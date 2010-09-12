Image 1 of 23 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) races to a stage 2 victory in Stoke (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 2 of 23 Riders climb Gunn Hill (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 3 of 23 It was a colorful peloton on the Gunn. (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 4 of 23 The peloton on Gunn Hill (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 5 of 23 The peloton ascends Gunn Hill. (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 6 of 23 The Tour of Britain in the Staffordshire Moorlands (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 7 of 23 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes the win in Stoke on Trent (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 8 of 23 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 9 of 23 Stage 2 podium at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 10 of 23 Roger Hammond (Cervelo) on the gunn (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography) Image 11 of 23 The break during stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 12 of 23 The lead break early on stage 2 (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 13 of 23 The Irish team at the start. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 14 of 23 The main peloton rolls along (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 15 of 23 The peloton in rural Shropshire (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 16 of 23 The bunch heads towards Leek (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 17 of 23 The lead group of 18 (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 18 of 23 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) wins the combativity award. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 19 of 23 The new HTC Columbia duck skinsuit for 2011? (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 20 of 23 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes over the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 21 of 23 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) wins stage 2 ahead of his breakaway companions (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 22 of 23 Andrei Greipel (HTC Columbia) signs the jersey of a fan. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 23 of 23 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the group. (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

The city that gave us such musical legends as Lemmy (Motorhead), Slash (Guns 'n Roses) and Robbie Williams gave the second stage of the Tour of Britain a new race leader, when Greg Henderson of Sky took the sprint beating Michael Albasini and Heinrich Haussler after the riders had been in day long break of 18 riders.

The 100-mile route which went from Burslem in Stoke to Hanley in Stoke saw 101 riders take the start with only Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) having pulled out on the first stage yesterday. The torrential rain of yesterday was replaced with bright sunshine for most of the day as the riders took in some of the most beautiful parts of the Staffordshire Moorlands.

On a day that was much harder than many had predicted, a group of 18 went clear after just 10 miles, which included three Sky riders: Greg Henderson, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas. It was perhaps knowledge of the local terrain that saw the British riders Thomas and Wiggins get in this useful break, knowing that the actual course was harder than it looked on the profile and also knowing that it might break the elastic to race leader Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

The three riders of the British based Sky Professional Cycling Team, who clearly want the general classification in their home tour, were joined by Federico Canutti (Colnago-CSF) Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) Borut Bozic (Vaconsoleil) Jaroslav Marycz (Team Saxo Bank) Travis.Meyer (Garmin) Gianlucia Brambilla (Colnago-CSF) Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano), Michael Golas (Vaconsoleil) Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) Cameron Meyer (Garmin), Patrick Sinkewitz (ISD) and Dan Craven (Rapha-Condor-Sharp).

The group very quickly built up a lead of 45 seconds which rang alarm bells in the peloton especially from Sean Kelly's AN Post team and Sigma Sport who were both lacking riders in the day-long breakaway that eventually proved so decisive. Their chasing efforts nearly did the trick and the gap at one point came down to under 30 seconds.

However, as the lead group tackled the high moorlands the gap began to grow steadily, but it was the second first category climb of Gun Hill (near Leek) that saw Porte attack and increase the time to the bunch while fragmenting the lead group, although it came back together. It did, though, get him more points in the King of the Mountains jersey which he pulled on in Stoke.

With 18 miles to go, there were 13 of the original 18 attackers left and various attempts to go clear including one by made by Haussler and Golas but to no avail as Sky (still with three in the break) pulled every move back. On the narrow, twisting drag to the finish in Hanley no one had the power to get past Henderson and he crossed the line with plenty of time to put his arms up in celebration not only for winning this difficult stage but also putting himself into the yellow jersey.

The post race press conference was lacking the star attraction of the day, stage winner and yellow jersey, Henderson, who himself was happy to answer questions from journalists but the Sky management had apparently declined to send him stating that "tomorrow was important day", and that they needed to head off.

Instead, Johnny Hoogerland who came eighth today and is now 12th overall and also won the day's Combativity jersey (for most aggressive rider) took the hot seat and said, "It was difficult today, not what I expected - I wanted to take it easy until stages 4 or 5 because these are heavy stages. But I saw a group of 16 to up the road so I went. It was a very, very hard stage."

But what now for the Vaconsoleil rider? "I think it is between 10 riders, and I think it is difficult for Henderson to keep the yellow jersey because he's good on hills but we are getting some very, very steep hills so I think its very difficult for him."

"We are not satisfied with a fifth place in GC, so we are going to try to win the overall here," he said. "We have a strong team - with Wout Poels and Matteo Carrara. We in good condition so I think we can make it pretty hard for the Sky team."

Thanks to Rapha Condor Sharp for their help with compiling this report.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:59:52 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 6 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:03 7 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:48 16 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:10:40 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 22 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 23 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 24 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 25 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 27 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 28 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 29 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 31 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 33 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 34 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 35 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 36 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 38 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 39 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 40 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:10:49 41 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 42 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 43 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 45 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 47 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 48 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 49 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 51 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 55 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 56 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 57 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 58 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 59 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 60 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 61 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 62 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 65 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 66 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 67 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 69 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 70 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 71 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 72 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 73 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 74 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 75 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 76 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 77 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 78 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 81 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 82 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 83 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 84 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 85 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 86 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 88 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 89 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 90 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 91 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 92 Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team 93 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 94 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:04 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 96 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:09 97 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:14 98 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:23 99 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:22 100 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team 0:23:17 DNF Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions

Sprint 1 - Stone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 2 - Leek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 2 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Wedgwood # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 2 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Ramshorn (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 4 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 2 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Edgetop / Hollinsclough Moor (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 3 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 4 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 6 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 7 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountain 3 - Gun Hill (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 6 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 4 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 7 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 11:59:45 2 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 3 Garmin-Transitions 0:10:46 4 ISD-Neri Giambenini 0:21:11 5 Endura Racing 0:21:14 6 Team HTC-Columbia 0:21:20 7 Cervelo Test Team 8 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 0:21:23 9 Skil-Shimano 0:21:29 10 Team Saxo Bank 0:21:32 11 Topsport Vlaanderen 0:31:51 12 Team Raleigh 13 Sigma Sport-Specialized 14 Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:32:00 15 AN Post Sean Kelly 16 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:32:09 17 Ireland National Team 0:32:18

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7:16:23 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:14 3 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:17 6 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 7 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 9 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:23 10 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 12 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:08 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:53 17 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:54 18 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:56 19 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 0:10:57 20 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 21 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 25 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 28 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 31 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 32 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 33 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 35 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 36 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 37 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 38 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 39 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 40 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 41 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 42 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:05 43 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:06 44 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 45 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 46 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 47 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:11:08 49 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:11:09 50 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team 51 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 54 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 56 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 57 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 58 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 59 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 60 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 61 Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 63 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 64 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 67 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 68 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 69 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 70 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 71 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 72 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 73 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 74 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 75 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 76 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 77 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 80 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 81 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 82 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 83 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 84 Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team 85 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 86 Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 87 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 88 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:24 90 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:29 93 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:34 94 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:11:36 95 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:48 96 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:07 97 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:40 98 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:42 99 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:21:31 100 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team 0:23:37

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 7 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 9 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 10 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 14 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 35 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 6 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 8 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 9 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 5 11 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 15 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 17 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 18 Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 15 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 5 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 13 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 7 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 8 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 11 9 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 11 10 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 12 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 15 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 8 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 19 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 6 20 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 21 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 4 23 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 4 24 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 25 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 3 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1