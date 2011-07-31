Juan Suarez has topped a week of domination for his EPM-UNE team, holding on to claim overall honours at the second Tour do Rio. The fifth and final stage of the event, 183.9km from Rio dos Ostras to Rio de Janeiro, was won by Jamis-Sutter Home's Eric Schildge from a five-man break with the peloton crossing the finish line more than two minutes after the American.

Suarez's maintained his 27-second advantage over teammate Jaime Castaneda to win overall. EPM-UNE swept the GC podium with Edward Beltran finishing third overall, 37 seconds behind Suarez.

Suarez told reporters beside the podium that his victory was due to the hard work he had put in with his team firstly on Stage 3 where he escaped for a 22-second win, and then backed up with a solid performance on Saturday, where he finished sixth, 10 seconds off the stage pace.

"This is an important win for me," the Colombian said. "The team has done an excellent job and I thank them for all the work they've done here. This race was won in the mountains."

Suarez and his EPM-UNE teammates received strong competition from the local Brazilian teams, with Antonio Nascimento (Funvic / Pindamonhangaba) the only rider to break up the Colombian domination at the top of the general classification - the team claiming the top four places, with Nascimento fifth, 57 seconds back.

"Congratulations to the Brazilians, they worked really hard this week and pushed us all the way," Suarez said.

Coledan ejected from race

The day got started under a cloud with Trevigiani's Marco Coledan barred from starting the race after it was deemed that he had persistently racially vilified other riders within the peloton. Cyclingnews understands several riders were labelled as "monkeys" by Coledan. The move followed constant aggression within the peloton over the opening stages of the race. While UCI officials would not comment, race organiser Luisa Jucá was very unhappy with the behaviour of the Italian.

"I hate racism," she told Cyclingnews.

Coledan was fined under UCI article 12.1.040 following Saturday's stage with officials meeting yesterday evening to discuss disciplinary action, with Jucá saying there was no choice but to ensure the Italian did not start on Sunday.

"How can we leave a guy like that in the race?" she said. "He's a visitor to our country and it's a criminal offence to say things like that here. He could not stay; he had to be made an example of. It doesn't matter which team he rides for. If he wants to come to Brazil, he must abide by our rules. Next year, Trevigiani will not be invited."

Early break goes long

With Coledan confined to the team car for the day, Stage 5 got underway from the beachside town of Rio dos Ostras. Only 18 kilometres down the coast the day's break of Schildge, Walter Ribiero Jr (Caloi), Breno Sidoti, Magno Nazaret (Funvic / Pindamonhangaba) and Mirko Tedeschi (Petroli Firenze) formed with a 10-second gap on the peloton. The escapees steadily moved out of sight on the long, flat stretch of highway, assisted by a strong tailwind, for a maximum advantage of 5:10.

"At the start line, Ani (Anibal Borrajo) said: ‘Eric, this will be a good day for you to go in the break,'" Schildge told Cyclingnews following his win. "And I said: ‘Ani, I'm a little tired man, yesterday was really hard. And he said: 'okay, if you want to just stay in the field then you can just help me in the finish'.

"There's something about it now in my brain, to be a breakaway guy, so when that break went, I just hit it. Oh my god were we going fast! In that first 15 – 20 km we were going about 55 km/h on the flat and I had to tell the guys to slow down a bit."

Nazaret began the day 14 points behind points classification leader Edgardo Simon (Caloi) and in 6th position in the race for the green jersey and so began to chip away at the margin, claiming third in the first intermediate sprint, before going on to be first over the line in the remaining three primes.

As the 20 kilometres to go sign loomed, so did the Rio-Niterói Bridge, which crosses Guanabara Bay to the north of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

"That was my most nervous moment," explained Schildge. "When we hit the bridge I was like please let it be flat. But I think by 180 kilometres nobody had the legs to put in a really big attack."

Despite what many had predicted for the stage, the breakaway was not going to get caught and the five escapees would be left to fight it out at the finish within the grounds of the old imperial family's home in the city's north, Quinta da Boa Visa.

The picturesque parklands were packed with locals young and old and Schildge had his eyes firmly fixed on the slight rise to the line.

"That's my kind of finish," the beaming 23-year-old said. "It was very long and I knew if I could get any kind of gap on those guys that they would never come around me. The people in America don't know that about me yet but hopefully they'll know now."

It was Schildge's first win of the season, and the biggest of his career. Having toiled away in breakaways over the last three stages, the Dartmouth-educated rider was especially pleased to come away with the win.

"My fiancée asked me: ‘Why do you always go in the breakaways? You're a sprinter,'" Schildge said. "And I said: ‘Every once in a while one's going to stick.' I've been in maybe a dozen or more breakaways this year and this is the first one to make it to the line and it's a good one."

