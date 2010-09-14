Trending

Vacansoleil goes one-two

Albasini continues as race leader

Image 1 of 14

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil) wins stage four at the Tour of Britain

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil) wins stage four at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 14

Stage winner Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium

Stage winner Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 3 of 14

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) crosses the finish line.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 4 of 14

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the stage

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the stage
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 5 of 14

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is still not smiling.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is still not smiling.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 6 of 14

The bunch is not really chasing.

The bunch is not really chasing.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 7 of 14

Matthew Hayman (Team Sky) leads the chase to Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) on KOM #2.

Matthew Hayman (Team Sky) leads the chase to Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) on KOM #2.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 8 of 14

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) leads the race on the second turn.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) leads the race on the second turn.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 9 of 14

James Sampson (Motorpoint) signs in.

James Sampson (Motorpoint) signs in.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 10 of 14

The bunch passes through Dunster

The bunch passes through Dunster
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 11 of 14

Wout Poels and Johnny Hoogerland are close Vacansoleil Pro Cycling teammates

Wout Poels and Johnny Hoogerland are close Vacansoleil Pro Cycling teammates
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 12 of 14

Michael Albasini (Team HTC - Columbia) still in yellow after stage 4

Michael Albasini (Team HTC - Columbia) still in yellow after stage 4
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 13 of 14

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) gets some pre-race advice.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) gets some pre-race advice.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 14 of 14

The Irish team on the podium at the Tour of Britain

The Irish team on the podium at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Stage four was billed as the queen stage of this year's Tour of Britain, and it lived up that title as Wout Poels of Vacansoleil finished five seconds clear of his teammate Borut Bozic to take the stage in the seaside town of Teignmouth, in Devon. He left a shattered field behind him. In fact, the course, which took in three first category climbs, proved so hard that a large part of the field was set to finish outside the time limit and faced elimination. However, for those who did miss the cut-off it was "overlooked".

"Today was a super day for the team," said stage winner Poels.

The day was catastrophic in terms of the minor placings, but did nothing to change the main contenders with Michael Albasini of HTC-Columbia holding on to the yellow jersey and increasing his time over the second place by rider by two seconds to give him a 1:28 advantage. What did change, though was the second place rider, with Greg Henderson (Team Sky) slipping to third and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) jumping one place to be second overall.

Although the Vacansoleil rider Pouls won the stage after escaping from a small group towards the end of the 106-mile stage, it was the Irish rider Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) who added the dynamite to today's stage, attacking early on with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and staying at the front of the race for most of the day.

"We decided as a team to make the race hard (today) because we knew Columbia sent a very strong team, but we also know that (Mark) Renshaw and (Andre) Greipel are not the riders who can close gaps in the mountains," said Hoogerland.

Once Martin had gone away, Matthew Hayman of Sky left a trio that was trying to bridge the gap and got across on his own and this group was later joined by another group of chasers to swell the numbers.

"I had fun out there and it was unbelievable the number of people by the side of the road which was fantastic to see," said Martin. "Those roads today are lot easier when you're racing them, but the way I raced them, it was really hard. Some of those roads are bit dangerous and so you have to think what if there's a crash. It is, though, beautiful countryside that we have here and it was an epic day."

"Everyone was pulling in the three-up break I was in, but I think we were all really tired at the end, but everyone was committed and it was a good little group. I think it shows the strength in depth of the peloton here," said Martin. "That was a world class breakaway and it has been a really hard week. The way the race is structured it is hard all day. In Europe, it is hard for the first hour, and then it gets faster and faster and the last hour is really hard where as the racing here is a wearing down process."

Chasing hard across rainy and mist covered Somerset, which is beautiful when you can see it, was a group of about 30 with HTC-Columbia and particularly Tony Martin again doing much of the work in the yellow jersey group, although those riders were slowed by a series of punctures. The leading group had an advantage of up to four minutes, but with the final categorised climb of the day approaching, the lead shrunk to under two minutes.

As the riders crested the final King of the Mountain climb just outside Sidmouth, there were exactly 30 miles to the finish. With 20 miles to go, Hoogerland was the leader on the road, but as the chase picked up pace, he lost his virtual jersey, although he did move up from tenth to fifth place overall.

The lead group stayed clear despite the collected efforts of HTC-Columbia and Saxo Bank, although it fragmented in the final few miles and the treacherous descent into the finish which saw Poels of the Netherlands take the win by five seconds.

