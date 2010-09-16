Last year's Tour de Timor winner Neil Van der Ploeg won day 4 of the 2010 Tour de Timor Ride for Peace in a time of 2:39:57, as yellow jersey Adrian Jackson "AJ" crashed and lost a crucial 31 seconds to come in third.

Jackson (2:40:28) was not badly hurt in the crash but suffered extensive gravel rash, cuts and bruising.

Steele von Hoff followed his teammate Van der Ploeg across the line in 2:39:58 and second place. Ben Mather, who has been sacrificing his own position to help Jackson, was fourth in 2:40:36. Van der Ploeg and von Hoff said they both had run tyres on low pressure to handle the slippery tar surfaces.

The result sets up a fascinating final stage with either von Hoff or Jackson the likely winner of the tour.

Hundreds of school children and locals waving flags lined the finish sprint in a magnificent spectacle. A five-metre crocodile in a wire pen just a few metres from the finish seemed unfazed by the celebrations.

Once again Row Fry was the first female over the line in 3:06:46 and retains the pink jersey. She had a 30-minute lead at the start of this stage, and it is hard to imagine any of the other women catching her. Fry looks set to maintain her reputation as the best female mountain biker that Australia has to offer.

"I took it fairly easy," Fry said, "there is no reason to take risks."

Fry is in the same team as AJ and Mather and said it would be hard to make time on the downhills and flats.

Today's stage peaked at just over 1900 metres with a 20-kilometre climb to the top. The surface is relatively smooth tar, again with huge potholes and a few steep pinches. At the top of the highest climb, the road is smooth and fast, levelling out to pass through alpine meadows, similar to some of the higher Tour de France mountain top finishes. After Maubisse, the racers launched into two more tar climbs followed by seriously fun and fast tar descents into the town of Aileu.

Heavy rain late yesterday and into the evening ensured that potholes on the track from Ainaro to Aileu were full of water with some sections also under water. This made it very difficult for riders to judge the hole depths.

"It was really a bit of bad luck for AJ. He had a bingle on the last descent, and then Steele and I just clocked off as hard as we could," Van der Ploeg said. "That was the plan. It worked pretty good.

"It was a bit unfortunate to win in that way with AJ crashing."

As he was receiving medical treatment, Jackson said, "Someone decided to attack on the descent and it was incredibly slippery. We had decided to be careful on the slippery sections - and it had just started raining.

"The crash was nothing serious, just a loss of time and blood everywhere."

About 40 bikes were serviced overnight with only one serious mechanical. Day 1 on the Dili to Balibo stage a rider crashed and dented the frame of his bike. Yesterday he hit a deep pot hole with the inevitable result - a collapsed frame.

Race note

Agusta Doutel is a local palm wine seller. She is 32, married and lives in a rural village in the Aileu district. Agusta is a beneficiary of Timor-Leste's microfinance program. She has seven children aged 3-17 who attend the local school. Her husband Domingos makes 25-30 litres of palm wine a day to sell on the main road and for the Aileu market. They make around $10 - $15 a day, a successful business as there are many travellers on the main road. She is borrowing money from Moris Rasik to expand the business by buying wine from her neighbour and improving her living conditions.

