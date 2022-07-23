Julian Alaphilippe soars on Huy to win opening stage of Tour de Wallonie
By Cyclingnews published
Aranburu second and Stannard third
Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) stormed back to action in a big way with a win on stage 1 of the Tour de Wallonie. He surged up Mur de Huy to take the victory ahead of Alex Aranburu (Movistar) with Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck) trailing in third.
In the final 3km Lotto Soudal and Bora-Hansgrohe took to the front on the flat stretch of road in Huy. The final 700 metres on Mur de Huy kicked up with a pitch of 15% near the line and were the launching pad for the world champion.
It was the first stage race for Alaphilippe since April when he suffered injuries from a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Frenchman rode the French national championships, finishing 13th in the road race, but was not fit enough to take his place in QuickStep-AlphaVinyl’s team for the Tour de France.
