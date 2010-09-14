Vacansoleil goes one-two
Albasini continues as race leader
Stage four was billed as the queen stage of this year's Tour of Britain, and it lived up that title as Wout Poels of Vacansoleil finished five seconds clear of his teammate Borut Bozic to take the stage in the seaside town of Teignmouth, in Devon. He left a shattered field behind him. In fact, the course, which took in three first category climbs, proved so hard that a large part of the field was set to finish outside the time limit and faced elimination. However, for those who did miss the cut-off it was "overlooked".
"Today was a super day for the team," said stage winner Poels.
The day was catastrophic in terms of the minor placings, but did nothing to change the main contenders with Michael Albasini of HTC-Columbia holding on to the yellow jersey and increasing his time over the second place by rider by two seconds to give him a 1:28 advantage. What did change, though was the second place rider, with Greg Henderson (Team Sky) slipping to third and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) jumping one place to be second overall.
Although the Vacansoleil rider Pouls won the stage after escaping from a small group towards the end of the 106-mile stage, it was the Irish rider Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) who added the dynamite to today's stage, attacking early on with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and staying at the front of the race for most of the day.
"We decided as a team to make the race hard (today) because we knew Columbia sent a very strong team, but we also know that (Mark) Renshaw and (Andre) Greipel are not the riders who can close gaps in the mountains," said Hoogerland.
Once Martin had gone away, Matthew Hayman of Sky left a trio that was trying to bridge the gap and got across on his own and this group was later joined by another group of chasers to swell the numbers.
"I had fun out there and it was unbelievable the number of people by the side of the road which was fantastic to see," said Martin. "Those roads today are lot easier when you're racing them, but the way I raced them, it was really hard. Some of those roads are bit dangerous and so you have to think what if there's a crash. It is, though, beautiful countryside that we have here and it was an epic day."
"Everyone was pulling in the three-up break I was in, but I think we were all really tired at the end, but everyone was committed and it was a good little group. I think it shows the strength in depth of the peloton here," said Martin. "That was a world class breakaway and it has been a really hard week. The way the race is structured it is hard all day. In Europe, it is hard for the first hour, and then it gets faster and faster and the last hour is really hard where as the racing here is a wearing down process."
Chasing hard across rainy and mist covered Somerset, which is beautiful when you can see it, was a group of about 30 with HTC-Columbia and particularly Tony Martin again doing much of the work in the yellow jersey group, although those riders were slowed by a series of punctures. The leading group had an advantage of up to four minutes, but with the final categorised climb of the day approaching, the lead shrunk to under two minutes.
As the riders crested the final King of the Mountain climb just outside Sidmouth, there were exactly 30 miles to the finish. With 20 miles to go, Hoogerland was the leader on the road, but as the chase picked up pace, he lost his virtual jersey, although he did move up from tenth to fifth place overall.
The lead group stayed clear despite the collected efforts of HTC-Columbia and Saxo Bank, although it fragmented in the final few miles and the treacherous descent into the finish which saw Poels of the Netherlands take the win by five seconds.
"In the beginning we did a lot on the first climb trying to drop a lot of guys and then Johnny attacked and I thought he had a good chance to win," said Poels, "but Columbia started riding with Saxo Bank and then there was a chance for me to win the stage. At first I attacked with 8km to go, but they caught me and I had a bit of recuperation and then I attacked again at 4km to go on the little hill and then (laughing), they didn't see me anymore!"
The daily combativity award went to a Dan Martin, with Porte losing the King of the Mountains jersey to Hoogerland but keeping the sprint classification jersey.
"I'll be pretty peeved if I don't get the aggressive award!" said Martin before the award was announced. "Every time I went, there was a GC guy there and I was trying to get them to sit up and go back, but Hoogerland wouldn't because he was sure Columbia was going to blow up. Even when I went solo, they still chased me down."
"I think it's going to be difficult for us to control the race, but, we are not sitting in the peloton, we are still fighting," said Hoogerland of the upcoming stages.
Martin also noted the effect of small teams on the race. "It can make it a bit negative and if teams get in a breakaway, the race just shuts down. I think if there were eight-man teams, it would be a totally different race but that would change the character of the race and you don't want to change that."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4:30:35
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|5
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:11
|10
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:15
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:18
|13
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|14
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:20
|16
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|17
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:22
|18
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:24
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:27
|22
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|23
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:41
|26
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:55
|27
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02
|28
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:54
|30
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:02:33
|31
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:25
|32
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:49
|33
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:26:19
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|40
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|43
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|45
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|46
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|47
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|48
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|50
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|51
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|54
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|55
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|56
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|57
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|61
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|64
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|68
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|69
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|70
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|71
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|72
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|74
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|75
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|77
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|78
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|83
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|84
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|86
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|DNF
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|DNF
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|DNF
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|10
|pts
|2
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|4
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|15:27:41
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:28
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|6
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:02:08
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:30
|8
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:32
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:43
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|11
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:16
|12
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:11:47
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:12:23
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:05
|15
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|16
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:13:08
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:21
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:22
|19
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:28
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|21
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:49
|22
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:50
|23
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:56
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:29
|25
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:50
|26
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:17:01
|27
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:29
|28
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:30
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|30
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:33
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:48
|32
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:50
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:22
|34
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:44
|35
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:25:25
|36
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:26:15
|37
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:24
|39
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:29:21
|40
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:32:48
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:06
|42
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:17
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:37:40
|44
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:48
|45
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:37
|46
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:38:47
|47
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:38:53
|48
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:38:56
|49
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:39:01
|50
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:40:03
|51
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:40:07
|52
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:40:09
|54
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:40:16
|55
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:40:30
|56
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:40:41
|57
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:40:53
|58
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|59
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:41:48
|60
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|61
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:41:56
|62
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:21
|63
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:38
|66
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:42:47
|67
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|68
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:43:00
|69
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:43:53
|70
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:03
|71
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:39
|72
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:48:13
|73
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:49:03
|74
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:50:13
|75
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|76
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|77
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:19
|78
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:50:22
|79
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|80
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|81
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:50:42
|82
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:50:47
|83
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:51:49
|84
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:51:52
|85
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|86
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:07
|87
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:55:25
|88
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1:01:07
|89
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|1:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|22
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|20
|9
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|15
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|14
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|16
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|17
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|19
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|20
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|22
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|8
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|25
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|7
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|27
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|29
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|31
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|33
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|3
|34
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|2
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|13
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|16
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|21
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|22
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|23
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|24
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|5
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|19
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|9
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|12
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|14
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|27
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|33
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|34
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|46:28:16
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:56
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:25:11
|5
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:27:08
|6
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:33:51
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:40:30
|8
|Endura Racing
|0:48:21
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:56:03
|10
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:01:23
|11
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|1:16:29
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|1:24:14
|13
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|1:27:25
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:28:19
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|1:28:43
|16
|Team Raleigh
|1:55:30
|17
|Ireland National Team
|2:15:40
