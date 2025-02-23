Tour des Alpes-Maritimes: Christian Scaroni claims overall victory as Dorian Godon wins stage 2 from reduced group sprint

By
published

Joseph Blackmore second, Nicola Conci third in Vence

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
VENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 23 Dorian Godon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 57th Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2025 Stage 2 a 1318km stage from VillefranchesurMer to Vence 327m on February 23 2025 in Vence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Dorian Godon celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner during the 57th Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)


Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the second and final stage of the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var, beating Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) to the line in Vence as the pair led home an elite group of 24 contenders.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

More race results
Aldo Taillieu (Lotto Development Team) wins prologue at Tour du Rwanda

Tour du Rwanda: Aldo Taillieu secures first leader's jersey with prologue victory
Vuelta a Andalucia final overall podium: Clement Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), race winner Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) overall winner, and Thomas Pidcock (Q365 Pro Cycling Team)

Vuelta a Andalucia: Pavel Sivakov secures overall victory as breakaway rider Jon Barrenetxea wins finale stage 5
MALHAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 5 a 196 individual time trial stage from Salir to Malhao 477m on February 23 2025 in Malhao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Volta ao Algarve: Jonas Vingegaard stages time trial comeback to win overall title
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews