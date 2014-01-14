Trending

2013Daniel Diaz (Arg) San Luis Somos Todos
2012Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
2011Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
2010Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
2009Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina National Team A
2008Martin Garrido (Arg) Palmeiras Resort-Tavira
2007Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Lider

