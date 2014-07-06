Kennaugh wins stage 1 at Tour of Austria
Team Sky rider leads general classification
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4:32:22
|2
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:21
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:00:25
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:31
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|12
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:05
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:08
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:26
|20
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:33
|24
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:46
|25
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|29
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:53
|30
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|31
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|32
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:16
|33
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:02:18
|34
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:24
|36
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:50
|38
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:02:52
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:11
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:03:14
|41
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:15
|42
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:17
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:03:20
|45
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:29
|46
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:52
|48
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|49
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:01
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:09
|51
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|52
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:33
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:05:20
|56
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:05:24
|57
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:31
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:06:23
|59
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:04
|60
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:10
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:22
|62
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|64
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|66
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|67
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|68
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|69
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|70
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|71
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|72
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|74
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|75
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|77
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|78
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|80
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|83
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|84
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|88
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|89
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|92
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|93
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|94
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|95
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|99
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|102
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|103
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|104
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|106
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|107
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|108
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|112
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|113
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|114
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|115
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|118
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|121
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|122
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|123
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|124
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:10:41
|125
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:10:58
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:07
|127
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:18
|129
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:25
|130
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|133
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|134
|Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:11:28
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:13:25
|136
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|137
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|139
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|140
|Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|141
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:13:27
|143
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:13:51
|144
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:15
|145
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:19
|146
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:24
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:47
|149
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:15:49
|DNF
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|2
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|6
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4:32:12
|2
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:15
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:00:35
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:41
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|12
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:36
|20
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|23
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:43
|24
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:56
|25
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|29
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:03
|30
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|31
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|32
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:26
|33
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:02:28
|34
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:34
|36
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:03:00
|38
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:03:02
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:21
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:03:24
|41
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:25
|42
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:27
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:03:30
|45
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:39
|46
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:02
|48
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|49
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:11
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:19
|51
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|52
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:05:29
|56
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:05:31
|57
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:38
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:06:33
|59
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:05
|60
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:20
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|62
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|64
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|65
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|66
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|67
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|68
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|69
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|70
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|71
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|72
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|74
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|75
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|77
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|78
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|80
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|83
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|84
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|88
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|89
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|92
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|93
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|94
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|95
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|99
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|102
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|103
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|104
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|106
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|107
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|108
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|112
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|113
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|114
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|115
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|118
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|121
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|122
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|123
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|124
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:10:51
|125
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:11:08
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:17
|127
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:11:28
|129
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:35
|130
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|133
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|134
|Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:11:38
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:13:35
|136
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|137
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|139
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|140
|Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|141
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:13:37
|143
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:14:01
|144
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:25
|145
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:29
|146
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Andreas Muller (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:15:34
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:57
|149
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:15:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|3
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|6
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|12
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|13
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|2
|14
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|4:32:47
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:21
|3
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:40
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:08
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|8
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:01:28
|10
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:01:53
|11
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|13
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:02:27
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:46
|15
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:50
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:02:55
|17
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:04
|18
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:51
|20
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|21
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:04:54
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:57
|23
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|24
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|25
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|26
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|27
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|28
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|30
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|34
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|35
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|36
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|37
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|38
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|39
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|40
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|42
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|47
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|48
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:10:16
|49
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:42
|50
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:10:53
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:11:00
|52
|Bernhard Kroger (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:11:03
|53
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:00
|54
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:13:02
|55
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:13:26
|56
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:50
|57
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:54
|58
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:15:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gourmetfein Simplon
|13:38:53
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:19
|4
|Movistar
|0:00:56
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:07
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|8
|Cannondale
|0:05:05
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:05:38
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:05
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:15
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:07:21
|13
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:37
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:09:07
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:21:21
|16
|Gebr.Weiss Oberndorfer
|0:21:49
|17
|Amp Amplatz -BMC
|0:22:49
|18
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|19
|WSA-Greenlife
|0:29:19
