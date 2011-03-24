Trending

Fukushima powers in for Japan

Eibegger maintains overall race lead

Image 1 of 12

A happy Shinichi Fukushima following his stage victory

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 12

Today's peloton, resolved to a Fukushima victory

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 12

Markus Eibegger passes the crowds

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 12

General classification leader Markus Eibegger

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 12

General classification leader Markus Eibegger, in yellow, amongst the bunch

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 12

Fukushima on the Zhongxing Mountain Bridge

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 12

The race kicked off from Mid-Lake Pavilion in Taichung Park

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 12

Fukushima powers ahead

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 12

Fukushima on the Zhongxing Mountain Bridge

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 10 of 12

Shinichi Fukushima left the bunch early and maintained his gap for the entire stage

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 11 of 12

Shinichi Fukushima is first over the finish line

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 12 of 12

Mart Ojavee, in green, took six sprint points today to consolidate his lead in the competition

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Driven by the will to provide some solace to earthquake-affected Japan, rider Shinichi Fukushima of the Japan national team put up a splendid display of determination and prowess to take Stage Five of the Tour de Taiwan 2011 – a 111.2km ride round the cultural city of Taichung.

Japan were recently hit by a devastating earthquake with the subsequent tsunami resulting in not only loss of lives and properties but has also affected the stability of several of the country's nuclear plants.

And Fukushima today was very proud of his achievement when he went off very early on the stage to complete the route in 2:53:52 to finish with more than a minute advantage over second-placed Park Sung Baek of Korea and the rest of the peloton.

"I was not feeling too well from the first day of the race (the prologue in Taipei City), but this morning I felt a lot better," said Fukushima, the only Japanese ever to have won the Tour of Japan (in 2004).

"In this tour, I had wanted to do something special for Japan and also the victims of the tsunami. And with this win, it is my small way to help inspire Japan to recovery.

"I have a lot of strength today and I'm really happy that I won the stage."

With the start this morning at the century old Mid-Lake Pavilion of Taichung Park, the peloton began what was initially thought to be a quiet ride for the first 10km before they hit the first sprint of the day which was taken by Mehdi Sohrabi of Tabriz Petrochemical team at Wuchi Primary School.

Immediately afterward, Shinichi did not stay around and linger with the rest of the peloton when he went off on his own to take the second sprint at Tuniu Primary School (the 58km mark).

The former Japan champion Fukushima then went on to grab the two KOMs (after Zhongxing Mountain Bridge and then at the finish at the Taichung Metropolitan Park) before arriving to the cheers of the waiting crowd in spectacular fashion with arms raised having vanquished the peloton single-handedly.

But while Fukushima took both climbs and also the stage, the red jersey for the King of the Mountain is still in the grasp of Mehdi as well as the best ranked Asian in the blue jersey.

With the bonus points earned today, Mehdi has also cut the lead of team-mate and current yellow jersey holder Markus Eibegger to just two seconds adrift from nine seconds yesterday.

Markus said afterwards that the rule today and also the next several days would be not to take too much risk.

"We can't possibly be working every day, we only have six riders and it is not easy to dominate from start to finish of a tour," added the Austrian. "I think that we are quite happy with the position of the team at the moment."

"We have two riders in front with good time gap and tomorrow will see a different day perhaps someone else taking the stage win. I'm just looking forward to Stage Seven where there are no climbs, only sprint. I'm still recovering from the climbs of the last few days."

With Mart Ojavee of Champion System taking six points today to consolidate his position as the leader of the sprinters in the green jersey, the shirt for the best ranked Under-23 rider is still within Adam Phelan of Drapac Professional Cycling team.

Stage Six of the Tour de Taiwan tomorrow will ride out in Changhua County – with two KOMs and three sprints dotted throughout the 136km route.

