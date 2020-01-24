Tour Down Under Stage 5 – Live Coverage

And here's Docker at the start today, looking significantly less hairy than he did during stage 4.

Well, true to their word, Mitch Docker and Lachlan Morton of EF Pro Cycling did indeed shave their heads to raise money for bushifre relief last night. We've got the story and hilarious photos HERE .

By way of review, here are the top 10 riders from yesterday's stage, which ended with a bunch sprint in Murray Bridge.

Stage 5 sets out from Glenelg toward the Fleurieu Peninsula, but unlike last year when a similar route was used, the peloton will head to Strathalbyn and then deviate south to a finish in Victor Harbor. This stage could suit a breakaway, with a final climb just before the finish providing a chance to split the peloton.

The 149.1 km stage 5 route includes two intermediate sprints, the first at 33.9 km in McLaren Flat and the second at 56 km in Meadows. Time bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second are on offer to the top three across the line.

The day's only KOM comes at 129.1 km on Kerby Hill up Crows Nest Road in Port Elliot. The category 2 climb has an average gradient of 5.9%