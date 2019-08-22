Trending

Tour du Limousin: Aristi wins stage 2

Calmejane keeps race lead as Basque rider out-sprints Gavazzi, Cosnefroy

Mikel Aristi (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:39:07
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
7Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
10Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie

