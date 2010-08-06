Image 1 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) won stage six of the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) happy on the podium in Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 4 Fumi Beppu (Radioshack) on a dark and rainy stage six. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 4 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) stayed in the lead of Tour of Poland after stage 6 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

After a perfectly-timed solo attack on the final climb, Bauke Mollema from Rabobank won stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. It was also a great day for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) who crossed the line nine seconds behind the winner and maintained his lead in the GC.

It's never easy to cover 228 kilometers on the bike. It's even harder if there are six first category climbs on the way and uphill finish. That was the case on the stage 6 which was decisive in terms of who will win the final classification.

"It's a great feeling to win a stage in a ProTour race," said the 23-year-old Mollema. "It's a special day for me because it's the first victory in my professional career. The course was really hard, with a few very steep hills. It was definitely not easy to be the first one to cross the line today."

Daniel Martin again took advantage of his team and climbing prowess on the finishing ascent to close the gap to Mollema, who threatened the Irishman's leader's jersey.

"I have to thank my teammates for a great job they did today," said Martin, leader of general classification. "It was an amazing, hard and challenging stage. On the final climb there were only two guys from my team left. We had to answer almost every attack but we managed to control the race.

"When I got information on the radio that Mollema is only 29 seconds behind in the GC I decided to pick up the pace and reduce the gap. I'm really glad that we were able to protect the lead before the final flat stage. However, we still need to stay focused since Grega Bola is a very fast rider and can gain some bonus seconds on the finish line."

After the procession start in Oswiecim the peloton made a brief stop at the concentration camp in Auschwitz and observed a minute of silence to remember the holocaust victims. The leaders of all the classifications and 34 riders who represent all nationalities taking part in the race also laid flowers during the ceremony at the Auschwitz Museum.

The first kilometers of racing were held under bad weather conditions. Torrential rain caused flooding on some sections of the road and caused a crash which involved approximately 15 riders. However it didn't stop a 6-man group from breaking clear. It included Mikhaylo Khalilov (Katusha), Javier Lorente Aramandia and Gorka Izagirre (both Euskaltel – Euskadi), Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) and the leader of the mountains classification and one of the most active riders in the race, Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil).

When they reached a 2 minute advantage and the rain stopped pouring Marcin Sapa (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) and Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne) decided to bridge the gap. They joined the leaders 61km into the stage and at that point the 8-man group had a maximum lead of 7 minutes. Soon after the peloton started reducing the deficit and when they got to the bottom of the first climb of the day the advantage dropped to 4 minutes.

With 70 kilometers to go, Khalilov got dropped from the break on the climb and was quickly absorbed by the field. However he was not the only one who had problems while climbing. On the second hill with a maximum grade of 22 percent some riders had to get off and walk their bikes.

Hoogerland secured the title of the King of the Mountains as he was the first man to the top on three out of the six climbs

Back in the peloton few riders including Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), Daryl Impey (RadioShack), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) and Tomasz Marczynski (Poland BGZ) made an attempt to join the breakaway but Garmin – Transtions was controlling the situation and reeled in all the escapees with 23 kilometers remaining.

Later Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGZ) and Oscar Pereiro (Astana) took off and built up 20 second gap. The former Tour de France winner was not able to keep up the Polish rider's pace and Rutkiewicz decided to go solo. He gained 35 second lead with 11 km to go.

With 4 km left Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Vladimi Gusev (Katusha) and Assan Bazayev (Astana) began the chase and joined Rutkiewicz at the bottom of the final climb. Soon after they were caught by the main bunch and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) decided to accelerate. When he went under the red triangle he was 15 seconds ahead of the pursuit. The young Dutch rider managed to maintain the lead and he crossed the line alone.

Michael Albasini (HTC Columbia) finished second 7 seconds behind and Grega Bole (Lampre Farnese Vini) was third. The leader of general classification, Daniel Martin (Garmin - Transitions) didn't give away the jersey and is very close to winning the 67th Tour de Pologne.

Full Results 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 5:54:30 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:07 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:09 6 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:12 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 16 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:18 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:20 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:24 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:45 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:51 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:06 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 26 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:09 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 33 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:32 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:01:54 35 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:11 36 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:22 37 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:41 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:02:51 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:12 40 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:37 42 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:50 44 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:10 46 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:04:36 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 48 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:48 49 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:06:03 50 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:08 51 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 52 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 54 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:12 55 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 58 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 59 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 63 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 65 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 66 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 68 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 69 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 70 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 72 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 76 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:43 81 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:49 82 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 83 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:20 84 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 86 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 87 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:03 88 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:15:47 89 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:17:34 90 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 91 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 92 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 94 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 95 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 96 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 97 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 100 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 101 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 102 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:18:10 103 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:18:12 104 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:18:15 106 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:22 107 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:50 108 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:56 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 110 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 113 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 114 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 115 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 116 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 117 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 118 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 121 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 122 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:36:39 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 127 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 132 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 133 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 134 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 135 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 136 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 137 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 138 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 139 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 140 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 141 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 142 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 143 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 144 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 145 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 146 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 147 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 148 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 149 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 150 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 151 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 153 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 154 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 156 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 157 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 158 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 159 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 160 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 161 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 162 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 163 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 164 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 165 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 168 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 169 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 170 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 171 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha HD Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team DNF Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale

Points 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 20 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 19 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 16 6 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 14 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 9 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 12 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 11 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 12 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 13 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 8 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 5 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 3 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Jordanów, 76.1km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Rabka Zdrój, 90.7km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountain 1 - Sierockie. 143.5km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 5 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów Górny, 154.2 km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2

Mountain 3 - Sierockie, 182.3 km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Mountain 4 - Gliczarków Górny, 193.0 km 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 5 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4

Mountain 5 - Olczanski Wierch, 205.3 km 1 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 5 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2

Mountain 6 - Olczanski Wierch, 217.1 km 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 10 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2

General classification after stage 6 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 26:46:50 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:08 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:20 5 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 6 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:26 7 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 8 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:00:30 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:33 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:41 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 13 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:54 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:00 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:09 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:51 18 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:01:59 19 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:02 20 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:05 21 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:02:36 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:37 23 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:46 24 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:54 25 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:02:56 26 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:03 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:07 28 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:30 29 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:32 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:04:13 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:50 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:15 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:06:28 34 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:06:41 35 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:11 36 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:37 37 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:08:52 38 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:48 39 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:19 40 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:54 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:10:55 42 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:02 43 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:36 44 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:54 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:02 47 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:03 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:30 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:43 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 52 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:25 53 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 0:15:08 54 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:09 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:23 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:15:48 57 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:15:56 58 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:12 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:15 60 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:21 61 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:18:01 62 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:27 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:18:56 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:18 65 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:19 66 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:35 67 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:44 68 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:52 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:02 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:20:16 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:05 72 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:40 73 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:22:18 74 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:23:05 75 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:49 76 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:53 77 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:24:03 78 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:24:41 79 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:24:43 80 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:25:20 81 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:54 82 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:15 83 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:37 84 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:29:47 85 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:12 86 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:51 87 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:05 88 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 89 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:09 90 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:10 91 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:33:11 92 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:34:04 93 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:06 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:34:17 96 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:35:08 97 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:36:14 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:37:52 99 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:19 100 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:34 101 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:42 102 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:40:04 103 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:40:19 104 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:33 105 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:50 106 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:13 107 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:41:17 108 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 109 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:41:23 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:41:45 111 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:41:51 112 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:42:38 113 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:43:09 114 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:22 115 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:43:35 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:43:44 117 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:44:47 118 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:44:52 119 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:45:46 120 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:46:27 121 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:49:12 122 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:49:28 123 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:40 124 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:49:55 125 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:51:01 126 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:51:24 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:51:30 128 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:51:43 129 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:52:12 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:45 131 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:53:50 132 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:53:58 133 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:20 134 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:54:29 135 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:55:35 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:56:37 137 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:57:30 138 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:36 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:45 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:58:42 141 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:59:17 142 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:59:32 143 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:00:07 144 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 145 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:22 146 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:00:24 147 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1:00:29 148 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 1:00:32 149 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 1:02:16 150 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:02:29 151 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:03:40 152 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 1:05:43 153 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:07:06 154 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1:08:18 155 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:08:20 156 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:08:22 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:08:40 158 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:08:47 159 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:09:05 160 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1:09:12 161 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 1:09:15 162 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 1:09:30 163 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:09:35 164 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 1:10:08 165 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 1:10:52 166 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:11:01 167 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 168 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1:11:27 169 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 1:11:42 170 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:12:27 171 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 1:12:35

Points classification 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 55 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 48 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 45 5 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 40 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 38 8 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 9 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 35 11 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 35 12 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 33 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 32 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 16 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 17 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 30 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 19 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 28 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 26 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 23 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 21 24 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 25 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 20 26 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 27 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 19 28 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 19 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 30 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 18 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 32 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 33 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 17 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 16 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 15 36 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 37 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 38 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 13 39 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 40 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 11 41 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 43 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 45 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 9 47 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 48 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 49 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 50 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 7 51 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 52 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 7 53 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 54 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 6 55 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 6 56 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 6 57 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 4 59 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 60 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 4 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 62 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 63 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 64 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 65 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprints classification 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 3 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 5 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 5 6 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 3 10 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 3 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 18 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 19 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 2 20 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 21 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1 23 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1 27 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 28 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1