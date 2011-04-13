Trending

Hooghiemster tops breakaway to take race lead

Dutch rider leads overall after first stage

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team3:14:19
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
3Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
4Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
5Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
6Mickael Jeannin (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
7Anthony Saux (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
8Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:00:04
9Fabien Rey (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:00:05
10Julien Nicolas (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme0:00:08
11Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:16
12Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
13Benoit Drujon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 930:01:32
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
16Benjamin Chauvin (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
17Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
18Raphael Verini (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
19Etienne Briard (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
20Kévin Francillette (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
21Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
22Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
23Boris Zimine (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
24Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
25Julien Viennot (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
26Mimo Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
27Alliaume Leblond (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
28Mats Lohne (Nor) Joker Merida
29Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
30Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
31Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
32Cédric Drouet (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
33Cénéric Racault (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
34Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
35Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
36Vladimiras Kokorevas (Ltu) EC Raismes
37Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) Sco Dijon
38Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
39Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
40Florian Legrandois (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
41Sébastien Boire (Fra) Sco Dijon
42Kersten Thiele (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
43Michael Szkolnik (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
44Bouchevreau (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
45Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
46Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
47Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
49Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
50Florian Deriaux (Fra) Blois CAC 41
51Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
52Alexander Grad (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
53Jonathan Delalaire (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
54Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
55Tim Schlichenmaier (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
56Yannick Janssen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
57Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
58Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
59Gilles Hubert (Fra) Blois CAC 41
60Sébastien Deckert (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
61Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
62Sébastien Breuer (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
63Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) EC Raismes
64Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
65Dominik Eberle (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
66Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
67Thomas Bouteille (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
68Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
69Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
70Herberts Pudans (Fra) Sco Dijon
71Médéric Clain (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
72Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
73Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
74Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
75Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
76Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
77Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
78Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
79Cyrille Vincenti (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
80Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
81Florian Touzeau (Fra) Blois CAC 41
82Daniel Borst (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
83Josuha Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
84Morgan Chedhomme (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
85Duk Reuling (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
86Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
87Anthony Buhler (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
88Kalvis Eisaks (Lat) EC Raismes
89Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
90Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
91Victor Mazoyer (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
92Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
93Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
94Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
95Adrien Goujon (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
96Yves Mercier (Fra) Sco Dijon
97Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
98Romain Lebreton (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
99Martin Puusepp (Est) Guidon Chalettois
100Jérémy Fabio (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
101Lilian Pommier (Fra) Atlas Personal
102Julian Maingot (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
103Morten Hoberg (Fra) Blois CAC 41
104Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
105Yann Pivois (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
106Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
107Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
108Sébastien Leday (Fra) Blois CAC 41
109Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
110Christian Hals Frivold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
111Damien Branaa (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
112Théo Vimpere (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 930:01:54
113Jonne Boers (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
114Jonatan Boucher (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
115Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
116Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
117Eric Andrea (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
118Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
119Florent Piet Paquette (Fra) Blois CAC 41
120Olav Van Den Bergh (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
121Sébastien Foucher (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
122Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
123Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
124Romain Fondard (Fra) Sco Dijon
125Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
126Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
127Antoine Gorrichon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
128Maximilien Dewuite (Fra) EC Raismes
129Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
130Maxime Verdin (Fra) EC Raismes0:02:11
131Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:54
132Rick Van Der Zanden (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:02:55
133Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:03:01
134David Giraud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:03:19
135Lukas Brodel (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar0:04:18
136Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal0:04:25
137Anthony Murillo (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme0:06:18
138Asmund Sivertsen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:09:55
139Thomas Robinson (Aus) U C Nantes Atlantique0:41:22
DNFShinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
DNFNicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne

