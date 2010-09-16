Greipel grabs stage win in Great Yarmouth
Teammate Albasini remains in overall lead
With the British "mountains" out of the way, it was back to business for the sprinters on the longest stage of this year's Tour of Britain which saw the riders tackle 118 miles through the Norfolk countryside on stage 6. With an average speed of 28.5mph, Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took his second stage of this year's race around Britain in a full-up sprint on the seafront at Great Yarmouth.
Borut Borzic (Vacansoleil) took second place and moved up from third place in the general classification yesterday to second today thanks to time bonuses gained along the way. Yesterday's second place GC rider Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) fell back to third. The day's action didn't change the GC with winner Greipel's teammate Michael Albasini keeping the yellow jersey which he has held since his win in Swansea on stage 3. Albasini did, however, have his lead cut by two seconds to one minute and 26 seconds.
Although on paper this was a sprinters' stage, the script was nearly changed by Cameron Meyer and Jaroslav Marycz who did a two-man time trial for much of the stage but got swallowed up a bit over a mile before the finish line. Heading out from King's Lynn on a sunny morning, the remaining 84 starters were soon strung out by the early high speed as they headed past the Queen of England's country residence at Sandringham.
The young Australian Meyer (brother of Travis) spent much of the day at the front of the race, initially in the company of the British rider Jeremy Hunt (Cervelo Test Team), before he sat up leaving the attacking Garmin-Transitions rider to carry on alone. However, Meyer was soon joined by Jaroslav Marycz (Team Saxo Bank) and the pair rode well together building up a maximum lead over the peloton of over eight minutes.
The bunch seemed reluctant to chase although the Sky team, and particularly Bradley Wiggins, had other ideas and spent much of the time on the front chasing down the duo in order to place their man Greg Henderson, who leads the points competition, at the front in Great Yarmouth.
With 15 miles to ride, the pair still had a lead of 2:35 over the bunch. With 10 miles to go this lead was down to a minute and Marycyz decided to call it a day but the indefatigable Meyer carried on regardless. With it seeming that the lone rider could win the sprinters stage the fairy tale came to an end within two kilometres of the finish line as he was swallowed up by the bunch. This opened the door for the predicted bunch sprint and it was his HTC teammates Bert Grabsch and Mark Renshaw who delivered Greipel to the line to take the win. The pair had to work extra hard because HTC are down to only four riders having lost Tony Martin and Marco Pinotti.
Not surprisingly Cameron Meyer won the combativity award for the most aggressive rider of the day. Johnny Hoogerland held on to the king of the mountains jersey (although the hills today were token gestures) and Michael Golas keeps the sprint jersey.
Following his win in the holiday town of Great Yarmouth, Greipel described the stage as "hard". The 28-year-old went on, "We were not so fresh at all with just four riders left in the race, so it was quite a good powerful beginning to the stage for the team. We tried to keep the breakaway as small as possible as we were all pretty tired from the last two days.
Finally, a journalist said to Greipel, "Next year you'll be riding for..." The German interrupted the journalist and said, "Don't ask me questions about next year." The journalist replied, "Why not?" Greipel then said, "Because I'm riding for HTC-Columbia." The journalist came back with, "So, Andre, when can I ask you?" The tactful German laughed and replied, "The first of January, next year," and left as quickly as he had arrived.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:09:05
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|6
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|13
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|16
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|24
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|28
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|30
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|31
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|34
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|35
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|36
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|37
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|40
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|41
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|42
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:14
|48
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|49
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|52
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|53
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|54
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|56
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|57
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|58
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|61
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|62
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|63
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|64
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:46
|65
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:52
|66
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:54
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|69
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|70
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:56
|71
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:06
|72
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|73
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:01:11
|74
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:33
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:36
|76
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|77
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:25
|78
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:20
|80
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:03:59
|81
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|DNS
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Endura Racing
|12:27:15
|2
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|6
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|7
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|8
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|11
|Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|Team Raleigh
|13
|Ireland National Team
|14
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|0:00:28
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:52
|16
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|17
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:58
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|24:02:14
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:27
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:02:08
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:30
|8
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:32
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:43
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:36
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|12
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:54
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:16
|14
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:11:47
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:12:23
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|17
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:13:08
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:21
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:22
|20
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:42
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|22
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:49
|23
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:14:10
|24
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:29
|25
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:50
|26
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:17:15
|27
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:44
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:38
|29
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:47
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|31
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|32
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:52
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|34
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:23:54
|35
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:44
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:32
|37
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:29:16
|38
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:29:35
|39
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:29:59
|40
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:17
|41
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:48
|42
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:47
|43
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:38:53
|44
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:39:01
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:39:06
|46
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:39:50
|47
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:40:03
|48
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:40:07
|49
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:40:17
|50
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:40:23
|51
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:40:30
|52
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:53
|53
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:40:55
|54
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:41:10
|55
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:41:56
|56
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:42:02
|57
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|58
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:18
|59
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:42:21
|60
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:35
|61
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:43:33
|62
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:43:53
|63
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:02
|64
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:45:03
|65
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:46:31
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:46:55
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:47:02
|68
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:49:00
|69
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:50:13
|70
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:19
|71
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:50:22
|72
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|73
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:50:27
|74
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:50:39
|75
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:51:07
|76
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:51:51
|77
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:51:52
|78
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:52:19
|79
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:21
|80
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:52:46
|81
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:57:38
|82
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1:02:03
|83
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|1:06:13
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|6
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|7
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|25
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|12
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|22
|13
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|14
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|15
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|18
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|15
|19
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|14
|20
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|14
|21
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|12
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|23
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|24
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|26
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|27
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|28
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|29
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|30
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|32
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|7
|33
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|7
|34
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|35
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|39
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|2
|40
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|14
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|15
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|17
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|4
|18
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|21
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|23
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|24
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|25
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|26
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|24
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|9
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|11
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|13
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|13
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|16
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|17
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|21
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|24
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|25
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|28
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|32
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|37
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|72:03:19
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:00
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:33:47
|5
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:35:58
|6
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:42:27
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:42:37
|8
|Endura Racing
|0:48:11
|9
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:01:50
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|1:02:49
|11
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|1:25:33
|12
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|1:27:33
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|1:32:50
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:36:55
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|1:37:19
|16
|Team Raleigh
|2:04:20
|17
|Ireland National Team
|2:24:30
