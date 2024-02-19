Itamar Einhorn sprints to stage 2 victory at Tour du Rwanda

Itamar Einhorn (Israel-Premier Tech) sprinted to victory on the second day of racing at the 2024 Tour du Rwanda. The sprinter beat Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team teammates William Junior Lecerf and Pepijn Reinderink to the finish line in Kibeho.

Einhorn was presented with the event's overall leader's jersey after his sprint victory and now leads the eight-day race, tied on time with Lecerf and Reinderink.

“After such a long time without racing, I already was sitting on spikes a bit, you could say,” Einhorn said in a team press release. “[I had a] long, long training period – three training camps actually – but in the end if you come and win the first race I think everything is worth it, so I’m really happy."

The second stage at the 2024 Tour du Rwanda was a 129.4km race from Muhanga to Kibeho that included three categorised climbs.

Alexandre Mayer (Mauritius), Shemu Nsengiyumva (May Stars), and Didier Munyaneza (Rwanda) attacked in the opening kilometres and gained more than six minutes on the field as Lotto-Dstny devo team, Soudal-QuickStep devo team, as well as Israel-Premier Tech and Polti-Kometa, set the pace behind.

The peloton slashed the gap in the final half of the stage, and the field was back together for a bunch sprint within the last 5km, with Einhorn taking the day's win.

BREAKING: Victoire de Itamar Einhorn (Israel-Premier Tech)Itamar Einhorn from @IsraelPremTech Wins Stage 2 of #TdRwanda2024 in a powerful sprint finish! pic.twitter.com/yUtlrAlxdiFebruary 19, 2024 See more