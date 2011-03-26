Trending

Image 1 of 11

Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) wins stage seven of the Tour de Taiwan.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 11

Race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) signs an autograph.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 11

Stage seven podium (l-r): Mart Ojavee, points leader; Rico Rogers, stage winner; Mehdi Sohrabi, overall leader; Adam Phelan, best young rider.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 11

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 11

Stage seven winner Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) on the podium.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 11

Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Malaysia) wins the third intermediate sprint ahead of Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 11

The Tabriz Petrochemical Team sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 11

The pelton in action during stage seven of the Tour de Taiwan.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 11

Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Malaysia) and Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth) on the attack.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 10 of 11

The peloton awaits the start of stage seven.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 11 of 11

Stage seven winner Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

New Zealand's Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) prevailed in the field sprint deciding stage seven after a textbook lead-out from teammate and defending Tour de Taiwan champion David McCann. Rogers topped Wei-Cheng Lee (Action Cycling Team) and race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) for the victory in Kaohsiung.

"My condition was not good in the first couple of days as I was struggling with a cold. But today, David [McCann] led me out perfectly to a good position and I just went for it. It was good teamwork all around," said Rico.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) remains in the overall lead and added a further two seconds to his advantage over teammate Markus Eibegger on general classification. The Iranian leads Eibegger by six seconds while David McCann holds third overall, 24 seconds off the pace.

"Another good day, another good race, so we will see whether I can still keep the jersey tomorrow or on the last day of the race [into Taipei City]," said Sohrabi.

Last year's champion David McCann believes he can still win this year's Tour de Taiwan, however. "I don't think that he (Sohrabi) can win it. At the last stage there's a final climb [up Yangmingshan, a Cat. 1)] which I think I can win with more than a minute advantage," said McCann. "I'm more concerned with Markus [Eibegger]. He is a good climber and I think that he will pose the bigger threat [to my title defence]."

With no KOMs on the day, Sohrabi also retains the king of the mountain's lead as well as the blue jersey for the best-ranked Asian rider.

Full Results
1Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2:44:41
2Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
5Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
6Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
8Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
9Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
10Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
11Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
12Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
13Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
14Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
15Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
16Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
17Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
18Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
19Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
20Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
21Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
23Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
24Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
25Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
26Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
27David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
28Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
29Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
30Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
31Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
32Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
33Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
34Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
35Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
36Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
37Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
38Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
39Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
40Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
41Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
42Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
43Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
44Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
45Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
46Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
47Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
48Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
49Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
50Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
51Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
52Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
53Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
54Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
55Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
56Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
57Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
58Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
59Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
60Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
61Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
62Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
63Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
64Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
65Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
66Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
67Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
68Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
69Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
70Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
71Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
72Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
73En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
74Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
75Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
76Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
77Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
78Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
79Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
80Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
81Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
82Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
83Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:13
84Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:15
85Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:16
86Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
87Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:30
88James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:42
89Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:53
90Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:15
91Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports

Sprint 1 - Chiayi County Hall, 12.7km
1Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac5pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea3
3David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
4Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System1

Sprint 2 - Beimen Visitor Center, 51.3km
1Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth5pts
2Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia3
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea2
4Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System1

Sprint 3 - Lover's Wharf, 101.1km
1Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia5pts
2Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth3
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea2
4Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System1

Teams
1Korea8:14:03
2Japan
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team
4Action Cycling Team
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
7Drapac
8Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
9Malaysia
10Netherlands
11Champion System
12Max Success Sports
13Shimano Racing Team
14Hong Kong
15Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
16Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:16

General classification after stage 7
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team20:18:25
2Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:06
3David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:24
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:00:51
5Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:01:13
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:27
7Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:33
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:01:34
9Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:35
10Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:37
11Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:40
12Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:41
13Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:43
14Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
15Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:44
17Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
18Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:45
19Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea0:01:46
20Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:49
21Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea0:02:07
22Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea0:02:09
23Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:13
24Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:17
25Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:20
26Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:21
27Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan0:02:22
28Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:02:23
29Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:26
30Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
31Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:27
32Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan0:02:29
33Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan0:02:31
34Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:32
35Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:35
36Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:59
37Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System0:03:10
38Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:12
39Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:14
40Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:32
41Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System0:03:57
42Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac0:04:05
43En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:04:11
44Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:04:43
45Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:04:50
46Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:04:58
47Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands0:05:13
48Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:14
49Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea0:05:34
50Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:07:06
51Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:07:11
52Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:08:38
53Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands0:09:00
54Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:09:31
55Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia0:09:45
56Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:10:05
57Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:10:33
58Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:11:03
59Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:11:41
60Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:11:59
61Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:12:31
62Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:12:35
63Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:30
64Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:15:08
65Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:16:14
66Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:17:46
67Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:17:50
68Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:18:07
69Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:18:37
70Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:19:07
71Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands0:19:47
72Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System0:20:59
73Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:21:01
74Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:23:51
75Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands0:24:59
76Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands0:25:41
77Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:25:59
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:26:47
79Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:27:32
80Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System0:28:07
81James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:29:59
82Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:30:10
83Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:34:42
84Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan0:35:16
85Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:35:33
86Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:35:47
87Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:38:58
88Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:39:44
89Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:41:56
90Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:48:04
91Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:49:51

Points classification
1Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System34pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea30
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team20
4Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac11
5Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth10
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac9
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System9
8Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia8
9Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System8
10David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team7
11Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac5
13Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan5
14Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System5
15Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia5
16Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice5
17Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands5
18Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team4
19Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong3
20Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
21Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3
22Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
23Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
24Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth2
25Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
26Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team1
27Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
28Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports1
29Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports1
30Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Mountains classification
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team33pts
2Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team11
3Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan11
4Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team11
5Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong9
6Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea9
7Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong8
8Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac8
9Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea6
10Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
11Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System6
12Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice4
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac4
14Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac3
15Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
16Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System3
17Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea2
18David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
19Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice2
20Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo2
21Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea1
22Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong1
23Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac1
24Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team1
25Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
26Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo1
27Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team60:57:43
2Drapac0:00:38
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:02:01
4d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:22
5Shimano Racing Team0:02:25
6Japan0:02:32
7Korea0:03:38
8Hong Kong0:04:06
9Champion System0:04:14
10Max Success Sports0:05:38
11Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:06:37
12Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:07:50
13Action Cycling Team0:10:18
14Malaysia0:13:33
15Rapha Condor - Sharp0:18:07
16Netherlands0:26:22

