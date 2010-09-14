Image 1 of 14 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil) wins stage four at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 2 of 14 Stage winner Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 3 of 14 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 4 of 14 Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the stage (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 5 of 14 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is still not smiling. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 6 of 14 The bunch is not really chasing. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 7 of 14 Matthew Hayman (Team Sky) leads the chase to Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) on KOM #2. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 8 of 14 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) leads the race on the second turn. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 9 of 14 James Sampson (Motorpoint) signs in. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 10 of 14 The bunch passes through Dunster (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 11 of 14 Wout Poels and Johnny Hoogerland are close Vacansoleil Pro Cycling teammates (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 12 of 14 Michael Albasini (Team HTC - Columbia) still in yellow after stage 4 (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 13 of 14 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) gets some pre-race advice. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 14 of 14 The Irish team on the podium at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Stage four was billed as the queen stage of this year's Tour of Britain, and it lived up that title as Wout Poels of Vacansoleil finished five seconds clear of his teammate Borut Bozic to take the stage in the seaside town of Teignmouth, in Devon. He left a shattered field behind him. In fact, the course, which took in three first category climbs, proved so hard that a large part of the field was set to finish outside the time limit and faced elimination. However, for those who did miss the cut-off it was "overlooked".

"Today was a super day for the team," said stage winner Poels.

The day was catastrophic in terms of the minor placings, but did nothing to change the main contenders with Michael Albasini of HTC-Columbia holding on to the yellow jersey and increasing his time over the second place by rider by two seconds to give him a 1:28 advantage. What did change, though was the second place rider, with Greg Henderson (Team Sky) slipping to third and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) jumping one place to be second overall.

Although the Vacansoleil rider Pouls won the stage after escaping from a small group towards the end of the 106-mile stage, it was the Irish rider Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) who added the dynamite to today's stage, attacking early on with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and staying at the front of the race for most of the day.

"We decided as a team to make the race hard (today) because we knew Columbia sent a very strong team, but we also know that (Mark) Renshaw and (Andre) Greipel are not the riders who can close gaps in the mountains," said Hoogerland.

Once Martin had gone away, Matthew Hayman of Sky left a trio that was trying to bridge the gap and got across on his own and this group was later joined by another group of chasers to swell the numbers.

"I had fun out there and it was unbelievable the number of people by the side of the road which was fantastic to see," said Martin. "Those roads today are lot easier when you're racing them, but the way I raced them, it was really hard. Some of those roads are bit dangerous and so you have to think what if there's a crash. It is, though, beautiful countryside that we have here and it was an epic day."

"Everyone was pulling in the three-up break I was in, but I think we were all really tired at the end, but everyone was committed and it was a good little group. I think it shows the strength in depth of the peloton here," said Martin. "That was a world class breakaway and it has been a really hard week. The way the race is structured it is hard all day. In Europe, it is hard for the first hour, and then it gets faster and faster and the last hour is really hard where as the racing here is a wearing down process."

Chasing hard across rainy and mist covered Somerset, which is beautiful when you can see it, was a group of about 30 with HTC-Columbia and particularly Tony Martin again doing much of the work in the yellow jersey group, although those riders were slowed by a series of punctures. The leading group had an advantage of up to four minutes, but with the final categorised climb of the day approaching, the lead shrunk to under two minutes.

As the riders crested the final King of the Mountain climb just outside Sidmouth, there were exactly 30 miles to the finish. With 20 miles to go, Hoogerland was the leader on the road, but as the chase picked up pace, he lost his virtual jersey, although he did move up from tenth to fifth place overall.

The lead group stayed clear despite the collected efforts of HTC-Columbia and Saxo Bank, although it fragmented in the final few miles and the treacherous descent into the finish which saw Poels of the Netherlands take the win by five seconds.

"In the beginning we did a lot on the first climb trying to drop a lot of guys and then Johnny attacked and I thought he had a good chance to win," said Poels, "but Columbia started riding with Saxo Bank and then there was a chance for me to win the stage. At first I attacked with 8km to go, but they caught me and I had a bit of recuperation and then I attacked again at 4km to go on the little hill and then (laughing), they didn't see me anymore!"

