Dowsett takes solo victory on final stage
Sergent seals overall win
The Tour du Poitou Charentes has been a race for the neo-pros, and that situation didn't change on the race's final stage, which was won by Team Sky's rising star Alex Dowsett.
In the finale of the 171.4km stage, Team Sky came to the fore to lead out the sprint into Poitiers, and their high speed and aggression caused a split in the peloton inside the final 10km.
With three kilometres to go Dowsett attacked from the head of the race, and was able to hold his six second advantage to the line ahead of the sprint won by teammate and former race leader Davide Appollonio.
RadioShack's neo-pro Jesse Sergent finished safely in the first peloton to seal his second stage race victory of his own nascent career after an earlier win in the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen.
“What an incredible day,” said a happy Sergent on the podium. “When I flatted at 15km from the finish, everything looked over as the peloton was split in different parts at that moment and the team car was too far behind. Many thanks to Yaroslav Popovych who gave me his wheel. With the support of Robbie Hunter and Sam Bewley who rode themselves ‘empty’ we managed to come back. In the mean time four guys from Sky, with Dowsett, had attacked in the open fields and crosswinds. Kwiatkowski brought me to that final climb and then I had to sprint as fast as possible to the line. Fortunately Dowsett could only take 6 seconds.”
“I am especially glad that it all worked out as the team worked so hard,” said Sergent. “This was one of the fastest stages of this Tour and racing in France is always pretty tough. Attacks, attacks, attacks.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:03:15
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|26
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|28
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|32
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|37
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|38
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|39
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|46
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|49
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|51
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|53
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|54
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:33
|59
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:00:36
|60
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|62
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|63
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:02
|64
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|65
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|66
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:12
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|68
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|70
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:32
|71
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|72
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|74
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|76
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:01:35
|77
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|78
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:43
|81
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:14
|83
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:06
|84
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:36
|85
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:47
|86
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:50
|87
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:03:01
|88
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|92
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|95
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:06
|96
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|97
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:28
|98
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:06
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:03:52
|100
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|101
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|102
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:06
|103
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:17
|104
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:51
|105
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:52
|106
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|107
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:13
|108
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|110
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|111
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|113
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|114
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:16
|116
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|DNS
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|12
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:03:15
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|13
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|16
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|17
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|18
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:33
|24
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:36
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|26
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:12
|27
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:32
|28
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|29
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|30
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:35
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:36
|33
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:50
|34
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:01
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|36
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:06
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|40
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:52
|41
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:06
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:17
|43
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:52
|44
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|45
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:13
|46
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|49
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:16
|51
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|12:10:03
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|15
|FDJ
|0:01:06
|16
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:26
|17
|Team RadioShack
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15:14:40
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|15
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|17
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|21
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:21
|23
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:27
|24
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|26
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:31
|27
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:38
|28
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|31
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:58
|32
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:03
|33
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:06
|34
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|35
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:12
|36
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:19
|38
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:21
|39
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:22
|40
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:29
|43
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:33
|44
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:35
|46
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:38
|47
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|48
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:46
|49
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:47
|50
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:54
|51
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:02:56
|53
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:58
|54
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:01
|55
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|56
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|57
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:03:12
|58
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:16
|59
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:17
|60
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:19
|61
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:25
|62
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:03:30
|63
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|64
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|65
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:38
|66
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:40
|67
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:53
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:55
|69
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:56
|70
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:58
|71
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:59
|72
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:01
|74
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:05
|75
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:28
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:04:29
|77
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:36
|78
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:04:44
|79
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:04:45
|80
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:47
|81
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:04:55
|82
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:56
|83
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:07
|84
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:13
|85
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:05:14
|86
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:18
|87
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:27
|89
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:31
|90
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:37
|91
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:43
|92
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:05
|93
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:51
|94
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:57
|95
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:39
|96
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:45
|97
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:59
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:08:32
|99
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:08:49
|100
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:09:33
|101
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:55
|102
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:02
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:10:05
|104
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:26
|105
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:48
|106
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:10:55
|107
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:11:01
|108
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:15
|109
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:11:39
|110
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:23
|111
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:48
|112
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:14:10
|113
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:14:36
|114
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:52
|115
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:48
|116
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:18:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|57
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|53
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|36
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|35
|8
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|10
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|11
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|17
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|14
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|17
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|18
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|27
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|28
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|30
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|5
|31
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|33
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|34
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|35
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|36
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|37
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|39
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|40
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|42
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|45
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|47
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|49
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|50
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|51
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|4
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|7
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|11
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15:14:40
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|6
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:21
|9
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:38
|10
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|11
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:58
|12
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:03
|13
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:06
|14
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:12
|16
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:22
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:33
|18
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:54
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:58
|21
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:01
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|23
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:03:12
|24
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:16
|25
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:40
|26
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:59
|27
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:05
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:28
|30
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:36
|31
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:04:45
|32
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:47
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:04:55
|34
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:56
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:05:14
|36
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:18
|37
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:27
|38
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:51
|39
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:57
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:39
|41
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:07:59
|42
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:09:33
|43
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:48
|44
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:10:55
|45
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:11:01
|46
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:15
|47
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:23
|48
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:14:36
|49
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:52
|50
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:48
|51
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:18:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|5
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:46:08
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:09
|7
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:58
|10
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:12
|11
|FDJ
|0:03:22
|12
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:09
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:27
|16
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:15
|17
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:29
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:30