Mountain 1 - Verdes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon5pts
2Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team3
3Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation2
4Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team3:14:09
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:03
3Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:06
4Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire0:00:07
5Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon0:00:10
6Mickael Jeannin (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
7Anthony Saux (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
8Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
9Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:00:12
10Fabien Rey (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:00:15
11Julien Nicolas (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme0:00:18
12Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:26
13Benoit Drujon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 930:01:42
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
16Benjamin Chauvin (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
17Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
18Raphael Verini (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
19Etienne Briard (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
20Kévin Francillette (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
21Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
22Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
23Boris Zimine (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
24Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
25Julien Viennot (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
26Mimo Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
27Alliaume Leblond (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
28Mats Lohne (Nor) Joker Merida
29Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
30Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
31Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
32Cédric Drouet (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
33Cénéric Racault (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
34Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
35Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
36Vladimiras Kokorevas (Ltu) EC Raismes
37Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) Sco Dijon
38Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
39Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
40Florian Legrandois (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
41Sébastien Boire (Fra) Sco Dijon
42Kersten Thiele (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
43Michael Szkolnik (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
44Bouchevreau (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
45Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
46Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
47Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
49Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
50Florian Deriaux (Fra) Blois CAC 41
51Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
52Alexander Grad (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
53Jonathan Delalaire (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
54Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
55Tim Schlichenmaier (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
56Yannick Janssen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
57Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
58Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
59Gilles Hubert (Fra) Blois CAC 41
60Sébastien Deckert (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
61Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
62Sébastien Breuer (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
63Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) EC Raismes
64Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
65Dominik Eberle (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
66Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
67Thomas Bouteille (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
68Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
69Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
70Herberts Pudans (Fra) Sco Dijon
71Médéric Clain (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
72Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
73Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
74Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
75Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
76Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
77Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
78Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
79Cyrille Vincenti (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
80Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
81Florian Touzeau (Fra) Blois CAC 41
82Daniel Borst (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
83Josuha Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
84Morgan Chedhomme (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
85Duk Reuling (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
86Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
87Anthony Buhler (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
88Kalvis Eisaks (Lat) EC Raismes
89Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
90Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
91Victor Mazoyer (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
92Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
93Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
94Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
95Adrien Goujon (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
96Yves Mercier (Fra) Sco Dijon
97Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
98Romain Lebreton (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
99Martin Puusepp (Est) Guidon Chalettois
100Jérémy Fabio (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
101Lilian Pommier (Fra) Atlas Personal
102Julian Maingot (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
103Morten Hoberg (Fra) Blois CAC 41
104Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
105Yann Pivois (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
106Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
107Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
108Sébastien Leday (Fra) Blois CAC 41
109Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
110Christian Hals Frivold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
111Damien Branaa (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
112Théo Vimpere (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 930:02:04
113Jonne Boers (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
114Jonatan Boucher (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
115Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
116Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
117Eric Andrea (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
118Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
119Florent Piet Paquette (Fra) Blois CAC 41
120Olav Van Den Bergh (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
121Sébastien Foucher (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
122Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
123Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
124Romain Fondard (Fra) Sco Dijon
125Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
126Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
127Antoine Gorrichon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
128Maximilien Dewuite (Fra) EC Raismes
129Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
130Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
131Maxime Verdin (Fra) EC Raismes0:02:21
132Rick Van Der Zanden (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:03:05
133Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:03:11
134David Giraud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:03:29
135Lukas Brodel (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar0:04:28
136Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal0:04:35
137Anthony Murillo (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme0:06:28
138Asmund Sivertsen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:10:05
139Thomas Robinson (Aus) U C Nantes Atlantique0:41:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team30pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht27
3Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida25
4Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire23
5Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon21
6Mickael Jeannin (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes19
7Anthony Saux (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique17
8Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation15
9Fabien Rey (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne13
10Julien Nicolas (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme11
11Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht10
12Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team9
13Benoit Drujon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 938
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht7
15Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal6
16Benjamin Chauvin (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique5
17Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme4
18Raphael Verini (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme3
19Etienne Briard (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique2
20Kévin Francillette (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 931

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon5pts
2Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team3
3Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation2
4Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht9:44:45
2U C Nantes Atlantique0:01:16
3Club Cycliste Etupes
4Joker Merida
5Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
6Thuringer Energie Team
7Vendee U Pays De La Loire
8Sco Dijon
9Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:01:20
10Entente Sud Gascogne0:01:21
11Martigues Sport Cyclisme0:01:24
12CM Aubervilliers 930:02:48
13PSK Whirlpool-Author
14Atlas Personal
15Plussbank Cervelo
16Radsport Rhein Neckar
17Itera Katusha
18Parkhotel Rooding CT
19Ec Raismes
20Blois CAC 41
21Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
22Guidon Chalettois
23Shimano Racing Team
24Restore Cycling Team0:03:10

Regional teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1U C Nantes Atlantique9:46:01
2Club Cycliste Etupes0:01:16
3Vendee U Pays De La Loire
4Sco Dijon
5Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:01:20
6Entente Sud Gascogne0:01:21
7Martigues Sport Cyclisme0:01:24
8CM Aubervilliers 930:02:48
9Ec Raismes
10Blois CAC 41
11Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
12Guidon Chalettois

