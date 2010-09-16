Trending

Von Hoff holds off Jackson by one second in thriller

Van der Ploeg wins day 4 as Jackson crashes in rain

Last year's Tour de Timor winner Neil Van der Ploeg won day 4 of the 2010 Tour de Timor Ride for Peace in a time of 2:39:57, as yellow jersey Adrian Jackson "AJ" crashed and lost a crucial 31 seconds to come in third.

Jackson (2:40:28) was not badly hurt in the crash but suffered extensive gravel rash, cuts and bruising.

Steele von Hoff followed his teammate Van der Ploeg across the line in 2:39:58 and second place. Ben Mather, who has been sacrificing his own position to help Jackson, was fourth in 2:40:36. Van der Ploeg and von Hoff said they both had run tyres on low pressure to handle the slippery tar surfaces.

The result sets up a fascinating final stage with either von Hoff or Jackson the likely winner of the tour.

Hundreds of school children and locals waving flags lined the finish sprint in a magnificent spectacle. A five-metre crocodile in a wire pen just a few metres from the finish seemed unfazed by the celebrations.

Once again Row Fry was the first female over the line in 3:06:46 and retains the pink jersey. She had a 30-minute lead at the start of this stage, and it is hard to imagine any of the other women catching her. Fry looks set to maintain her reputation as the best female mountain biker that Australia has to offer.

"I took it fairly easy," Fry said, "there is no reason to take risks."

Fry is in the same team as AJ and Mather and said it would be hard to make time on the downhills and flats.

Today's stage peaked at just over 1900 metres with a 20-kilometre climb to the top. The surface is relatively smooth tar, again with huge potholes and a few steep pinches. At the top of the highest climb, the road is smooth and fast, levelling out to pass through alpine meadows, similar to some of the higher Tour de France mountain top finishes. After Maubisse, the racers launched into two more tar climbs followed by seriously fun and fast tar descents into the town of Aileu.

Heavy rain late yesterday and into the evening ensured that potholes on the track from Ainaro to Aileu were full of water with some sections also under water. This made it very difficult for riders to judge the hole depths.

"It was really a bit of bad luck for AJ. He had a bingle on the last descent, and then Steele and I just clocked off as hard as we could," Van der Ploeg said. "That was the plan. It worked pretty good.

"It was a bit unfortunate to win in that way with AJ crashing."

As he was receiving medical treatment, Jackson said, "Someone decided to attack on the descent and it was incredibly slippery. We had decided to be careful on the slippery sections - and it had just started raining.

"The crash was nothing serious, just a loss of time and blood everywhere."

About 40 bikes were serviced overnight with only one serious mechanical. Day 1 on the Dili to Balibo stage a rider crashed and dented the frame of his bike. Yesterday he hit a deep pot hole with the inevitable result - a collapsed frame.

Race note

Agusta Doutel is a local palm wine seller. She is 32, married and lives in a rural village in the Aileu district. Agusta is a beneficiary of Timor-Leste's microfinance program. She has seven children aged 3-17 who attend the local school. Her husband Domingos makes 25-30 litres of palm wine a day to sell on the main road and for the Aileu market. They make around $10 - $15 a day, a successful business as there are many travellers on the main road. She is borrowing money from Moris Rasik to expand the business by buying wine from her neighbour and improving her living conditions.

