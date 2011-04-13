Hooghiemster tops breakaway to take race lead
Dutch rider leads overall after first stage
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|3:14:19
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|3
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|5
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
|6
|Mickael Jeannin (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|7
|Anthony Saux (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|8
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:00:04
|9
|Fabien Rey (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:00:05
|10
|Julien Nicolas (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|0:00:08
|11
|Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:16
|12
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|13
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:01:32
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|16
|Benjamin Chauvin (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|17
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|18
|Raphael Verini (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|19
|Etienne Briard (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|20
|Kévin Francillette (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|21
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|22
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|23
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|24
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|25
|Julien Viennot (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|26
|Mimo Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|27
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|28
|Mats Lohne (Nor) Joker Merida
|29
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|30
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|31
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|32
|Cédric Drouet (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|33
|Cénéric Racault (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|34
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|35
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|36
|Vladimiras Kokorevas (Ltu) EC Raismes
|37
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) Sco Dijon
|38
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|39
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|40
|Florian Legrandois (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|41
|Sébastien Boire (Fra) Sco Dijon
|42
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|43
|Michael Szkolnik (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|44
|Bouchevreau (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|45
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|46
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|47
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|49
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|50
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|51
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|52
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|53
|Jonathan Delalaire (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|54
|Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|55
|Tim Schlichenmaier (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|56
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|57
|Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|58
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|59
|Gilles Hubert (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|60
|Sébastien Deckert (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|61
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|62
|Sébastien Breuer (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|63
|Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) EC Raismes
|64
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|65
|Dominik Eberle (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|66
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|67
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|68
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|69
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|70
|Herberts Pudans (Fra) Sco Dijon
|71
|Médéric Clain (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|72
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|73
|Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
|74
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|75
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|76
|Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|77
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|78
|Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|79
|Cyrille Vincenti (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|80
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|81
|Florian Touzeau (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|82
|Daniel Borst (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|83
|Josuha Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|84
|Morgan Chedhomme (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|85
|Duk Reuling (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|86
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|87
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|88
|Kalvis Eisaks (Lat) EC Raismes
|89
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|90
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|91
|Victor Mazoyer (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|92
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|93
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|94
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|95
|Adrien Goujon (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|96
|Yves Mercier (Fra) Sco Dijon
|97
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|98
|Romain Lebreton (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|99
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Guidon Chalettois
|100
|Jérémy Fabio (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|101
|Lilian Pommier (Fra) Atlas Personal
|102
|Julian Maingot (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|103
|Morten Hoberg (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|104
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|105
|Yann Pivois (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|106
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|107
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|108
|Sébastien Leday (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|109
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|110
|Christian Hals Frivold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|111
|Damien Branaa (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|112
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:01:54
|113
|Jonne Boers (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|114
|Jonatan Boucher (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|115
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|116
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|117
|Eric Andrea (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|118
|Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|119
|Florent Piet Paquette (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|120
|Olav Van Den Bergh (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|121
|Sébastien Foucher (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|122
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|123
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|124
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Sco Dijon
|125
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|126
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|127
|Antoine Gorrichon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|128
|Maximilien Dewuite (Fra) EC Raismes
|129
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|130
|Maxime Verdin (Fra) EC Raismes
|0:02:11
|131
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:54
|132
|Rick Van Der Zanden (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|133
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:03:01
|134
|David Giraud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:03:19
|135
|Lukas Brodel (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|0:04:18
|136
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:04:25
|137
|Anthony Murillo (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|0:06:18
|138
|Asmund Sivertsen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:09:55
|139
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) U C Nantes Atlantique
|0:41:22
|DNF
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
|5
|pts
|2
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|2
|4
|Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|3:14:09
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:03
|3
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:06
|4
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|0:00:07
|5
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
|0:00:10
|6
|Mickael Jeannin (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|7
|Anthony Saux (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|8
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|9
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:00:12
|10
|Fabien Rey (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:00:15
|11
|Julien Nicolas (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|0:00:18
|12
|Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:26
|13
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:01:42
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|16
|Benjamin Chauvin (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|17
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|18
|Raphael Verini (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|19
|Etienne Briard (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|20
