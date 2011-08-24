Hutarovich tops Rojas for stage 2 victory
Appollonio continues in race lead
FDJ sprinter Yauheni Hutarovich took his second victory in a week's time with a commanding win on stage 2 of the Tour du Poitou Charentes et de la Vienne in Bressuire.
The winner of last weekend's Coppa Bernocchi pulled off a perfectly executed sprint to beat Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) on the 175km stage in a crash-filled run to the line.
"The final was not easy. It was like a slide with a roller coaster. We were riding over 70kph," said Hutarovich. He has come back on form after a bout of appendicitis earlier in the season that prevented him from racing the Tour de France. "The form is coming back slowly and I hope to be on top for the World Championships."
Race leader David Appollonio was awarded the same time as Hutarovich after being held up in a crash with 1km to go, and now keeps his race lead by a slim three seconds over the Belarussian.
"It was a good day for the team. Everybody was strong and confident but it was just bad luck at the end," said Team Sky's directeur Nicolas Portal on teamsky.com. "The important thing is that everyone is okay."
Leopard Trek's trainee Rudger Selig launched the first attack from the drop of the flag, but he wasn't allowed much clearance by an aggressive peloton. Florent Mallégol (Brittany Schuller) and Romain Delalot (Cofidis) were the next to go, and this pair of French trainees were given the green light from the peloton, and although Katusha's Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges made a valiant attempt to bridge across, it was Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental) who actually was able to make the juncture.
Delalot took the first sprint, and then the trio got to work pulling out a five minute maximum lead, at which point Team Sky began picking up the pace to protect David Appollonio's lead.
Mallégol led the trio across the line on the second intermediate sprint, Kelderman the third and the Dutch rider also snagged all four mountain sprints along the way, taking the lead in the polka dot jersey classification.
With 50km to go, the Europcar team began pulling, bringing the gap down below the one minute mark with 25km to go. FDJ took over the pace making as race leader Appollonio had a minor trip off the road and had to chase back onto the bunch.
The peloton split due to a crash while he was chasing back on, making a furious effort by his Sky team necessary to close the gap. He finally rejoined with 5km to go, but another crash with 1km to go prevented Appollonio from contesting the sprint, but he was awarded the same time as the stage winner.
The French FDJ team delivered Hutarovich to a clean victory ahead of Movistar's JJ Rojas and Stéphane Poulhiès (Saur-Sojasun).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|4:09:25
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|18
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|24
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|28
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|31
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|34
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|36
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|42
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|45
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|47
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|48
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|49
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|51
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|52
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|54
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|55
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|58
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|63
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|64
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|65
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|67
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|70
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|75
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|77
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|78
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|80
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|81
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|85
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|86
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|88
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|91
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|97
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|101
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|104
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|106
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|108
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|109
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|110
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|111
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|112
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|113
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|114
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|116
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|117
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|118
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|121
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:02
|123
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|124
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:03:21
|126
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|127
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:02
|128
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:05:08
|130
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|131
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|132
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|135
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:49
|136
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|137
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:33
|138
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:07:30
|139
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:24
|140
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:52
|141
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:10:53
|DNF
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|14
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|12
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|8
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|10
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|12
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|13
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|14
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2
|3
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|3
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:09:25
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|18
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|19
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|22
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|24
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|26
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|28
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|29
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|30
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|31
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|33
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|36
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|37
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|41
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|45
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|46
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|48
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|49
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|50
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|51
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:02
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:08
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:49
|57
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:07:30
|58
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:24
|59
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|12:28:15
|2
|FDJ
|3
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Leopard Trek
|18
|Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8:28:40
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09
|9
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:10
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|20
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|22
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|25
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|37
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|38
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|39
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|41
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|42
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|45
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|47
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|49
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|50
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|54
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|58
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|63
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|64
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|66
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|71
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|75
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|76
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|77
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|78
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|79
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|80
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|81
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|84
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|86
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|87
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|90
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|101
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|102
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|103
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|105
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|107
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|108
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|110
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|111
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|112
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|113
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:05
|115
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|116
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|117
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|118
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:08
|119
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|120
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:46
|121
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:15
|122
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:16
|123
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:04
|124
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:34
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|126
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:10
|127
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:15
|128
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:05:19
|129
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:05:21
|130
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|131
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:22
|133
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:46
|134
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:54
|135
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:15
|136
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:35
|137
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:31
|138
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:16
|139
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:30
|140
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:57
|141
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:11:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|25
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|7
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|8
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|15
|9
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|14
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|12
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|14
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|16
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|8
|18
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|20
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|21
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|22
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|25
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|27
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|30
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|31
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|32
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1
|33
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|34
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|5
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|6
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|3
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|4
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|5
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|6
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|7
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|8
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|10
|3
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|4
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8:28:40
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|11
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|19
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|21
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|25
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|27
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|32
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|33
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|36
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|38
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|39
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|40
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|44
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|45
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|46
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|47
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:05
|48
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|49
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|50
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|51
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:16
|52
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:04
|53
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:10
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:15
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:15
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:35
|57
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:31
|58
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:16
|59
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Continental Team
|25:26:30
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|18
|Leopard Trek
