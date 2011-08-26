Trending

Dowsett takes solo victory on final stage

Sergent seals overall win

Prologue winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium.

Prologue winner Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Alex Dowsett wears his special blood red Oakleys in support of World Haemophilia Day

Alex Dowsett wears his special blood red Oakleys in support of World Haemophilia Day
(Image credit: Rob Monk/Procycling)

The Tour du Poitou Charentes has been a race for the neo-pros, and that situation didn't change on the race's final stage, which was won by Team Sky's rising star Alex Dowsett.

In the finale of the 171.4km stage, Team Sky came to the fore to lead out the sprint into Poitiers, and their high speed and aggression caused a split in the peloton inside the final 10km.

With three kilometres to go Dowsett attacked from the head of the race, and was able to hold his six second advantage to the line ahead of the sprint won by teammate and former race leader Davide Appollonio.

RadioShack's neo-pro Jesse Sergent finished safely in the first peloton to seal his second stage race victory of his own nascent career after an earlier win in the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.

“What an incredible day,” said a happy Sergent on the podium. “When I flatted at 15km from the finish, everything looked over as the peloton was split in different parts at that moment and the team car was too far behind. Many thanks to Yaroslav Popovych who gave me his wheel. With the support of Robbie Hunter and Sam Bewley who rode themselves ‘empty’ we managed to come back. In the mean time four guys from Sky, with Dowsett, had attacked in the open fields and crosswinds. Kwiatkowski brought me to that final climb and then I had to sprint as fast as possible to the line. Fortunately Dowsett could only take 6 seconds.”

“I am especially glad that it all worked out as the team worked so hard,” said Sergent. “This was one of the fastest stages of this Tour and racing in France is always pretty tough. Attacks, attacks, attacks.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4:03:15
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
8Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
17Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
20Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
26Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
28Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
30Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
32Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
33Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
37Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
39Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
41John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
45Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
49Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
51Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
52Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
53Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
54Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:21
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:33
59Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:00:36
60Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
61Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
62Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
63Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:02
64Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
65Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
66Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:12
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
68Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
69Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:20
70Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:32
71Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
72Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
74Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
76Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:01:35
77Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
78Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:43
81Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:02:14
83Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:06
84Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:36
85Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:47
86Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:50
87Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:03:01
88David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
90Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
91Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
92Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
93Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
94Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
95Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:06
96Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
97Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:28
98Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:06
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:52
100Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
101Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
102Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:06
103Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:17
104Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:51
105Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:52
106William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
107Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:13
108Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
110Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
111Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
113William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
114Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
115Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:16
116Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMatti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJuan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFRonan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMartin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
DNFGrégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
DNSChristophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling25pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling20
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team16
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ12
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek6
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 1 - Martaizé
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
3Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Lencloitre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ2
3Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Bonnes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4:03:15
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
13Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
14Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
16Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
17Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
18Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:33
24Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:36
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
26Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:12
27Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:32
28Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
29Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
30Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:35
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:36
33Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:50
34David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:01
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
36Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
37Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
38Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:06
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
40Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:52
41Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:06
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:17
43Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:52
44William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
45Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:13
46Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
49Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:16
51Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar12:10:03
2Movistar Team
3Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Landbouwkrediet
7Rabobank Continental Team
8Leopard Trek
9Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Saur - Sojasun
11Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
12Big Mat - Auber 93
13Sky Procycling0:00:09
14Katusha Team0:00:30
15FDJ0:01:06
16Bretagne - Schuller0:01:26
17Team RadioShack
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:56

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack15:14:40
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
8Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
11Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:03
15Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
16Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
17Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
19Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:15
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
21Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:21
23Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:27
24Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:30
26Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:31
27Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:38
28Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:42
31Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:58
32Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:03
33Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:06
34Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
35Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:12
36Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
37Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:19
38Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:21
39Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:22
40Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
43Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:33
44Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:35
46Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:38
47Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
48Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:46
49Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:47
50Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:54
51Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:02:56
53Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:58
54Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:01
55Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
56Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
57Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:03:12
58Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:03:16
59Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:17
60Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:19
61Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:25
62Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:03:30
63Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
64John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
65Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:38
66Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:40
67Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:53
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:55
69Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:56
70Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:58
71Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:59
72Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:04:01
74Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:05
75Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:28
76Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:04:29
77Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:36
78Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:04:44
79David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:04:45
80Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:04:47
81Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:04:55
82Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:56
83Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:05:07
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:13
85Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:05:14
86Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:05:18
87Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:27
89Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:31
90Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:05:37
91Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:43
92Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:05
93Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:51
94Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:57
95Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:39
96Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:45
97Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:59
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:08:32
99Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:08:49
100William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:09:33
101Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:55
102Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:02
103William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:10:05
104Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:10:26
105Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:48
106Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:10:55
107Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:11:01
108Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:15
109Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:11:39
110Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:23
111Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:48
112Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:14:10
113Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:14:36
114Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:52
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:48
116Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:18:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ57pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling53
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team45
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar43
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling36
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek36
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ35
8Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team23
10Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9322
11Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack17
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
14Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole15
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
17Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar12
18Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team12
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack10
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team10
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
27Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
28Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
30Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack5
31Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
33Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
34Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
35Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
36Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team4
37Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
39Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
40Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling3
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
42Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team2
43Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
45Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
47Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
49Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1
50Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
51Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar16pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
6Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar12pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
4Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4
7Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team4
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
11Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team2
12Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack15:14:40
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:03
6Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:12
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:21
9Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:38
10Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
11Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:58
12Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:03
13Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:06
14Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:12
16Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:22
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:33
18Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:54
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:58
21Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:01
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
23Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:03:12
24Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:03:16
25Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:40
26Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:59
27Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:05
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:28
30Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:36
31David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:04:45
32Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:04:47
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:04:55
34Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:56
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:05:14
36Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:18
37Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:27
38Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:51
39Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:57
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:39
41Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:07:59
42William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:09:33
43Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:48
44Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:10:55
45Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:11:01
46Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:15
47Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:23
48Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:14:36
49Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:52
50Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:48
51Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:18:42

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling16pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling9
5Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team3

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale45:46:08
2Team RadioShack0:00:16
3Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
4Sky Procycling0:00:53
5Movistar Team0:00:57
6Leopard Trek0:01:09
7Rabobank Continental Team0:01:25
8Team Europcar0:01:27
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:58
10Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:12
11FDJ0:03:22
12Big Mat - Auber 93
13Katusha Team0:03:38
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:09
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:27
16Bretagne - Schuller0:05:15
17Landbouwkrediet0:05:29
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:30

 

