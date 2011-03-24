Image 1 of 12 A happy Shinichi Fukushima following his stage victory (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 12 Today's peloton, resolved to a Fukushima victory (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 12 Markus Eibegger passes the crowds (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 12 General classification leader Markus Eibegger (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 12 General classification leader Markus Eibegger, in yellow, amongst the bunch (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 12 Fukushima on the Zhongxing Mountain Bridge (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 12 The race kicked off from Mid-Lake Pavilion in Taichung Park (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 12 Fukushima powers ahead (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 12 Fukushima on the Zhongxing Mountain Bridge (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 10 of 12 Shinichi Fukushima left the bunch early and maintained his gap for the entire stage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 11 of 12 Shinichi Fukushima is first over the finish line (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 12 of 12 Mart Ojavee, in green, took six sprint points today to consolidate his lead in the competition (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Driven by the will to provide some solace to earthquake-affected Japan, rider Shinichi Fukushima of the Japan national team put up a splendid display of determination and prowess to take Stage Five of the Tour de Taiwan 2011 – a 111.2km ride round the cultural city of Taichung.

Japan were recently hit by a devastating earthquake with the subsequent tsunami resulting in not only loss of lives and properties but has also affected the stability of several of the country's nuclear plants.

And Fukushima today was very proud of his achievement when he went off very early on the stage to complete the route in 2:53:52 to finish with more than a minute advantage over second-placed Park Sung Baek of Korea and the rest of the peloton.

"I was not feeling too well from the first day of the race (the prologue in Taipei City), but this morning I felt a lot better," said Fukushima, the only Japanese ever to have won the Tour of Japan (in 2004).

"In this tour, I had wanted to do something special for Japan and also the victims of the tsunami. And with this win, it is my small way to help inspire Japan to recovery.

"I have a lot of strength today and I'm really happy that I won the stage."

With the start this morning at the century old Mid-Lake Pavilion of Taichung Park, the peloton began what was initially thought to be a quiet ride for the first 10km before they hit the first sprint of the day which was taken by Mehdi Sohrabi of Tabriz Petrochemical team at Wuchi Primary School.

Immediately afterward, Shinichi did not stay around and linger with the rest of the peloton when he went off on his own to take the second sprint at Tuniu Primary School (the 58km mark).

The former Japan champion Fukushima then went on to grab the two KOMs (after Zhongxing Mountain Bridge and then at the finish at the Taichung Metropolitan Park) before arriving to the cheers of the waiting crowd in spectacular fashion with arms raised having vanquished the peloton single-handedly.

But while Fukushima took both climbs and also the stage, the red jersey for the King of the Mountain is still in the grasp of Mehdi as well as the best ranked Asian in the blue jersey.

With the bonus points earned today, Mehdi has also cut the lead of team-mate and current yellow jersey holder Markus Eibegger to just two seconds adrift from nine seconds yesterday.

Markus said afterwards that the rule today and also the next several days would be not to take too much risk.

"We can't possibly be working every day, we only have six riders and it is not easy to dominate from start to finish of a tour," added the Austrian. "I think that we are quite happy with the position of the team at the moment."

"We have two riders in front with good time gap and tomorrow will see a different day perhaps someone else taking the stage win. I'm just looking forward to Stage Seven where there are no climbs, only sprint. I'm still recovering from the climbs of the last few days."

With Mart Ojavee of Champion System taking six points today to consolidate his position as the leader of the sprinters in the green jersey, the shirt for the best ranked Under-23 rider is still within Adam Phelan of Drapac Professional Cycling team.

Stage Six of the Tour de Taiwan tomorrow will ride out in Changhua County – with two KOMs and three sprints dotted throughout the 136km route.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 2:53:52 2 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 0:01:26 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 5 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 6 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 7 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 8 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 9 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 10 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 11 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 12 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 14 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 15 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 16 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 17 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 18 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 19 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 20 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 21 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 22 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 23 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 24 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 26 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 27 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 28 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 29 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 30 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 31 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 32 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 33 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 34 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 35 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 36 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 37 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 38 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 39 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 40 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 41 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 42 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 43 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 44 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 45 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 46 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 47 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 48 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 49 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 50 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 51 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 52 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 53 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 54 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 55 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 56 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 57 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 58 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 59 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 60 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 61 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 62 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 63 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 64 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 65 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 66 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 67 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 68 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 69 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 70 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 71 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:38 72 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:41 73 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:01:51 74 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 75 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:03 76 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 77 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 78 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:20 79 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:22 80 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:02:24 81 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:03:01 82 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:30 83 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 84 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 85 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 86 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:32 87 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:58 88 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:04:18 89 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 90 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 91 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 92 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:05:32 93 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:06:55

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 3 3 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 2 4 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 3 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 2 4 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 6 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 3 5 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 6 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 2 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8:45:54 2 Drapac 3 Giant Kenda Cycling Team 4 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 5 Shimano Racing Team 6 Japan 7 Korea 8 Hong Kong 9 Champion System 10 Max Success Sports 11 Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 12 Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 13 Action Cycling Team 14 Malaysia 15 Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 Netherlands 17 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:05:29 18 Exustar Cycling Team 0:05:04

General classification after sttage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14:27:18 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:02 3 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:00:19 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:00:45 5 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:01:07 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:01:24 7 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:27 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:01:28 9 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:29 10 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:31 11 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:34 12 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:35 13 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:37 14 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 15 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 16 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:38 17 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 18 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 19 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 20 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:01:39 21 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 0:01:40 22 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:43 23 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:11 24 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 25 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:14 26 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 0:02:16 27 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:17 28 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 29 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 30 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:02:19 31 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:20 32 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 33 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:21 34 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 0:02:23 35 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 0:02:25 36 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:26 37 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:29 38 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:59 39 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:03:06 40 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:03:07 41 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:08 42 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:11 43 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 0:03:51 44 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 45 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 0:03:59 46 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:04:05 47 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:07 48 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:07 49 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:08 50 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:05:55 51 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:06:54 52 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:07:05 53 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:08:32 54 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:08:53 55 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:54 56 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:09:12 57 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 0:09:39 58 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:10:53 59 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:57 60 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:11:35 61 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:11:53 62 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:12:17 63 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:12:29 64 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:15:02 65 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:15:54 66 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:16:08 67 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:17:19 68 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:18:01 69 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:18:28 70 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:18:31 71 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:19:09 72 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:41 73 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 0:20:53 74 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:22:50 75 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:24:13 76 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:24 77 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:28 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:25:55 79 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:26:17 80 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:27:44 81 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 0:28:01 82 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:29:39 83 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 0:33:17 84 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 0:33:33 85 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:34:36 86 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:35:27 87 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:35:37 88 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:38:51 89 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:39:02 90 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:40:08 91 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:44:43 92 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:46:38 93 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:49:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 19 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 4 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 11 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 9 6 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 8 7 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 8 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 5 9 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 5 10 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 5 11 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 5 12 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 5 13 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 5 14 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 4 15 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 16 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 3 17 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 18 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 19 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 2 20 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 21 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 1 22 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 23 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 24 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 25 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 44 11 3 105 11 4 22 11 5 85 9 6 1 8 7 32 8 8 82 6 9 42 6 10 133 6 11 2 5 12 153 4 13 31 4 14 134 3 15 83 2 16 141 2 17 64 2 18 5 1 19 142 1 20 41 1 21 63 1 22 74 1 23 54 1