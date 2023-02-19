Vauquelin holds on to win the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

Image 1 of 9 Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-Samsic) won the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) celebrates his final stage victory (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Vauquelin crosses the line with the chase group behind Paret-Peintre (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Paret-Peintre during his stage-winning attack (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Paret-Peintre leads the favourites group on the road to Vence (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Romain Bardet (Team DSM) accelerates (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) EF Education-EasyPost working in the peloton during the final stage (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) David Gaudu (right) on the attack earlier in the stage (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) The peloton racing along on stage 3 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic) fended off attacks on the final stage to hold on and win the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, the first stage race victory of his young career.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who turned pro last year, came under attack from Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) on the uphill run to Vence during the closing third stage, with Paret-Peintre going on to take the stage win by five seconds.

Vauquelin took third place from the select chase group, with his 23-second GC lead over Paret-Peintre before the stage enough to see him hang on to take the yellow jersey by seven seconds.

Stage 2 winner Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) was second on the day and finished fifth overall, while Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) rounded out the final GC podium 10 seconds behind Vauquelin.

Paret-Peintre went solo for the stage win in Vence (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

The racing got underway early on the final of three stages, with the first kilometres seeing the riders take on the Col d'Eze. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was among the early attackers along with Paret-Peintre, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), among others.

Vauquelin's Arkéa-Samsic squad worked with Lotto-Dstny to shut the move down quickly, however, before Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) formed the day's break on the next climb of the Col de Châteauneuf.

Neo-pro Grégoire put in an impressive ride to distance Caicedo and go solo at the front before a high pace put on by Trek-Segafredo and EF saw him caught a full 40km before the end of the 132km stage.

At that point, with no major hills left aside from the 4.2km, 4.5% Montée de la Sine, it was all about that last ascent before a 6km flat run to the finish in Vence.

It was there where Paret-Peintre decided to make his move, getting separation from the GC favourites' group and soloing to the stage win, even if he fell just short of nabbing Vauquelin's yellow jersey.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)