The daily combativity award went to a Dan Martin, with Porte losing the King of the Mountains jersey to Hoogerland but keeping the sprint classification jersey.

"I'll be pretty peeved if I don't get the aggressive award!" said Martin before the award was announced. "Every time I went, there was a GC guy there and I was trying to get them to sit up and go back, but Hoogerland wouldn't because he was sure Columbia was going to blow up. Even when I went solo, they still chased me down."

"I think it's going to be difficult for us to control the race, but, we are not sitting in the peloton, we are still fighting," said Hoogerland of the upcoming stages.

Martin also noted the effect of small teams on the race. "It can make it a bit negative and if teams get in a breakaway, the race just shuts down. I think if there were eight-man teams, it would be a totally different race but that would change the character of the race and you don't want to change that."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4:30:35 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 5 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:11 10 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:15 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:18 13 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 14 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 15 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:00:20 16 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 17 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:22 18 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:24 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:25 20 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 21 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:27 22 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 23 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:41 26 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:55 27 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:02 28 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:54 30 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:02:33 31 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:25 32 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:49 33 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 34 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 35 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:26:19 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 40 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 41 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 43 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 45 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 46 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 47 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 48 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 50 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 51 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 54 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 55 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 56 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 57 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 59 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 61 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 62 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 64 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 66 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 67 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 68 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 69 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 71 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 72 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 73 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 74 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 75 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 76 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 77 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 78 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 80 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 81 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 82 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 83 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 84 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 86 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 87 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized DNF Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team DNF Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini DNF Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh DNF Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team DNF Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team

KOM 1: Lype Hill (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 10 pts 2 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 8 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 4 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

KOM 2: Raleghs Cross (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 10 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 4 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1

KOM 3: Peak Hill (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 8 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 7 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 1: Blue Anchor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2: Honiton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 2 4 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 3: Sidmouth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 2 4 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Combativity Award # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 15:27:41 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:28 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 6 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:02:08 7 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:30 8 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:32 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:43 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:38 11 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:11:16 12 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:11:47 13 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:12:23 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:05 15 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:07 16 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:13:08 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:21 18 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:22 19 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:28 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 21 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:13:49 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:50 23 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:13:56 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:29 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:50 26 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:17:01 27 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:29 28 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:30 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:30 30 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:33 31 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:48 32 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:50 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:22 34 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:44 35 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:25:25 36 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:15 37 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:28:22 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:24 39 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:29:21 40 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:32:48 41 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:36:06 42 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:17 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:37:40 44 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:48 45 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:38:37 46 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:38:47 47 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:38:53 48 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:38:56 49 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:39:01 50 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:40:03 51 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:40:07 52 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 53 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:40:09 54 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:40:16 55 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:40:30 56 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:40:41 57 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:40:53 58 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 59 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:41:48 60 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 61 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:41:56 62 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:21 63 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 65 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:38 66 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:42:47 67 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 68 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:43:00 69 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:43:53 70 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:03 71 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:45:39 72 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:48:13 73 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:49:03 74 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:50:13 75 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 76 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 77 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:50:19 78 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 0:50:22 79 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 80 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 81 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:50:42 82 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:50:47 83 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:51:49 84 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 0:51:52 85 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 86 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:07 87 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:55:25 88 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1:01:07 89 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 1:02:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 39 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 23 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 7 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 22 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 20 9 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 11 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 15 13 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 13 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 16 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 17 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 19 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 20 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 21 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 22 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 8 23 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 25 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 7 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 27 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 29 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 31 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 32 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 33 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 3 34 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 2 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 10 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 13 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 6 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 15 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 16 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 21 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 22 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 23 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1 24 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 4 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 26 5 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 19 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 17 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 15 9 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 12 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 14 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 19 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 22 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 24 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 26 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 27 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 28 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 29 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 31 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 32 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 33 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 1 34 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1