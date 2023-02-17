Kévin Vauquelin wins stage 1 of Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2023
Neilson Powless finishes second as Vauquelin attacks from breakaway of six
Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Sasmic) took the first major win of his pro career when he attacked a breakaway of six to win the first stage of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var into the stunning mountaintop riviera village of Ramatuelle.
Vauquelin was amongst a small breakaway of six riders who split within the last 12km, also containing Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Kévin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën), Pierre Gautherat (AG2R Citroën) and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies).
The group quickly carved a small but persistent gap in the windy coastal roads of the Var region, and nearly came into contact with the broadcast motorbike which was unable to keep distance on the fast but technical descents.
The group held 20 seconds into the final 5km, and it was within the final kilometre that Vauquelin attacked the breakaway, pursued by Powless and Geniets.
He crossed the line with a comfortable margin over Powless in second - outsprinting Geniets to the line - while Paret-Peintre managed to hold off the main group, from which Brian Coquard won the sprint for fifth place.
“I’m happy with my effort here. I kept cool. I already saw in Besegues that my form was good, and I knew the route here,” Vauquelin said following the finish.
He enters the second stage of the race as overall leader, holding a nine-second lead over Powless.
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
