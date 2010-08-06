Trending

Mollema solos to victory

Martin defends race lead on penultimate stage

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) won stage six of the Tour of Poland.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) won stage six of the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) happy on the podium in Poland.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) happy on the podium in Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Fumi Beppu (Radioshack) on a dark and rainy stage six.

Fumi Beppu (Radioshack) on a dark and rainy stage six.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) stayed in the lead of Tour of Poland after stage 6

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) stayed in the lead of Tour of Poland after stage 6
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

After a perfectly-timed solo attack on the final climb, Bauke Mollema from Rabobank won stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. It was also a great day for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) who crossed the line nine seconds behind the winner and maintained his lead in the GC.

It's never easy to cover 228 kilometers on the bike. It's even harder if there are six first category climbs on the way and uphill finish. That was the case on the stage 6 which was decisive in terms of who will win the final classification.

"It's a great feeling to win a stage in a ProTour race," said the 23-year-old Mollema. "It's a special day for me because it's the first victory in my professional career. The course was really hard, with a few very steep hills. It was definitely not easy to be the first one to cross the line today."

Daniel Martin again took advantage of his team and climbing prowess on the finishing ascent to close the gap to Mollema, who threatened the Irishman's leader's jersey.

"I have to thank my teammates for a great job they did today," said Martin, leader of general classification. "It was an amazing, hard and challenging stage. On the final climb there were only two guys from my team left. We had to answer almost every attack but we managed to control the race.

"When I got information on the radio that Mollema is only 29 seconds behind in the GC I decided to pick up the pace and reduce the gap. I'm really glad that we were able to protect the lead before the final flat stage. However, we still need to stay focused since Grega Bola is a very fast rider and can gain some bonus seconds on the finish line."

After the procession start in Oswiecim the peloton made a brief stop at the concentration camp in Auschwitz and observed a minute of silence to remember the holocaust victims. The leaders of all the classifications and 34 riders who represent all nationalities taking part in the race also laid flowers during the ceremony at the Auschwitz Museum.

The first kilometers of racing were held under bad weather conditions. Torrential rain caused flooding on some sections of the road and caused a crash which involved approximately 15 riders. However it didn't stop a 6-man group from breaking clear. It included Mikhaylo Khalilov (Katusha), Javier Lorente Aramandia and Gorka Izagirre (both Euskaltel – Euskadi), Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) and the leader of the mountains classification and one of the most active riders in the race, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil).

When they reached a 2 minute advantage and the rain stopped pouring Marcin Sapa (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) and Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne) decided to bridge the gap. They joined the leaders 61km into the stage and at that point the 8-man group had a maximum lead of 7 minutes. Soon after the peloton started reducing the deficit and when they got to the bottom of the first climb of the day the advantage dropped to 4 minutes.

With 70 kilometers to go, Khalilov got dropped from the break on the climb and was quickly absorbed by the field. However he was not the only one who had problems while climbing. On the second hill with a maximum grade of 22 percent some riders had to get off and walk their bikes.

Hoogerland secured the title of the King of the Mountains as he was the first man to the top on three out of the six climbs

Back in the peloton few riders including Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Daryl Impey (RadioShack), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) and Tomasz Marczynski (Poland BGZ) made an attempt to join the breakaway but Garmin – Transtions was controlling the situation and reeled in all the escapees with 23 kilometers remaining.

Later Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGZ) and Oscar Pereiro (Astana) took off and built up 20 second gap. The former Tour de France winner was not able to keep up the Polish rider's pace and Rutkiewicz decided to go solo. He gained 35 second lead with 11 km to go.

With 4 km left Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Vladimi Gusev (Katusha) and Assan Bazayev (Astana) began the chase and joined Rutkiewicz at the bottom of the final climb. Soon after they were caught by the main bunch and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) decided to accelerate. When he went under the red triangle he was 15 seconds ahead of the pursuit. The young Dutch rider managed to maintain the lead and he crossed the line alone.

Michael Albasini (HTC Columbia) finished second 7 seconds behind and Grega Bole (Lampre Farnese Vini) was third. The leader of general classification, Daniel Martin (Garmin - Transitions) didn't give away the jersey and is very close to winning the 67th Tour de Pologne.

