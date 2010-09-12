Trending

Henderson wins stage

Sky rider also takes over race leadership

Image 1 of 23

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) races to a stage 2 victory in Stoke

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) races to a stage 2 victory in Stoke
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 23

Riders climb Gunn Hill

Riders climb Gunn Hill
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 3 of 23

It was a colorful peloton on the Gunn.

It was a colorful peloton on the Gunn.
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 4 of 23

The peloton on Gunn Hill

The peloton on Gunn Hill
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 5 of 23

The peloton ascends Gunn Hill.

The peloton ascends Gunn Hill.
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 6 of 23

The Tour of Britain in the Staffordshire Moorlands

The Tour of Britain in the Staffordshire Moorlands
(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Image 7 of 23

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes the win in Stoke on Trent

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes the win in Stoke on Trent
(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Image 8 of 23

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) on the podium

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Image 9 of 23

Stage 2 podium at the Tour of Britain

Stage 2 podium at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tour of Britain)
Image 10 of 23

Roger Hammond (Cervelo) on the gunn

Roger Hammond (Cervelo) on the gunn
(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 11 of 23

The break during stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

The break during stage 2 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 12 of 23

The lead break early on stage 2

The lead break early on stage 2
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 13 of 23

The Irish team at the start.

The Irish team at the start.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 14 of 23

The main peloton rolls along

The main peloton rolls along
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 15 of 23

The peloton in rural Shropshire

The peloton in rural Shropshire
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 16 of 23

The bunch heads towards Leek

The bunch heads towards Leek
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 17 of 23

The lead group of 18

The lead group of 18
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 18 of 23

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) wins the combativity award.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) wins the combativity award.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 19 of 23

The new HTC Columbia duck skinsuit for 2011?

The new HTC Columbia duck skinsuit for 2011?
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 20 of 23

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes over the yellow leader's jersey.

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes over the yellow leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 21 of 23

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) wins stage 2 ahead of his breakaway companions

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) wins stage 2 ahead of his breakaway companions
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 22 of 23

Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) signs the jersey of a fan.

Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) signs the jersey of a fan.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 23 of 23

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the group.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the group.
(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

The city that gave us such musical legends as Lemmy (Motorhead), Slash (Guns 'n Roses) and Robbie Williams gave the second stage of the Tour of Britain a new race leader, when Greg Henderson of Sky took the sprint beating Michael Albasini and Heinrich Haussler after the riders had been in day long break of 18 riders.

The 100-mile route which went from Burslem in Stoke to Hanley in Stoke saw 101 riders take the start with only Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) having pulled out on the first stage yesterday. The torrential rain of yesterday was replaced with bright sunshine for most of the day as the riders took in some of the most beautiful parts of the Staffordshire Moorlands.

On a day that was much harder than many had predicted, a group of 18 went clear after just 10 miles, which included three Sky riders: Greg Henderson, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas. It was perhaps knowledge of the local terrain that saw the British riders Thomas and Wiggins get in this useful break, knowing that the actual course was harder than it looked on the profile and also knowing that it might break the elastic to race leader Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

The three riders of the British based Sky Professional Cycling Team, who clearly want the general classification in their home tour, were joined by Federico Canutti (Colnago-CSF) Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) Borut Bozic (Vaconsoleil) Jaroslav Marycz (Team Saxo Bank) Travis.Meyer (Garmin) Gianlucia Brambilla (Colnago-CSF) Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano), Michael Golas (Vaconsoleil) Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) Cameron Meyer (Garmin), Patrick Sinkewitz (ISD) and Dan Craven (Rapha-Condor-Sharp).

The group very quickly built up a lead of 45 seconds which rang alarm bells in the peloton especially from Sean Kelly's AN Post team and Sigma Sport who were both lacking riders in the day-long breakaway that eventually proved so decisive. Their chasing efforts nearly did the trick and the gap at one point came down to under 30 seconds.

However, as the lead group tackled the high moorlands the gap began to grow steadily, but it was the second first category climb of Gun Hill (near Leek) that saw Porte attack and increase the time to the bunch while fragmenting the lead group, although it came back together. It did, though, get him more points in the King of the Mountains jersey which he pulled on in Stoke.

With 18 miles to go, there were 13 of the original 18 attackers left and various attempts to go clear including one by made by Haussler and Golas but to no avail as Sky (still with three in the break) pulled every move back. On the narrow, twisting drag to the finish in Hanley no one had the power to get past Henderson and he crossed the line with plenty of time to put his arms up in celebration not only for winning this difficult stage but also putting himself into the yellow jersey.

