Trending

Kennaugh wins stage 1 at Tour of Austria

Team Sky rider leads general classification

Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) wins stage one in the British national champions jersey

Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) wins stage one in the British national champions jersey
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Results

Stage 1 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4:32:22
2Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:18
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:21
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:00:25
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:30
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:00:31
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:36
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
12Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:05
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:08
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:14
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:22
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:26
20Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:30
23Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:33
24Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:46
25Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
26Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
27Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
29Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:53
30Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
31Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:01:55
32Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:16
33Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:02:18
34Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
35Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:24
36Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:50
38Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:02:52
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:03:11
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:03:14
41Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:15
42Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:17
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:03:20
45Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:03:29
46Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:52
48Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:01
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:09
51Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
52Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:22
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:33
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
55Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:05:20
56Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:05:24
57Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:31
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:06:23
59Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:07:04
60Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:10
61Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:22
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
63Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
64Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
66Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
67Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
68Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
69Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
70Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
71Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
72Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
73Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
74Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
75Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
77Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
78Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
80Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
83Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
84Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
86Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
88David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
89Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
91Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
92Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
93Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
94Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
97Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
98Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
99Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
101Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
102Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
103Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
104Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
106Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
107Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
108Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
109Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
110Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
112Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
113George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
114Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
115Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
117Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
118Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
121Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
122Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
123Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
124Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:41
125Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:10:58
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:07
127Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
128Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:11:18
129Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:25
130Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
133Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
134Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:11:28
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:13:25
136Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
137Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
138Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
139Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
140Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
141Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
142Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:13:27
143Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:13:51
144Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:14:15
145Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:19
146Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:24
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:47
149Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:15:49
DNFStefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg

Sprint 1 - 28.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp4pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1

Sprint 2 - 50.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp4pts
2Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1

Sprint 3 - 160.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp4pts
2Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 4 - Ziel (Finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team10
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale8
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels6
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp4
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels2

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4:32:12
2Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:15
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:24
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:31
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:00:35
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:40
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:00:41
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:46
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
12Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:18
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:24
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:32
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:36
20Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:40
23Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:43
24Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:56
25Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
26Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
27Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
29Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:03
30Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
31Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:05
32Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:26
33Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:02:28
34Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
35Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:34
36Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:00
38Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:03:02
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:03:21
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:03:24
41Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:25
42Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:27
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:03:30
45Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:03:39
46Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:02
48Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:11
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:19
51Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
52Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:30
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
55Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:05:29
56Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:05:31
57Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:38
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:06:33
59Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:07:05
60Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:20
61Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
63Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
64Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
65Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
66Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
67Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
68Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
69Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
70Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
71Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
72Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
73Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
74Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
75Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
77Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
78Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
80Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
83Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
84Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
86Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
88David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
89Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
91Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
92Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
93Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
94Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
97Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
98Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
99Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
101Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
102Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
103Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
104Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
106Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
107Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
108Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
109Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
110Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
112Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
113George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
114Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
115Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
117Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
118Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
121Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
122Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
123Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
124Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:51
125Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:11:08
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:17
127Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
128Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:11:28
129Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:35
130Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
133Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
134Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:11:38
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:13:35
136Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
137Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
138Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
139Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
140Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
141Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
142Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:13:37
143Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:14:01
144Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:14:25
145Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:29
146Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:15:34
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:57
149Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:15:59

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha13pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky8
3Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo6
4Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team4
6Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
7Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
3Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team10
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale8
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels6
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp4
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3
11Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
13Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels2
14Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
15Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels4:32:47
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
3Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:40
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
5Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:05
6Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:08
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:21
8Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:01:28
10Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:01:53
11Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:25
13Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:02:27
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:02:46
15Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:50
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:02:55
17Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:03:04
18Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
19Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:51
20Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:55
21Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:04:54
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:57
23Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
24Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
25Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
26Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
27Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
28Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
30Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
32Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
34David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
35Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
36Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
37Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
38Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
39Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
40Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
42Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
43George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
47Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
48Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:16
49Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp0:10:42
50Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:10:53
51Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:11:00
52Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:11:03
53Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:13:00
54Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:13:02
55Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:13:26
56Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:13:50
57Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:54
58Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:15:24

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gourmetfein Simplon13:38:53
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:15
3Team Sky0:00:19
4Movistar0:00:56
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:07
7BMC Racing Team0:03:17
8Cannondale0:05:05
9Lotto Belisol0:05:38
10Trek Factory Racing0:06:05
11Astana Pro Team0:06:15
12Garmin Sharp0:07:21
13Team Vorarlberg0:07:37
14Team Katusha0:09:07
15Bardiani CSF0:21:21
16Gebr.Weiss Oberndorfer0:21:49
17Amp Amplatz -BMC0:22:49
18Tirol Cycling Team0:23:19
19WSA-Greenlife0:29:19

 

Related Articles

Kennaugh gets first win in British national champion's jersey

Latest on Cyclingnews