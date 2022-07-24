Lazkano wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie

By published

First victory of season for 22-year-old with Movistar

Image 1 of 7
Oier Lazkano (Movistar) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 7

Oier Lazkano (Movistar) won stage 2 in Herve at the 2022 Tour de Wallonie. Second place was secured by Loic Vliegen (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) and Jersus Herrada (Cofidis) in third.

It was the first stage win of the season for the 22-year-old Spanish rider, who distanced his competitors for an uncontested sprint victory.

A solid pack of 16 riders joined forces as a lead group with 25km to go, the break of Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) and Lazkano reeled back. He would take initiative again with 4.6km to launch his final attack and take the win.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews