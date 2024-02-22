Pierre Latour fastest in uphill race against the clock at Tour du Rwanda
William Junior Lecerf moves into the overall lead with second best time ITT
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) won the stage 5 uphill time trial at the Tour du Rwanda, finishing the 13km route with the fastest time of 23:31 to beat runner-up William Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep) by 34 seconds. Joseph Blackmore (Israel Premier Tech Academy) was third, one second off the time of Lecerf.
The fifth stage was a 13km course was uphill from Muzanze to Kinigi Kwita Izina, and riders used road bikes to complete the time trial event.
Lecerf's second-place time was enough to move up into the overall race lead, taking the event's leader's jersey from his Soudal-QuickStep Devo teammate Pepijn Reinderink, who finished the time trial in 21st place at 2:18 back.
Blackmore moved into second place overall at one second behind Lecerf, while Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) is in third place overall at seven seconds back.
Tour du Rwanda continues on Friday with a 93.3km stage from Muzanze to Mont Kigali.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1