Greipel grabs stage win in Great Yarmouth

Teammate Albasini remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 15

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) sprinted to victory in stage six, the German's second win at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 15

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) won the most aggressive rider prize.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 3 of 15

Cameron Meyer rolls in 71st after being on the attack.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 4 of 15

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) wins a second Tour of Britain stage.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 5 of 15

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is not enjoying his Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 6 of 15

Bradley Wiggins leads the chase at Blicking Hall.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 7 of 15

Jaroslav Marycz (Saxo Bank) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 8 of 15

The peloton in Wells next the sea

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 9 of 15

The peloton heads through this quaint seaside town.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 10 of 15

The peloton passes Sandringham.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 11 of 15

Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) gives a greeting.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 12 of 15

Garmin-Transitions tested out a new washing machine.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 13 of 15

Tom Murray wears his Ed Clancy mask

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 14 of 15

Another bottle of champagne for Michael Albasini.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 15 of 15

Andre Greipel celebrates his second win in the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

With the British "mountains" out of the way, it was back to business for the sprinters on the longest stage of this year's Tour of Britain which saw the riders tackle 118 miles through the Norfolk countryside on stage 6. With an average speed of 28.5mph, Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) took his second stage of this year's race around Britain in a full-up sprint on the seafront at Great Yarmouth.

Borut Borzic (Vacansoleil) took second place and moved up from third place in the general classification yesterday to second today thanks to time bonuses gained along the way. Yesterday's second place GC rider Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) fell back to third. The day's action didn't change the GC with winner Greipel's teammate Michael Albasini keeping the yellow jersey which he has held since his win in Swansea on stage 3. Albasini did, however, have his lead cut by two seconds to one minute and 26 seconds.

Although on paper this was a sprinters' stage, the script was nearly changed by Cameron Meyer and Jaroslav Marycz who did a two-man time trial for much of the stage but got swallowed up a bit over a mile before the finish line. Heading out from King's Lynn on a sunny morning, the remaining 84 starters were soon strung out by the early high speed as they headed past the Queen of England's country residence at Sandringham.

The young Australian Meyer (brother of Travis) spent much of the day at the front of the race, initially in the company of the British rider Jeremy Hunt (Cervelo Test Team), before he sat up leaving the attacking Garmin-Transitions rider to carry on alone. However, Meyer was soon joined by Jaroslav Marycz (Team Saxo Bank) and the pair rode well together building up a maximum lead over the peloton of over eight minutes.

The bunch seemed reluctant to chase although the Sky team, and particularly Bradley Wiggins, had other ideas and spent much of the time on the front chasing down the duo in order to place their man Greg Henderson, who leads the points competition, at the front in Great Yarmouth.

With 15 miles to ride, the pair still had a lead of 2:35 over the bunch. With 10 miles to go this lead was down to a minute and Marycyz decided to call it a day but the indefatigable Meyer carried on regardless. With it seeming that the lone rider could win the sprinters stage the fairy tale came to an end within two kilometres of the finish line as he was swallowed up by the bunch. This opened the door for the predicted bunch sprint and it was his HTC teammates Bert Grabsch and Mark Renshaw who delivered Greipel to the line to take the win. The pair had to work extra hard because HTC are down to only four riders having lost Tony Martin and Marco Pinotti.

Not surprisingly Cameron Meyer won the combativity award for the most aggressive rider of the day. Johnny Hoogerland held on to the king of the mountains jersey (although the hills today were token gestures) and Michael Golas keeps the sprint jersey.

Following his win in the holiday town of Great Yarmouth, Greipel described the stage as "hard". The 28-year-old went on, "We were not so fresh at all with just four riders left in the race, so it was quite a good powerful beginning to the stage for the team. We tried to keep the breakaway as small as possible as we were all pretty tired from the last two days.

Finally, a journalist said to Greipel, "Next year you'll be riding for..." The German interrupted the journalist and said, "Don't ask me questions about next year." The journalist replied, "Why not?" Greipel then said, "Because I'm riding for HTC-Columbia." The journalist came back with, "So, Andre, when can I ask you?" The tactful German laughed and replied, "The first of January, next year," and left as quickly as he had arrived.
 

