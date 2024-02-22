Pierre Latour fastest in uphill race against the clock at Tour du Rwanda

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) acknowledges his ITT time was the best at Tour du Rwanda for the stage 5 victory

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) won the stage 5 uphill time trial at the Tour du Rwanda, finishing the 13km route with the fastest time of 23:31 to beat runner-up William Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep) by 34 seconds. Joseph Blackmore (Israel Premier Tech Academy) was third, one second off the time of Lecerf.

The fifth stage was a 13km course was uphill from Muzanze to Kinigi Kwita Izina, and riders used road bikes to complete the time trial event.

Lecerf's second-place time was enough to move up into the overall race lead, taking the event's leader's jersey from his Soudal-QuickStep Devo teammate Pepijn Reinderink, who finished the time trial in 21st place at 2:18 back.

Blackmore moved into second place overall at one second behind Lecerf, while Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) is in third place overall at seven seconds back.

Tour du Rwanda continues on Friday with a 93.3km stage from Muzanze to Mont Kigali.

Results

