Mollema solos to victory
Martin defends race lead on penultimate stage
After a perfectly-timed solo attack on the final climb, Bauke Mollema from Rabobank won stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. It was also a great day for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) who crossed the line nine seconds behind the winner and maintained his lead in the GC.
It's never easy to cover 228 kilometers on the bike. It's even harder if there are six first category climbs on the way and uphill finish. That was the case on the stage 6 which was decisive in terms of who will win the final classification.
"It's a great feeling to win a stage in a ProTour race," said the 23-year-old Mollema. "It's a special day for me because it's the first victory in my professional career. The course was really hard, with a few very steep hills. It was definitely not easy to be the first one to cross the line today."
Daniel Martin again took advantage of his team and climbing prowess on the finishing ascent to close the gap to Mollema, who threatened the Irishman's leader's jersey.
"I have to thank my teammates for a great job they did today," said Martin, leader of general classification. "It was an amazing, hard and challenging stage. On the final climb there were only two guys from my team left. We had to answer almost every attack but we managed to control the race.
"When I got information on the radio that Mollema is only 29 seconds behind in the GC I decided to pick up the pace and reduce the gap. I'm really glad that we were able to protect the lead before the final flat stage. However, we still need to stay focused since Grega Bola is a very fast rider and can gain some bonus seconds on the finish line."
After the procession start in Oswiecim the peloton made a brief stop at the concentration camp in Auschwitz and observed a minute of silence to remember the holocaust victims. The leaders of all the classifications and 34 riders who represent all nationalities taking part in the race also laid flowers during the ceremony at the Auschwitz Museum.
The first kilometers of racing were held under bad weather conditions. Torrential rain caused flooding on some sections of the road and caused a crash which involved approximately 15 riders. However it didn't stop a 6-man group from breaking clear. It included Mikhaylo Khalilov (Katusha), Javier Lorente Aramandia and Gorka Izagirre (both Euskaltel – Euskadi), Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) and the leader of the mountains classification and one of the most active riders in the race, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil).
When they reached a 2 minute advantage and the rain stopped pouring Marcin Sapa (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) and Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne) decided to bridge the gap. They joined the leaders 61km into the stage and at that point the 8-man group had a maximum lead of 7 minutes. Soon after the peloton started reducing the deficit and when they got to the bottom of the first climb of the day the advantage dropped to 4 minutes.
With 70 kilometers to go, Khalilov got dropped from the break on the climb and was quickly absorbed by the field. However he was not the only one who had problems while climbing. On the second hill with a maximum grade of 22 percent some riders had to get off and walk their bikes.
Hoogerland secured the title of the King of the Mountains as he was the first man to the top on three out of the six climbs
Back in the peloton few riders including Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Daryl Impey (RadioShack), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) and Tomasz Marczynski (Poland BGZ) made an attempt to join the breakaway but Garmin – Transtions was controlling the situation and reeled in all the escapees with 23 kilometers remaining.
Later Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGZ) and Oscar Pereiro (Astana) took off and built up 20 second gap. The former Tour de France winner was not able to keep up the Polish rider's pace and Rutkiewicz decided to go solo. He gained 35 second lead with 11 km to go.
With 4 km left Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Vladimi Gusev (Katusha) and Assan Bazayev (Astana) began the chase and joined Rutkiewicz at the bottom of the final climb. Soon after they were caught by the main bunch and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) decided to accelerate. When he went under the red triangle he was 15 seconds ahead of the pursuit. The young Dutch rider managed to maintain the lead and he crossed the line alone.
Michael Albasini (HTC Columbia) finished second 7 seconds behind and Grega Bole (Lampre Farnese Vini) was third. The leader of general classification, Daniel Martin (Garmin - Transitions) didn't give away the jersey and is very close to winning the 67th Tour de Pologne.
