Battle for Britain hits the queen stage

Image 1 of 11 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 11 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam). (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 11 The peloton lines up in Minehead. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 11 Steve Cummings (Team Sky). (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 11 Andre Greipel signs an autograph. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 11 The riders are presented on stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 11 Downing opted for a medium profile carbon rim for stage four. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 11 Team Sky's Russell Downing. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 11 Team Sky's special green Pinarello bikes. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 11 Andre Greipel's Scott bike. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 11 Swiss national champion Arnaud Grand (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The attention of the cycling world may be firmly focused on the battle for red at the Vuelta a España but the Tour of Britain is currently playing host to the likes of Tour de France and Olympic track star Bradley Wiggins, Classics wunderkind Heinrich Haussler and powerful sprinter André Greipel.

Billed as the event's 'queen stage', yesterday's 171.3km journey from Minehead to Teignmouth saw Vacansoleil's Wout Poels and Borut Bozic go one-two on another soggy day through the English countryside.

Cyclingnews journalist Stephen Farrand was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere as dedicated local fans braved the elements to grab a glimpse of 'their' boys Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Russell Downing from Team Sky (pictured below).

Here's a sample of what was laid out for riders and fans alike in Minehead as the Tour of Britain continued with stage four.