Full Results for Day 4

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson 2:40:28 2 Ben Mather 0:00:08 3 Shahrin Amir 0:02:58 4 Daniel McConnell 0:08:00 5 Orlando Da Costa 0:08:10 6 Jacinto Da Costa 0:08:49 7 Ashley Hayat 0:09:44 8 Rohin Adams 0:11:52 9 Yew Meng Lim 0:18:51 10 Samuel McGregor 0:26:16 11 Andrew Bell 0:26:19 12 Ben Randall 0:26:20 13 JR Stanly Jalin 0:29:27 14 Andreas Hansmann 0:31:51 15 Tim Retchford 0:31:56 16 Victor Camus 0:33:01 17 Daniel Foo 0:33:04 18 Johnny Andreas 0:36:12 19 Andrew Thornton 0:36:33 20 luke tennent 0:36:39 21 Feliciano De Araujo 0:40:36 22 Campbell Townsend 0:42:36 23 Mark Sandon 0:42:37 24 Ryan Butler 0:43:18 25 Alberto Dos Santos 0:43:40 26 Rowan Smith 0:44:09 27 Tim Nelson 0:45:52 28 Edmund Gralton 0:48:55 29 Agustinho Guterres 0:50:18 30 Martin Browne 0:54:25 31 P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott 0:55:07 32 Russell Whipp 0:57:49 33 James Anderson 0:58:28 34 Daniel Uden 0:58:29 35 Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 1:00:45 36 Marcelo De Araujo 1:01:06 37 Ben Kennedy 1:05:36 38 Domingos Ornai Pereira DV 1:06:00 39 Tome Soares 1:06:05 40 Sirko Schroeder 1:11:42 41 Martin Prichard 1:11:43 42 Stephen Harries 1:12:04 43 Daniel Rake 1:12:57 44 Andrew Spencer 1:12:58 45 Leigh Partridge 1:13:36 46 Cipriano Bere Soares 1:13:58 47 Ian Donnelly 1:15:09 48 Pedro Figueiredo 1:15:22 49 Silas Everett 1:17:07 50 John Oliveri 1:17:25 51 Nathan Dalton 1:18:03 52 Carlos Alberto Lopes 1:18:14 53 Andrew Cook 1:18:46 54 Januario Fernandes Soares 1:19:03 55 Alexander Cullen 1:20:14 56 Paul van Emmerik 1:20:51 57 Robert Andrews 1:21:42 58 Chris Jarvis 1:23:20 59 Simaeo Fernandes 1:23:35 60 Joshua De Bono 1:25:49 61 Marcelino Fernandes 1:32:27 62 Joao Ramos Da silva 1:32:46 63 Daniel Gilfillan 1:32:56 64 Carlos Da Silva Godinho 1:34:25 65 Ben Hendy 1:35:23 66 Stephen Malloch 1:36:29 67 Roni Da Costa Nunes 1:37:47 68 Grant Morgan 1:37:48 69 Richard Smyth 1:37:50 70 Douglas Ruuska 1:37:59 71 Hugh Williams 1:41:17 72 Cameron Dalton 1:42:48 73 Timothy Stats 1:43:03 74 Karri Golding 1:44:44 75 Mark Hudson 1:44:48 76 Jose Soares 1:45:19 77 Liliano Madeira Musquita 1:45:54 78 Jesse Shapiro 1:47:01 79 Melwyn D'cruz 1:49:26 80 januario moises da C. Fernandes 1:49:46 81 Tim Wallace 1:51:27 82 Simon Whitehead 1:54:37 83 Steven Healy 1:55:13 84 Simon Atkinson 1:56:04 85 Robert Harrison 1:57:49 86 Domingos Seran 1:59:48 87 Peter Arnott 2:02:15 88 Olivio Mendonca Amaral 2:04:26 89 Kwang Chien Ang 2:04:43 90 Monty King 2:05:07 91 Joanico Lopes 2:06:00 92 Robert Brangwin 2:06:44 93 Christopher Wood 2:08:12 94 Jonathan Stagg 2:08:15 95 Manuel Soares 2:11:05 96 Kieran Cook 2:12:57 97 Scott Price 2:12:58 98 Tomas Keeler 2:12:59 99 Abe Yoga 2:16:23 100 Fernando Pereira 2:17:56 101 Mateus Quelo Colo 2:19:48 102 Niel Bosman 2:22:42 103 Matthew Schmidt 2:26:54 104 Takakazu Ito 2:27:19 105 Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa 2:29:15 106 Zeferino Mira Belo 2:31:41 107 Billy Lynch 2:34:16 108 David Wynn 2:34:19 109 Mark Adsett 2:35:39 110 Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro 2:46:02 111 James Morgan 2:49:09 112 Mukhtar Asis 2:49:10 113 Alexander Roberts 2:50:27 114 Rupert Doney 2:50:29 115 Joel Da Conceicao Martins 2:56:29 116 Simon Flowers 3:00:17 117 Jacinto Da Costa Soares 3:00:53 118 Justin Heath 3:05:37 119 Leonito Martins 3:09:21 120 Samuel Hyson 3:12:42 121 Zildo William 3:15:59 122 Francisco Gusmao 3:19:04 123 Marcelino Manu 3:20:20 124 Dan Gosling 3:20:40 125 Chee Keong Ong 3:21:54 126 Matt Kluck 3:22:15 127 Anthony Rosengren 3:25:03 128 Agostinho Amaral Gusmao 3:27:37 129 Wai Khay Chong 3:33:57 130 Thomas De Leon 3:34:59 131 Shane Morton 3:35:08 132 Abel Barros 3:47:53 133 Ryan Li Fong Neu 3:49:40 134 Ashwin Subramaniam 3:55:01 135 James Tierney 4:06:21 DNF Cristian Da Costa Dias 4:07:32 DNF Philippe De Meyer DNF Jose Lopes DNF Shirley Don Hapuarachchi DNF James O'Brien DNF Michael Schultz 4:07:33

