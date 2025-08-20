Tour du Limousin-Périgord: Sylvain Moniquet takes solo uphill victory on stage 2, Ewen Costiou new leader

Alexandre Delettre second as Costiou finishes third to take race lead

GREZES, FRANCE - AUGUST 20: Sylvain Moniquet of Belgium and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th Tour du Limousin - Nouvelle Aquitaine 2025, Stage 2 a 174.3km stage from Thiviers to Grezes - Les Coteaux Perigourdins 344m on August 20, 2025 in Thiviers, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Moniquet took victory on the second stage in France. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) took his first professional victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord, timing an attack perfectly in the final 2km to win solo in Grèzes as the general classification favourites failed to get a chase together.

The 27-year-old Belgian went away from a fractured lead breakaway group and held a narrow lead to the line, with Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) taking second eight seconds later and Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) third, a further three seconds back.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

