Roux claims Tour du Limousin opener

Groupama-FDJ rider trades French champion's jersey for leader's

Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) won the French championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:24:46
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
4Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
6Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:24:36
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:02
3Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:06
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:07
5Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
6Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:10
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
8Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

