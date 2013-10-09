Richie Porte leads Sky to Tour of Beijing

Image 1 of 3 Richie Porte (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Team Sky's Ritchie Porte in a Rapha-branded but not Rapha-produced skinsuit (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 3 of 3 Richie Porte (Sky) seems to be enjoying his time riding in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Richie Porte will lead Team Sky at the Tour of Beijing, but after a long season is well aware that challenging for the overall result may be difficult.





Porte recently competed in the World Championships in Florence but found himself off the pace in the time trial before being one of the majority who abandoned the rain-soaked road race. However he was part of Team Sky's squad than won the bronze medal in the team time trial.

“The team’s got pressure on me but it’s been a long season,” Porte said. “I’m pretty honest with where I am with them but we’ll see what happens. I’ve heard that the climb’s not terribly hard so if that’s the case… For the end of season I don’t think that my shape’s too bad. I’ll take it as it comes.”





“Lopez is in quite good form,” said Porte. “Bernie and Hayman are always in good condition. Josh Edmondson, our young neo-pro – to be honest he’s probably the most underrated neo-pro this year. He’s been absolutely brilliant. In the future he’s going to be a big rider.”