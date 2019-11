Image 1 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 8 The overall 2011 Coupe de France podium: Romain Feillu, Tony Gallopin and Sylvain Georges (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 8 Roman Feillu congratulates Tony Gallopin on his Coupe de France win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 8 The podium: Pello Bilbao, Marco Marcato and Maxime Bouet (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) after a string of second places this year, finally gets his win of the season. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 8 Marcato wins the sprint (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) in the lead group (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) sticks the win in Vendee (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) spoiled the party for Team Europcar fans and the French riders at the Tour de Vendée, winning the Hors Category one-day race, held on the roads that hosted this year’s Grand Depart of the Tour de France.

On Friday evening thousands of French cycling fans feted the Europcar team and especially Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland for their success at the Tour de France. The team had Anthony Charteau in the 15-rider breakaway that decided the race and he made several late attacks but Marcato used his faster finish to grab the glory on the line.

Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished second and Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) was third. Charteau finished sixth. It was Marcato’s first win for the Vacansoleil team after a number of placings during the season.

Surprisingly only 14 riders figured in the official results after race officials enforced the time cut, eliminating the other riders. This also neutralised the final standings in the French Cup –the season long competition that awards points for a series of French races.

As a consequence, Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) was confirmed the winner of the individual standings ahead of Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM), with the FDJ securing the team competition.



