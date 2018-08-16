Trending

Tour du Limousin: Wackermann solos to victory at Coteau de Grezes

Roux keeps narrow race lead over Bardiani rider

Luca Wackermann (Bardiani-CSF)

Luca Wackermann (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:34:41
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:07
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
4Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
5Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:10
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:11
8Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
9Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:13

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8:59:24
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:01
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:05
5Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:10
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:13
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:14
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
9Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
10Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:21

Latest on Cyclingnews