Nazaret's fifth placing earned him the green jersey, by five points over Simon and fellow Brazilian Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze). As there were no King of the Mountains points on offer, Antonio Nascimento (Funvic / Pindamonhangaba) was unchallenged on 26 points, 14 ahead of his nearest rival for the polka dot jersey Ibon Zugasti (MMR).

It was unsurprising that EPM-UNE cleaned up the teams classification while their rider Edward Beltran finished as best young rider.

Full Results 1 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 3:49:23 2 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 4 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 5 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:04 6 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 0:02:05 7 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 8 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani 9 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani 10 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 11 Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 12 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 13 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 14 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 15 Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 16 Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 17 Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 18 Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 19 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 20 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 21 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 22 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 23 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 24 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:12 25 Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 26 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 27 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 28 Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 29 David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 30 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 31 Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 32 Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi 33 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 34 Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 35 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 36 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 37 Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 38 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 39 Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 40 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 41 Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 42 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 43 Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 44 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 45 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 46 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 47 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 48 Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 49 Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 50 Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 51 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 52 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 53 Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 54 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 55 William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:02:23 56 Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:25 57 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 58 Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 59 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi 60 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 61 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 62 Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:02:31 63 Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 64 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 65 Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 66 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:02:40 67 Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:02:43 68 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 69 Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 70 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi 71 André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 72 Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:02:45 73 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:02:47 74 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:02:49 75 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:02:51 76 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 77 Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:02:59 78 Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 79 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani DNF Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos DNS Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani

Sprint 1 1 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 pts 2 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 3 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2

Sprint 2 1 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 pts 2 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 3 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2

Sprint 3 1 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 pts 2 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 3 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2

Sprint 4 1 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 pts 2 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 2

Teams 1 Funvic/Pindamonhangaba 11:30:18 2 Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team 0:02:01 3 Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 4 Padaria Real/Caloi/Ceu Azul/Alimentos 0:02:15 5 Trevigiani 0:04:06 6 MMR - Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:04:13 7 EPM-UNE 8 GRCE Memorial/Pref. De Santos/Giant 9 Clube Dataro De Ciclismo/Foz Do Iguaçu 0:04:20 10 São Lucas/Giant/Cic.Ravena/Americana 11 Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:04:27 12 São Francisco Saúde/Ribeirão Preto 0:04:33 13 Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos/Cannondale 0:04:59 14 R2 - Bianchi 0:05:11 15 Velo/Seme Rio Claro 0:05:40

Final general classification 1 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 18:42:24 2 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:27 3 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:37 4 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:50 5 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:57 6 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:08 7 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:02:33 8 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:02:44 9 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:02:54 10 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:56 11 Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:04:13 12 Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:06:02 13 Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:36 14 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:10:23 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:11:27 16 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 0:13:20 17 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:14:49 18 Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:15:48 19 Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:16:06 20 Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:17:05 21 Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 22 Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 23 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:17:47 24 Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:18:39 25 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:18:54 26 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:20:46 27 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 0:20:48 28 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:20:57 29 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:22:24 30 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:23:19 31 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:23:22 32 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 0:23:31 33 Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:25:19 34 William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:26:39 35 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani 0:27:52 36 Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:27:59 37 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:28:16 38 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:28:41 39 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:28:50 40 Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:29:02 41 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:29:36 42 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:30:16 43 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:30:17 44 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:31:15 45 Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:31:36 46 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani 0:31:40 47 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:32:04 48 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:32:39 49 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:33:02 50 Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:34:10 51 Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:34:45 52 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:36:06 53 Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:39:05 54 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:39:43 55 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:41:37 56 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:42:47 57 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani 0:43:58 58 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:46:01 59 Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:48:15 60 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:48:16 61 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:50:26 62 Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 0:52:21 63 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:56:19 64 Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:57:28 65 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:59:38 66 David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:59:45 67 André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 1:04:59 68 Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 1:06:38 69 Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 1:08:06 70 Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 1:11:14 71 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 1:15:24 72 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 1:15:29 73 Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 1:16:29 74 Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 1:16:59 75 Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 1:19:39 76 Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 1:25:09 77 Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 1:25:39 78 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 1:25:54 79 Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi 1:29:43

Points classification 1 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 29 pts 2 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 24 3 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 19 4 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 16 5 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 15 6 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 15 7 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 14 8 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 13 9 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 13 10 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 10 11 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 8 12 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 7 13 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 14 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 5 15 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 5 16 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 5 17 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 5 18 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 19 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 3 20 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 3 21 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 22 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 2 23 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 2 24 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 2 25 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 2 26 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2 27 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 2

Mountains classification 1 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 26 pts 2 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 12 3 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 10 4 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 8 5 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 7 6 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 6 7 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 6 8 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 9 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 5 10 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 4 11 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 12 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2