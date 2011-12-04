Trending

Goesinnen tops shortened final stage

Semple claims nearly two minute overall victory

Image 1 of 4

Adam Phelan on Mt Hotham

Adam Phelan on Mt Hotham
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 2 of 4

Men's A Grade on the climb

Men's A Grade on the climb
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 4

Floris Goesinnen takes the win

Floris Goesinnen takes the win
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 4 of 4

Floris Goesinnen takes the win

Floris Goesinnen takes the win
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)1:25:40
2Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
3Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)0:00:06
4Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
5Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
6Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
7Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:00:10
8Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
9Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)0:00:16
10Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)0:00:44
11Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
12Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
13Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
14Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
15Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
16Lewis Rattray (MTBA)0:02:24
17Rowan Dever (International- GBR)0:02:26
18Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
19James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
20Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
21Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)0:02:30
22Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
23John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)0:02:34
24Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)0:02:46
25Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:04:39
26Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
27Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:05:21
28Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)
29Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
30Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
31William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
32Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
33Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
34Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
35Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
36Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
37Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
38William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
39Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
40Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
41Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)0:07:53
42Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:08:47
43Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)0:10:11
44Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
45Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
46Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
47Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
48Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)0:16:08
49Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
50Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
51Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
52Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
53Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
54Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
55Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
56Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
57Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)
58Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
59Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)5:09:30
2Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:01:55
3Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)0:02:04
4Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)0:02:29
5Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)0:02:46
6Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:03:10
7Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
8Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)0:03:22
9Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:04:05
10Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)0:04:06
11Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)0:04:09
12Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)0:04:12
13Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)0:04:16
14Lachlan Norris (MTBA)0:04:33
15Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:05:39
16James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)0:06:30
17Rowan Dever (International- GBR)0:06:46
18Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)0:07:41
19Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)0:08:02
20Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:08:03
21William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)0:10:00
22Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:10:06
23Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:10:48
24Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
25Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)0:11:30
26Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)0:12:04
27Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)0:12:10
28Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:12:29
29Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)0:12:51
30Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)0:14:42
31Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)0:14:55
32Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:15:04
33John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)0:15:53
34William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:16:14
35Lewis Rattray (MTBA)0:18:40
36Stuart Smith (Leongatha)0:19:22
37Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:21:07
38Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:22:48
39Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:24:09
40Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)0:24:23
41Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)0:25:23
42Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)0:25:45
43Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)0:28:34
44Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)0:28:55
45Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)0:30:04
46Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:31:07
47Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:31:45
48Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:32:07
49Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)0:32:34
50Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)0:33:51
51Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)0:35:34
52Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)0:36:19
53Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)0:37:27
54Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)0:38:44
55Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)0:38:49
56Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)0:40:57
57Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)0:43:22
58Amir Rusli (International- MAS)0:52:22
59Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)1:02:30

Latest on Cyclingnews