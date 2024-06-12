Demi Vollering enjoys vanlife during Tour de France Femmes route recon

By
published

Defending champion goes 'back to basics', camping her way through France

Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering (L) and double Tour de France-winner Danish Jonas Vingegaard arrive on stage during a press conference to unveil the official routes of the men and women 2024 edition of the Tour de France
Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering (L) and double Tour de France-winner Danish Jonas Vingegaard arrive on stage during a press conference to unveil the official routes of the men and women 2024 edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering might be worth €1 million a year, if the rumours are true, but the Dutch champion wasn't flaunting wealth as she previewed the final stages of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. Instead, she and her partner, Jan, explored the route and camped in their van with their dog, Flo, eating al fresco and sleeping under the stars instead of in hotels.

"Between races, you're in hotels so much, so I love getting away with the RV and getting back to basics," Vollering told Nos.nl.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

