Henderson wins stage
Sky rider also takes over race leadership
The city that gave us such musical legends as Lemmy (Motorhead), Slash (Guns 'n Roses) and Robbie Williams gave the second stage of the Tour of Britain a new race leader, when Greg Henderson of Sky took the sprint beating Michael Albasini and Heinrich Haussler after the riders had been in day long break of 18 riders.
The 100-mile route which went from Burslem in Stoke to Hanley in Stoke saw 101 riders take the start with only Jonny Bellis (Saxo Bank) having pulled out on the first stage yesterday. The torrential rain of yesterday was replaced with bright sunshine for most of the day as the riders took in some of the most beautiful parts of the Staffordshire Moorlands.
On a day that was much harder than many had predicted, a group of 18 went clear after just 10 miles, which included three Sky riders: Greg Henderson, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas. It was perhaps knowledge of the local terrain that saw the British riders Thomas and Wiggins get in this useful break, knowing that the actual course was harder than it looked on the profile and also knowing that it might break the elastic to race leader Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia).
The three riders of the British based Sky Professional Cycling Team, who clearly want the general classification in their home tour, were joined by Federico Canutti (Colnago-CSF) Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) Borut Bozic (Vaconsoleil) Jaroslav Marycz (Team Saxo Bank) Travis.Meyer (Garmin) Gianlucia Brambilla (Colnago-CSF) Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano), Michael Golas (Vaconsoleil) Robert Partridge (Endura Racing) Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) Cameron Meyer (Garmin), Patrick Sinkewitz (ISD) and Dan Craven (Rapha-Condor-Sharp).
The group very quickly built up a lead of 45 seconds which rang alarm bells in the peloton especially from Sean Kelly's AN Post team and Sigma Sport who were both lacking riders in the day-long breakaway that eventually proved so decisive. Their chasing efforts nearly did the trick and the gap at one point came down to under 30 seconds.
However, as the lead group tackled the high moorlands the gap began to grow steadily, but it was the second first category climb of Gun Hill (near Leek) that saw Porte attack and increase the time to the bunch while fragmenting the lead group, although it came back together. It did, though, get him more points in the King of the Mountains jersey which he pulled on in Stoke.
With 18 miles to go, there were 13 of the original 18 attackers left and various attempts to go clear including one by made by Haussler and Golas but to no avail as Sky (still with three in the break) pulled every move back. On the narrow, twisting drag to the finish in Hanley no one had the power to get past Henderson and he crossed the line with plenty of time to put his arms up in celebration not only for winning this difficult stage but also putting himself into the yellow jersey.
The post race press conference was lacking the star attraction of the day, stage winner and yellow jersey, Henderson, who himself was happy to answer questions from journalists but the Sky management had apparently declined to send him stating that "tomorrow was important day", and that they needed to head off.
Instead, Johnny Hoogerland who came eighth today and is now 12th overall and also won the day's Combativity jersey (for most aggressive rider) took the hot seat and said, "It was difficult today, not what I expected - I wanted to take it easy until stages 4 or 5 because these are heavy stages. But I saw a group of 16 to up the road so I went. It was a very, very hard stage."
But what now for the Vaconsoleil rider? "I think it is between 10 riders, and I think it is difficult for Henderson to keep the yellow jersey because he's good on hills but we are getting some very, very steep hills so I think its very difficult for him."
"We are not satisfied with a fifth place in GC, so we are going to try to win the overall here," he said. "We have a strong team - with Wout Poels and Matteo Carrara. We in good condition so I think we can make it pretty hard for the Sky team."
Thanks to Rapha Condor Sharp for their help with compiling this report.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:59:52
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|6
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:03
|7
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:10:40
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|22
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|23
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|24
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|27
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|28
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|29
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|33
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|34
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|35
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|36
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|38
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|39
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|40
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:10:49
|41
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|45
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|47
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|48
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|51
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|55
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|56
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|57
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|58
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|59
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|62
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|66
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|67
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|69
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|71
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|72
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|73
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|75
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|76
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|77
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|78
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|83
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|84
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|85
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|86
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|90
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|91
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|93
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|94
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:04
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|96
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:09
|97
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:14
|98
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:23
|99
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:22
|100
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:23:17
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|2
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|2
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|2
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|4
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|6
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|7
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|6
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|7
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|8
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|11:59:45
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|3
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:10:46
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:21:11
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:21:14
|6
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:21:20
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|0:21:23
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:21:29
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:32
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:31:51
|12
|Team Raleigh
|13
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|14
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:32:00
|15
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|16
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:32:09
|17
|Ireland National Team
|0:32:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7:16:23
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:14
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:17
|6
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|9
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:23
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:54
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:56
|19
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:10:57
|20
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|21
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|25
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|28
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|31
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|32
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|33
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|35
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|36
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|37
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|38
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|39
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|40
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|41
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|42
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|43
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:06
|44
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|45
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|46
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:11:08
|49
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:11:09
|50
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Irish National Team
|51
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|56
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|57
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|58
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|59
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|61
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|64
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|67
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|68
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|69
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|70
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|72
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|73
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|74
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|75
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|76
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|77
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|81
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|83
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|84
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Irish National Team
|85
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|88
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:24
|90
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:29
|93
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:34
|94
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:11:36
|95
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:48
|96
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:12:07
|97
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:40
|98
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:42
|99
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:21:31
|100
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:23:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|10
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|6
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|8
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|11
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|18
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|7
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|8
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|11
|9
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|10
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|12
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Gianlucia Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|15
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|8
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|19
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|6
|20
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|21
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|23
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|4
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|25
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|3
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|21:50:15
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|3
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:10:49
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:21:11
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:21:17
|6
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:21:20
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|0:21:23
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:21:29
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:32
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:31:51
|12
|Team Raleigh
|0:31:54
|13
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|14
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:31:57
|15
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|0:32:03
|16
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:32:06
|17
|Ireland National Team
|0:32:21
