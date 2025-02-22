Tour des Alpes-Maritimes: Christian Scaroni outsprints Santiago Buitrago on mountaintop finish to win stage 1

XDS Astana Team rider beats breakaway companions and Bahrain Victorious teammates to the top as Lenny Martinez takes third in Gourdon

Cristian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) racked up his second win in two days to claim victory on the opening day of the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes, the Italian triumphing from a lead group against two Bahrain Victorious riders on the summit finish of Gourdon.