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|5:54:30
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:07
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:09
|6
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:12
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|16
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:18
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:20
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:24
|19
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:45
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|26
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:09
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|33
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:32
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:01:54
|35
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:11
|36
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:22
|37
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:41
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:51
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:12
|40
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:37
|42
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:50
|44
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:10
|46
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:04:36
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|48
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:48
|49
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:03
|50
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:08
|51
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|55
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|58
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|63
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|65
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|66
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|68
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|69
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|70
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|81
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:49
|82
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|83
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:20
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|86
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:03
|88
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:15:47
|89
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:34
|90
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|91
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|92
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|94
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|95
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|96
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|97
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|100
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|101
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|102
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:18:10
|103
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:18:12
|104
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:18:15
|106
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:22
|107
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:50
|108
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:56
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|110
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|114
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|115
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|116
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|117
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|118
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|121
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|122
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:39
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|126
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|127
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|132
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|134
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|135
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|136
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|138
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|139
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|140
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|141
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|142
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|143
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|144
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|145
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|146
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|148
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|149
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|153
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|156
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|157
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|158
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|159
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|160
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|161
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|162
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|163
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|164
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|165
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|168
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|169
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|170
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|171
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|HD
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|16
|6
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|11
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|12
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|13
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|8
|14
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|5
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|19
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|5
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|5
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|1
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|26:46:50
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:08
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:20
|5
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:26
|7
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:00:30
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:33
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:41
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:54
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:00
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:09
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|18
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:59
|19
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:05
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:02:36
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:37
|23
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:46
|24
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:54
|25
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:56
|26
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:03
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|28
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:32
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:04:13
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:50
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:15
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:28
|34
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:06:41
|35
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:11
|36
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:37
|37
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:08:52
|38
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:48
|39
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:19
|40
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:54
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:55
|42
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:02
|43
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:36
|44
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|47
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:12:03
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:43
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|52
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:25
|53
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:15:08
|54
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:09
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:23
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:15:48
|57
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:15:56
|58
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:12
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:15
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:21
|61
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:18:01
|62
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:18:56
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|65
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:19
|66
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:35
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:44
|68
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:52
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:02
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:16
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:05
|72
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:40
|73
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:18
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:23:05
|75
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:49
|76
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:53
|77
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:03
|78
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:24:41
|79
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:24:43
|80
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:25:20
|81
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:54
|82
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:15
|83
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:37
|84
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:47
|85
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:12
|86
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:51
|87
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:05
|88
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:09
|90
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:10
|91
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:11
|92
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:34:04
|93
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:06
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:17
|96
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:35:08
|97
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:36:14
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:37:52
|99
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:19
|100
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:34
|101
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:42
|102
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:40:04
|103
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:40:19
|104
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:33
|105
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:50
|106
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:13
|107
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:41:17
|108
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:41:23
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:41:45
|111
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:41:51
|112
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:38
|113
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:43:09
|114
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:22
|115
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:43:35
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:43:44
|117
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:44:47
|118
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:44:52
|119
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:46
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:46:27
|121
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:49:12
|122
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:49:28
|123
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:40
|124
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:49:55
|125
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:51:01
|126
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:51:24
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:30
|128
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:51:43
|129
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:12
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:45
|131
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:53:50
|132
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:53:58
|133
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:20
|134
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:54:29
|135
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:55:35
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:56:37
|137
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:57:30
|138
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:36
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:45
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:58:42
|141
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:17
|142
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:59:32
|143
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1:00:07
|144
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|145
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:22
|146
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:00:24
|147
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:00:29
|148
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|1:00:32
|149
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|1:02:16
|150
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:02:29
|151
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:03:40
|152
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:05:43
|153
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:07:06
|154
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1:08:18
|155
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:08:20
|156
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:08:22
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:08:40
|158
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:08:47
|159
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:09:05
|160
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1:09:12
|161
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:09:15
|162
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|1:09:30
|163
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:09:35
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:10:08
|165
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:10:52
|166
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:11:01
|167
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|168
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:11:27
|169
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|1:11:42
|170
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:12:27
|171
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|1:12:35
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|55
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|5
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|38
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|9
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|11
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|35
|12
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|32
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|16
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|17
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|19
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|28
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|26
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|23
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|21
|24
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|27
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|28
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|30
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|32
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|33
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|15
|36
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|37
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|38
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|13
|39
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|40
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|41
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|45
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|9
|47
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|48
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|49
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|50
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|51
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|52
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|7
|53
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|54
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|55
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|56
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|57
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|59
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|60
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|62
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|63
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|64
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|65
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|3
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|5
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|19
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2
|20
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|21
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|23
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|28
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|28
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|5
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|10
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|9
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|17
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|18
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|21
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|23
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|24
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|4
|25
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|26
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|28
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|30
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|31
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|32
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|33
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|35
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|36
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|37
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
