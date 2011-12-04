Trending

Semple takes Gaps Loop win with two-minute margin

Goesinnen, Bourke fight it out for minor placings

A Grade men's winner, Adam Semple

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
A Grade men's runner-up Floris Goessinen

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
A Grade men's winner, Adam Semple

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Alex Morgan toughs it out on the climb

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)3:21:48
2Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)0:02:14
3Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)0:02:17
4Rowan Dever (International- GBR)0:02:21
5Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:02:32
6Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
7Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:02:34
8Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:02:40
9Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
10Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
11Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
12Stuart Smith (Leongatha)0:03:03
13Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)0:03:17
14Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
15Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)0:03:32
16Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)0:03:33
17Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:03:38
18Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
19Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)0:03:52
20Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)0:04:46
21William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)0:04:49
22Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)0:04:54
23James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)0:05:03
24Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:05:22
25Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:05:48
26Lewis Rattray (MTBA)0:05:57
27Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:06:00
28Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:06:07
29Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)0:06:56
30Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)0:07:34
31Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
32Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)0:08:38
33Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)0:09:00
34Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)0:09:18
35William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
36Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:09:47
37Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:10:49
38Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:11:24
39John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)0:12:39
40Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)0:12:59
41Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
42Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)0:13:05
43Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)0:13:44
44Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:15:20
45Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)0:16:02
46Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:16:49
47Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)0:16:50
48Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)0:19:52
49Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
50Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
51Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)
52Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
53Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
54Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
55Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
56Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)0:21:15
57Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)0:22:43
58Amir Rusli (International- MAS)0:31:03
59Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:45:12

