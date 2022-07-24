Lazkano wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie
By Cyclingnews published
First victory of season for 22-year-old with Movistar
Oier Lazkano (Movistar) won stage 2 in Herve at the 2022 Tour de Wallonie. Second place was secured by Loic Vliegen (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) and Jersus Herrada (Cofidis) in third.
It was the first stage win of the season for the 22-year-old Spanish rider, who distanced his competitors for an uncontested sprint victory.
A solid pack of 16 riders joined forces as a lead group with 25km to go, the break of Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) and Lazkano reeled back. He would take initiative again with 4.6km to launch his final attack and take the win.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lazkano wins stage 2 at Tour de WallonieFirst victory of season for 22-year-old with Movistar
-
Tour de France stage 21 Live - Sprint showdown on the Champs-ÉlyséesAll the action from the final stage of the 2022 Tour de France
-
Wiebes beats Vos to claim stage 1 win and yellow jersey at Tour de France FemmesTeam DSM rider triumphs on the Champs-Élysées
-
Tom Pidcock: There's a lot of things I've learned at debut Tour de France22-year-old secures 17th overall finish in addition to L'Alpe d'Huez stage win