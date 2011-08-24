Image 1 of 62 Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) takes the stage win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 62 Thomas Voeckler takes a turn at the front (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 62 Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 62 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 62 Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 62 Delalot (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 62 Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 62 The back of the bunch (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 62 The race caravan (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 62 The break (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 62 The bunch (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 62 Riders off the front (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 62 Mallegol and Delalot (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) is interviewed (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 62 Most aggressive rider Romain Delalot (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 62 Florent Mallégol (Bretagne - FDJ sprinter Yauheni Hutarovich took his second victory in a week's time with a commanding win on stage 2 of the Tour du Poitou Charentes et de la Vienne in Bressuire.

The winner of last weekend's Coppa Bernocchi pulled off a perfectly executed sprint to beat Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) on the 175km stage in a crash-filled run to the line.

"The final was not easy. It was like a slide with a roller coaster. We were riding over 70kph," said Hutarovich. He has come back on form after a bout of appendicitis earlier in the season that prevented him from racing the Tour de France. "The form is coming back slowly and I hope to be on top for the World Championships."

Race leader David Appollonio was awarded the same time as Hutarovich after being held up in a crash with 1km to go, and now keeps his race lead by a slim three seconds over the Belarussian.

"It was a good day for the team. Everybody was strong and confident but it was just bad luck at the end," said Team Sky's directeur Nicolas Portal on teamsky.com. "The important thing is that everyone is okay."

Leopard Trek's trainee Rudger Selig launched the first attack from the drop of the flag, but he wasn't allowed much clearance by an aggressive peloton. Florent Mallégol (Brittany Schuller) and Romain Delalot (Cofidis) were the next to go, and this pair of French trainees were given the green light from the peloton, and although Katusha's Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges made a valiant attempt to bridge across, it was Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental) who actually was able to make the juncture.

Delalot took the first sprint, and then the trio got to work pulling out a five minute maximum lead, at which point Team Sky began picking up the pace to protect David Appollonio's lead.

Mallégol led the trio across the line on the second intermediate sprint, Kelderman the third and the Dutch rider also snagged all four mountain sprints along the way, taking the lead in the polka dot jersey classification.

With 50km to go, the Europcar team began pulling, bringing the gap down below the one minute mark with 25km to go. FDJ took over the pace making as race leader Appollonio had a minor trip off the road and had to chase back onto the bunch.

The peloton split due to a crash while he was chasing back on, making a furious effort by his Sky team necessary to close the gap. He finally rejoined with 5km to go, but another crash with 1km to go prevented Appollonio from contesting the sprint, but he was awarded the same time as the stage winner.

The French FDJ team delivered Hutarovich to a clean victory ahead of Movistar's JJ Rojas and Stéphane Poulhiès (Saur-Sojasun).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 4:09:25 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 12 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 14 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 17 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 18 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 24 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 27 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 28 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 31 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 34 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 36 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 41 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 42 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 44 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 45 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 46 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 48 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 49 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 51 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 52 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 55 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 58 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 63 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 64 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 65 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 66 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 67 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 70 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 71 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 72 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 75 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 77 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 78 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 80 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 81 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 82 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 85 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 86 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 88 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 91 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 97 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 99 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 101 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 104 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 105 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 106 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 108 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 109 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 110 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 111 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 112 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 113 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 114 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 116 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 117 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 118 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 121 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:02 123 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 124 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:03:21 126 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 127 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:02 128 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:05:08 130 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 132 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 134 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 135 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:49 136 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 137 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:33 138 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:07:30 139 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:24 140 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:52 141 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:10:53 DNF Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 25 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 14 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 12 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 8 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 10 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 5 12 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 13 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 14 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 15 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 1 - Matha # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 2 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Sprint 2 - Epannes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 2 3 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 3 - Neuvy Bouin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 pts 2 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 3 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 pts 2 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 pts 2 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 pts 2 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 pts 2 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:09:25 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 6 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 16 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 18 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 19 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 22 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 24 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 26 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 28 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 29 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 30 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 31 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 33 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 34 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 36 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 37 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 38 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 39 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 41 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 43 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 45 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 46 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 48 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 49 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 50 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 51 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:02 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:08 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:49 57 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:07:30 58 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:24 59 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team RadioShack 12:28:15 2 FDJ 3 Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Saur - Sojasun 5 Movistar Team 6 Bretagne - Schuller 7 Big Mat - Auber 93 8 Rabobank Continental Team 9 Landbouwkrediet 10 Sky Procycling 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Katusha Team 17 Leopard Trek 18 Team Europcar

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 8:28:40 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:00:03 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:09 9 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:10 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 14 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 15 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 17 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 20 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 22 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 25 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 37 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 38 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 39 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 41 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 42 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 45 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 46 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 49 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 50 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 54 Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 55 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 57 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 58 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 63 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 64 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 66 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 71 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 75 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 76 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 77 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 78 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 79 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 80 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 81 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 84 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 86 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 87 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 90 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 91 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 97 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 101 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 102 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 103 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 105 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 107 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 108 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 110 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 111 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:34 112 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:56 113 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:05 115 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 116 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 117 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 118 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:08 119 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 120 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:46 121 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:15 122 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:16 123 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:04 124 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:34 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 126 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:10 127 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:15 128 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:05:19 129 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:05:21 130 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 131 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 132 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:22 133 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:46 134 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:06:54 135 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:15 136 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:35 137 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:31 138 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:16 139 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:10:30 140 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:10:57 141 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:11:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 25 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 25 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 6 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 7 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 8 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 15 9 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 14 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 12 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 10 14 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8 16 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 8 18 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 7 20 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 21 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 22 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 5 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 25 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 4 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 27 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 2 30 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 31 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 32 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1 33 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 34 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 pts 2 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 5 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 6 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8 3 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 4 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 5 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 6 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 4 7 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 8 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 10 3 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 4 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 8:28:40 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:09 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 7 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 11 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 14 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 19 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 21 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 25 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 27 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 32 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 33 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 36 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 37 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 39 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 43 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 44 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 45 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:34 46 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 47 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:05 48 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 49 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 50 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 51 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:16 52 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:04 53 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:10 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:15 55 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:15 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:35 57 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:31 58 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:16 59 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:10:57