Morton and Docker shave their heads for bushfire relief at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 10 EF Pro Cycling’s Lachlan Morton is all smiles, despite only being part-way done during the charity head-shave (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Image 2 of 10 Mitch Docker dreams of better times as he says good-bye to his luxurious moustache (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 10 EF Pro Cycling’s Mitch Docker and Lachlan Morton ahead of their charity head – and moustache – shave in aid of the Salvation Army’s bushfire relief efforts (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 10 Mitch Docker and Lachlan Morton look a little nervous as the job of shaving their heads begins (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 10 Mitch Docker and Lachlan Morton encourage each other as they lose their locks in the name of charity (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 10 "Is it finished?" Lachlan Morton sports the ultimate mullet, but everything must go (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 10 The beard still has to go, but Lachlan Morton seems happy enough with his new haircut (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 10 Mitch Docker and Lachlan Morton share a joke en route to their new looks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 10 Lachlan Morton: smooth (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 10 Mitch Docker’s barber makes sure everything’s perfect, while Lachlan Morton notices on the screen that the pair have just tipped over the AU$7,000 mark (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

EF Pro Cycling riders Lachlan Morton and Mitch Docker have ditched their signature moustaches and haircuts ahead of the final two stages of the Tour Down Under in order to raise money for the Salvation Army's bushfire relief efforts, smashing their original AU$5,000 target in Adelaide on Friday night.

Despite crashing late on stage 4 of the race earlier in the day, a bandaged Docker still joined teammate Morton for a haircut and shave at their team-kit supplier Rapha's pop-up shop at the Queen's Theatre in the centre of town to show solidarity with the Australian communities affected by the bushfires.

As part of this year's Tour Down Under peloton, the two Australian riders have seen first-hand the damage done by the fires in the Adelaide Hills, with stages on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday passing through areas that were devastated by bushfires.

"This is the new look," said the newly shorn Docker after losing his mullet and mo during a fun-packed evening to further help raise money for the cause, with a large crowd entertained with music and a bar.

"I don't feel any different. We need to get some mirrors and have a look, as I can't see myself. But, looking at Lachie, he looks like a new man," Docker told the crowd after Morton had been relieved of his big, curly hair.

You can still donate to Docker and Morton's GoFundMe page here, which at the time of writing had raised more than $7,700.