"In the beginning we did a lot on the first climb trying to drop a lot of guys and then Johnny attacked and I thought he had a good chance to win," said Poels, "but Columbia started riding with Saxo Bank and then there was a chance for me to win the stage. At first I attacked with 8km to go, but they caught me and I had a bit of recuperation and then I attacked again at 4km to go on the little hill and then (laughing), they didn't see me anymore!"

The daily combativity award went to a Dan Martin, with Porte losing the King of the Mountains jersey to Hoogerland but keeping the sprint classification jersey.

"I'll be pretty peeved if I don't get the aggressive award!" said Martin before the award was announced. "Every time I went, there was a GC guy there and I was trying to get them to sit up and go back, but Hoogerland wouldn't because he was sure Columbia was going to blow up. Even when I went solo, they still chased me down."

"I think it's going to be difficult for us to control the race, but, we are not sitting in the peloton, we are still fighting," said Hoogerland of the upcoming stages.

Martin also noted the effect of small teams on the race. "It can make it a bit negative and if teams get in a breakaway, the race just shuts down. I think if there were eight-man teams, it would be a totally different race but that would change the character of the race and you don't want to change that."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4:30:35
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
5Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:11
10Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:18
13Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
14Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
15Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:00:20
16Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
17Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:22
18Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:24
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:25
20Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
21Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:27
22Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
23Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:41
26Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:55
27Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:02
28Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
29Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:54
30Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:02:33
31Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:03:25
32Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:49
33Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
34Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
35André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:26:19
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
40Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
41Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
43Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
45Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
46Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
47Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
48Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
50Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
51Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
54Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
55Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
56Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
57Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
61Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
62Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
64Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
66Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
67Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
68Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
69Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
71James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
72Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
73Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
74Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
75Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
76Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
77James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
78Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
80Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
82Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
83Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
84Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
86Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
87Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
DNFMarco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFRobbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFCarlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
DNFDan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
DNFStephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
DNFConor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team

KOM 1: Lype Hill (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini10pts
2Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions8
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank4
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

KOM 2: Raleghs Cross (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions10pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
4Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
5Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
8Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini1

KOM 3: Peak Hill (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions8
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
7André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 1: Blue Anchor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2: Honiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions2
4Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 3: Sidmouth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions2
4André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Combativity Award
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia15:27:41
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:28
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
6Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:02:08
7Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:30
8Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:32
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:43
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:38
11Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:11:16
12Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:11:47
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:12:23
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:05
15Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:07
16Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:13:08
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:21
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:22
19Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:28
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
21Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:13:49
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:50
23Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:13:56
24Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:29
25Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:50
26Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:17:01
27Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:17:29
28Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:17:30
29Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:30
30Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:33
31André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:48
32Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:18:50
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:22
34Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:44
35Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:25:25
36Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:26:15
37Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:28:22
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:28:24
39Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:29:21
40Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:32:48
41Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:36:06
42Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:17
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:37:40
44Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:48
45Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:37
46Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:38:47
47Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:38:53
48Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:38:56
49Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:39:01
50Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh0:40:03
51Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:40:07
52Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:40:09
54James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:40:16
55Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:40:30
56Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:40:41
57Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:40:53
58Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:41:48
60Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
61Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:41:56
62James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:21
63Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
65Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:38
66Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:42:47
67Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
68Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:43:00
69Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:43:53
70Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:03
71Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:45:39
72Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:48:13
73Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:49:03
74Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:50:13
75Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
76Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
77Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:50:19
78Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team0:50:22
79Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
80Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
81Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:50:42
82Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:50:47
83Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:51:49
84Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team0:51:52
85Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
86Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:07
87Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:55:25
88Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1:01:07
89Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh1:02:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia39pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team36
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team28
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank23
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
7Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini22
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing20
9Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank18
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
11André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15
12Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta15
13Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team13
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions12
16Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly11
17Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
19Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
20Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
21Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
22Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta8
23Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
25Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta7
26Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia7
27Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp7
28Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
29Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
31Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
32Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
33Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini3
34Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta2
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank15pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
4Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
5Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
10Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
13Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions6
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
15André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
16Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
18Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
21Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
22Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
23Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1
24Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team45pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank45
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31
4Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions26
5Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini19
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia17
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions15
9Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta12
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
12Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
13Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
14Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
17Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia8
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
19Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
22Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
24Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
26Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
27Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
28André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
29Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
31Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
32Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
33Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini1
34Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling46:28:16
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:06:05
3Team Saxo Bank0:23:56
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:25:11
5Team HTC-Columbia0:27:08
6Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:33:51
7Garmin-Transitions0:40:30
8Endura Racing0:48:21
9Skil-Shimano0:56:03
10Colnago-CSF Inox1:01:23
11Rapha-Condor-Sharp1:16:29
12Topsport Vlaanderen1:24:14
13AN Post Sean Kelly1:27:25
14Cervelo Test Team1:28:19
15Sigma Sport-Specialized1:28:43
16Team Raleigh1:55:30
17Ireland National Team2:15:40

