With the British "mountains" out of the way, it was back to business for the sprinters on the longest stage of this year's Tour of Britain which saw the riders tackle 118 miles through the Norfolk countryside on stage 6. With an average speed of 28.5mph, Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took his second stage of this year's race around Britain in a full-up sprint on the seafront at Great Yarmouth.

Borut Borzic (Vacansoleil) took second place and moved up from third place in the general classification yesterday to second today thanks to time bonuses gained along the way. Yesterday's second place GC rider Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) fell back to third. The day's action didn't change the GC with winner Greipel's teammate Michael Albasini keeping the yellow jersey which he has held since his win in Swansea on stage 3. Albasini did, however, have his lead cut by two seconds to one minute and 26 seconds.

Although on paper this was a sprinters' stage, the script was nearly changed by Cameron Meyer and Jaroslav Marycz who did a two-man time trial for much of the stage but got swallowed up a bit over a mile before the finish line. Heading out from King's Lynn on a sunny morning, the remaining 84 starters were soon strung out by the early high speed as they headed past the Queen of England's country residence at Sandringham.

The young Australian Meyer (brother of Travis) spent much of the day at the front of the race, initially in the company of the British rider Jeremy Hunt (Cervelo Test Team), before he sat up leaving the attacking Garmin-Transitions rider to carry on alone. However, Meyer was soon joined by Jaroslav Marycz (Team Saxo Bank) and the pair rode well together building up a maximum lead over the peloton of over eight minutes.

The bunch seemed reluctant to chase although the Sky team, and particularly Bradley Wiggins, had other ideas and spent much of the time on the front chasing down the duo in order to place their man Greg Henderson, who leads the points competition, at the front in Great Yarmouth.

With 15 miles to ride, the pair still had a lead of 2:35 over the bunch. With 10 miles to go this lead was down to a minute and Marycyz decided to call it a day but the indefatigable Meyer carried on regardless. With it seeming that the lone rider could win the sprinters stage the fairy tale came to an end within two kilometres of the finish line as he was swallowed up by the bunch. This opened the door for the predicted bunch sprint and it was his HTC teammates Bert Grabsch and Mark Renshaw who delivered Greipel to the line to take the win. The pair had to work extra hard because HTC are down to only four riders having lost Tony Martin and Marco Pinotti.

Not surprisingly Cameron Meyer won the combativity award for the most aggressive rider of the day. Johnny Hoogerland held on to the king of the mountains jersey (although the hills today were token gestures) and Michael Golas keeps the sprint jersey.

Following his win in the holiday town of Great Yarmouth, Greipel described the stage as "hard". The 28-year-old went on, "We were not so fresh at all with just four riders left in the race, so it was quite a good powerful beginning to the stage for the team. We tried to keep the breakaway as small as possible as we were all pretty tired from the last two days.





Finally, a journalist said to Greipel, "Next year you'll be riding for..." The German interrupted the journalist and said, "Don't ask me questions about next year." The journalist replied, "Why not?" Greipel then said, "Because I'm riding for HTC-Columbia." The journalist came back with, "So, Andre, when can I ask you?" The tactful German laughed and replied, "The first of January, next year," and left as quickly as he had arrived.



Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:09:05 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 6 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 12 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 13 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 16 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 20 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 21 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 24 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 27 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 28 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 29 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 30 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 31 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 32 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 34 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 35 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 36 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 37 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 40 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 41 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 42 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:10 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 47 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:14 48 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 49 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 50 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 52 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 53 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 54 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 56 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 57 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 58 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 59 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 60 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 61 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 62 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 63 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 64 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:46 65 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:52 66 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 67 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:00:54 68 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 69 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 70 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:56 71 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:06 72 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 73 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:01:11 74 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:33 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:36 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 77 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:25 78 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:03:20 80 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:03:59 81 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 83 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:34 DNS Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions DNF Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Sprint 1 - Sandringham 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Wells-next-the-Sea 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 3 - Grapes Hill 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 pts 2 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Burnham Deepdale (Cat. 3) 1 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Beacon Hill (Cat. 3) 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 4 pts 2 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Mousehold Heath (Cat. 3) 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 4 pts 2 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Endura Racing 12:27:15 2 ISD-Neri Giambenini 3 Topsport Vlaanderen 4 Cervelo Test Team 5 Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 6 AN Post Sean Kelly 7 Sigma Sport-Specialized 8 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 10 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 11 Team HTC-Columbia 12 Team Raleigh 13 Ireland National Team 14 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 0:00:28 15 Skil-Shimano 0:00:52 16 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:09 17 Garmin-Transitions 0:01:58

General classification after stage 6 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 24:02:14 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:27 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:33 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 6 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:02:08 7 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:30 8 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:32 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:43 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:36 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:37 12 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:54 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:11:16 14 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:11:47 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:12:23 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:07 17 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:13:08 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:21 19 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:22 20 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:42 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:45 22 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:13:49 23 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:14:10 24 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:29 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:50 26 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:17:15 27 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:44 28 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:38 29 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:47 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:32 31 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:39 32 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:52 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:17 34 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:23:54 35 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:44 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:27:32 37 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:29:16 38 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:29:35 39 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:29:59 40 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:17 41 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:48 42 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:38:47 43 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:38:53 44 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:39:01 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:39:06 46 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:39:50 47 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:40:03 48 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:40:07 49 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:40:17 50 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:40:23 51 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:40:30 52 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:53 53 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:40:55 54 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:41:10 55 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:41:56 56 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:42:02 57 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 58 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:18 59 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:42:21 60 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:35 61 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:43:33 62 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:43:53 63 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:02 64 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:45:03 65 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:46:31 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:46:55 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:47:02 68 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:49:00 69 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:50:13 70 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:50:19 71 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:50:22 72 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 73 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:50:27 74 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:50:39 75 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:51:07 76 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:51:51 77 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 0:51:52 78 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:52:19 79 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:21 80 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:52:46 81 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:57:38 82 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1:02:03 83 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 1:06:13

Points classification 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 42 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 39 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 5 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 30 6 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 7 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 26 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 25 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 12 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 22 13 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 14 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 15 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 18 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 15 19 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 14 20 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 14 21 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 12 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 23 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 24 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 25 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 26 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 27 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 28 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 29 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 30 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 32 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 7 33 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 7 34 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 35 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 38 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 39 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 2 40 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 42 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1

Sprints classification 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 18 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 9 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 11 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 14 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 5 15 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 16 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 17 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 4 18 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 21 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 23 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 24 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 25 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 26 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 4 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 24 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 17 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 9 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 11 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 13 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 13 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 16 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 17 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 20 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 21 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 23 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 6 24 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 25 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 27 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 28 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 31 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 32 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 34 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 35 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1 37 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1