Modolo quickest in Tour de San Luis finale

Quintana takes home overall prize in Argentina

Image 1 of 39

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins in San Luis over Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 39

Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Quintana gets the kisses after winning the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Here comes Modolo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

The final podium at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Nairo Quintana lifts the huge crystal trophy after winning the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Nibali is targetting the Tour de France in 2014

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Sacha Modolo won after a perfect lead out from Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 39

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 39

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 39

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 39

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) have a chat

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 39

The sun shone on the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 39

The huge crowds and the caos at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 39

Movistar controls the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 39

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

Damiano Caruso (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lifts the hige winner's trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his first win of 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Sacha Modolo won after a perfect lead out from Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beat Sagan and teammate Richeze

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

The final podium celebrations at the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Adam Yates won the best young rider's jersey on his debut with Orica-GreenEdge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Sunflowers are in bloom in January in Argentina

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 39

Sacha Modolo happy to get another stage win in Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) raced the final stage despite a cracked rib

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 39

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) timed it right to win the final stage in San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 39

January is sunflower season in Argentina

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 39

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) winner of the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 39

Sacha Modolo got a perfect lead-out from his Lampre teammate Max Richeze to win the final Tour de San Luis stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With a technical, high-speed finale, the final Tour de San Luis stage was, on paper, perfect for Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to win on his 24th birthday. Those plans were foiled by the Lampre-Merida team as Sacha Modolo was delivered to a perfect position by his teammate Max Richeze and managed to hold off the Slovakian to take his team's second win of the year.

Sagan was unable to get to the front in the final bend, which came just 100m from the line, but managed to get ahead of Richeze for second.

"Our strategy was the best because they (Cannondale) went very long in the final sprint and we waited near the front. I knew if I could start my sprint on the last little climb I could win," said Modolo.

For Modolo, it was the second straight year he won the Tour de San Luis stage into Terrazas del Portezuelo. The 26-year-old Italian, who spent the previous four years on Pro Continental teams, now has the increased horsepower and experience of WorldTour teammates supporting him.

"It's different than last year. Last year it (final kilometres) was slower, this year it was very fast. Last year I had to come from behind, this year I started sprinting from the front and it was completely different."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to take home the overall victory, while Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) maintained second overall over local rider Sergio Godoy (San Luis Somos Todos).

"It's an important win when it comes to motivation for the rest of the year," Quintana said. "I didn't make any specific training for the beginning of the season, though we had expected to start a bit stronger than last year. I had no major problems during my preparations and I felt really well throughout the race."

Quintana suffered from stomach problems along with a large portion of the rest of the peloton in the race's opening stages, but luckily had until stage four to recover in order to put his talents to good use on the 10km long Alto de Amago. He took the lead the next day over Gaimon in the time trial, and extended it slightly on the Mirador del Sol on the penultimate stage.

"I must thank everyone at the team, because they believed in me from the very first day and protected me all the way to the end of the race. That's crucial, because though you feel strong, you end up paying your efforts if you have no strong teammates - they make things much easier."

Quintana will now head to Spain for the Movistar team launch and then return to Colombia for the birth of his first child in February.

How it unfolded

While the final stage to Terrazas del Portezuelo was predominantly flat and expected to be a day for the sprinters, there was still some unfinished business to settle in the mountains classification.

Just 17km into the day's racing stood the final KOM of the Tour de San Luis, the category 3 Alto Los Puquios, and with double-mountain stage winner Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) just two points behind mountains leader (and GC leader) Nairo Quintana, the Movistar Colombian's grip on the jersey wasn't entirely certain. However, for Arredondo to take the jersey he'd have to win the KOM while Quintana would have to finish no better than fourth.

The pace was fast and furious soon after kilometre zero and ultimately Quintana put a final punctuation mark on his Tour de San Luis as the first rider to reach the KOM, sealing the mountains jersey. Arredondo was shut out of scoring any points and had to settle for second in the classification.

Soon afterward, the usual order of events came to fruition with a four-man break going clear. On the attack were Carlos Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli), Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), Juan Pablo Valencia (Team Colombia) and Cleberson Weber (Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia).

Lampre-Merida, working for Sacha Modolo, took to the front to keep the break in check and the front quartet were unable to extend their lead beyond three minutes.

Eventually the other teams with sprint ambitions contributed riders to the chase and the break was absorbed inside of 30km to the finish, setting up a frenetic and chaotic final sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:13:28
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
4Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Argentina
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Team Colombia
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
13Luke Keough (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
16Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare
17Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
18Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
19Leonardo Duque (Col) Team Colombia
20Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Team Colombia
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:07
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
23Lucas Euser (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
28Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
30Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31Marcos Crespo (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:00:10
32Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Team Colombia0:00:12
33Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
34Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
38Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
40Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:00:15
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
42Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
43Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
46Fabio Andres Duarte (Col) Team Colombia
47Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
48Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
49Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile
50Robert Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
51Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
54Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
57Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
58Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
59Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
63Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
64Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:00:30
65Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
66Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
68Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
70Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
71Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
72Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
73Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile
74Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:00:36
75Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:00:38
77German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
79Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina
80Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
81Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
82Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
83Isaac Bolivar (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare0:01:00
84Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
86Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Thiago Rodrigues (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
88Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
89Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
90Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
91Cristian Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
92Kevin Demesmaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
95Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Walter Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Jonny Clarke (Aus) Team Unitedhealthcare
99Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
100Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile
101Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
102Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
103Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
104Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
105Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Uruguay
106Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:05
107Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:14
108Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
109Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
110Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
111Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
112Lisnandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
113Yenier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
114Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina
115Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina
116Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
117Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
118Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
119Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
120Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
121Sixto Nuñez (Uru) Uruguay
122Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
123Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
124Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
126Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Chile
127Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
129Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
130Emanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
131Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:01:27
132Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:45
133Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:01:00
134Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:02:05
135Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
136Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:05:12
137Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:14:26

Mountain 1 - Los Puquios (Cat. 3), km. 17.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3pts
2Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos2
3Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, km 23,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia3pts
2Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
3Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, km 72,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia3pts
2Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia2
3Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Colombia9:40:24
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:07
3UnitedHealthcare
4Movistar Team0:00:14
5Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:19
6BMC Racing Team0:00:24
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Lampre-Merida0:00:30
10Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:36
11Garmin Sharp0:00:37
12Androni Giocattoli0:00:42
13San Luis Somos Todos0:00:45
14Astana0:00:49
15Argentina0:01:08
16Cannondale0:01:21
17Team Novo Nordisk
18Buenos Aires Provincia0:01:25
19Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:01:36
20AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
21Chile0:01:45
22Lotto Belisol0:02:00
23Uruguay0:02:44
24Cuba0:02:49
25Team Katusha0:03:00

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team24:48:48
2Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:43
3Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:02:02
4Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:02:54
5Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:03:04
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:43
7Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare0:03:44
8Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:03
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:35
12Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Team Colombia0:05:08
13Lucas Euser (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare0:06:09
14Isaac Bolivar (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare0:06:10
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:06:25
16Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:08:11
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:15
18Robert Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:27
19Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:31
21Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:09:25
22Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:50
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:12
25Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:29
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:12:48
27Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Team Colombia0:12:50
28Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:15
29Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:13:25
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:13
31Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:15:31
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:57
33Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:17:20
34Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia0:17:41
35Fabio Andres Duarte (Col) Team Colombia0:18:01
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:18:36
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:20:16
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:20:27
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:20:35
41Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:20:52
42Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:21:30
43Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:22:21
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:58
45Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:13
46Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:31
47Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:46
48Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:23:59
49Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:03
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:24:07
51Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:24:17
52Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:39
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:20
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:43
55Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:25:54
56Cristian Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:25:57
57Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Uruguay0:26:32
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:26:40
59Leonardo Duque (Col) Team Colombia0:26:48
60Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:27:03
61Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:27:07
62Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:27:22
63Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:46
64Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Chile0:29:16
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:29:54
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:56
67Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina
68Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:58
69Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:30:39
70Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:43
71Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:30:50
72Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile0:31:18
73Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:31:32
74Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:32:11
75Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Team Colombia0:32:34
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:32:39
77Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:33:11
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:33:37
79Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:16
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:46
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:36:00
82Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:36:35
83Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare0:36:46
84Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:53
85Yenier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:37:00
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:30
87Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:37:49
88Luke Keough (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare0:38:09
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:10
90Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:38:24
91Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:38:50
92Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:39:00
93Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:39:01
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:18
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:45
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:39:59
97Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:39
98Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:40:41
99Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:41:24
100Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:42:22
101Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:25
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Lisnandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:42:46
104Jonny Clarke (Aus) Team Unitedhealthcare0:42:54
105Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina0:43:18
106Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile0:43:57
107Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:44:19
108Marcos Crespo (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:44:45
109Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:44:51
110Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:45:38
111Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:52
112Emanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos0:45:54
113Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:56
114Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:46:03
115Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:46:54
116Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:11
117Kevin Demesmaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:39
118Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
119Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:48:47
120Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:48:53
121Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile0:51:03
122Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:51:28
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:47
124Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina0:54:25
125Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina0:54:48
126Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia0:56:11
127Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:49

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
3Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos16
4Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team11
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team10
6Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos5
7Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia4
8Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos4
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile3
11Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia10pts
2Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina8
3Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia7
4Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia5
5Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay5
6Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile5
7Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia3
8Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina3
9Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
10Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare3
11Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
2Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia
3Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia
4Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina
5Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
6German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1San Luis Somos Todos74:38:06
2UnitedHealthcare0:03:21
3BMC Racing Team0:06:57
4Orica GreenEdge0:10:19
5Lampre-Merida0:11:56
6Team Colombia0:15:56
7Garmin Sharp0:17:16
8Androni Giocattoli0:21:06
9Trek Factory Racing0:22:28
10Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:23:09
11Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia0:25:14
12Astana0:30:09
13Movistar Team0:31:53
14AG2R La Mondiale0:35:50
15Lotto Belisol0:41:17
16Jamis-Hagens Berman0:43:40
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:40
18Team Katusha0:56:49
19Cannondale1:00:20
20Buenos Aires Provincia1:04:14
21Uruguay1:15:28
22Argentina1:19:04
23Chile1:19:28
24Team Novo Nordisk1:23:07
25Cuba1:43:35

