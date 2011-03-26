Image 1 of 11 Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) wins stage seven of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 11 Race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) signs an autograph. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 11 Stage seven podium (l-r): Mart Ojavee, points leader; Rico Rogers, stage winner; Mehdi Sohrabi, overall leader; Adam Phelan, best young rider. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 11 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 11 Stage seven winner Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) on the podium. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 11 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Malaysia) wins the third intermediate sprint ahead of Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 11 The Tabriz Petrochemical Team sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 11 The pelton in action during stage seven of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 11 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Malaysia) and Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth) on the attack. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 11 The peloton awaits the start of stage seven. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 11 of 11 Stage seven winner Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

New Zealand's Rico Rogers (Giant Kenda Cycling Team) prevailed in the field sprint deciding stage seven after a textbook lead-out from teammate and defending Tour de Taiwan champion David McCann. Rogers topped Wei-Cheng Lee (Action Cycling Team) and race leader Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) for the victory in Kaohsiung.

"My condition was not good in the first couple of days as I was struggling with a cold. But today, David [McCann] led me out perfectly to a good position and I just went for it. It was good teamwork all around," said Rico.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) remains in the overall lead and added a further two seconds to his advantage over teammate Markus Eibegger on general classification. The Iranian leads Eibegger by six seconds while David McCann holds third overall, 24 seconds off the pace.

"Another good day, another good race, so we will see whether I can still keep the jersey tomorrow or on the last day of the race [into Taipei City]," said Sohrabi.

Last year's champion David McCann believes he can still win this year's Tour de Taiwan, however. "I don't think that he (Sohrabi) can win it. At the last stage there's a final climb [up Yangmingshan, a Cat. 1)] which I think I can win with more than a minute advantage," said McCann. "I'm more concerned with Markus [Eibegger]. He is a good climber and I think that he will pose the bigger threat [to my title defence]."

With no KOMs on the day, Sohrabi also retains the king of the mountain's lead as well as the blue jersey for the best-ranked Asian rider.

Full Results 1 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2:44:41 2 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 5 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 6 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 8 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 9 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 10 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 11 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 12 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 13 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 14 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 15 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 16 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 17 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 18 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 19 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 20 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 21 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 23 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 24 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 25 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 26 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 27 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 28 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 29 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 30 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 31 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 32 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 33 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 34 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 35 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 36 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 37 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 38 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 39 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 40 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 41 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 42 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 43 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 44 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 45 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 46 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 47 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 48 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 49 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 50 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 51 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 52 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 53 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 54 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 55 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 56 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 57 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 58 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 59 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 60 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 61 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 62 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 63 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 64 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 65 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 66 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 67 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 68 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 69 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 70 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 71 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 72 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 73 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 75 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 76 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 77 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 78 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 79 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 80 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 81 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 82 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 83 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:13 84 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:15 85 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:16 86 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 87 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:30 88 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:42 89 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:53 90 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:15 91 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports

Sprint 1 - Chiayi County Hall, 12.7km 1 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 5 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 3 3 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 4 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 1

Sprint 2 - Beimen Visitor Center, 51.3km 1 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 5 pts 2 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 3 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 2 4 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 1

Sprint 3 - Lover's Wharf, 101.1km 1 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 5 pts 2 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 3 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 2 4 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 1

Teams 1 Korea 8:14:03 2 Japan 3 Giant Kenda Cycling Team 4 Action Cycling Team 5 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 7 Drapac 8 Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 9 Malaysia 10 Netherlands 11 Champion System 12 Max Success Sports 13 Shimano Racing Team 14 Hong Kong 15 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 16 Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:16

General classification after stage 7 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20:18:25 2 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:06 3 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:00:24 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:00:51 5 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:01:13 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:01:27 7 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:33 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:01:34 9 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:35 10 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:37 11 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:40 12 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:41 13 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:43 14 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 15 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:44 17 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 18 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:01:45 19 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 0:01:46 20 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:49 21 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 0:02:07 22 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 0:02:09 23 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:02:13 24 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:17 25 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:20 26 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:21 27 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 0:02:22 28 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:02:23 29 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:26 30 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 31 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:27 32 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 0:02:29 33 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 0:02:31 34 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:32 35 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:35 36 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:59 37 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 0:03:10 38 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:12 39 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:14 40 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:03:32 41 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 0:03:57 42 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 0:04:05 43 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:04:11 44 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:43 45 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:04:50 46 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:04:58 47 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:13 48 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:14 49 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 0:05:34 50 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:07:06 51 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:07:11 52 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:08:38 53 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:00 54 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:09:31 55 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 0:09:45 56 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:10:05 57 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:10:33 58 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:11:03 59 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:11:41 60 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:11:59 61 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:12:31 62 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:12:35 63 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:14:30 64 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:15:08 65 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:16:14 66 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:17:46 67 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:17:50 68 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:18:07 69 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:18:37 70 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:19:07 71 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:47 72 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 0:20:59 73 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:21:01 74 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:23:51 75 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:59 76 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 0:25:41 77 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:25:59 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:26:47 79 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:27:32 80 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 0:28:07 81 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:29:59 82 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:30:10 83 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:34:42 84 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 0:35:16 85 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:35:33 86 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 0:35:47 87 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:38:58 88 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:39:44 89 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:41:56 90 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:48:04 91 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:49:51

Points classification 1 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 34 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 30 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 4 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 11 5 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 10 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 9 7 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 9 8 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 8 9 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 8 10 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 7 11 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 5 13 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 5 14 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 5 15 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 5 16 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 5 17 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 5 18 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 4 19 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 3 20 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 21 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 3 22 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 23 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 24 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 2 25 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 26 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 1 27 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 28 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 29 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 30 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 33 pts 2 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 3 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 11 4 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 11 5 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 9 6 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 9 7 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 8 8 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 8 9 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 6 10 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 11 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 6 12 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 4 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 4 14 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 3 15 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 16 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 3 17 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 2 18 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 19 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 2 20 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 2 21 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 1 22 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 1 23 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 1 24 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 1 25 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 26 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 1 27 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 1