Trending

Richie Porte leads Sky to Tour of Beijing

Long season almost over for Australian

Image 1 of 3

Richie Porte (Australia)

Richie Porte (Australia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Team Sky's Ritchie Porte in a Rapha-branded but not Rapha-produced skinsuit

Team Sky's Ritchie Porte in a Rapha-branded but not Rapha-produced skinsuit
(Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing)
Image 3 of 3

Richie Porte (Sky) seems to be enjoying his time riding in Colorado.

Richie Porte (Sky) seems to be enjoying his time riding in Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Richie Porte will lead Team Sky at the Tour of Beijing, but after a long season is well aware that challenging for the overall result may be difficult. 

Related Articles

Richie Porte: I'm ready to lead Sky at 2014 Giro d'Italia

Cadel Evans and Richie Porte headline Australian team for Worlds

Team Sky use their Tour de France skills to take bronze in Florence

Nieve confirms two-year deal with Sky

Hushovd stars in BMC line-up for Tour of Beijing

No pressure on Dan Martin ahead of Tour of Beijing

Tony Martin unsure of Tour of Beijing defense

Porte recently competed in the World Championships in Florence but found himself off the pace in the time trial before being one of the majority who abandoned the rain-soaked road race. However he was part of Team Sky's squad than won the bronze medal in the team time trial.

“The team’s got pressure on me but it’s been a long season,” Porte said. “I’m pretty honest with where I am with them but we’ll see what happens. I’ve heard that the climb’s not terribly hard so if that’s the case… For the end of season I don’t think that my shape’s too bad. I’ll take it as it comes.”

“Lopez is in quite good form,” said Porte. “Bernie and Hayman are always in good condition. Josh Edmondson, our young neo-pro – to be honest he’s probably the most underrated neo-pro this year. He’s been absolutely brilliant. In the future he’s going to be a big rider.”

 