 

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan2:53:52
2Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea0:01:26
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
5Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
6Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
7Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
8Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
9Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
10Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
11Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
12Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
14Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
15Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
16Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
17Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
18Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
19Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
20David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
21Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
22Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
23Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
24Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
26Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
27Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
28Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
29Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
30Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
31Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
32Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
33Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
34Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
35Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
36Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
37Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
38Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
39Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
40Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
41Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
42Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
43Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
44Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
45Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
46Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
47Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
48Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
49Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
50Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
51Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
52Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
53Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
54Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
55Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
56Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
57Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
58Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
59Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
60Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
61Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
62Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
63Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
64Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
65Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
66Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
67Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
68Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
69Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
70Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
71Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:38
72Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:41
73Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:01:51
74Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
75Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:03
76Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
77Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
78En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:20
79Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:22
80Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:02:24
81Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:03:01
82James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:30
83Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
84Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
85Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
86Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands0:03:32
87Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:03:58
88Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:04:18
89Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
90Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
91Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
92Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:05:32
93Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:06:55

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System3
3Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System2
4Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System3
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea2
4Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea6
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong3
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
6Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea2
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team8:45:54
2Drapac
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team
4d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
5Shimano Racing Team
6Japan
7Korea
8Hong Kong
9Champion System
10Max Success Sports
11Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
12Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
13Action Cycling Team
14Malaysia
15Rapha Condor - Sharp
16Netherlands
17Polygon Sweet Nice0:05:29
18Exustar Cycling Team0:05:04

General classification after sttage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team14:27:18
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:02
3David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:19
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:00:45
5Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:01:07
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:24
7Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:27
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:01:28
9Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:29
10Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:31
11Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:34
12Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:35
13Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:37
14Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
15Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
16Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:38
17Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
18Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
19Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
20Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:39
21Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea0:01:40
22Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:43
23Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:11
24Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
25Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:14
26Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan0:02:16
27Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:17
28Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
29Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
30Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:19
31Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:20
32Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
33Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:21
34Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan0:02:23
35Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan0:02:25
36Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:26
37Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:29
38Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:59
39Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:06
40Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:03:07
41Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:08
42Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:11
43Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System0:03:51
44Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
45Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac0:03:59
46En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:04:05
47Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:04:07
48Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands0:05:07
49Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:08
50Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:05:55
51Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:06:54
52Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:07:05
53Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:08:32
54Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:53
55Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands0:08:54
56Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:12
57Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia0:09:39
58Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:10:53
59Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:57
60Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:11:35
61Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:11:53
62Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:12:17
63Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:12:29
64Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:15:02
65Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:15:54
66Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:16:08
67Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:17:19
68Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:18:01
69Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:18:28
70Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:18:31
71Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:19:09
72Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands0:19:41
73Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System0:20:53
74Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:22:50
75Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:24:13
76Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands0:24:24
77Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands0:24:28
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:25:55
79Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:26:17
80James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:27:44
81Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System0:28:01
82Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:29:39
83Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:33:17
84Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan0:33:33
85Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:34:36
86Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:35:27
87Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:35:37
88Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:38:51
89Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:39:02
90Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:40:08
91Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:44:43
92Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:46:38
93Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:49:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea19
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team13
4Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac11
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac9
6Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System8
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
8Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan5
9David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team5
10Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System5
11Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice5
12Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands5
13Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System5
14Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team4
15Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
16Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3
17Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
18Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
19Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth2
20Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
21Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team1
22Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
23Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports1
24Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports1
25Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
24411
310511
42211
5859
618
7328
8826
9426
101336
1125
121534
13314
141343
15832
161412
17642
1851
191421
20411
21631
22741
23541

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team43:24:04
2Drapac0:00:40
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:02:01
4d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:22
5Shimano Racing Team0:02:25
6Japan0:02:32
7Korea0:03:13
8Hong Kong0:04:06
9Champion System0:04:14
10Max Success Sports0:05:38
11Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:06:37
12Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:06:45
13Action Cycling Team0:10:18
14Malaysia0:13:00
15Rapha Condor - Sharp0:16:35
16Netherlands0:26:22
17Polygon Sweet Nice1:23:07
18Exustar Cycling Team1:35:11

