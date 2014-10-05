Fonseca wins Tour de Vendée
Le Gac and Voeckler round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4:42:50
|2
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:02
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|4
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|12
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|13
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|14
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|20
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Boris Carene (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|34
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|35
|Adrien Chenaux (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|37
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|38
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|39
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|42
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|43
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|44
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:15
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|47
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|48
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|49
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|50
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|51
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:21
|52
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:23
|53
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|54
|Vincent De Boeck (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|56
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|58
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|59
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:33
|60
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|61
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|62
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|63
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|66
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:53
|67
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:01
|69
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|0:01:31
|70
|Arnau Soe Vall (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|71
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|72
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:56
|73
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|74
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Chetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jesús Alberto Rubio (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Ricardo Tomas Creel (Usa) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|DNF
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy