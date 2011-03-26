Rogers rockets to stage win
Sohrabi remains atop general classification
New Zealand's Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) prevailed in the field sprint deciding stage seven after a textbook lead-out from teammate and defending Tour de Taiwan champion David McCann. Rogers topped Wei-Cheng Lee (Action Cycling Team) and race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) for the victory in Kaohsiung.
"My condition was not good in the first couple of days as I was struggling with a cold. But today, David [McCann] led me out perfectly to a good position and I just went for it. It was good teamwork all around," said Rico.
Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) remains in the overall lead and added a further two seconds to his advantage over teammate Markus Eibegger on general classification. The Iranian leads Eibegger by six seconds while David McCann holds third overall, 24 seconds off the pace.
"Another good day, another good race, so we will see whether I can still keep the jersey tomorrow or on the last day of the race [into Taipei City]," said Sohrabi.
Last year's champion David McCann believes he can still win this year's Tour de Taiwan, however. "I don't think that he (Sohrabi) can win it. At the last stage there's a final climb [up Yangmingshan, a Cat. 1)] which I think I can win with more than a minute advantage," said McCann. "I'm more concerned with Markus [Eibegger]. He is a good climber and I think that he will pose the bigger threat [to my title defence]."
With no KOMs on the day, Sohrabi also retains the king of the mountain's lead as well as the blue jersey for the best-ranked Asian rider.
|1
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2:44:41
|2
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|5
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|6
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|8
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|9
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|10
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|11
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|13
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|14
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|15
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|16
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|17
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|19
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|20
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|21
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|23
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|24
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|25
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|26
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|27
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|28
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|30
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|31
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|32
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|33
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|34
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|35
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|36
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|37
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|38
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|39
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|40
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|41
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|42
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|44
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|45
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|46
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|47
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|48
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|49
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|50
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|51
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|52
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|53
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|54
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|56
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|57
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|58
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|59
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|60
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|61
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|62
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|63
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|64
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|65
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|66
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|67
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|68
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|69
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|70
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|71
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|72
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|73
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|74
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|75
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|76
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|77
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|78
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|79
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|80
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|81
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|82
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|83
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:13
|84
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:00:15
|85
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:16
|86
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|87
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:00:30
|88
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:42
|89
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:53
|90
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:15
|91
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|3
|3
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|1
|1
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|5
|pts
|2
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|2
|4
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|1
|1
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|3
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|2
|4
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|1
|1
|Korea
|8:14:03
|2
|Japan
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|Action Cycling Team
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|7
|Drapac
|8
|Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|9
|Malaysia
|10
|Netherlands
|11
|Champion System
|12
|Max Success Sports
|13
|Shimano Racing Team
|14
|Hong Kong
|15
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|16
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:16
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20:18:25
|2
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:06
|3
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:00:51
|5
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:13
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:27
|7
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:34
|9
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:35
|10
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:37
|11
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:40
|12
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:41
|13
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:43
|14
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|15
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:44
|17
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:01:45
|19
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|0:01:46
|20
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:49
|21
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:02:07
|22
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:02:09
|23
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:13
|24
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:17
|25
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:20
|26
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:21
|27
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:22
|28
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|29
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:26
|30
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|31
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:27
|32
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:29
|33
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:31
|34
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:32
|35
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|36
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|37
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:03:10
|38
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:12
|39
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:14
|40
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:32
|41
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|0:03:57
|42
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|0:04:05
|43
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:04:11
|44
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:43
|45
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:50
|46
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:04:58
|47
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:13
|48
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:14
|49
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|0:05:34
|50
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:07:06
|51
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|52
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|53
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:00
|54
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:09:31
|55
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|0:09:45
|56
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:10:05
|57
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:10:33
|58
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:11:03
|59
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|60
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:11:59
|61
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|0:12:31
|62
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|63
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:30
|64
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:15:08
|65
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|66
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:17:46
|67
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:17:50
|68
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:18:07
|69
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:18:37
|70
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:19:07
|71
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:47
|72
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|0:20:59
|73
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:21:01
|74
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:23:51
|75
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:59
|76
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|0:25:41
|77
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:25:59
|78
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:26:47
|79
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:27:32
|80
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|0:28:07
|81
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:29:59
|82
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:30:10
|83
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:34:42
|84
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|0:35:16
|85
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:35:33
|86
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:35:47
|87
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:38:58
|88
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:39:44
|89
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:41:56
|90
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:48:04
|91
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:49:51
|1
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|34
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|30
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|11
|5
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|10
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|9
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|9
|8
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|8
|9
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|8
|10
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|5
|13
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|5
|14
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|5
|15
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|16
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|17
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|20
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|21
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3
|22
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|23
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|2
|25
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|26
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|1
|27
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|28
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|29
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|30
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|3
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|11
|4
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|6
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|9
|7
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|8
|9
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|6
|10
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|11
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|6
|12
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|4
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|4
|14
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|3
|15
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|16
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|3
|17
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|2
|18
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|2
|20
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|2
|21
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|1
|22
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|23
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|1
|24
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|26
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|1
|27
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|60:57:43
|2
|Drapac
|0:00:38
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|4
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:22
|5
|Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:25
|6
|Japan
|0:02:32
|7
|Korea
|0:03:38
|8
|Hong Kong
|0:04:06
|9
|Champion System
|0:04:14
|10
|Max Success Sports
|0:05:38
|11
|Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:06:37
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:07:50
|13
|Action Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|14
|Malaysia
|0:13:33
|15
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:18:07
|16
|Netherlands
|0:26:22
