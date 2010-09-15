Trending

Frapporti wins alone in Glastonbury

Italian beats Wiggins and Haedo with late attack

Image 1 of 19

Marco Frapporti (Colnago CSF Inox) wins in Glastonbury

Marco Frapporti (Colnago CSF Inox) wins in Glastonbury
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 19

Brad Wiggins (Sky) waves to fans after finishing second.

Brad Wiggins (Sky) waves to fans after finishing second.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 3 of 19

Stage winner Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium.

Stage winner Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 4 of 19

Mascot TOBI and some medieval friends

Mascot TOBI and some medieval friends
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 5 of 19

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) try to get across to break.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) try to get across to break.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 6 of 19

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) checks behind to the peloton with Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) on his wheel.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) checks behind to the peloton with Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) on his wheel.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 7 of 19

Sky and Vacansoleil on the front of peloton.

Sky and Vacansoleil on the front of peloton.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 8 of 19

A smiling Michael Albasini (HTC - Columbia) signs on for stage five.

A smiling Michael Albasini (HTC - Columbia) signs on for stage five.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 9 of 19

The bunch on Dartmoor.

The bunch on Dartmoor.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 10 of 19

Huge crowds at the start in Tavistock as Koen de Kort signs on.

Huge crowds at the start in Tavistock as Koen de Kort signs on.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 11 of 19

HTC - Columbia and Saxo Bank still lead the chase.

HTC - Columbia and Saxo Bank still lead the chase.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 12 of 19

HTC - Columbia's Bert Grabsch, Mark Renshaw and André Greipel lead race leader Michael Albasini.

HTC - Columbia's Bert Grabsch, Mark Renshaw and André Greipel lead race leader Michael Albasini.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 13 of 19

Bert Grabsch leads the HTC - Columbia chase.

Bert Grabsch leads the HTC - Columbia chase.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 14 of 19

Eventual winner Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads over Craddock bridge.

Eventual winner Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads over Craddock bridge.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 15 of 19

Dan Martin (Garmin - Transitions) in the action again today.

Dan Martin (Garmin - Transitions) in the action again today.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 16 of 19

Breakaway with Dan Martin (Garmin - Transitions) at the front and Brad Wiggins (Sky) in the centre.

Breakaway with Dan Martin (Garmin - Transitions) at the front and Brad Wiggins (Sky) in the centre.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 17 of 19

Best Brit rider overall Rob Partridge (Endura Racing), 8th, at the start of stage five.

Best Brit rider overall Rob Partridge (Endura Racing), 8th, at the start of stage five.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 18 of 19

Michael Albasini (HTC - Columbia) remains in the leader's jersey.

Michael Albasini (HTC - Columbia) remains in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 19 of 19

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) on the Tour of Britain podium.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) on the Tour of Britain podium.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF) won stage five of the Tour of Britain to Glastonbury with a late solo attack after being part of the eight-rider breakaway that dominated the stage.

Related Articles

Albasini wins in Swansea

Team Sky concede overall is beyond them in Tour of Britain

Vacansoleil goes one-two

Battle for Britain hits the queen stage

The Italian went with Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) when the Irishman made a late attack and then jumped away alone in the final five kilometres.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was in the break and went after Frapporti but was unable to catch him before the line and finished second. Lucas Haedo (Saxo Bank) was third. Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) was also in the break but retired mid-stage.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) finished in the main peloton but was kept the race leader’s yellow and white jersey.

The riders now transfer to the southeast of England for Thursday’s 190km sixth stage from King’s Lynn to Great Yarmouth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:16:10
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
3Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:32
4Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
5Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:50
7Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:51
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:06:36
9Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:18
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
13Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
14Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
19Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
20Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
22Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
23Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
25Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
29Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
30Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
32Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
33Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
36Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
37Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
38Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
39Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
40Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
42Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
43Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
48Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
49Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
50Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
51Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
52Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
53Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
55Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
56Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
57Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
59Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
60Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
62Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
63Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
65Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
66Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
68James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
69Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
70Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
71Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
73Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
76James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
77Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
78Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
79Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
80Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
81Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:09:48
82Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:51
83Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:09:58
84Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:10:00
85Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:10:25
DNSThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNSMartyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team

Sprint 1 - Cheriton Bishop
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing3
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2 - Cullompton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1

Sprint 3 - Langport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
4Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing1

KOM 1 - Merrivale (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini5
3Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing4
4Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions3
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
6Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 2 - Six Mile Hill (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
4Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
5Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
6Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing1

KOM 3 - Rosemary Hill (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team10pts
2Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing8
3Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
5Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4
6Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions3
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago-CSF Inox13:07:06
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling0:00:32
4Endura Racing
5Team Saxo Bank
6AN Post Sean Kelly0:00:50
7Garmin-Transitions0:00:51
8Skil-Shimano0:06:36
9Topsport Vlaanderen0:09:18
10Motorpoint-Marshalls
11Sigma
12Team Raleigh
13Rapha-Condor-Sharp
14Team HTC-Columbia
15ISD-Neri Giambenini
16Ireland National Team
17Cervelo Test Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia19:53:09
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:28
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
6Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:02:08
7Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:30
8Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:32
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:43
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:36
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:38
12Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:58
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:11:16
14Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:11:47
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:12:23
16Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:07
17Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:13:08
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:21
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:22
20Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:28
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
22Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:13:49
23Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:50
24Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:13:56
25Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:50
26Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:17:01
27Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:17:29
28Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:17:30
29Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:17:48
30Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:30
31Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:33
32André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:48
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:22
34Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:27
35Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:43
36Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:34
37Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:44
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:28:24
39Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:29:21
40Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:29:59
41Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:17
42Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:48
43Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:37
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:38:47
45Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:38:53
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:38:56
47Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:39:01
48Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh0:40:03
49Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:40:07
50Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:40:09
52James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:40:16
53Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:40:30
54Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:40:41
55Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:53
56Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:41:48
57Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
58Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:41:56
59Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:18
60James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:21
61Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
62Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
63Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:38
64Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:42:47
65Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
66Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:43:42
67Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:43:53
68Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:03
69Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:45:39
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:48:46
71Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:49:03
72Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:50:13
73Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
74Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
75Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:50:19
76Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:50:22
77Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
78Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:50:42
79Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team0:51:52
80Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
81Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:07
82Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:52:19
83Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:56:05
84Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1:01:07
85Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh1:02:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia39pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team36
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano30
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team28
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank23
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
7Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini22
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing20
9Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank18
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
15André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15
16Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta15
17Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank13
18Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing12
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions12
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly11
21Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
22Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
23Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
24Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly10
25Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
26Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
27Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions9
28Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
29Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta8
30Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
32Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta7
33Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp7
34Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
35Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
38Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
39Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini3
40Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3
41Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta2
42Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team51pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank45
3Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions32
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31
5Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini24
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team21
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia17
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions15
10Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
11Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing13
12Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta12
13Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
16Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
17Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
18Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
21Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
22Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
23Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
24Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
26Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
27Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
28Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
29Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
30Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
31André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
32Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
34Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
35Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
36Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini1
37Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team23pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank15
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
6Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
8Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions7
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
10Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
15Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4
16André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
17Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing4
18Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
21Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
23Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
24Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
25Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
26Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling59:35:54
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
3Team Saxo Bank0:23:56
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:33:57
5Team HTC-Columbia0:35:54
6Garmin-Transitions0:40:49
7Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:42:37
8Endura Racing0:48:21
9Colnago-CSF Inox1:00:51
10Skil-Shimano1:02:07
11Rapha-Condor-Sharp1:25:15
12AN Post Sean Kelly1:27:43
13Topsport Vlaanderen1:33:00
14Cervelo Test Team1:37:05
15Sigma Sport-Specialized1:37:29
16Team Raleigh2:04:16
17Ireland National Team2:24:26

Latest on Cyclingnews