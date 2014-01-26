Image 1 of 39 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins in San Luis over Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Quintana gets the kisses after winning the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Here comes Modolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 The final podium at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Nairo Quintana lifts the huge crystal trophy after winning the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Nibali is targetting the Tour de France in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Sacha Modolo won after a perfect lead out from Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) have a chat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 The sun shone on the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 The huge crowds and the caos at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Movistar controls the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Damiano Caruso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lifts the hige winner's trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his first win of 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Sacha Modolo won after a perfect lead out from Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) beat Sagan and teammate Richeze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 The final podium celebrations at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Adam Yates won the best young rider's jersey on his debut with Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Sunflowers are in bloom in January in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 39 Sacha Modolo happy to get another stage win in Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) raced the final stage despite a cracked rib (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 39 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) timed it right to win the final stage in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 39 January is sunflower season in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) winner of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 39 Sacha Modolo got a perfect lead-out from his Lampre teammate Max Richeze to win the final Tour de San Luis stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With a technical, high-speed finale, the final Tour de San Luis stage was, on paper, perfect for Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to win on his 24th birthday. Those plans were foiled by the Lampre-Merida team as Sacha Modolo was delivered to a perfect position by his teammate Max Richeze and managed to hold off the Slovakian to take his team's second win of the year.

Sagan was unable to get to the front in the final bend, which came just 100m from the line, but managed to get ahead of Richeze for second.

"Our strategy was the best because they (Cannondale) went very long in the final sprint and we waited near the front. I knew if I could start my sprint on the last little climb I could win," said Modolo.

For Modolo, it was the second straight year he won the Tour de San Luis stage into Terrazas del Portezuelo. The 26-year-old Italian, who spent the previous four years on Pro Continental teams, now has the increased horsepower and experience of WorldTour teammates supporting him.

"It's different than last year. Last year it (final kilometres) was slower, this year it was very fast. Last year I had to come from behind, this year I started sprinting from the front and it was completely different."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to take home the overall victory, while Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) maintained second overall over local rider Sergio Godoy (San Luis Somos Todos).

"It's an important win when it comes to motivation for the rest of the year," Quintana said. "I didn't make any specific training for the beginning of the season, though we had expected to start a bit stronger than last year. I had no major problems during my preparations and I felt really well throughout the race."

Quintana suffered from stomach problems along with a large portion of the rest of the peloton in the race's opening stages, but luckily had until stage four to recover in order to put his talents to good use on the 10km long Alto de Amago. He took the lead the next day over Gaimon in the time trial, and extended it slightly on the Mirador del Sol on the penultimate stage.

"I must thank everyone at the team, because they believed in me from the very first day and protected me all the way to the end of the race. That's crucial, because though you feel strong, you end up paying your efforts if you have no strong teammates - they make things much easier."

Quintana will now head to Spain for the Movistar team launch and then return to Colombia for the birth of his first child in February.

How it unfolded

While the final stage to Terrazas del Portezuelo was predominantly flat and expected to be a day for the sprinters, there was still some unfinished business to settle in the mountains classification.

Just 17km into the day's racing stood the final KOM of the Tour de San Luis, the category 3 Alto Los Puquios, and with double-mountain stage winner Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) just two points behind mountains leader (and GC leader) Nairo Quintana, the Movistar Colombian's grip on the jersey wasn't entirely certain. However, for Arredondo to take the jersey he'd have to win the KOM while Quintana would have to finish no better than fourth.

The pace was fast and furious soon after kilometre zero and ultimately Quintana put a final punctuation mark on his Tour de San Luis as the first rider to reach the KOM, sealing the mountains jersey. Arredondo was shut out of scoring any points and had to settle for second in the classification.

Soon afterward, the usual order of events came to fruition with a four-man break going clear. On the attack were Carlos Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli), Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale), Juan Pablo Valencia (Team Colombia) and Cleberson Weber (Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia).

Lampre-Merida, working for Sacha Modolo, took to the front to keep the break in check and the front quartet were unable to extend their lead beyond three minutes.

Eventually the other teams with sprint ambitions contributed riders to the chase and the break was absorbed inside of 30km to the finish, setting up a frenetic and chaotic final sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:13:28 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Argentina 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Team Colombia 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 13 Luke Keough (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare 17 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 18 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Leonardo Duque (Col) Team Colombia 20 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Team Colombia 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:07 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 28 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 30 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:00:10 32 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Team Colombia 0:00:12 33 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 34 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 38 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 40 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:00:15 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 42 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 43 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 46 Fabio Andres Duarte (Col) Team Colombia 47 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia 48 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 49 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 50 Robert Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 51 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 56 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 57 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 58 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 59 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 64 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:30 65 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 66 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 68 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 70 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 71 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 72 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 73 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 74 Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:00:36 75 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:00:38 77 German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:40 79 Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina 80 Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 81 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 82 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 83 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:01:00 84 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 86 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Thiago Rodrigues (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 88 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 89 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 90 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 91 Cristian Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 92 Kevin Demesmaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 95 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Walter Perez (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Jonny Clarke (Aus) Team Unitedhealthcare 99 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 100 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile 101 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 103 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 104 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Uruguay 106 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:05 107 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:14 108 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 109 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 110 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 111 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 112 Lisnandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 113 Yenier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 114 Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina 115 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 116 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 117 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 118 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 119 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 120 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 121 Sixto Nuñez (Uru) Uruguay 122 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 123 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 124 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 126 Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Chile 127 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 129 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 130 Emanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 131 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:27 132 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:45 133 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:01:00 134 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:02:05 135 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:05:12 137 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba 0:14:26

