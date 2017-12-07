Tour Down Under 2018: People's Choice Classic preview
January 14, Adelaide - Adelaide, 50.6km
People's Choice Classic: Wakefield Road, Adelaide - Wakefield Road, Adelaide
Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White says:
"Adelaide usually turns up the heat so for the non-Australians it is an early-season shock to the system.
"It is not officially part of the Tour Down Under but it is a chance for the sprinters to get their timing right and it can be the first time for many teams that certain combinations have raced together. It is a good opportunity to get the ball rolling for the start of the season.
"I think Caleb Ewan will definitely be the guy to beat in this little race teaser. Obviously, Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel will be our main competition but, as we stand, I don't know any other world-class sprinters who are down to race."
