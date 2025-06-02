Tour de Suisse Women 2025 route

The Tour de Suisse Women returns in 2025 with another challenging route for the Women's WorldTour peloton. Starting in Gstaad, the four-stage race covers 509.7 kilometres before the finish in Küssnacht.

The overall contenders get their biggest challenge on the opening stage, and with no time trial this year, expect the top riders to go for broke over the first passes to the last climb 15km from the end of the race.

Stage 1: Gstaad-Gstaad

2025 Tour de Suisse Women stage 1 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Two major climbs kick off the 93.6 kilometre stage around Gstaad, with riders heading uphill immediately from kilometre 0 on the Saanenmöser ascent. A long, gradual descent leads into the base of the Jaun Pass, which climbs to almost 1,500 metres in elevation.

After the descent, there are 55 largely flat kilometres and a flat finish for some riders to chase back on for a small bunch sprint.

Stage 2: Gstaad-Campus Sursee, Oberkirch, 161.8km

2025 Tour de Suisse Women stage 2 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Stage 2 from Gstaad to Campus Sursee, Oberkirch is arguably tougher than the opening stage with its high elevation climbs.

The stage is quite long at 161.7 kilometres and features over 2,200 metres of elevation gain.

Just after halfway through the stage, riders will hit the hardest climb, the Schallenberg in Emmental. Some tricky descents and short, sharp climbs pepper the second half, with the final climb, the Menzberg, coming inside 20km to go.

Stage 3: Campus Sursee, Oberkirch-Küssnacht, 123.1km

2025 Tour de Suisse Women stage 3 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Compared to the first two stages, the third from Campus Sursee to Küssnacht is flat and suited to the sprinters. There are still over 1,200 metres of climbing to get over, so it's by no means and easy day, especially with the previous day's strain in the legs.

The 123.1km stage has a 10-kilometre descent into the final 10km, and only one little climb before the finish to disrupt the sprinters' plans.

Stage 4: Küssnacht-Küssnacht, 129.4km

2025 Tour de Suisse Women stage 4 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

The final, punchy circuit around Küssnacht gives the overall contenders a chance to attack to change their situation, with two trips over the extremely steep Michaelskreuz climb, the second of which tops off at 13km to go. It will be an explosive finale to the 2025 Tour de Suisse Women.