Mountain 1 - Los Puquios (Cat. 3), km. 17.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 2 3 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, km 23,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 3 pts 2 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, km 72,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia 3 pts 2 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 2 3 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Colombia 9:40:24 2 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:07 3 UnitedHealthcare 4 Movistar Team 0:00:14 5 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:19 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Lampre-Merida 0:00:30 10 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:36 11 Garmin Sharp 0:00:37 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:42 13 San Luis Somos Todos 0:00:45 14 Astana 0:00:49 15 Argentina 0:01:08 16 Cannondale 0:01:21 17 Team Novo Nordisk 18 Buenos Aires Provincia 0:01:25 19 Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:01:36 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 21 Chile 0:01:45 22 Lotto Belisol 0:02:00 23 Uruguay 0:02:44 24 Cuba 0:02:49 25 Team Katusha 0:03:00

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24:48:48 2 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 3 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:02:02 4 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:54 5 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:03:04 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:43 7 Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:03:44 8 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:57 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:35 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Team Colombia 0:05:08 13 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:06:09 14 Isaac Bolivar (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:06:10 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:06:25 16 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:08:11 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:15 18 Robert Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:27 19 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:31 21 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:09:25 22 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:50 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:12 25 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:29 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:12:48 27 Edwin Alcibiades Avila (Col) Team Colombia 0:12:50 28 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:15 29 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:13:25 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:13 31 Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:15:31 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:57 33 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:17:20 34 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia 0:17:41 35 Fabio Andres Duarte (Col) Team Colombia 0:18:01 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:36 37 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:20:16 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:20:27 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:20:35 41 Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:20:52 42 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:21:30 43 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:22:21 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:58 45 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:13 46 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:31 47 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:46 48 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:59 49 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:03 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:24:07 51 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:24:17 52 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:39 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:20 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:43 55 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:25:54 56 Cristian Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:25:57 57 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Uruguay 0:26:32 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:26:40 59 Leonardo Duque (Col) Team Colombia 0:26:48 60 Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:27:03 61 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:27:07 62 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:27:22 63 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:46 64 Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Chile 0:29:16 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:29:54 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:56 67 Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina 68 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:58 69 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:30:39 70 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:43 71 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:30:50 72 Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Chile 0:31:18 73 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:31:32 74 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:32:11 75 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Team Colombia 0:32:34 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:32:39 77 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:33:11 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:33:37 79 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:16 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:46 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:36:00 82 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:35 83 Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:36:46 84 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:53 85 Yenier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:37:00 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:30 87 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:37:49 88 Luke Keough (USA) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:38:09 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:10 90 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:38:24 91 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:38:50 92 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:39:00 93 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:39:01 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:18 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:45 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:39:59 97 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:39 98 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:41 99 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:41:24 100 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:42:22 101 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:25 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Lisnandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:42:46 104 Jonny Clarke (Aus) Team Unitedhealthcare 0:42:54 105 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 0:43:18 106 Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Chile 0:43:57 107 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 0:44:19 108 Marcos Crespo (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:44:45 109 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:44:51 110 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:45:38 111 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:52 112 Emanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 0:45:54 113 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:56 114 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:46:03 115 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 0:46:54 116 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:11 117 Kevin Demesmaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:39 118 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 119 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:48:47 120 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:48:53 121 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile 0:51:03 122 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:51:28 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:51:47 124 Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina 0:54:25 125 Julian Barrientos (Arg) Argentina 0:54:48 126 Claudio Arone (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 0:56:11 127 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:49

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 16 4 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 10 6 Cristian Martinez (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 5 7 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 4 8 Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos 4 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 3 11 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 10 pts 2 Juan I. Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 8 3 Sebastian Tolosa (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 7 4 Cleberson Weber (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 5 5 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 5 6 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Chile 5 7 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia 3 8 Emiliano J. Contreras (Arg) Argentina 3 9 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) Team Unitedhealthcare 3 11 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2 Caio Godoy (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Bottecchia 3 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Buenos Aires Provincia 4 Ruben G. Ramos (Arg) Argentina 5 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 6 German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina