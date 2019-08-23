Trending

Tour du Limousin: Cosnefroy wins stage 3

AG2R La Mondiale rider moves into the overall lead

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:23:12
2Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
4Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:09
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:11
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
9Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:36:01
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:11
3Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:16
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:19
5Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:28
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:30
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:34