Full Results for Day 4

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Jackson2:40:28
2Ben Mather0:00:08
3Shahrin Amir0:02:58
4Daniel McConnell0:08:00
5Orlando Da Costa0:08:10
6Jacinto Da Costa0:08:49
7Ashley Hayat0:09:44
8Rohin Adams0:11:52
9Yew Meng Lim0:18:51
10Samuel McGregor0:26:16
11Andrew Bell0:26:19
12Ben Randall0:26:20
13JR Stanly Jalin0:29:27
14Andreas Hansmann0:31:51
15Tim Retchford0:31:56
16Victor Camus0:33:01
17Daniel Foo0:33:04
18Johnny Andreas0:36:12
19Andrew Thornton0:36:33
20luke tennent0:36:39
21Feliciano De Araujo0:40:36
22Campbell Townsend0:42:36
23Mark Sandon0:42:37
24Ryan Butler0:43:18
25Alberto Dos Santos0:43:40
26Rowan Smith0:44:09
27Tim Nelson0:45:52
28Edmund Gralton0:48:55
29Agustinho Guterres0:50:18
30Martin Browne0:54:25
31P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott0:55:07
32Russell Whipp0:57:49
33James Anderson0:58:28
34Daniel Uden0:58:29
35Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva1:00:45
36Marcelo De Araujo1:01:06
37Ben Kennedy1:05:36
38Domingos Ornai Pereira DV1:06:00
39Tome Soares1:06:05
40Sirko Schroeder1:11:42
41Martin Prichard1:11:43
42Stephen Harries1:12:04
43Daniel Rake1:12:57
44Andrew Spencer1:12:58
45Leigh Partridge1:13:36
46Cipriano Bere Soares1:13:58
47Ian Donnelly1:15:09
48Pedro Figueiredo1:15:22
49Silas Everett1:17:07
50John Oliveri1:17:25
51Nathan Dalton1:18:03
52Carlos Alberto Lopes1:18:14
53Andrew Cook1:18:46
54Januario Fernandes Soares1:19:03
55Alexander Cullen1:20:14
56Paul van Emmerik1:20:51
57Robert Andrews1:21:42
58Chris Jarvis1:23:20
59Simaeo Fernandes1:23:35
60Joshua De Bono1:25:49
61Marcelino Fernandes1:32:27
62Joao Ramos Da silva1:32:46
63Daniel Gilfillan1:32:56
64Carlos Da Silva Godinho1:34:25
65Ben Hendy1:35:23
66Stephen Malloch1:36:29
67Roni Da Costa Nunes1:37:47
68Grant Morgan1:37:48
69Richard Smyth1:37:50
70Douglas Ruuska1:37:59
71Hugh Williams1:41:17
72Cameron Dalton1:42:48
73Timothy Stats1:43:03
74Karri Golding1:44:44
75Mark Hudson1:44:48
76Jose Soares1:45:19
77Liliano Madeira Musquita1:45:54
78Jesse Shapiro1:47:01
79Melwyn D'cruz1:49:26
80januario moises da C. Fernandes1:49:46
81Tim Wallace1:51:27
82Simon Whitehead1:54:37
83Steven Healy1:55:13
84Simon Atkinson1:56:04
85Robert Harrison1:57:49
86Domingos Seran1:59:48
87Peter Arnott2:02:15
88Olivio Mendonca Amaral2:04:26
89Kwang Chien Ang2:04:43
90Monty King2:05:07
91Joanico Lopes2:06:00
92Robert Brangwin2:06:44
93Christopher Wood2:08:12
94Jonathan Stagg2:08:15
95Manuel Soares2:11:05
96Kieran Cook2:12:57
97Scott Price2:12:58
98Tomas Keeler2:12:59
99Abe Yoga2:16:23
100Fernando Pereira2:17:56
101Mateus Quelo Colo2:19:48
102Niel Bosman2:22:42
103Matthew Schmidt2:26:54
104Takakazu Ito2:27:19
105Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa2:29:15
106Zeferino Mira Belo2:31:41
107Billy Lynch2:34:16
108David Wynn2:34:19
109Mark Adsett2:35:39
110Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro2:46:02
111James Morgan2:49:09
112Mukhtar Asis2:49:10
113Alexander Roberts2:50:27
114Rupert Doney2:50:29
115Joel Da Conceicao Martins2:56:29
116Simon Flowers3:00:17
117Jacinto Da Costa Soares3:00:53
118Justin Heath3:05:37
119Leonito Martins3:09:21
120Samuel Hyson3:12:42
121Zildo William3:15:59
122Francisco Gusmao3:19:04
123Marcelino Manu3:20:20
124Dan Gosling3:20:40
125Chee Keong Ong3:21:54
126Matt Kluck3:22:15
127Anthony Rosengren3:25:03
128Agostinho Amaral Gusmao3:27:37
129Wai Khay Chong3:33:57
130Thomas De Leon3:34:59
131Shane Morton3:35:08
132Abel Barros3:47:53
133Ryan Li Fong Neu3:49:40
134Ashwin Subramaniam3:55:01
135James Tierney4:06:21
DNFCristian Da Costa Dias4:07:32
DNFPhilippe De Meyer
DNFJose Lopes
DNFShirley Don Hapuarachchi
DNFJames O'Brien
DNFMichael Schultz4:07:33

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry3:06:46
2Naomi Hansen0:05:40
3Katherine O'Shea0:06:43
4Jenni King0:06:44
5Kelly Bartlett0:17:50
6Jo Wall0:24:35
7Libby Adamson0:29:32
8Jo Williams0:36:26
9Amity McSwan0:36:27
10Rachel Edwards0:45:11
11Claire Aubrey0:47:16
12Alison Wright0:54:34
13Rachel de Zoete1:02:15
14Turi Berg1:18:27
15Vanessa Rowell1:18:32
16Kylie Jenkins1:19:15
17Alice Leppitt1:27:11
18Melinda Jackson1:29:34
19Georgia Ride1:38:58
20Toni Spinks1:40:08
21Jade Forsyth1:42:31
22Caroline Tan1:46:11
23Francelina Cabral1:50:03
24Lucy Lee1:56:38
25Rachel Poldy2:14:15
26Corrin Everitt2:16:22
27Rosalie Morgan2:22:54
28Mary Finlay-Doney2:24:15
29Jessica Overton2:33:38
30Patience Shirley2:35:12
31Karyn Hughes2:39:22
32Kristi Stinson3:03:34
33Joanna Meakins3:08:49
34Helena Das Dores Alves3:15:09
DNFNatalia Gusmao3:41:14
DNFNadine Kozakowski
DNFYasmine Khater
DNFFrancesca Sanders

Under 23 & Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil van der Ploeg2:39:57
2Steele von Hoff0:00:01
3Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali0:08:37
4Alex Denham0:16:32
5Scott Liston0:19:21
6Nicholos Minol0:19:53
7Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins0:24:03
8Leandro Soares0:50:56
9Octaviano Costa De Carvalho0:53:01
10Joshua Png0:57:37
11Jose Almeda de Arougo1:03:35
12Lachlan George1:08:18
13Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman1:17:56
14Scott Horvath1:27:43
15Andrew Choma1:30:46
16Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva1:44:07
17Samuel Quintao Da Silva1:47:56
18Titu Carvalho1:50:18
19David Da Silva Goncalves1:50:40
20Steve Cook2:13:27
21Adelino Nolasco2:35:02
22Manuel Texeira2:37:42
23Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo2:52:28
24Harold Foo3:47:39

Under 23 & Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Masziyaton Mohd Radzi3:21:07
2Nicole Jeffries0:22:07
3Jess Wootton1:24:12
4Maria Soares Marcal2:49:46
DNFDomingas Elly3:26:53
DNFDomingas Guteres

Masters 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Knowles2:52:21
2Andrew Johnson0:11:46
3Stephen Draper0:18:20
4Dalen Court0:21:14
5Mark Mathews0:25:12
6Murray Brady0:32:18
7Gregory Moore0:35:27
8Alvin Lim0:37:00
9Achim Hupperts0:37:53
10Fraser Morrison0:38:02
11Phillip Brownscombe0:44:21
12Chris Szpojnarowicz0:45:44
13Robert Meek0:46:37
14Mark Pink0:54:41
15Greg Newton0:54:43
16Andrew Graf0:55:04
17Cameron McDougall0:59:03
18Aaron Caden0:59:48
19Phil Blum0:59:49
20Chris Loynes0:59:51
21Kurt Proctor-Parker1:01:07
22Andrew Brownscombe1:10:17
23Robert Rutherford1:12:01
24Antony Chenhall1:12:19
25Brett Reedy1:18:34
26James Fordyce1:20:33
27David Lyons1:22:25
28Florindo Moreira1:26:52
29Julian Edwards1:31:08
30Paulo Grilo1:34:59
31Helge Suhr1:35:57
32Patrick O'Sullivan1:38:19
33Steve Mckay1:40:30
34James Hardman1:44:46
35Tony West1:47:06
36Jeff Prime1:50:16
37Glenn Vey-Johnson1:52:56
38Brendon Morrison1:52:59
39(Andrew) Kim Bunny1:53:28
40Martinho Pinto1:53:38
41Paul Tyndale-Biscoe1:57:53
42Joaeo Matos2:04:12
43Michael Polis2:15:05
44Robert Owen2:17:06
45Jeff Filip2:17:09
46Andrew Bell (Singapore)2:19:40
47Anthony beven2:22:43
48David Kelly2:29:45
49Peter Pearse2:46:12
50Marcos Martins2:50:46
51Martin Hanssen3:00:47
52Joao Da Conceicao3:08:50
53Barry Collins3:17:02
54Austin O'Hearn3:20:59
55Tom Pearse3:22:53
56Clark Toes3:23:02
57Andrew McQueen3:34:18
58Mervin Jumawan3:36:34
59Justin Arthur3:47:07
60Robert Williams3:55:17

Masters 40+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Kleven3:51:58
2Anne Broadbent0:04:39
3Steph Maxwell2:24:18
4Karen Myers2:51:36
5Catharina Williams-van Klinken2:55:44

Masters 50+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson3:10:42
2Stuart Gee0:03:57
3Murray Thornton0:36:19
4Karl Albrecht0:43:33
5James Sloan0:45:54
6Owen Ronalds0:46:13
7Neil Dawson1:12:50
8Jeremy Logan1:13:39
9Mark Luscomb1:20:55
10Stephen Stewart1:25:44
11Brendan Gibson1:36:44
12Chris Snell1:55:55
13Don Matheson1:58:01
14Jim Matheson1:58:03
15Paul Williams2:01:11
16Jeremy McNeice2:06:12
17Pat Jonklaas2:06:14
18Roger Bade2:25:34
19Patrick Giddings2:25:38
20David Craven2:28:26
21Greg Crowley2:31:05
22Wayne Leathem3:22:37
DNFBen Corbett3:37:18
DNFLeigh Privett

TLE
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orlando Da Costa2:48:38
2Jacinto Da Costa0:00:39
3Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins0:15:22
4Johnny Andreas0:28:02
5Feliciano De Araujo0:32:26
6Alberto Dos Santos0:35:30
7Agustinho Guterres0:42:08
8Leandro Soares0:42:15
9Octaviano Costa De Carvalho0:44:20
10Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva0:52:35

General classification after day 4

Not available.

