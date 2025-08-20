Tour du Limousin-Périgord: Sylvain Moniquet takes solo uphill victory on stage 2, Ewen Costiou new leader
Alexandre Delettre second as Costiou finishes third to take race lead
Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) took his first professional victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord, timing an attack perfectly in the final 2km to win solo in Grèzes as the general classification favourites failed to get a chase together.
The 27-year-old Belgian went away from a fractured lead breakaway group and held a narrow lead to the line, with Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) taking second eight seconds later and Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) third, a further three seconds back.
After working for the vast majority of stage 2, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale failed to come away with the stage win or the race lead, with Nicolas Prodhomme their top finisher on Wednesday in fourth.
Race leader Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) was dropped in the final 18km of the stage as Decathlon ripped things up on the punchy Dordogne hills, and despite fighting valiantly, he ceded the yellow jersey to Costiou.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Limousin-Périgord: Sylvain Moniquet takes solo uphill victory on stage 2, Ewen Costiou new leaderAlexandre Delettre second as Costiou finishes third to take race lead
-
Renewi Tour stage 1: Tim Merlier fastest in bunch kick to win opening sprint and take leader's jerseyArnaud De Lie second, Sebastian Molano third in Breskens
-
This free indoor cycling app is challenging the leaders, and you can use it to ride with Cyclingnews this WednesdayNo subscription, no monthly payment, just a fun ride with fellow Cyclingnews readers and staff
-
Max Poole out of Vuelta a España and all upcoming racing after Epstein-Barr virus diagnosisBrit abandoned the Tour de Pologne whilst struggling with health and has since been diagnosed with the infection and glandular fever