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 3:06:46 2 Naomi Hansen 0:05:40 3 Katherine O'Shea 0:06:43 4 Jenni King 0:06:44 5 Kelly Bartlett 0:17:50 6 Jo Wall 0:24:35 7 Libby Adamson 0:29:32 8 Jo Williams 0:36:26 9 Amity McSwan 0:36:27 10 Rachel Edwards 0:45:11 11 Claire Aubrey 0:47:16 12 Alison Wright 0:54:34 13 Rachel de Zoete 1:02:15 14 Turi Berg 1:18:27 15 Vanessa Rowell 1:18:32 16 Kylie Jenkins 1:19:15 17 Alice Leppitt 1:27:11 18 Melinda Jackson 1:29:34 19 Georgia Ride 1:38:58 20 Toni Spinks 1:40:08 21 Jade Forsyth 1:42:31 22 Caroline Tan 1:46:11 23 Francelina Cabral 1:50:03 24 Lucy Lee 1:56:38 25 Rachel Poldy 2:14:15 26 Corrin Everitt 2:16:22 27 Rosalie Morgan 2:22:54 28 Mary Finlay-Doney 2:24:15 29 Jessica Overton 2:33:38 30 Patience Shirley 2:35:12 31 Karyn Hughes 2:39:22 32 Kristi Stinson 3:03:34 33 Joanna Meakins 3:08:49 34 Helena Das Dores Alves 3:15:09 DNF Natalia Gusmao 3:41:14 DNF Nadine Kozakowski DNF Yasmine Khater DNF Francesca Sanders

Under 23 & Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil van der Ploeg 2:39:57 2 Steele von Hoff 0:00:01 3 Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali 0:08:37 4 Alex Denham 0:16:32 5 Scott Liston 0:19:21 6 Nicholos Minol 0:19:53 7 Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins 0:24:03 8 Leandro Soares 0:50:56 9 Octaviano Costa De Carvalho 0:53:01 10 Joshua Png 0:57:37 11 Jose Almeda de Arougo 1:03:35 12 Lachlan George 1:08:18 13 Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman 1:17:56 14 Scott Horvath 1:27:43 15 Andrew Choma 1:30:46 16 Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 1:44:07 17 Samuel Quintao Da Silva 1:47:56 18 Titu Carvalho 1:50:18 19 David Da Silva Goncalves 1:50:40 20 Steve Cook 2:13:27 21 Adelino Nolasco 2:35:02 22 Manuel Texeira 2:37:42 23 Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo 2:52:28 24 Harold Foo 3:47:39

Under 23 & Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi 3:21:07 2 Nicole Jeffries 0:22:07 3 Jess Wootton 1:24:12 4 Maria Soares Marcal 2:49:46 DNF Domingas Elly 3:26:53 DNF Domingas Guteres