The post race press conference was lacking the star attraction of the day, stage winner and yellow jersey, Henderson, who himself was happy to answer questions from journalists but the Sky management had apparently declined to send him stating that "tomorrow was important day", and that they needed to head off.

Instead, Johnny Hoogerland who came eighth today and is now 12th overall and also won the day's Combativity jersey (for most aggressive rider) took the hot seat and said, "It was difficult today, not what I expected - I wanted to take it easy until stages 4 or 5 because these are heavy stages. But I saw a group of 16 to up the road so I went. It was a very, very hard stage."

But what now for the Vaconsoleil rider? "I think it is between 10 riders, and I think it is difficult for Henderson to keep the yellow jersey because he's good on hills but we are getting some very, very steep hills so I think its very difficult for him."

"We are not satisfied with a fifth place in GC, so we are going to try to win the overall here," he said. "We have a strong team - with Wout Poels and Matteo Carrara. We in good condition so I think we can make it pretty hard for the Sky team."

Thanks to Rapha Condor Sharp for their help with compiling this report.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:59:52
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
3Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
6Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:03
7Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
12Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
13Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:48
16Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:10:40
17Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
22Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
23Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
24Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
25Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
27Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
28Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
29Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
33Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
34Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
35Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
36Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
37Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
38Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
39Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
40Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:10:49
41Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
42Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
43André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
44Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
45Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
46Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
47Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
48Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
49Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
51Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
52Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
55James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
56Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
57Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
58Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
59Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
60Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
61Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
62Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
66Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
67Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
69Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
70Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
71Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
72Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
73Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
74Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
75Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
76Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
77Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
78Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
81Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
82Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
83Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
84Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
85Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
86Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
88Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
89Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
91Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
92Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
93Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
94Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:04
95Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
96Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:09
97Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:14
98Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:23
99Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:22
100Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team0:23:17
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions

Sprint 1 - Stone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 2 - Leek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini2
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Wedgwood
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
3Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini2
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Ramshorn (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank4
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
5Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini2
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Edgetop / Hollinsclough Moor (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
3Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
4Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
6Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
7Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountain 3 - Gun Hill (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
3Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini6
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia4
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
7Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
8Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling11:59:45
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
3Garmin-Transitions0:10:46
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:21:11
5Endura Racing0:21:14
6Team HTC-Columbia0:21:20
7Cervelo Test Team
8Rapha-Condor-Sharp0:21:23
9Skil-Shimano0:21:29
10Team Saxo Bank0:21:32
11Topsport Vlaanderen0:31:51
12Team Raleigh
13Sigma Sport-Specialized
14Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:32:00
15AN Post Sean Kelly
16Colnago-CSF Inox0:32:09
17Ireland National Team0:32:18

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team7:16:23
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:14
3Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:17
6Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
7Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
9Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:23
10Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:08
16Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:53
17André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:54
18Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:10:56
19Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen0:10:57
20Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
21Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
25Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
28Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
29Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
31Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
32Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
33Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
35Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
36Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
37Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
38Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
39Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
40Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
41Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
42Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:05
43Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:06
44Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
45Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
46Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
47Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:11:08
49James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:11:09
50Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
51Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
52Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
55Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
56Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
57Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
58Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
59Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
60Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
61Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
64Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
67Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
68Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
69Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
70Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
71Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
72Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
73Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
74Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
75Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
76James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
77Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
80Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
81Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
82Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
83Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
84Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
85Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
86Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
87Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
88Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:24
90Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
92Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:29
93Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:34
94Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:11:36
95Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:48
96Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:12:07
97Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:40
98Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:42
99Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:21:31
100Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team0:23:37

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank15pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
4Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
7Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
9André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
10Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
14Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank35pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
5Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
6Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini8
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
9Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia5
11Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
15Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
17Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
18Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
19Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team28pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia15
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox14
5Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team13
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano12
7Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
8Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini11
9Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team11
10Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
12Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
14Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
15Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
16Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta8
17Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
18Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
19Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen6
20Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
21Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
22Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank4
23Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta4
24Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
25Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini3
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling21:50:15
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
3Garmin-Transitions0:10:49
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:21:11
5Endura Racing0:21:17
6Team HTC-Columbia0:21:20
7Cervelo Test Team
8Rapha-Condor-Sharp0:21:23
9Skil-Shimano0:21:29
10Team Saxo Bank0:21:32
11Topsport Vlaanderen0:31:51
12Team Raleigh0:31:54
13Sigma Sport-Specialized
14Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:31:57
15AN Post Sean Kelly0:32:03
16Colnago-CSF Inox0:32:06
17Ireland National Team0:32:21

