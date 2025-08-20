Tour du Limousin-Périgord: Sylvain Moniquet takes solo uphill victory on stage 2, Ewen Costiou new leader

Moniquet took victory on the second stage in France.

Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) took his first professional victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin-Périgord, timing an attack perfectly in the final 2km to win solo in Grèzes as the general classification favourites failed to get a chase together.

The 27-year-old Belgian went away from a fractured lead breakaway group and held a narrow lead to the line, with Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) taking second eight seconds later and Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) third, a further three seconds back.

After working for the vast majority of stage 2, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale failed to come away with the stage win or the race lead, with Nicolas Prodhomme their top finisher on Wednesday in fourth.

Race leader Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) was dropped in the final 18km of the stage as Decathlon ripped things up on the punchy Dordogne hills, and despite fighting valiantly, he ceded the yellow jersey to Costiou.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling