Modolo quickest in Tour de San Luis finale
Quintana takes home overall prize in Argentina
Stage 7: San Luis - Terrazas del Portezuelo
With a technical, high-speed finale, the final Tour de San Luis stage was, on paper, perfect for Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to win on his 24th birthday. Those plans were foiled by the Lampre-Merida team as Sacha Modolo was delivered to a perfect position by his teammate Max Richeze and managed to hold off the Slovakian to take his team's second win of the year.
Sagan was unable to get to the front in the final bend, which came just 100m from the line, but managed to get ahead of Richeze for second.
"Our strategy was the best because they (Cannondale) went very long in the final sprint and we waited near the front. I knew if I could start my sprint on the last little climb I could win," said Modolo.
For Modolo, it was the second straight year he won the Tour de San Luis stage into Terrazas del Portezuelo. The 26-year-old Italian, who spent the previous four years on Pro Continental teams, now has the increased horsepower and experience of WorldTour teammates supporting him.
"It's different than last year. Last year it (final kilometres) was slower, this year it was very fast. Last year I had to come from behind, this year I started sprinting from the front and it was completely different."
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to take home the overall victory, while Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) maintained second overall over local rider Sergio Godoy (San Luis Somos Todos).
"It's an important win when it comes to motivation for the rest of the year," Quintana said. "I didn't make any specific training for the beginning of the season, though we had expected to start a bit stronger than last year. I had no major problems during my preparations and I felt really well throughout the race."
Quintana suffered from stomach problems along with a large portion of the rest of the peloton in the race's opening stages, but luckily had until stage four to recover in order to put his talents to good use on the 10km long Alto de Amago. He took the lead the next day over Gaimon in the time trial, and extended it slightly on the Mirador del Sol on the penultimate stage.
"I must thank everyone at the team, because they believed in me from the very first day and protected me all the way to the end of the race. That's crucial, because though you feel strong, you end up paying your efforts if you have no strong teammates - they make things much easier."
Quintana will now head to Spain for the Movistar team launch and then return to Colombia for the birth of his first child in February.
How it unfolded
While the final stage to Terrazas del Portezuelo was predominantly flat and expected to be a day for the sprinters, there was still some unfinished business to settle in the mountains classification.
Just 17km into the day's racing stood the final KOM of the Tour de San Luis, the category 3 Alto Los Puquios, and with double-mountain stage winner Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) just two points behind mountains leader (and GC leader) Nairo Quintana, the Movistar Colombian's grip on the jersey wasn't entirely certain. However, for Arredondo to take the jersey he'd have to win the KOM while Quintana would have to finish no better than fourth.
The pace was fast and furious soon after kilometre zero and ultimately Quintana put a final punctuation mark on his Tour de San Luis as the first rider to reach the KOM, sealing the mountains jersey. Arredondo was shut out of scoring any points and had to settle for second in the classification.
Soon afterward, the usual order of events came to fruition with a four-man break going clear. On the attack were Carlos Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli), Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), Juan Pablo Valencia (Team Colombia) and Cleberson Weber (Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia).
Lampre-Merida, working for Sacha Modolo, took to the front to keep the break in check and the front quartet were unable to extend their lead beyond three minutes.
Eventually the other teams with sprint ambitions contributed riders to the chase and the break was absorbed inside of 30km to the finish, setting up a frenetic and chaotic final sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:13:28
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Team Colombia
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare
|14
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare
|17
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|18
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Team Colombia
|20
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Team Colombia
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:07
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:00:10
|32
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Team Colombia
|0:00:12
|33
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|34
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|40
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:00:15
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|42
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|43
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Fabio Andres Duarte (Col) Team Colombia
|47
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
|48
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|50
|Robert Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|51
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|58
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|64
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:30
|65
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|66
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|68
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|70
|Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|71
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|74
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:00:36
|75
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:00:38
|77
|German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|78
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:40
|79
|Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|80
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|81
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|82
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|83
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:00
|84
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|86
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Thiago Rodrigues (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|88
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|90
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|91
|Cristian Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|92
|Kevin Demesmaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Walter Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) Team Unitedhealthcare
|99
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile
|101
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|104
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Uruguay
|106
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:05
|107
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:14
|108
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|111
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|112
|Lisnandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|113
|Yenier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|114
|Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina
|115
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|116
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|117
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|118
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|119
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|121
|Sixto Nuñez (Uru) Uruguay
|122
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|123
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|124
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|126
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Chile
|127
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|129
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|130
|Emanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|131
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:27
|132
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|133
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:00
|134
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:02:05
|135
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:05:12
|137
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|2
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|2
|3
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Colombia
|9:40:24
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:19
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:36
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:37
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:42
|13
|San Luis Somos Todos
|0:00:45
|14
|Astana
|0:00:49
|15
|Argentina
|0:01:08
|16
|Cannondale
|0:01:21
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:01:25
|19
|Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:01:36
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|21
|Chile
|0:01:45
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:00
|23
|Uruguay
|0:02:44
|24
|Cuba
|0:02:49
|25
|Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|24:48:48
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:43
|3
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:02:02
|4
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:54
|5
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:03:04
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:43
|7
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:03:44
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:35
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Team Colombia
|0:05:08
|13
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:06:09
|14
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:06:10
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:25
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:11
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:15
|18
|Robert Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:08:27
|19
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:31
|21
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:09:25
|22
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:50
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:56
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:12
|25
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:29
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:48
|27
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Team Colombia
|0:12:50
|28
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:15
|29
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:13:25
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|31
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:15:31
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:57
|33
|Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:17:20
|34
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
|0:17:41
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte (Col) Team Colombia
|0:18:01
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:36
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:16
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:27
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:20:35
|41
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:20:52
|42
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:21:30
|43
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:22:21
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:58
|45
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:13
|46
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:31
|47
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:46
|48
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:59
|49
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:03
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:24:07
|51
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:24:17
|52
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:39
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:20
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:43
|55
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:25:54
|56
|Cristian Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:25:57
|57
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:32
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:26:40
|59
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Team Colombia
|0:26:48
|60
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:27:03
|61
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:27:07
|62
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:27:22
|63
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:46
|64
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Chile
|0:29:16
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:54
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:56
|67
|Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|68
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:58
|69
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:30:39
|70
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:43
|71
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:30:50
|72
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
|0:31:18
|73
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:31:32
|74
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:11
|75
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Team Colombia
|0:32:34
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:32:39
|77
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:33:11
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:33:37
|79
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:16
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:46
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:36:00
|82
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:35
|83
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:36:46
|84
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:53
|85
|Yenier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:37:00
|86
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:30
|87
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:49
|88
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:38:09
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:10
|90
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:38:24
|91
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:38:50
|92
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:39:00
|93
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:39:01
|94
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:18
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:45
|96
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:39:59
|97
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:39
|98
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:41
|99
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:41:24
|100
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:42:22
|101
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:25
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Lisnandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:42:46
|104
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) Team Unitedhealthcare
|0:42:54
|105
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|0:43:18
|106
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
|0:43:57
|107
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:44:19
|108
|Marcos Crespo (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:44:45
|109
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:44:51
|110
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:45:38
|111
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:52
|112
|Emanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|0:45:54
|113
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:56
|114
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:46:03
|115
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:46:54
|116
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:11
|117
|Kevin Demesmaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:39
|118
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|119
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:48:47
|120
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:53
|121
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile
|0:51:03
|122
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:51:28
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:47
|124
|Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina
|0:54:25
|125
|Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
|0:54:48
|126
|Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|0:56:11
|127
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|16
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|10
|6
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|5
|7
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|4
|8
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
|4
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|3
|11
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|10
|pts
|2
|Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|8
|3
|Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|7
|4
|Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|5
|5
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|5
|6
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile
|5
|7
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
|3
|8
|Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina
|3
|9
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare
|3
|11
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|3
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
|4
|Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|6
|German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|San Luis Somos Todos
|74:38:06
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:21
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:19
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:56
|6
|Team Colombia
|0:15:56
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:17:16
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:06
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:28
|10
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:23:09
|11
|Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
|0:25:14
|12
|Astana
|0:30:09
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:31:53
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:50
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:41:17
|16
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:43:40
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:40
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:56:49
|19
|Cannondale
|1:00:20
|20
|Buenos Aires Provincia
|1:04:14
|21
|Uruguay
|1:15:28
|22
|Argentina
|1:19:04
|23
|Chile
|1:19:28
|24
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:23:07
|25
|Cuba
|1:43:35
