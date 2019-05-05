Tour de Yorkshire finale with Froome, Lawless and Van Avermaet – Podcast

The scenic route through the Yorkshire Dales (Image credit: Swpix)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, Daniel Benson and Philippa York wrap up the final day's action from the Tour de Yorkshire.

The stage finished in Leeds with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) winning ahead of the Team Ineos duo of Chris Lawless and Eddie Dunbar. Lawless' second place on the stage was enough for the British rider to win his first stage race, and take Team Ineos' first win since their launch earlier in the week.

We hear from Lawless on his victory, and from Van Avermaet after the Olympic road champion took his second win of the season.

We catch up with Chris Froome after the four-time Tour de France winner's attack set up Dunbar and Lawless on the road to Leeds. Froome talks about his form and the Tour de Yorkshire, but keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to the Ineos line-up for the Giro d'Italia.

Speaking of the Italian Grand Tour, Dunbar may be about to make his debut at a three week-race. We interview him at the finish in Leeds, with Team Ineos set to announce the full Giro d'Italia line-up in the next 24 hours.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Sponsor message

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Merida.

The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Marta Basitianelli ,Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing.

Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technolgy to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.

For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on instagram @sportful