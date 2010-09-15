Image 1 of 19 Marco Frapporti (Colnago CSF Inox) wins in Glastonbury (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 2 of 19 Brad Wiggins (Sky) waves to fans after finishing second. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 3 of 19 Stage winner Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 4 of 19 Mascot TOBI and some medieval friends (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 5 of 19 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) try to get across to break. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 6 of 19 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) checks behind to the peloton with Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) on his wheel. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 7 of 19 Sky and Vacansoleil on the front of peloton. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 8 of 19 A smiling Michael Albasini (HTC - Columbia) signs on for stage five. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 9 of 19 The bunch on Dartmoor. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 10 of 19 Huge crowds at the start in Tavistock as Koen de Kort signs on. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 11 of 19 HTC - Columbia and Saxo Bank still lead the chase. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 12 of 19 HTC - Columbia's Bert Grabsch, Mark Renshaw and André Greipel lead race leader Michael Albasini. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 13 of 19 Bert Grabsch leads the HTC - Columbia chase. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 14 of 19 Eventual winner Marco Frapporti (Colnago - CSF Inox) leads over Craddock bridge. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 15 of 19 Dan Martin (Garmin - Transitions) in the action again today. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 16 of 19 Breakaway with Dan Martin (Garmin - Transitions) at the front and Brad Wiggins (Sky) in the centre. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 17 of 19 Best Brit rider overall Rob Partridge (Endura Racing), 8th, at the start of stage five. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 18 of 19 Michael Albasini (HTC - Columbia) remains in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 19 of 19 Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) on the Tour of Britain podium. (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF) won stage five of the Tour of Britain to Glastonbury with a late solo attack after being part of the eight-rider breakaway that dominated the stage.

The Italian went with Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) when the Irishman made a late attack and then jumped away alone in the final five kilometres.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was in the break and went after Frapporti but was unable to catch him before the line and finished second. Lucas Haedo (Saxo Bank) was third. Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) was also in the break but retired mid-stage.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) finished in the main peloton but was kept the race leader’s yellow and white jersey.

The riders now transfer to the southeast of England for Thursday’s 190km sixth stage from King’s Lynn to Great Yarmouth.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:16:10 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:32 4 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 5 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:50 7 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:51 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:06:36 9 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:18 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 14 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 19 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 22 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 23 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 25 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 30 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 32 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 33 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 34 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 36 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 37 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 38 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 39 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 42 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 46 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 48 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 49 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 50 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 51 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 52 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 53 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 55 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 56 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 59 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 60 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 62 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 63 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 65 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 66 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 68 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 69 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 70 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 71 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 73 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 76 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 77 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 78 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 79 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 80 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 81 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:09:48 82 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:51 83 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:09:58 84 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:10:00 85 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:25 DNS Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNS Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team

Sprint 1 - Cheriton Bishop # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 3 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Cullompton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1

Sprint 3 - Langport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 4 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 1

KOM 1 - Merrivale (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 5 3 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 4 4 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 3 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 6 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 - Six Mile Hill (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 6 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 1

KOM 3 - Rosemary Hill (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 8 3 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 5 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 6 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 3 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colnago-CSF Inox 13:07:06 2 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 0:00:32 4 Endura Racing 5 Team Saxo Bank 6 AN Post Sean Kelly 0:00:50 7 Garmin-Transitions 0:00:51 8 Skil-Shimano 0:06:36 9 Topsport Vlaanderen 0:09:18 10 Motorpoint-Marshalls 11 Sigma 12 Team Raleigh 13 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 14 Team HTC-Columbia 15 ISD-Neri Giambenini 16 Ireland National Team 17 Cervelo Test Team

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 19:53:09 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:28 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 6 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:02:08 7 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:30 8 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:32 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:43 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:36 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:38 12 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:58 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:11:16 14 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:11:47 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:12:23 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:07 17 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:13:08 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:21 19 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:22 20 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:28 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 22 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:13:49 23 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:50 24 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:13:56 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:50 26 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:17:01 27 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:29 28 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:30 29 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:48 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:30 31 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:33 32 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:48 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:22 34 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:27 35 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:22:43 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:34 37 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:44 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:24 39 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:29:21 40 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:29:59 41 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:17 42 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:48 43 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:38:37 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:38:47 45 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:38:53 46 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:38:56 47 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:39:01 48 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:40:03 49 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:40:07 50 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 51 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:40:09 52 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:40:16 53 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:40:30 54 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:40:41 55 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:53 56 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:41:48 57 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 58 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:41:56 59 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:18 60 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:21 61 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 63 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:38 64 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:42:47 65 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 66 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:43:42 67 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:43:53 68 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:03 69 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:45:39 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:48:46 71 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:49:03 72 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:50:13 73 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 74 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 75 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:50:19 76 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:50:22 77 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 78 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:50:42 79 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 0:51:52 80 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 81 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:07 82 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:52:19 83 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:56:05 84 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1:01:07 85 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 1:02:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 39 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 23 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 7 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 22 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 20 9 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 15 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 16 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 15 17 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 13 18 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 12 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 21 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 22 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 23 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 24 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 25 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 26 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 27 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 9 28 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 29 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 8 30 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 32 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 7 33 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 34 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 35 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 38 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 39 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 3 40 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 41 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 2 42 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 3 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 32 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 5 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 24 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 17 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 15 10 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 11 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 13 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 13 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 16 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 21 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 22 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 23 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 24 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 26 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 27 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 28 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 29 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 30 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 31 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 32 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 34 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 35 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1 37 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 8 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 7 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 10 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 15 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 16 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 17 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 4 18 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 21 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 23 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 24 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 25 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 26 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1