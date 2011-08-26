Image 1 of 2 Prologue winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Alex Dowsett wears his special blood red Oakleys in support of World Haemophilia Day (Image credit: Rob Monk/Procycling)

The Tour du Poitou Charentes has been a race for the neo-pros, and that situation didn't change on the race's final stage, which was won by Team Sky's rising star Alex Dowsett.

In the finale of the 171.4km stage, Team Sky came to the fore to lead out the sprint into Poitiers, and their high speed and aggression caused a split in the peloton inside the final 10km.

With three kilometres to go Dowsett attacked from the head of the race, and was able to hold his six second advantage to the line ahead of the sprint won by teammate and former race leader Davide Appollonio.

RadioShack's neo-pro Jesse Sergent finished safely in the first peloton to seal his second stage race victory of his own nascent career after an earlier win in the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

“What an incredible day,” said a happy Sergent on the podium. “When I flatted at 15km from the finish, everything looked over as the peloton was split in different parts at that moment and the team car was too far behind. Many thanks to Yaroslav Popovych who gave me his wheel. With the support of Robbie Hunter and Sam Bewley who rode themselves ‘empty’ we managed to come back. In the mean time four guys from Sky, with Dowsett, had attacked in the open fields and crosswinds. Kwiatkowski brought me to that final climb and then I had to sprint as fast as possible to the line. Fortunately Dowsett could only take 6 seconds.”

“I am especially glad that it all worked out as the team worked so hard,” said Sergent. “This was one of the fastest stages of this Tour and racing in France is always pretty tough. Attacks, attacks, attacks.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:03:15 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 26 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 28 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 32 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 33 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 37 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 39 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 46 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 49 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 51 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 53 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 54 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:21 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:33 59 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:00:36 60 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 62 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 63 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:02 64 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 65 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 66 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:12 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 68 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 69 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:20 70 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:32 71 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 72 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 74 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 76 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:01:35 77 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 78 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:43 81 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:14 83 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:06 84 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:36 85 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:47 86 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:50 87 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:03:01 88 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 90 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 91 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 92 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 93 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 95 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:06 96 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 97 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:28 98 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:06 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:03:52 100 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 101 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 102 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:06 103 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:17 104 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:51 105 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:52 106 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 107 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:07:13 108 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 110 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 111 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 113 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 114 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 115 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:16 116 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet DNF Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team DNF Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling DNF Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team DNF José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek DNF Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ DNF Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack DNS Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 12 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 1 - Martaizé # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 3 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Lencloitre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Bonnes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:03:15 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 13 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 14 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 16 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 17 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 18 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:33 24 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:36 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 26 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:12 27 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:32 28 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 29 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 30 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:35 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:36 33 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:50 34 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:03:01 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 36 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 37 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:06 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 40 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:52 41 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:06 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:17 43 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:52 44 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 45 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:07:13 46 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 49 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:16 51 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 12:10:03 2 Movistar Team 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Landbouwkrediet 7 Rabobank Continental Team 8 Leopard Trek 9 Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Saur - Sojasun 11 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Sky Procycling 0:00:09 14 Katusha Team 0:00:30 15 FDJ 0:01:06 16 Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:26 17 Team RadioShack 18 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:56

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 15:14:40 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 6 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 8 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:59 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 15 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 17 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 19 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:15 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 21 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:21 23 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:27 24 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 26 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:31 27 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:38 28 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:42 31 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:58 32 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:03 33 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:06 34 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 35 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:12 36 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:19 38 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:21 39 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:22 40 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:29 43 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:33 44 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:35 46 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:38 47 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 48 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:46 49 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:47 50 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:54 51 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 53 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:58 54 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:01 55 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 56 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 57 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:03:12 58 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:16 59 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:17 60 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:19 61 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:25 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:03:30 63 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 64 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 65 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:38 66 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:40 67 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:53 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:55 69 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:56 70 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:58 71 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:59 72 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:01 74 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:05 75 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:28 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:04:29 77 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:36 78 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:04:44 79 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:04:45 80 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:04:47 81 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:04:55 82 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:56 83 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:05:07 84 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:05:13 85 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:05:14 86 Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:18 87 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:27 89 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:31 90 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:05:37 91 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:43 92 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:05 93 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:51 94 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:57 95 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:39 96 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:45 97 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:07:59 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:08:32 99 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:08:49 100 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:09:33 101 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:55 102 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:10:02 103 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:10:05 104 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:10:26 105 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:48 106 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:10:55 107 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:11:01 108 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:15 109 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:11:39 110 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:23 111 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:48 112 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:14:10 113 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:14:36 114 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:52 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:48 116 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:18:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 57 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 53 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 45 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 43 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 36 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 35 8 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 23 10 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 22 11 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 17 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 14 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 17 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 12 18 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 12 19 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 23 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 10 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 27 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 28 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 30 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 5 31 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 5 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 33 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 34 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 35 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 36 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 4 37 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 39 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 40 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 42 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 43 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 2 45 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 46 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 47 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 49 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1 50 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 51 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 16 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 7 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 12 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 4 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 7 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 4 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 11 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 15:14:40 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 6 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:12 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:21 9 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:38 10 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 11 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:58 12 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:03 13 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:06 14 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:12 16 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:22 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:33 18 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:54 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:58 21 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:01 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 23 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:03:12 24 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:16 25 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:40 26 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:59 27 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:05 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:28 30 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:36 31 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:04:45 32 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:04:47 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:04:55 34 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:56 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:05:14 36 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:18 37 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:27 38 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:51 39 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:57 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:39 41 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:07:59 42 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:09:33 43 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:48 44 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:10:55 45 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:11:01 46 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:15 47 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:23 48 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:14:36 49 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:52 50 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:48 51 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:18:42

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 5 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 3