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
93Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:25:53
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:17
95Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:29:11
96Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:34:53
97Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:36:00
98Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team0:47:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team31pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia30
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta14
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank13
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team13
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano12
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions12
12Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
13Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini11
14Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly11
15Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team11
16Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
17Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
18Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
19Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
20Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing8
22Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta8
23Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp7
24Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia7
26Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
27Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen6
28Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
29Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
30Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta4
31Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
32Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini3
33Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank15pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
3Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
5Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
7Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
11Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
13Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
14André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
17Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
18Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
20Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
21Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank36pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team26
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia15
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions15
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta12
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
8Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
10Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
11Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
12Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini8
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
15Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
16Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
17Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
21Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
22Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
23Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
26Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
27Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini1
28Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling32:56:21
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:03
3Garmin-Transitions0:10:31
4Team HTC-Columbia0:20:30
5Endura Racing0:21:43
6ISD-Neri Giambenini0:22:23
7Team Saxo Bank0:22:44
8Rapha-Condor-Sharp0:23:34
9Skil-Shimano0:28:54
10Topsport Vlaanderen0:31:28
11Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:33:05
12AN Post Sean Kelly0:33:55
13Colnago-CSF Inox0:34:29
14Cervelo Test Team0:35:10
15Sigma Sport-Specialized0:35:53
16Team Raleigh0:36:43
17Ireland National Team0:56:53

 

