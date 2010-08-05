Image 1 of 4 Dan Martin's solo escape earned him the overall race lead in Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 4 Ben Swift (Team Sky) was in the break that was caught. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 4 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) was in the break early on during stage 5 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 4 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins stage 5 of Tour of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) made a big step today in his bid to win the overall classification at the Tour de Pologne. After an amazing solo effort the Irishman took the victory on the uphill finish at Rownica and claimed the yellow jersey with a 14-second lead over Grega Bole, who took second on the stage.

Stage five at the Tour de Pologne was the day that all the GC contenders have been waiting for as they faced five first category ascents plus the climb to the finish at Równica, something that can do some damage in the peloton and separate the strongest riders from others.

"I was hoping to win on Rownica, but I hadn't expected that I will wear the yellow jersey after that stage. It's a great feeling to be a leader of the race," said Martin. "We came to Poland with a very strong roster and our goal is to win the general classification.

"We managed to claim the jersey today and we will try to maintain it to the very end. We are aware that it's not going to be an ease job. There are many strong opponents who want that win as much as we do. One of them is Sylvester Szmyd, who showed today that he's feeling great on the climbs.

"We as a team are in a very comfortable situation since my teammate, Tom Danielson sits in 10th place and it will be easier for us to control the situation. For him the Polish race is a preparation for the Vuelta a España and he's already in a great shape."

There was an active start to the stage, with numerous riders trying to go clear, but after approximately 30km three men finally managed to separate themselves from the peloton. The breakaway included Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) and at the 80km mark they reached their maximum advantage of four minutes. Lampre-Farnese Vini, the team of race leader Mirco Lorenzetto, was doing most of the work in the front of the bunch and was slowly reducing the break’s lead.

Bozic has always been known for great sprinting abilities but this time he showed some secret skills in the mountains by winning the first two KOMs. Another fast man in the field, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo), didn't have such a good day and had to abandon the race due to gastric problems.

When the peloton hit the base of the climb for the third time, yesterday’s escapee and leader of the mountains classification Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) jumped from the peloton to pick up points in the KOM competition. He was followed by Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) and Mateusz Taciak (Poland BGZ) and they joined the Dutch rider on the descent.

With 37km to go the two trios became one sextet at the head of affairs and held a one minute advantage on the bunch. Just before the top of the penultimate climb Bodnar and Reimer were dropped and were absorbed by the 35-man chase group.

On the top of the penultimate first category climb Hoogerland outsprinted Taciak and moved closer to the title of the best climber for the race. The four leaders were then caught with 29km remaining.

On the finals ascent of the first category climb a solo attack was launched by Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) but he was quickly brought back to the group which was led by Caisse d’Epargne and two Polish climbers, Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGZ). The latter won the last KOM of the day.

The peloton approached the 6km climb to the finish all together but when Astana and Garmin-Transitions picked up the pace the group shattered immediately. Daniel Martin decided to take advantage of the work done by his teammates and broke clear with 4km to go.

Nobody was able to bridge the gap and the 23-year-old Irish rider crossed the finish line by himself and claimed his first victory this season. Twenty seconds later, the group was led in by Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) for second place with Szmyd in third.

Full Results 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 3:51:13 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:20 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:31 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:35 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:48 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 17 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:04 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:10 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:18 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:21 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:24 28 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:26 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:27 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 31 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:43 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 35 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:01:49 36 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 37 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 42 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 43 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:09 44 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:16 45 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:02:18 46 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:02:23 48 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 49 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 51 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 53 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:15 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:03:36 55 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:59 56 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 57 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 58 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 59 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:06 65 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:54 67 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:55 68 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 69 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 70 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:58 71 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 73 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:01 74 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:03 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:06:04 76 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:10 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:30 78 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:06:39 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:03 80 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:04 81 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:07:05 82 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:43 83 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:44 84 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:07:45 85 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 87 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 88 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 89 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 90 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 92 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 93 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:11 94 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:16 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:20 96 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:22 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:23 98 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:31 99 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:14:09 100 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 101 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 102 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 105 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 106 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:14:14 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 109 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:17 110 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 115 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:21 116 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 117 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 118 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:23 119 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 120 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:24 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 122 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 123 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 124 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:27 125 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 126 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:29 127 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:38 128 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:58 129 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:15:59 130 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:16:01 131 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 132 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:06 133 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:16:14 134 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:28 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 136 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:30 138 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:22:02 139 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 140 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 141 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 142 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 143 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 144 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:05 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 146 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:07 147 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 148 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 150 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:10 152 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 153 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:22:13 154 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:16 155 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:18 156 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:22:25 157 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:31 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 159 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:34 160 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:22:39 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 162 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:41 163 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:22:43 164 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 165 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 166 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:22:45 167 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:23:00 168 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 169 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 170 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 171 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 172 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 173 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 174 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 175 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team DNF Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale

Points 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 20 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 18 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 15 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 14 8 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 13 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 12 10 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 10 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 7 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 17 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 4 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Sprint 1 - Skoczków, 26.3km 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint 2 - Wisla, 133km 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Mountain 1 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 55.9km 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 4 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 73.1km 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 4 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 90.3km 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2

Mountain 4 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 107.5km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 7 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 2

Mountain 5 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 124.7km 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 10 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 5 4 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 3 5 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 2

General classification after stage 5 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 20:52:11 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:14 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 4 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:26 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:28 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:29 7 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:00:30 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:41 13 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:45 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:58 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:09 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:14 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:29 20 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:30 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:31 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:01:36 24 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:37 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:47 27 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:51 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:52 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 30 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:01:59 31 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 32 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:02 34 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:03 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:04 36 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:10 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:19 41 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:20 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:02:28 43 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:33 44 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:37 46 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:55 47 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:03:00 48 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 49 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:33 51 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:03:46 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:08 53 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:09 54 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:13 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:40 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 58 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 59 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:43 60 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:22 61 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:04 62 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 0:06:05 63 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:08 64 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:20 65 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:38 66 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:09 67 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:14 68 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:07:55 69 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 70 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:08:17 71 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:18 72 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:21 73 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:08:22 74 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 75 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:26 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:08:58 77 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:57 78 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:12 79 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:56 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:59 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:39 82 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:55 83 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:32 84 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:13:43 85 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:14:02 86 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:27 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:14:31 88 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:46 89 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:14:54 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:58 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:15:00 92 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:15:04 93 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:13 94 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:15:38 95 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:15:40 96 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:42 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:15:49 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:15 99 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:16:24 100 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:35 101 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:48 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:17:20 103 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:17:28 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:30 105 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:59 106 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:21 107 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:05 108 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:16 109 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:59 110 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:20:00 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:07 112 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:27 113 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:21:00 114 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:06 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:15 117 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:21 118 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:24 119 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:26 120 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:58 121 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:16 122 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:22:41 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:22:47 124 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:53 125 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:23:08 126 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 127 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:23:20 128 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:23:37 129 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 130 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:38 131 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:52 132 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 134 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:54 135 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:23:59 136 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:02 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 138 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 139 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:06 140 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:24:08 141 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:25 142 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:35 143 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:25:01 144 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:25:44 145 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 0:25:46 146 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:25:59 147 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:33 148 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:29:13 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:36 150 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:31:47 151 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 152 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:31:48 153 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:31:50 154 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:31:52 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:55 156 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:32:10 157 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:17 158 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:32:35 159 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 0:32:42 160 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:32:45 161 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 162 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:33:00 163 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:05 164 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:38 165 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:34:12 166 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:22 167 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:34:31 168 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 169 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:57 170 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:35:12 171 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:57 172 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:36:05 173 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:46:15 174 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:46:47 175 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 0:48:02

Points classification 1 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 55 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 45 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 38 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 38 5 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 6 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 33 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 32 9 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 11 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 29 13 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 28 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 26 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 16 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 24 17 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 18 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 19 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 20 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 21 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 19 22 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 18 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 24 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 18 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 26 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 27 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 17 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 29 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 16 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 15 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 15 32 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 34 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 13 35 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 12 37 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 10 39 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 41 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 42 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 9 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 9 44 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 45 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 46 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 7 48 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 49 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 50 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 7 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 53 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 6 54 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 6 55 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 4 58 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 59 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 4 60 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 61 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 62 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 63 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprints classification 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 5 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 5 6 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 3 10 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3 12 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 3 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 17 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 18 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 19 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 2 21 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1 23 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 24 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1 25 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 26 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1