Full Results
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank5:54:30
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:07
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:09
6Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:12
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
16Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:00:18
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:20
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:24
19Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:45
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:51
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
22Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:06
24Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
25Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
26Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
29Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:01:09
30Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
31Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
33Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:32
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ0:01:54
35Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:11
36Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:02:22
37Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:41
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:02:51
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:12
40Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:37
42Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:03:50
44Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
45Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:10
46Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:04:36
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
48Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:48
49Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:06:03
50Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:08
51Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
52Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
53Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:12
55Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
58Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
63Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
65Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
66Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
68Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
69Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
70Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
71Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
72Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
76Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:43
81Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:49
82Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:20
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
86Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
87Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:03
88Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:15:47
89Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:17:34
90Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
92Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
94Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
95Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
96Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
97Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
99Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
101Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
102Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:18:10
103Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:18:12
104Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:18:15
106Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:19:22
107Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:50
108Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:56
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
110Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
111Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
113Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
114Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
115Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
116Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
117Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
118Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
121David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
122Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:36:39
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
126Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
127Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
129Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
132Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
133André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
134Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
135Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
136Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
138Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
139Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
140Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
141Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
142Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
143Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
144Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
145Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
146Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
148Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
149Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
150Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
151Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
153Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
154Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
155Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
156Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
157Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
158Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
159Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
160Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
161Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
162Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
163Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
164Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
165Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
168Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
169Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
170Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
171Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
HDGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJoao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFRene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank20pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia19
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini18
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack16
6Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions14
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
9Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo12
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ11
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
12Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
13Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto8
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions7
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
16Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana5
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne3
19Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Jordanów, 76.1km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Rabka Zdrój, 90.7km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountain 1 - Sierockie. 143.5km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
5Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów Górny, 154.2 km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
5Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2

Mountain 3 - Sierockie, 182.3 km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
4Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
5Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Mountain 4 - Gliczarków Górny, 193.0 km
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
5Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4

Mountain 5 - Olczanski Wierch, 205.3 km
1Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions10pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions7
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions5
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ3
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions2

Mountain 6 - Olczanski Wierch, 217.1 km
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ10pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
3Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha5
4Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia3
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions2

General classification after stage 6
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions26:46:50
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:08
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:20
5Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
6Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:26
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
8Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ0:00:30
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:33
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:41
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
13Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:00:54
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:00
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:09
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:51
18Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:01:59
19Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:02
20Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:02:05
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:02:36
22Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:37
23Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:46
24Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:54
25Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:56
26Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:03:03
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:07
28Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:30
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:32
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ0:04:13
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:50
32Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:15
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:06:28
34Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:06:41
35Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:11
36Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:37
37Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ0:08:52
38Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:48
39Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:10:19
40Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:54
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:10:55
42Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:11:02
43Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:36
44Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:54
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
46Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:02
47Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:12:03
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:43
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
51Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
52Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:14:25
53Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:15:08
54Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:09
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:23
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:15:48
57Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:15:56
58Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:12
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:15
60Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:21
61Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:18:01
62Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:27
63Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:18:56
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:18
65Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:19:19
66Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:19:35
67Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:44
68Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:19:52
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:02
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:20:16
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:05
72Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:40
73Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:22:18
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:23:05
75Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:49
76Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:53
77Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:24:03
78Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:24:41
79Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:24:43
80Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:25:20
81Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:54
82Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:27:15
83Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:37
84Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:29:47
85Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:12
86Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:51
87Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:05
88Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
89Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:09
90Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:10
91Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:33:11
92Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:34:04
93Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:06
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:34:17
96Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:35:08
97Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:36:14
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:37:52
99Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:19
100Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:34
101Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:42
102Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:40:04
103Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:40:19
104Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:40:33
105Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:50
106Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:13
107Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:41:17
108Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:41:23
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:41:45
111Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:41:51
112Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:42:38
113Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:43:09
114Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:22
115Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:43:35
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:43:44
117Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:44:47
118Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:44:52
119Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:45:46
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:46:27
121Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:49:12
122Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ0:49:28
123Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:40
124Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:49:55
125Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:51:01
126Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:51:24
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:51:30
128Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:51:43
129Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:52:12
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:45
131Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:53:50
132Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:53:58
133Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:20
134Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:54:29
135Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:55:35
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:56:37
137Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:57:30
138Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:57:36
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:57:45
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:58:42
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:59:17
142David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:59:32
143Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:00:07
144Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
145Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:22
146Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:00:24
147Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1:00:29
148Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step1:00:32
149Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ1:02:16
150Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:02:29
151Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:03:40
152Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram1:05:43
153Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:07:06
154Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1:08:18
155Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:08:20
156Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:08:22
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:08:40
158André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:08:47
159Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:09:05
160Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1:09:12
161Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia1:09:15
162Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step1:09:30
163Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:09:35
164Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia1:10:08
165Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia1:10:52
166Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:11:01
167Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
168Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1:11:27
169Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank1:11:42
170Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:12:27
171Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha1:12:35

Points classification
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini56pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana55
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia48
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step45
5Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team44
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions40
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team38
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team37
9Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank35
11Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ35
12Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team35
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank33
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux32
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31
16Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
17Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo30
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team30
19Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram28
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack26
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
23Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto21
24Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
25André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
27Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions19
28Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne19
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano18
30Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram18
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
32Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
33Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank17
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack15
36Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
37Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
38Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team13
39Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
40Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne11
41Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
43Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
45Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack9
47Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
48Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha7
49Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
50Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank7
51Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha7
52David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto7
53Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
54Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram6
55Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
56Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha6
57Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
59Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
60Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
61Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
62Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
63Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
64Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
65Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprints classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
3Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
5Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha5
6Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ5
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram3
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions3
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
14Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team3
15Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
18Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
19Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack2
20Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
21Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1
23Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
25Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
26Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1
27André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
28Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team88pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ28
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
5Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
6Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
7Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team20
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo20
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions19
10Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
11Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions12
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
14Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
15Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ9
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions7
17Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
18Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana6
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions5
21Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha5
23Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne5
24Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana4
25Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3
26Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
27Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia3
28Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne2
29Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions2
30Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ2
31Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
32Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
33Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
34Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
35Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
36Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1
37Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

