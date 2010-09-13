Image 1 of 13 Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia wins a wet Tour of Britain stage in Swansea (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 2 of 13 The Welsh flag flies at the Sky bus. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 3 of 13 Tony Martin leads Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 4 of 13 The original nine-man breakaway. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 5 of 13 Michael Albasini delivers a fine win for HTC-Columbia at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 6 of 13 Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the Tour of Britain podium. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 7 of 13 TOBI, the Tour of Britain mascot, hangs out with his pals. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 8 of 13 Johnny Hoogerland gets a warm up at the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 9 of 13 Dan Martin took the combativity award for stage 3. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 10 of 13 Dan Martin heads back to the Garmin-Transitions car for some rain gear. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 11 of 13 Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) on the Tour of Britain podium. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 12 of 13 Albasini powers up Constitution Hill. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 13 of 13 Wiggins leads Henderson in the chase for Team Sky. (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

The fine weather of stage two changed back to rain for stage three of the Tour of Britain as it headed on its 93 mile journey Newtown to Swansea. The change in weather was echoed by a change in the yellow jersey when Michael Albasini of HTC-Columbia took the stage and with it the overall race lead from Greg Henderson of Sky Pro Cycling Team.

After a leg-sapping stage yesterday that clearly caught a lot of riders out, there was no chance of soft pedalling through the Brecon Beacons of Wales. The route climbed from the start and by the time the race de-neutralised most club riders would have already been dropped. After five miles of climbing the first King of the Mountains prime was won by Wouter Poels. A day full of attacking riding had already started with one rider after another riding off the front in the wind and rain. However, it wasn't until after Builth Wells, at 31 miles that the first group managed to escape.

The riders in the break posed no seeming threat to the general classification chances of Sky so they were allowed to get away and built up a lead of over four minutes.

The nine riders who escaped the main field were Ian Bibby (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta), Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Albert Timmer (Skil - Shimano), Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized), Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly), Elia Favilli (ISD - Neri Giambenini), Cameron Meyer (Garmin - Transitions) and Pim Lighart (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team).

Over the top of Black Mountain, the big climb of the day there was one lone leader, Cameron Meyer of Garmin-Transitions but he was chased by a group of eight including Albasini. The treacherous descent of Black Mountain (where visibility was down to twenty feet) brought down Darren Lapthorne of Rapha Condor Sharp, who suffered a broken collar bone and was immediately taken away in an ambulance and out of the race.

The frenetic period of activity after the Black Mountain saw Albasini fighting to maintain a Yellow Jersey winning advantage in pursuit of Meyer. He was chased by a group that included Henderson and a number of Sky Riders. Rapha Condor Sharp were represented by House and Dempster whilst Dan Craven, holding 10th place on GC overnight tried to fight his way back on.

Meyer was eventually caught by the eight chasers on the run in to Swansea, and as the bunch passed the finish line it was nine leaders who would tackle the climb of Constitution Hill together. The first to the bottom of this legendary cobbled climb was Albasini, and he held the lead to the top and took the win and yellow jersey in front of rain soaked crowd in Swansea.

At post race press conference the 29-year-old Albasini said, "Our tactics today were to make the race hard and fast so that we can something on the long climb (Black Mountain) so for 50km there was attacking and attacking. My team made a good pace and together with Vaconsoleil we rode really hard on the climb.

"Downhill it wad really wet and fast. Tony Martin and I rode full gas and then someone made a small gap and we went away and we chased the leading group, but no one was coming from behind and we tried to go to the finish even though it was a long way.

"Tony did a really big job for me, as it was just me and him, but it was a really hard 40km. In the last 10km I only did two lead outs and the rest of the time Tony did all the pulling, so I could be rested for the climb of the cobbled hill."

Asked if he could keep the yellow jersey the Swiss rider laughed and said, "Yes, of course. It's a big call to bring the jersey to London but as you saw today we are a really strong team and we are always attacking."

So, who did the popular Albasini think was his biggest rival for the yellow jersey? "I think it is Richie Porte. He is in good shape but I think with my team we can bring the jersey to London."

Porte will certainly be one to watch as he already holds both the King of the Mountains jersey and the Sprints jersey, so he might want to add the yellow to his collection.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 3:40:37 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:00:08 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:21 5 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:28 6 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:31 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:15 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:01:16 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:18 10 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:34 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 17 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:37 18 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 19 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:39 20 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:01:48 21 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 22 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 23 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 25 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:01:51 26 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 27 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 29 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:07 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 32 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:10 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:31 34 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:35 35 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 36 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:02:40 37 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:45 38 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 39 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:02:47 40 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:02:50 41 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:54 43 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 45 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 46 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 47 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:03:08 48 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:11 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:19 51 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:31 52 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:03:34 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:36 55 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:04:35 56 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 57 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 58 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 59 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:59 60 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 61 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 63 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:25 64 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 65 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 66 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:38 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:06:31 69 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:41 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 71 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:08:17 72 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:42 73 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:43 74 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:51 75 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:50 77 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 0:13:00 78 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 79 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 80 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 81 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 82 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 83 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 84 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 85 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 86 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 87 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 88 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 89 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:14:30 90 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 91 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 92 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 93 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 94 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 95 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 96 Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team 97 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:30 98 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team DNS Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Sprint 1 - Llandrindod Wells # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Llangadog # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Sprint 3 - Gwaun Cae Gurwen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 - Gwynant (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

KOM 2 - Black Mountain (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 pts 2 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 6 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 5 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 6 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 8 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1

KOM - Constitution Hill (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 10 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 3 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 6 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 5 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 6 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 8 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC-Columbia 11:05:16 2 Topsport Vlaanderen 0:00:27 3 Garmin-Transitions 0:00:32 4 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 0:00:50 5 Endura Racing 0:01:16 6 Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:01:58 7 Team Saxo Bank 0:02:02 8 ISD-Neri Giambenini 9 AN Post Sean Kelly 0:02:42 10 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 0:03:01 11 Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:03:13 13 Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:04:49 14 Team Raleigh 0:05:39 15 Skil-Shimano 0:08:15 16 Cervelo Test Team 0:14:40 17 Ireland National Team 0:25:22

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 10:57:01 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:26 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:28 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 6 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 7 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:10 9 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 10 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:13 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:47 12 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:07 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:18 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:34 15 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:52 16 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:11:01 17 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:03 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:26 19 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:11:30 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:34 21 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 23 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:12:33 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:36 25 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:12:39 26 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:40 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:42 29 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:45 30 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:12:47 31 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:12:53 32 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:12:56 33 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:04 34 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:06 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:09 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:15 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 38 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:13:36 39 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:40 40 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:13:43 41 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:49 42 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 43 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:13:53 44 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 45 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 46 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:13:55 47 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:14:02 48 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:04 49 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:06 50 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:16 51 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:14:27 52 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:14:33 53 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:39 54 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:44 56 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:15:31 57 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:15:34 58 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 59 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:15:42 60 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:16:07 61 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 63 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:16:20 64 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:24 65 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:33 66 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 67 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 68 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:16:46 69 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:17:39 70 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:45 71 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:18:49 72 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:25 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:59 74 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:49 76 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:58 77 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:23:59 78 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 79 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 80 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 81 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:24:05 82 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 0:24:08 83 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 84 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 85 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 86 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:24:28 87 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:24:33 88 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:24:35 89 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:25:35 90 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 0:25:38 91 Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team 92 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 93 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:53 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:17 95 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:29:11 96 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:34:53 97 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:36:00 98 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team 0:47:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 30 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 14 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 13 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 12 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 13 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 11 14 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 15 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 11 16 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 17 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 18 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 19 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 20 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 8 22 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 8 23 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 24 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 26 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 27 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 6 28 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 29 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 30 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 4 31 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 32 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 3 33 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 35 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 7 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 11 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 14 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 17 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 18 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 19 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 21 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 15 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 15 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 8 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 10 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 11 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 12 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 8 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 15 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 16 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 17 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 21 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 22 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 24 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 26 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 27 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1 28 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1