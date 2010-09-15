Frapporti wins alone in Glastonbury
Italian beats Wiggins and Haedo with late attack
Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF) won stage five of the Tour of Britain to Glastonbury with a late solo attack after being part of the eight-rider breakaway that dominated the stage.
Related Articles
The Italian went with Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) when the Irishman made a late attack and then jumped away alone in the final five kilometres.
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was in the break and went after Frapporti but was unable to catch him before the line and finished second. Lucas Haedo (Saxo Bank) was third. Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) was also in the break but retired mid-stage.
Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) finished in the main peloton but was kept the race leader’s yellow and white jersey.
The riders now transfer to the southeast of England for Thursday’s 190km sixth stage from King’s Lynn to Great Yarmouth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:16:10
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:32
|4
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|5
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:50
|7
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:51
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:06:36
|9
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|14
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|20
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|22
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|23
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|25
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|32
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|33
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|36
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|37
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|38
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|39
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|40
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|48
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|49
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|50
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|51
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|52
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|55
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|56
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|57
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|60
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|62
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|65
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|66
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|67
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|68
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|69
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|70
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|71
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|76
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|77
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|78
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|80
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|81
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:09:48
|82
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:51
|83
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:09:58
|84
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:00
|85
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:25
|DNS
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|4
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|5
|3
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|4
|4
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|6
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|6
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|8
|3
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|5
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|6
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|13:07:06
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|4
|Endura Racing
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|6
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:50
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:51
|8
|Skil-Shimano
|0:06:36
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:09:18
|10
|Motorpoint-Marshalls
|11
|Sigma
|12
|Team Raleigh
|13
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|14
|Team HTC-Columbia
|15
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|16
|Ireland National Team
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|19:53:09
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:28
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|6
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:02:08
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:30
|8
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:32
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:43
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:36
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|12
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:58
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:16
|14
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:11:47
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:12:23
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|17
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:13:08
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:21
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:22
|20
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:28
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|22
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:49
|23
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:50
|24
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:56
|25
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:50
|26
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:17:01
|27
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:29
|28
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:30
|29
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:48
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|31
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:33
|32
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:48
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:22
|34
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|35
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:43
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|37
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:44
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:24
|39
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:29:21
|40
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:29:59
|41
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:17
|42
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:48
|43
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:37
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:38:47
|45
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:38:53
|46
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:38:56
|47
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:39:01
|48
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:40:03
|49
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:40:07
|50
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|51
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:40:09
|52
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:40:16
|53
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:40:30
|54
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:40:41
|55
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:53
|56
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:41:48
|57
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|58
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:41:56
|59
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:18
|60
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:21
|61
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:38
|64
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:42:47
|65
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|66
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:43:42
|67
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:43:53
|68
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:03
|69
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:39
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:48:46
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:49:03
|72
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:50:13
|73
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|74
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|75
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:19
|76
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:50:22
|77
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|78
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:50:42
|79
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:51:52
|80
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|81
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:07
|82
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:52:19
|83
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:56:05
|84
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1:01:07
|85
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|1:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|22
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|20
|9
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|16
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|15
|17
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|18
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|12
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|21
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|23
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|24
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|25
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|26
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|27
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|28
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|29
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|8
|30
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|32
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|7
|33
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|34
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|35
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|39
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|3
|40
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|3
|41
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|2
|42
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|3
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|5
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|24
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|10
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|11
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|13
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|13
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|16
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|18
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|22
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|23
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|24
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|27
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|28
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|30
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|32
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|37
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|17
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|4
|18
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|21
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|23
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|24
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|25
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|26
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|59:35:54
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:56
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:33:57
|5
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:35:54
|6
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:40:49
|7
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:42:37
|8
|Endura Racing
|0:48:21
|9
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:00:51
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|1:02:07
|11
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|1:25:15
|12
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|1:27:43
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|1:33:00
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:37:05
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|1:37:29
|16
|Team Raleigh
|2:04:16
|17
|Ireland National Team
|2:24:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy