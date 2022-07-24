Lazkano wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie

Image 1 of 7 Oier Lazkano (Movistar) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Julian Alaphilippe of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl at the start in the Orange Leader Jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Julian Alaphilippe of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rides on 176.8km stage 2 from Verviers to Herve (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Laurent Pichon of Arkéa-Samsic attacks (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Eddie Dunbar of Ineos Grenadiers goes on an attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Gianni Vermeersch of Alpecin-Deceuninck competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Fabian Lienhard of Groupama - FDJ in the Purple Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7

Oier Lazkano (Movistar) won stage 2 in Herve at the 2022 Tour de Wallonie. Second place was secured by Loic Vliegen (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) and Jersus Herrada (Cofidis) in third.

It was the first stage win of the season for the 22-year-old Spanish rider, who distanced his competitors for an uncontested sprint victory.

A solid pack of 16 riders joined forces as a lead group with 25km to go, the break of Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) and Lazkano reeled back. He would take initiative again with 4.6km to launch his final attack and take the win.

