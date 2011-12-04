Trending

Morgan blitzes Bright's time trial

Boal, Shepherd next best

Image 1 of 3

A Grade Men's winner, Alex Morgan

A Grade Men's winner, Alex Morgan
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 2 of 3

Drapac's Adam Phelan

Drapac's Adam Phelan
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 3

Alex Morgan enroute to his win

Alex Morgan enroute to his win
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Stage 2 Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:20:39.25
2James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)0:00:22.75
3Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:00:26.88
4Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)0:00:28.39
5Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)0:00:31.43
6Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)0:00:38.61
7Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:00:42.88
8Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)0:00:43.86
9Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:00:48.63
10Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:01:01.13
11Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:01:08.51
12William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)0:01:13.15
13Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)0:01:14.82
14Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:01:16.27
15Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)0:01:16.32
16Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)0:01:23.68
17Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)0:01:25.23
18Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:01:30.05
19Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)0:01:30.51
20Stuart Smith (Leongatha)0:01:32.90
21Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)0:01:33.99
22Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:01:39.84
23Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)0:01:48.34
24Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)0:01:54.34
25Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)0:01:57.27
26John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)0:02:02.59
27Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)0:02:10.03
28Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:02:21.20
29Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:02:25.54
30Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)0:02:28.83
31Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)0:02:30.12
32Lachlan Norris (MTBA)0:02:31.52
33Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)0:02:37.90
34Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)0:02:49.73
35Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:02:49.78
36William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:02:57.24
37Rowan Dever (International- GBR)0:03:21.27
38Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)0:03:22.05
39Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:03:25.85
40Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:03:31.96
41Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)0:03:40.14
42Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)0:03:42.14
43Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)0:03:42.51
44Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:03:55.66
45Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)0:03:58.09
46Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)0:04:11.58
47Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)0:04:49.83
48Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:04:50.94
49Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)0:04:51.48
50Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)0:06:06.84
51Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:06:07.30
52Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:06:19.58
53Amir Rusli (International- MAS)0:06:34.00
54Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:07:38.55
55Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:08:00.31
56Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)0:08:28.63
57Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:08:29.46
58Lewis Rattray (MTBA)0:11:41.23
59Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)0:12:34.72

Latest on Cyclingnews