Masters 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Knowles 2:52:21 2 Andrew Johnson 0:11:46 3 Stephen Draper 0:18:20 4 Dalen Court 0:21:14 5 Mark Mathews 0:25:12 6 Murray Brady 0:32:18 7 Gregory Moore 0:35:27 8 Alvin Lim 0:37:00 9 Achim Hupperts 0:37:53 10 Fraser Morrison 0:38:02 11 Phillip Brownscombe 0:44:21 12 Chris Szpojnarowicz 0:45:44 13 Robert Meek 0:46:37 14 Mark Pink 0:54:41 15 Greg Newton 0:54:43 16 Andrew Graf 0:55:04 17 Cameron McDougall 0:59:03 18 Aaron Caden 0:59:48 19 Phil Blum 0:59:49 20 Chris Loynes 0:59:51 21 Kurt Proctor-Parker 1:01:07 22 Andrew Brownscombe 1:10:17 23 Robert Rutherford 1:12:01 24 Antony Chenhall 1:12:19 25 Brett Reedy 1:18:34 26 James Fordyce 1:20:33 27 David Lyons 1:22:25 28 Florindo Moreira 1:26:52 29 Julian Edwards 1:31:08 30 Paulo Grilo 1:34:59 31 Helge Suhr 1:35:57 32 Patrick O'Sullivan 1:38:19 33 Steve Mckay 1:40:30 34 James Hardman 1:44:46 35 Tony West 1:47:06 36 Jeff Prime 1:50:16 37 Glenn Vey-Johnson 1:52:56 38 Brendon Morrison 1:52:59 39 (Andrew) Kim Bunny 1:53:28 40 Martinho Pinto 1:53:38 41 Paul Tyndale-Biscoe 1:57:53 42 Joaeo Matos 2:04:12 43 Michael Polis 2:15:05 44 Robert Owen 2:17:06 45 Jeff Filip 2:17:09 46 Andrew Bell (Singapore) 2:19:40 47 Anthony beven 2:22:43 48 David Kelly 2:29:45 49 Peter Pearse 2:46:12 50 Marcos Martins 2:50:46 51 Martin Hanssen 3:00:47 52 Joao Da Conceicao 3:08:50 53 Barry Collins 3:17:02 54 Austin O'Hearn 3:20:59 55 Tom Pearse 3:22:53 56 Clark Toes 3:23:02 57 Andrew McQueen 3:34:18 58 Mervin Jumawan 3:36:34 59 Justin Arthur 3:47:07 60 Robert Williams 3:55:17

Masters 40+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Kleven 3:51:58 2 Anne Broadbent 0:04:39 3 Steph Maxwell 2:24:18 4 Karen Myers 2:51:36 5 Catharina Williams-van Klinken 2:55:44

Masters 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 3:10:42 2 Stuart Gee 0:03:57 3 Murray Thornton 0:36:19 4 Karl Albrecht 0:43:33 5 James Sloan 0:45:54 6 Owen Ronalds 0:46:13 7 Neil Dawson 1:12:50 8 Jeremy Logan 1:13:39 9 Mark Luscomb 1:20:55 10 Stephen Stewart 1:25:44 11 Brendan Gibson 1:36:44 12 Chris Snell 1:55:55 13 Don Matheson 1:58:01 14 Jim Matheson 1:58:03 15 Paul Williams 2:01:11 16 Jeremy McNeice 2:06:12 17 Pat Jonklaas 2:06:14 18 Roger Bade 2:25:34 19 Patrick Giddings 2:25:38 20 David Craven 2:28:26 21 Greg Crowley 2:31:05 22 Wayne Leathem 3:22:37 DNF Ben Corbett 3:37:18 DNF Leigh Privett

TLE # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orlando Da Costa 2:48:38 2 Jacinto Da Costa 0:00:39 3 Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins 0:15:22 4 Johnny Andreas 0:28:02 5 Feliciano De Araujo 0:32:26 6 Alberto Dos Santos 0:35:30 7 Agustinho Guterres 0:42:08 8 Leandro Soares 0:42:15 9 Octaviano Costa De Carvalho 0:44:20 10 Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 0:52:35

General classification after day 4

Not available.