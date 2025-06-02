Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse Women 2025 route

By published

Four stages and 509 kilometres of mountains for the Women's WorldTour event

Overall map of the 2025 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)
Jump to:

The Tour de Suisse Women returns in 2025 with another challenging route for the Women's WorldTour peloton. Starting in Gstaad, the four-stage race covers 509.7 kilometres before the finish in Küssnacht.

The overall contenders get their biggest challenge on the opening stage, and with no time trial this year, expect the top riders to go for broke over the first passes to the last climb 15km from the end of the race.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews