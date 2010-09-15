Battle for Britain hits the queen stage
A gallery from the galleys in Minehead
The attention of the cycling world may be firmly focused on the battle for red at the Vuelta a España but the Tour of Britain is currently playing host to the likes of Tour de France and Olympic track star Bradley Wiggins, Classics wunderkind Heinrich Haussler and powerful sprinter André Greipel.
Billed as the event's 'queen stage', yesterday's 171.3km journey from Minehead to Teignmouth saw Vacansoleil's Wout Poels and Borut Bozic go one-two on another soggy day through the English countryside.
Cyclingnews journalist Stephen Farrand was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere as dedicated local fans braved the elements to grab a glimpse of 'their' boys Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Russell Downing from Team Sky (pictured below).
Here's a sample of what was laid out for riders and fans alike in Minehead as the Tour of Britain continued with stage four.