|Kévin Francillette (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|21
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|22
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|23
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|24
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|25
|Julien Viennot (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|26
|Mimo Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|27
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|28
|Mats Lohne (Nor) Joker Merida
|29
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|30
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|31
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|32
|Cédric Drouet (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|33
|Cénéric Racault (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|34
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|35
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|36
|Vladimiras Kokorevas (Ltu) EC Raismes
|37
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) Sco Dijon
|38
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|39
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|40
|Florian Legrandois (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|41
|Sébastien Boire (Fra) Sco Dijon
|42
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|43
|Michael Szkolnik (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|44
|Bouchevreau (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|45
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|46
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|47
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|49
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|50
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|51
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|52
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|53
|Jonathan Delalaire (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|54
|Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|55
|Tim Schlichenmaier (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|56
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|57
|Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|58
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|59
|Gilles Hubert (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|60
|Sébastien Deckert (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|61
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|62
|Sébastien Breuer (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|63
|Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) EC Raismes
|64
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|65
|Dominik Eberle (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|66
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|67
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|68
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|69
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|70
|Herberts Pudans (Fra) Sco Dijon
|71
|Médéric Clain (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|72
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|73
|Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
|74
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|75
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|76
|Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|77
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|78
|Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|79
|Cyrille Vincenti (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|80
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|81
|Florian Touzeau (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|82
|Daniel Borst (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|83
|Josuha Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|84
|Morgan Chedhomme (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|85
|Duk Reuling (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|86
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|87
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|88
|Kalvis Eisaks (Lat) EC Raismes
|89
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|90
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|91
|Victor Mazoyer (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|92
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|93
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|94
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|95
|Adrien Goujon (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|96
|Yves Mercier (Fra) Sco Dijon
|97
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|98
|Romain Lebreton (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|99
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Guidon Chalettois
|100
|Jérémy Fabio (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|101
|Lilian Pommier (Fra) Atlas Personal
|102
|Julian Maingot (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|103
|Morten Hoberg (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|104
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|105
|Yann Pivois (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|106
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|107
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|108
|Sébastien Leday (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|109
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|110
|Christian Hals Frivold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|111
|Damien Branaa (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|112
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:02:04
|113
|Jonne Boers (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|114
|Jonatan Boucher (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|115
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|116
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|117
|Eric Andrea (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|118
|Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|119
|Florent Piet Paquette (Fra) Blois CAC 41
|120
|Olav Van Den Bergh (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|121
|Sébastien Foucher (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|122
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|123
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|124
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Sco Dijon
|125
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|126
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|127
|Antoine Gorrichon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|128
|Maximilien Dewuite (Fra) EC Raismes
|129
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|130
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|131
|Maxime Verdin (Fra) EC Raismes
|0:02:21
|132
|Rick Van Der Zanden (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|133
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:03:11
|134
|David Giraud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:03:29
|135
|Lukas Brodel (Ger) Radsport Rhein Neckar
|0:04:28
|136
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:04:35
|137
|Anthony Murillo (Fra) Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|0:06:28
|138
|Asmund Sivertsen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:10:05
|139
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) U C Nantes Atlantique
|0:41:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|3
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|25
|4
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|23
|5
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
|21
|6
|Mickael Jeannin (Fra) Club Cycliste Etupes
|19
|7
|Anthony Saux (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|17
|8
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|15
|9
|Fabien Rey (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|13
|10
|Julien Nicolas (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|11
|11
|Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|12
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|9
|13
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|8
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|15
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|6
|16
|Benjamin Chauvin (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|5
|17
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|4
|18
|Raphael Verini (Fra) Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|3
|19
|Etienne Briard (Fra) U C Nantes Atlantique
|2
|20
|Kévin Francillette (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Sco Dijon
|5
|pts
|2
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|2
|4
|Kenneth Van Coppernolle Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|9:44:45
|2
|U C Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:16
|3
|Club Cycliste Etupes
|4
|Joker Merida
|5
|Ubbink Koga Cycling Team
|6
|Thuringer Energie Team
|7
|Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|8
|Sco Dijon
|9
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:01:20
|10
|Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:01:21
|11
|Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|0:01:24
|12
|CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:02:48
|13
|PSK Whirlpool-Author
|14
|Atlas Personal
|15
|Plussbank Cervelo
|16
|Radsport Rhein Neckar
|17
|Itera Katusha
|18
|Parkhotel Rooding CT
|19
|Ec Raismes
|20
|Blois CAC 41
|21
|Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|22
|Guidon Chalettois
|23
|Shimano Racing Team
|24
|Restore Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|U C Nantes Atlantique
|9:46:01
|2
|Club Cycliste Etupes
|0:01:16
|3
|Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|4
|Sco Dijon
|5
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:01:20
|6
|Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:01:21
|7
|Martigues Sport Cyclisme
|0:01:24
|8
|CM Aubervilliers 93
|0:02:48
|9
|Ec Raismes
|10
|Blois CAC 41
|11
|Tours Agglo 37 Cyclisme
|12
|Guidon Chalettois
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy