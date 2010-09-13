Albasini wins in Swansea
HTC-Columbia rider takes overall lead in the rain
The fine weather of stage two changed back to rain for stage three of the Tour of Britain as it headed on its 93 mile journey Newtown to Swansea. The change in weather was echoed by a change in the yellow jersey when Michael Albasini of HTC-Columbia took the stage and with it the overall race lead from Greg Henderson of Sky Pro Cycling Team.
After a leg-sapping stage yesterday that clearly caught a lot of riders out, there was no chance of soft pedalling through the Brecon Beacons of Wales. The route climbed from the start and by the time the race de-neutralised most club riders would have already been dropped. After five miles of climbing the first King of the Mountains prime was won by Wouter Poels. A day full of attacking riding had already started with one rider after another riding off the front in the wind and rain. However, it wasn't until after Builth Wells, at 31 miles that the first group managed to escape.
The riders in the break posed no seeming threat to the general classification chances of Sky so they were allowed to get away and built up a lead of over four minutes.
The nine riders who escaped the main field were Ian Bibby (Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta), Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Albert Timmer (Skil - Shimano), Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport - Specialized), Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly), Elia Favilli (ISD - Neri Giambenini), Cameron Meyer (Garmin - Transitions) and Pim Lighart (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team).
Over the top of Black Mountain, the big climb of the day there was one lone leader, Cameron Meyer of Garmin-Transitions but he was chased by a group of eight including Albasini. The treacherous descent of Black Mountain (where visibility was down to twenty feet) brought down Darren Lapthorne of Rapha Condor Sharp, who suffered a broken collar bone and was immediately taken away in an ambulance and out of the race.
The frenetic period of activity after the Black Mountain saw Albasini fighting to maintain a Yellow Jersey winning advantage in pursuit of Meyer. He was chased by a group that included Henderson and a number of Sky Riders. Rapha Condor Sharp were represented by House and Dempster whilst Dan Craven, holding 10th place on GC overnight tried to fight his way back on.
Meyer was eventually caught by the eight chasers on the run in to Swansea, and as the bunch passed the finish line it was nine leaders who would tackle the climb of Constitution Hill together. The first to the bottom of this legendary cobbled climb was Albasini, and he held the lead to the top and took the win and yellow jersey in front of rain soaked crowd in Swansea.
At post race press conference the 29-year-old Albasini said, "Our tactics today were to make the race hard and fast so that we can something on the long climb (Black Mountain) so for 50km there was attacking and attacking. My team made a good pace and together with Vaconsoleil we rode really hard on the climb.
"Downhill it wad really wet and fast. Tony Martin and I rode full gas and then someone made a small gap and we went away and we chased the leading group, but no one was coming from behind and we tried to go to the finish even though it was a long way.
"Tony did a really big job for me, as it was just me and him, but it was a really hard 40km. In the last 10km I only did two lead outs and the rest of the time Tony did all the pulling, so I could be rested for the climb of the cobbled hill."
Asked if he could keep the yellow jersey the Swiss rider laughed and said, "Yes, of course. It's a big call to bring the jersey to London but as you saw today we are a really strong team and we are always attacking."
So, who did the popular Albasini think was his biggest rival for the yellow jersey? "I think it is Richie Porte. He is in good shape but I think with my team we can bring the jersey to London."
Porte will certainly be one to watch as he already holds both the King of the Mountains jersey and the Sprints jersey, so he might want to add the yellow to his collection.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|3:40:37
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:08
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:21
|5
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:28
|6
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:31
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:15
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:01:16
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:18
|10
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:34
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|17
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:37
|18
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:39
|20
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:01:48
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:01:51
|26
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|29
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:07
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:10
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:31
|34
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:35
|35
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|36
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:02:40
|37
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:45
|38
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:02:47
|40
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:02:50
|41
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|42
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:54
|43
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|45
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|46
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|47
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:03:08
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:11
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:19
|51
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:31
|52
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:03:34
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|55
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:04:35
|56
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|57
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|58
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|59
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:59
|60
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|61
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:25
|64
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|65
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:38
|68
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:06:31
|69
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:41
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:17
|72
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:42
|73
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:43
|74
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:51
|75
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:50
|77
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:13:00
|78
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|80
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|81
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|82
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|83
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|85
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|86
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|87
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|88
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|89
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:14:30
|90
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|92
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|93
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|95
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|96
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|97
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:30
|98
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|DNS
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|pts
|2
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|6
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|5
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|6
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|5
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|8
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC-Columbia
|11:05:16
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:00:27
|3
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:32
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:01:16
|6
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:01:58
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:02
|8
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|9
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:42
|10
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|0:03:01
|11
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:03:13
|13
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:04:49
|14
|Team Raleigh
|0:05:39
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:08:15
|16
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:40
|17
|Ireland National Team
|0:25:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|10:57:01
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:28
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|6
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|8
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:10
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:13
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:47
|12
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:07
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:52
|16
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:01
|17
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:03
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:26
|19
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:11:30
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:34
|21
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|23
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:12:33
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:36
|25
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:12:39
|26
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:40
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:42
|29
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:45
|30
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:12:47
|31
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:12:53
|32
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:12:56
|33
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|34
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:06
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:09
|36
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:15
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:36
|39
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:40
|40
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:43
|41
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:49
|42
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|43
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:13:53
|44
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|45
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|46
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:13:55
|47
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:14:02
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:04
|49
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:06
|50
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:16
|51
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:27
|52
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:14:33
|53
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:39
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|56
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:15:31
|57
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:15:34
|58
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|59
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:15:42
|60
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:16:07
|61
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:16:20
|64
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:24
|65
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:33
|66
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|68
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:46
|69
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:17:39
|70
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|71
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:18:49
|72
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:25
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:59
|74
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:49
|76
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:58
|77
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:23:59
|78
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|79
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|80
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|81
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:05
|82
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:24:08
|83
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|84
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|85
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|86
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:24:28
|87
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:24:33
|88
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:24:35
|89
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:25:35
|90
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:25:38
|91
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|92
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|93
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:53
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:17
|95
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:29:11
|96
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:34:53
|97
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:36:00
|98
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:47:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|14
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|12
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|13
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|11
|14
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|15
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|16
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|17
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|18
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|19
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|8
|22
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|8
|23
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|26
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|27
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|6
|28
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|29
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|4
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|32
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|3
|33
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|11
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|17
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|19
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|21
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|8
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|11
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|12
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|8
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|16
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|17
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|22
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|24
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|27
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|28
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|32:56:21
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|3
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:10:31
|4
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:20:30
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:21:43
|6
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:22:23
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:44
|8
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|0:23:34
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:28:54
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:31:28
|11
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:33:05
|12
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|0:33:55
|13
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:34:29
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:35:10
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:35:53
|16
|Team Raleigh
|0:36:43
|17
|Ireland National Team
|0:56:53
