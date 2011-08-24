Trending

Hutarovich tops Rojas for stage 2 victory

Appollonio continues in race lead

Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) takes the stage win

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Thomas Voeckler takes a turn at the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Delalot

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The back of the bunch

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The race caravan

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The break

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The bunch

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Riders off the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Mallegol and Delalot

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) is interviewed

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Most aggressive rider Romain Delalot (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) is the mountains leader

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Damien Gaudin (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) in polka dots

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) is the best young rider

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team) on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Bon Johan Le (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) at the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The first break of the day

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Casper

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Bretagne Schuller teammates

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Gaëtan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jean Luc Delpech (Bretagne Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tom Dumoulin (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Loïc Desriac (Roubaix Lille Metropole) gets the fair play award

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The bunch

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
AG2R and Cofidis riders lead

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Rabobank riders chat

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Team Sky at work

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Katusha Team) sets the pace

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Cofidis at work

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The break

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The break

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Romain Lemarchand (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93) is most aggressive

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

FDJ sprinter Yauheni Hutarovich took his second victory in a week's time with a commanding win on stage 2 of the Tour du Poitou Charentes et de la Vienne in Bressuire.

The winner of last weekend's Coppa Bernocchi pulled off a perfectly executed sprint to beat Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) on the 175km stage in a crash-filled run to the line.

"The final was not easy. It was like a slide with a roller coaster. We were riding over 70kph," said Hutarovich. He has come back on form after a bout of appendicitis earlier in the season that prevented him from racing the Tour de France. "The form is coming back slowly and I hope to be on top for the World Championships."

Race leader David Appollonio was awarded the same time as Hutarovich after being held up in a crash with 1km to go, and now keeps his race lead by a slim three seconds over the Belarussian.

"It was a good day for the team. Everybody was strong and confident but it was just bad luck at the end," said Team Sky's directeur Nicolas Portal on teamsky.com. "The important thing is that everyone is okay."

Leopard Trek's trainee Rudger Selig launched the first attack from the drop of the flag, but he wasn't allowed much clearance by an aggressive peloton. Florent Mallégol (Brittany Schuller) and Romain Delalot (Cofidis) were the next to go, and this pair of French trainees were given the green light from the peloton, and although Katusha's Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges made a valiant attempt to bridge across, it was Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental) who actually was able to make the juncture.

Delalot took the first sprint, and then the trio got to work pulling out a five minute maximum lead, at which point Team Sky began picking up the pace to protect David Appollonio's lead.

Mallégol led the trio across the line on the second intermediate sprint, Kelderman the third and the Dutch rider also snagged all four mountain sprints along the way, taking the lead in the polka dot jersey classification.

With 50km to go, the Europcar team began pulling, bringing the gap down below the one minute mark with 25km to go. FDJ took over the pace making as race leader Appollonio had a minor trip off the road and had to chase back onto the bunch.

The peloton split due to a crash while he was chasing back on, making a furious effort by his Sky team necessary to close the gap. He finally rejoined with 5km to go, but another crash with 1km to go prevented Appollonio from contesting the sprint, but he was awarded the same time as the stage winner.

The French FDJ team delivered Hutarovich to a clean victory ahead of Movistar's JJ Rojas and Stéphane Poulhiès (Saur-Sojasun).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ4:09:25
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
18Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
24Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
25Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
26Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
28Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
30Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
34Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
36Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
37Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
41Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
42Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
45Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
48Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
49Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
51William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
52Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
53Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
55Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
57Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
61Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
62Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
63David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
64Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
65Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
66Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
67Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
69Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
70Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
71Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
72Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
73Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
75Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
77Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
78Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
80Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
81Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
82Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
83Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
84Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
85Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
86Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
87Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
88Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
91Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
96Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
97Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
99Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
100Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
101Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
102Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
104Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
105William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
106Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
108Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
109Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
110Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
111Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
112Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
113Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
114Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
115Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
116Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
117Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
118Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
119Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
121Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:02
123Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
124Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:03:21
126Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
127Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:02
128Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:05:08
130Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
132Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
134Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
135Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:49
136Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
137Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:33
138Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:07:30
139Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:24
140Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:52
141Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:10:53
DNFAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ25pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek14
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack12
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9310
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ9
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack8
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
10Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5
12Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
13Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
14Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
15Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 1 - Matha
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team2
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Sprint 2 - Epannes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team2
3Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 3 - Neuvy Bouin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4pts
2Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
3Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4pts
2Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4pts
2Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4pts
2Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4pts
2Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4:09:25
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
4Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
10Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
16Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
18Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
19Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
22Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
26Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
28Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
29David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
30Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
31Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
33Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
34Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
36Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
37Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
38Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
39Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
41Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
42Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
45William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
46Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
48Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
49Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
50Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
51Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:02
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:08
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:49
57Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:07:30
58Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:24
59Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack12:28:15
2FDJ
3Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Saur - Sojasun
5Movistar Team
6Bretagne - Schuller
7Big Mat - Auber 93
8Rabobank Continental Team
9Landbouwkrediet
10Sky Procycling
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Katusha Team
17Leopard Trek
18Team Europcar

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling8:28:40
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:00:03
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
5Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
8Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:09
9Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
10Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:10
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:00:12
20Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:00:13
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
22Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
25Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
27Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
37Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
38Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
39Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
41Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
42Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
45Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
47Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
49Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
50Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
51Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
53Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
54Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
55Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
57Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
58Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
59Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
60Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
63Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
64Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
66Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
71Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
75Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
76Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
77David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
78Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
79Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
80Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
81Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
83Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
84Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
86Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
87Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
88Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
90Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
93Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
95Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
97Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
101Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
102Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
103Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
104Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
105Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
107Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
108Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
110Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
111Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:34
112Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:56
113Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:05
115William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
116Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
117Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
118Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:08
119William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:30
120Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:46
121Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:15
122Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:16
123Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:04
124Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:03:34
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
126Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:10
127Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:15
128Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:05:19
129Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:05:21
130Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
131Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
132Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:22
133Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:46
134Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:06:54
135Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:15
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:35
137Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:31
138Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:16
139Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:30
140Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:57
141Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:11:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling25
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ25
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar20
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
7Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9315
8Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack15
9Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek14
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
12Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar10
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team10
14Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8
16Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack8
18Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
20Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
21Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
22Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4
25Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team4
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
27Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
30Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
31Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1
33Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
34Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team16pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
5Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
6Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8
3Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
4Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
5Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4
6Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team4
7Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ10
3Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
4Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling8:28:40
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:09
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
7Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:13
11Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
19Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
21Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
25Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
27Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
28Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
32Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
33Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
36Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
39Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
40Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
43Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
44Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
45Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:34
46Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
47Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:05
48William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
49Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
50Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
51Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:16
52Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:04
53Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:10
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:15
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:15
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:35
57Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:31
58Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:16
59Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Continental Team25:26:30
2FDJ0:00:06
3Sky Procycling
4Movistar Team
5Saur - Sojasun
6Euskaltel-Euskadi
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Big Mat - Auber 93
9Team Europcar
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Team RadioShack0:00:09
12Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Bretagne - Schuller
14Landbouwkrediet
15Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
16Katusha Team
17Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
18Leopard Trek

 

