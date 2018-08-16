Tour du Limousin: Wackermann solos to victory at Coteau de Grezes
Roux keeps narrow race lead over Bardiani rider
Stage 2 : Base Departementale de Rouffiac - Coteau de Grezes
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:34:41
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:07
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|5
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:10
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:11
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8:59:24
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:01
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:05
|5
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:10
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:13
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:14
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|9
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|10
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:21
