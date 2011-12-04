Goesinnen tops shortened final stage
Semple claims nearly two minute overall victory
Stage 3: Mount Hotham Ascent -
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)
|1:25:40
|2
|Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|3
|Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
|0:00:06
|4
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|5
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|6
|Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
|7
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:00:10
|8
|Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|9
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|0:00:16
|10
|Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:00:44
|11
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|12
|Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
|13
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|14
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|15
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|16
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|0:02:24
|17
|Rowan Dever (International- GBR)
|0:02:26
|18
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|19
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|20
|Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|21
|Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)
|0:02:30
|22
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|23
|John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:02:34
|24
|Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
|0:02:46
|25
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|0:04:39
|26
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|27
|Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:05:21
|28
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)
|29
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|30
|Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
|31
|William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
|32
|Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
|33
|Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|34
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|35
|Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|36
|Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
|37
|Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|38
|William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|39
|Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
|40
|Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|41
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|0:07:53
|42
|Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:08:47
|43
|Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)
|0:10:11
|44
|Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|45
|Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|46
|Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|47
|Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|48
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|0:16:08
|49
|Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|50
|Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
|51
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|52
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|53
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|54
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|55
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|56
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|57
|Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)
|58
|Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
|59
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
|5:09:30
|2
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:01:55
|3
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|0:02:04
|4
|Jay Bourke (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|0:02:29
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|0:02:46
|6
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:03:10
|7
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (International- NED)
|0:03:22
|9
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:04:05
|10
|Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:04:06
|11
|Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
|0:04:09
|12
|Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:04:12
|13
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:04:16
|14
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|0:04:33
|15
|Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:05:39
|16
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|0:06:30
|17
|Rowan Dever (International- GBR)
|0:06:46
|18
|Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
|0:07:41
|19
|Saxon Irvine (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)
|0:08:02
|20
|Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:08:03
|21
|William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:10:00
|22
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|0:10:06
|23
|Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:10:48
|24
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|25
|Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
|0:11:30
|26
|Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
|0:12:04
|27
|Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|0:12:10
|28
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:12:29
|29
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|0:12:51
|30
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)
|0:14:42
|31
|Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|0:14:55
|32
|Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:15:04
|33
|John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:15:53
|34
|William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:16:14
|35
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|0:18:40
|36
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|0:19:22
|37
|Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:21:07
|38
|Munro Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:22:48
|39
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:24:09
|40
|Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
|0:24:23
|41
|Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)
|0:25:23
|42
|Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:25:45
|43
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|0:28:34
|44
|Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
|0:28:55
|45
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|0:30:04
|46
|Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:31:07
|47
|Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:31:45
|48
|Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:32:07
|49
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|0:32:34
|50
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|0:33:51
|51
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)
|0:35:34
|52
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|0:36:19
|53
|Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|0:37:27
|54
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:38:44
|55
|Peter Thompson (Ipswich C C)
|0:38:49
|56
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|0:40:57
|57
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:43:22
|58
|Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
|0:52:22
|59
|Clement Boydell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|1:02:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy