Morgan blitzes Bright's time trial
Boal, Shepherd next best
Stage 2 - ITT: Wangaratta - Corowa
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Stage 2 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:20:39.25
|2
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|0:00:22.75
|3
|Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:00:26.88
|4
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:00:28.39
|5
|Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
|0:00:31.43
|6
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|0:00:38.61
|7
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:00:42.88
|8
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|0:00:43.86
|9
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|0:00:48.63
|10
|Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:01:01.13
|11
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:01:08.51
|12
|William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:01:13.15
|13
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:01:14.82
|14
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:01:16.27
|15
|Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
|0:01:16.32
|16
|Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
|0:01:23.68
|17
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)
|0:01:25.23
|18
|Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:01:30.05
|19
|Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
|0:01:30.51
|20
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|0:01:32.90
|21
|Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|0:01:33.99
|22
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:01:39.84
|23
|Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:01:48.34
|24
|Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:01:54.34
|25
|Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|0:01:57.27
|26
|John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:02:02.59
|27
|Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:02:10.03
|28
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:02:21.20
|29
|Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:25.54
|30
|Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:28.83
|31
|Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)
|0:02:30.12
|32
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|0:02:31.52
|33
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|0:02:37.90
|34
|Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)
|0:02:49.73
|35
|Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:49.78
|36
|William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:57.24
|37
|Rowan Dever (International- GBR)
|0:03:21.27
|38
|Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)
|0:03:22.05
|39
|Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:03:25.85
|40
|Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:03:31.96
|41
|Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
|0:03:40.14
|42
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|0:03:42.14
|43
|Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
|0:03:42.51
|44
|Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:03:55.66
|45
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)
|0:03:58.09
|46
|Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)
|0:04:11.58
|47
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:04:49.83
|48
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:04:50.94
|49
|Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
|0:04:51.48
|50
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|0:06:06.84
|51
|Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:06:07.30
|52
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:06:19.58
|53
|Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
|0:06:34.00
|54
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:07:38.55
|55
|Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:08:00.31
|56
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|0:08:28.63
|57
|Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:08:29.46
|58
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|0:11:41.23
|59
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:12:34.72