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:09:05
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
6Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
10Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
13Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
16Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
20Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
21Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
24Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
27Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
28Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
30Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
31Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
32Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
34Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
35Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
36Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
37Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
38Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
39Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
40Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
41Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
42Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:10
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:14
48James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
49Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
51Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
52Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
53Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
54Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
56Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
57Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
58Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
59Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
60Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
61Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
62Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
63Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
64Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:46
65Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:52
66Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:00:54
68Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
69Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
70Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:56
71Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:01:06
72Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
73Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:01:11
74Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:33
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:01:36
76Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
77Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:02:25
78Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:03:20
80Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:03:59
81Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
83Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:34
DNSDan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
DNFGianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Sprint 1 - Sandringham
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2 - Wells-next-the-Sea
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 3 - Grapes Hill
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5pts
2Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank3
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
4Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Burnham Deepdale (Cat. 3)
1Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Beacon Hill (Cat. 3)
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions4pts
2Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Mousehold Heath (Cat. 3)
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions4pts
2Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank3
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Endura Racing12:27:15
2ISD-Neri Giambenini
3Topsport Vlaanderen
4Cervelo Test Team
5Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
6AN Post Sean Kelly
7Sigma Sport-Specialized
8Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
10Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
11Team HTC-Columbia
12Team Raleigh
13Ireland National Team
14Rapha-Condor-Sharp0:00:28
15Skil-Shimano0:00:52
16Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:09
17Garmin-Transitions0:01:58

General classification after stage 6
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia24:02:14
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:27
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:33
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
6Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:02:08
7Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:30
8Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:32
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:43
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:36
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:37
12Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:54
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:11:16
14Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:11:47
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:12:23
16Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:07
17Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:13:08
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:21
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:22
20Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:42
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
22Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:13:49
23Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:14:10
24Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:29
25Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:50
26Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:17:15
27Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:17:44
28André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:38
29Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:47
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:32
31Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:39
32Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:19:52
33Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:17
34Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:23:54
35Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:44
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:27:32
37Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:29:16
38Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:29:35
39Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:29:59
40Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:17
41Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:48
42Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:47
43Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:38:53
44Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:39:01
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:39:06
46Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:39:50
47Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh0:40:03
48Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:40:07
49Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:40:17
50Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:40:23
51Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:40:30
52Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:53
53Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:40:55
54James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:41:10
55Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:41:56
56Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:42:02
57Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
58Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:18
59Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:42:21
60James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:35
61Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:43:33
62Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:43:53
63Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:02
64Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:45:03
65Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:46:31
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:46:55
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:47:02
68Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:49:00
69Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:50:13
70Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:50:19
71Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:50:22
72Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
73Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized0:50:27
74Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:50:39
75Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:51:07
76Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:51:51
77Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team0:51:52
78Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:52:19
79Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:21
80Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:52:46
81Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:57:38
82Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1:02:03
83Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh1:06:13

Points classification
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team48pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team42
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia39
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano39
5André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia30
6Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator29
7Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank26
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank25
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing25
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox23
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
12Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini22
13Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank18
15Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
18Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta15
19Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini14
20Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta14
21Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing12
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions12
23Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly11
24Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
25Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
26Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
27Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp10
28Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly10
29Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
30Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
32Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta7
33Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing7
34Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
35Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
38Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
39Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta2
40Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
42Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
43Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini1

Sprints classification
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team27pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank18
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
11Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
14Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank5
15Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4
16André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
17Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing4
18Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
21Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
23Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
24Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
25Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
26Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team54pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank45
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31
4Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini24
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions23
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team23
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia17
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
9Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
10Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
11Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing13
12Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta12
13Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
16Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
17Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
20Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
21Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
23Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank6
24Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
25Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
27Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
28Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
31André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
32Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
34Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
35Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
36Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini1
37Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling72:03:19
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
3Team Saxo Bank0:24:00
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:33:47
5Team HTC-Columbia0:35:58
6Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:42:27
7Garmin-Transitions0:42:37
8Endura Racing0:48:11
9Colnago-CSF Inox1:01:50
10Skil-Shimano1:02:49
11Rapha-Condor-Sharp1:25:33
12AN Post Sean Kelly1:27:33
13Topsport Vlaanderen1:32:50
14Cervelo Test Team1:36:55
15Sigma Sport-Specialized1:37:19
16Team Raleigh2:04:20
17Ireland National Team2:24:30

 

