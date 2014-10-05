Trending

Fonseca wins Tour de Vendée

Le Gac and Voeckler round out podium

Runner-up Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4:42:50
2Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:02
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
4Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
9Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
12Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
13Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
14Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Liam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
20Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
26Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
27Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Boris Carene (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
32Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
33Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
34Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
35Adrien Chenaux (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
37Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
38Lorenzo Rota (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
39Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
40Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
42Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
43Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
44Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:00:15
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:16
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
47César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
48Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:18
49Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
50Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
51Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:21
52Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:23
53Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
54Vincent De Boeck (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team0:00:24
55Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
56Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:30
58Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
59José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:33
60Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
61Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:39
62Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
63Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
64Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
66Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:53
67Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
68Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:01:01
69Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani0:01:31
70Arnau Soe Vall (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:33
71Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
72Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:56
73Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHeiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMiguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJesús Alberto Rubio (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJames Gene Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFKanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFAntonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFAndreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNFPatrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
DNFNicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
DNFJoaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRicardo Tomas Creel (Usa) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFRino Gasparrini (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
DNFJulien Van Den Brande (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

