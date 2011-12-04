Semple takes Gaps Loop win with two-minute margin
Goesinnen, Bourke fight it out for minor placings
Stage 1: The Gaps Loop -
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
|3:21:48
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)
|0:02:14
|3
|Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|0:02:17
|4
|Rowan Dever (International- GBR)
|0:02:21
|5
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:02:32
|6
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|7
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:34
|8
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:40
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|10
|Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
|11
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|12
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|0:03:03
|13
|Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
|0:03:17
|14
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|15
|Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)
|0:03:32
|16
|Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:03:33
|17
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:03:38
|18
|Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|19
|Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
|0:03:52
|20
|Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
|0:04:46
|21
|William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:04:49
|22
|Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
|0:04:54
|23
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|0:05:03
|24
|Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:05:22
|25
|Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:05:48
|26
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|0:05:57
|27
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|0:06:00
|28
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:06:07
|29
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|0:06:56
|30
|Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
|0:07:34
|31
|Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|32
|Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|0:08:38
|33
|Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|0:09:00
|34
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)
|0:09:18
|35
|William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|36
|Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:09:47
|37
|Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:10:49
|38
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:11:24
|39
|John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:12:39
|40
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:12:59
|41
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|42
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|0:13:05
|43
|Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)
|0:13:44
|44
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:15:20
|45
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:16:02
|46
|Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:16:49
|47
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)
|0:16:50
|48
|Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:19:52
|49
|Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|50
|Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|51
|Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)
|52
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|53
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|54
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|55
|Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|56
|Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
|0:21:15
|57
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:22:43
|58
|Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
|0:31:03
|59
|Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:45:12
