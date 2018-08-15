Roux claims Tour du Limousin opener
Groupama-FDJ rider trades French champion's jersey for leader's
Stage 1 : Saint-Just-le-Martel - Bonnat
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:24:46
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:24:36
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:02
|3
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:06
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:07
|5
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|6
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:10
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy