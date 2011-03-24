Fukushima powers in for Japan
Eibegger maintains overall race lead
Driven by the will to provide some solace to earthquake-affected Japan, rider Shinichi Fukushima of the Japan national team put up a splendid display of determination and prowess to take Stage Five of the Tour de Taiwan 2011 – a 111.2km ride round the cultural city of Taichung.
Japan were recently hit by a devastating earthquake with the subsequent tsunami resulting in not only loss of lives and properties but has also affected the stability of several of the country's nuclear plants.
And Fukushima today was very proud of his achievement when he went off very early on the stage to complete the route in 2:53:52 to finish with more than a minute advantage over second-placed Park Sung Baek of Korea and the rest of the peloton.
"I was not feeling too well from the first day of the race (the prologue in Taipei City), but this morning I felt a lot better," said Fukushima, the only Japanese ever to have won the Tour of Japan (in 2004).
"In this tour, I had wanted to do something special for Japan and also the victims of the tsunami. And with this win, it is my small way to help inspire Japan to recovery.
"I have a lot of strength today and I'm really happy that I won the stage."
With the start this morning at the century old Mid-Lake Pavilion of Taichung Park, the peloton began what was initially thought to be a quiet ride for the first 10km before they hit the first sprint of the day which was taken by Mehdi Sohrabi of Tabriz Petrochemical team at Wuchi Primary School.
Immediately afterward, Shinichi did not stay around and linger with the rest of the peloton when he went off on his own to take the second sprint at Tuniu Primary School (the 58km mark).
The former Japan champion Fukushima then went on to grab the two KOMs (after Zhongxing Mountain Bridge and then at the finish at the Taichung Metropolitan Park) before arriving to the cheers of the waiting crowd in spectacular fashion with arms raised having vanquished the peloton single-handedly.
But while Fukushima took both climbs and also the stage, the red jersey for the King of the Mountain is still in the grasp of Mehdi as well as the best ranked Asian in the blue jersey.
With the bonus points earned today, Mehdi has also cut the lead of team-mate and current yellow jersey holder Markus Eibegger to just two seconds adrift from nine seconds yesterday.
Markus said afterwards that the rule today and also the next several days would be not to take too much risk.
"We can't possibly be working every day, we only have six riders and it is not easy to dominate from start to finish of a tour," added the Austrian. "I think that we are quite happy with the position of the team at the moment."
"We have two riders in front with good time gap and tomorrow will see a different day perhaps someone else taking the stage win. I'm just looking forward to Stage Seven where there are no climbs, only sprint. I'm still recovering from the climbs of the last few days."
With Mart Ojavee of Champion System taking six points today to consolidate his position as the leader of the sprinters in the green jersey, the shirt for the best ranked Under-23 rider is still within Adam Phelan of Drapac Professional Cycling team.
Stage Six of the Tour de Taiwan tomorrow will ride out in Changhua County – with two KOMs and three sprints dotted throughout the 136km route.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|2:53:52
|2
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|0:01:26
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|5
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|6
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|7
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|8
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|9
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|10
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|14
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|15
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|16
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|17
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|18
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|19
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|20
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|21
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|22
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|23
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|24
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|26
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|27
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|28
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|29
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|30
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|31
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|32
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|33
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|34
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|35
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|37
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|38
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|39
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|40
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|41
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|42
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|43
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|44
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|45
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|46
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|47
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|48
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|49
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|50
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|51
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|52
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|53
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|54
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|55
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|57
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|58
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|59
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|60
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|61
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|62
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|63
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|64
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|65
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|66
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|67
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|68
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|69
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|70
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|71
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:38
|72
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:41
|73
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:01:51
|74
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|75
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:03
|76
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|77
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|78
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:20
|79
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:22
|80
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|81
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:03:01
|82
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:30
|83
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|84
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|85
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:32
|87
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:58
|88
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:04:18
|89
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|90
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|91
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|92
|Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|93
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:06:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|3
|3
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|2
|4
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|3
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|2
|4
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|6
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|6
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|2
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8:45:54
|2
|Drapac
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|5
|Shimano Racing Team
|6
|Japan
|7
|Korea
|8
|Hong Kong
|9
|Champion System
|10
|Max Success Sports
|11
|Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|13
|Action Cycling Team
|14
|Malaysia
|15
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|Netherlands
|17
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:05:29
|18
|Exustar Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14:27:18
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:02
|3
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:00:45
|5
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:07
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:24
|7
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:28
|9
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:29
|10
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:31
|11
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:34
|12
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:35
|13
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:37
|14
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|15
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|16
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:38
|17
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|18
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|19
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|20
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:01:39
|21
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|0:01:40
|22
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:43
|23
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:11
|24
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|25
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:14
|26
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:16
|27
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:17
|28
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|29
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|30
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:19
|31
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:20
|32
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|33
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:21
|34
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:23
|35
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:25
|36
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:26
|37
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|38
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|39
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:06
|40
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:03:07
|41
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:08
|42
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:11
|43
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|0:03:51
|44
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|45
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|0:03:59
|46
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:04:05
|47
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:07
|48
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:07
|49
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:08
|50
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:05:55
|51
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:06:54
|52
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|53
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|54
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:08:53
|55
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:54
|56
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:12
|57
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|0:09:39
|58
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|0:10:53
|59
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:57
|60
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|61
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:11:53
|62
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:12:17
|63
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|64
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:15:02
|65
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:15:54
|66
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|67
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:17:19
|68
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:18:01
|69
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:18:28
|70
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:18:31
|71
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:19:09
|72
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:41
|73
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|0:20:53
|74
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:22:50
|75
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:24:13
|76
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:24
|77
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:28
|78
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:25:55
|79
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:26:17
|80
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:27:44
|81
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|0:28:01
|82
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:29:39
|83
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:33:17
|84
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|0:33:33
|85
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:34:36
|86
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:35:27
|87
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:35:37
|88
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:38:51
|89
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:39:02
|90
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:40:08
|91
|Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|92
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:46:38
|93
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:49:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|19
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|11
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|9
|6
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|8
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|8
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|5
|9
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|5
|11
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|12
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|13
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|5
|14
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|16
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3
|17
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|18
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|2
|20
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|21
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|1
|22
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|23
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|24
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|25
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|44
|11
|3
|105
|11
|4
|22
|11
|5
|85
|9
|6
|1
|8
|7
|32
|8
|8
|82
|6
|9
|42
|6
|10
|133
|6
|11
|2
|5
|12
|153
|4
|13
|31
|4
|14
|134
|3
|15
|83
|2
|16
|141
|2
|17
|64
|2
|18
|5
|1
|19
|142
|1
|20
|41
|1
|21
|63
|1
|22
|74
|1
|23
|54
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43:24:04
|2
|Drapac
|0:00:40
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|4
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:22
|5
|Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:25
|6
|Japan
|0:02:32
|7
|Korea
|0:03:13
|8
|Hong Kong
|0:04:06
|9
|Champion System
|0:04:14
|10
|Max Success Sports
|0:05:38
|11
|Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:06:37
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:06:45
|13
|Action Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|14
|Malaysia
|0:13:00
|15
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:16:35
|16
|Netherlands
|0:26:22
|17
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|1:23:07
|18
|Exustar Cycling Team
|1:35:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy