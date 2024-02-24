Itamar Einhorn wins breakaway sprint to take stage 7 victory at Tour du Rwanda

Itamar Einhorn (Israel-Premier Tech) secured another win at the Tour du Rwanda, this time on stage 7 into Kayonza. Einhorn was part of a breakaway and was the fastest to the finish line, beating runner-up Lorenz van de Wynkele (Lotto Dstny Development), while Gal Glivar (UAE Team Emirates Gen Z) finished two seconds back in third place.

“The plan was not to be in the breakaway; it was to control the race, and we did it. We closed a lot of attacks," Einhorn said.

“In the end, the attack that went, I just sat on them, trying to bring them back, as you say. But they didn’t want to come back, so I just sat on them, and we arrived at the front. From there, we worked almost 100 kilometres, I think, in the front.”

The previous day's stage winner, Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech), maintained his overall race lead and will start Sunday's final day of racing with an 11-second lead over Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development) and 13 seconds over Jhonatan Restrepo (Team Polti Kometa).

Stage 7 was the penultimate day of racing at the Tour du Rwanda and offered the field a 158km race from Rukomo to Kayonza.

Einhorn formed part of a six-rider breakaway that spent more than 100km off the front. The group also included Lennert Teugels (Bingoal WB), Vincent Dorn (Bike Aid), Lorenz Van de Wynkele (Lotto Dstny Development), Paul Ourselin (Total Energies) and Gal Glivar (UAE Team Emirates Gen Z).

The group arrived at the finish line 47 seconds ahead of a bunch sprint won by Brieuc Rolland (Equipe continental Groupama-FDJ).

The racing continues for the stage 8 finale on Sunday, where the peloton will race 73.6km in Kigali.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling