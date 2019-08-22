Tour du Limousin: Aristi wins stage 2
Calmejane keeps race lead as Basque rider out-sprints Gavazzi, Cosnefroy
Stage 2: Base Départementale de Rouffiac - Trélissac
Brief Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4:39:07
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|10
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
