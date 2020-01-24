Tour Down Under Stage 5 – Live Coverage

Trending

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today's 149.1 km penultimate stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor.

And here's Lachie Morton sporting the new style ... Well done, boys!

And here's Docker at the start today, looking significantly less hairy than he did during stage 4.

Well, true to their word, Mitch Docker and Lachlan Morton of EF Pro Cycling did indeed shave their heads to raise money for bushifre relief last night. We've got the story and hilarious photos HERE.

And here is the current general classification:

General Classification after stage 4

1 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 13:39:32

2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:03

3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:08

4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11

5 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14

6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15

7 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:15

8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:00:15

9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:15

10 Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25

By way of review, here are the top 10 riders from yesterday's stage, which ended with a bunch sprint in Murray Bridge.

Stage 4 top 10

1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:29:08

2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep

2 Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

4 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

6 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe

7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Team

8 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hanasgrohe

9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

10 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceunink-QuickStep

Stage 5 sets out from Glenelg toward the Fleurieu Peninsula, but unlike last year when a similar route was used, the peloton will head to Strathalbyn and then deviate south to a finish in Victor Harbor. This stage could suit a breakaway, with a final climb just before the finish providing a chance to split the peloton.

The 149.1 km stage 5 route includes two intermediate sprints, the first at 33.9 km in McLaren Flat and the second at 56 km in Meadows. Time bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second are on offer to the top three across the line.

The day's only KOM comes at 129.1 km on Kerby Hill up Crows Nest Road in Port Elliot. The category 2 climb has an average gradient of 5.9% 

Stage 5 heads south from the beachside suburb of Glenelg to a likely sprint finish at Victor Harbor 

Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tour Down Under)

