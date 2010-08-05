Trending

Martin makes his move

Irishman climbs to stage victory, overall lead

Image 1 of 4

Dan Martin's solo escape earned him the overall race lead in Poland.

Dan Martin's solo escape earned him the overall race lead in Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 4

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was in the break that was caught.

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was in the break that was caught.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 4

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) was in the break early on during stage 5

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas) was in the break early on during stage 5
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 4

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins stage 5 of Tour of Poland

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins stage 5 of Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) made a big step today in his bid to win the overall classification at the Tour de Pologne. After an amazing solo effort the Irishman took the victory on the uphill finish at Rownica and claimed the yellow jersey with a 14-second lead over Grega Bole, who took second on the stage.

Stage five at the Tour de Pologne was the day that all the GC contenders have been waiting for as they faced five first category ascents plus the climb to the finish at Równica, something that can do some damage in the peloton and separate the strongest riders from others.

"I was hoping to win on Rownica, but I hadn't expected that I will wear the yellow jersey after that stage. It's a great feeling to be a leader of the race," said Martin. "We came to Poland with a very strong roster and our goal is to win the general classification.

"We managed to claim the jersey today and we will try to maintain it to the very end. We are aware that it's not going to be an ease job. There are many strong opponents who want that win as much as we do. One of them is Sylvester Szmyd, who showed today that he's feeling great on the climbs.

"We as a team are in a very comfortable situation since my teammate, Tom Danielson sits in 10th place and it will be easier for us to control the situation. For him the Polish race is a preparation for the Vuelta a España and he's already in a great shape."

There was an active start to the stage, with numerous riders trying to go clear, but after approximately 30km three men finally managed to separate themselves from the peloton. The breakaway included Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) and at the 80km mark they reached their maximum advantage of four minutes. Lampre-Farnese Vini, the team of race leader Mirco Lorenzetto, was doing most of the work in the front of the bunch and was slowly reducing the break’s lead.

Bozic has always been known for great sprinting abilities but this time he showed some secret skills in the mountains by winning the first two KOMs. Another fast man in the field, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo), didn't have such a good day and had to abandon the race due to gastric problems.

When the peloton hit the base of the climb for the third time, yesterday’s escapee and leader of the mountains classification Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) jumped from the peloton to pick up points in the KOM competition. He was followed by Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) and Mateusz Taciak (Poland BGZ) and they joined the Dutch rider on the descent.

With 37km to go the two trios became one sextet at the head of affairs and held a one minute advantage on the bunch. Just before the top of the penultimate climb Bodnar and Reimer were dropped and were absorbed by the 35-man chase group.

On the top of the penultimate first category climb Hoogerland outsprinted Taciak and moved closer to the title of the best climber for the race. The four leaders were then caught with 29km remaining.

On the finals ascent of the first category climb a solo attack was launched by Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) but he was quickly brought back to the group which was led by Caisse d’Epargne and two Polish climbers, Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGZ). The latter won the last KOM of the day.

The peloton approached the 6km climb to the finish all together but when Astana and Garmin-Transitions picked up the pace the group shattered immediately. Daniel Martin decided to take advantage of the work done by his teammates and broke clear with 4km to go.

Nobody was able to bridge the gap and the 23-year-old Irish rider crossed the finish line by himself and claimed his first victory this season. Twenty seconds later, the group was led in by Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) for second place with Szmyd in third.

Full Results
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions3:51:13
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:20
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
8Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:31
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:35
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:48
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
17Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
18Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:04
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:10
20Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:01:18
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:21
24Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:24
28Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:01:26
29Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:27
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
31Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:43
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
35Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:01:49
36Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
37Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
42Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
43Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:09
44Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:16
45Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ0:02:18
46Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:02:23
48Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
49Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
51Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
53Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:15
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:03:36
55Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:59
56Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
58Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
59Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
62Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
63Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:06
65Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:54
67Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:55
68Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
69Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
70Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:05:58
71Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
73Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:01
74Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:06:03
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:06:04
76Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:10
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:30
78Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:06:39
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:07:03
80Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:07:04
81Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:07:05
82Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:07:43
83Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:07:44
84Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ0:07:45
85Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
87Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
88Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
89Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
90Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
92Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
93Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:11
94Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:09:20
96Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:22
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:09:23
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:31
99Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:14:09
100Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
102Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
103Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
105Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
106Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:14:14
108Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
109Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:17
110Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
113Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
114Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
115Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:21
116Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
117Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
118Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:23
119Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
120Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:24
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
122Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
123Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
124Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:27
125Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
126Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:29
127Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:14:38
128Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:58
129Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:15:59
130Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:16:01
131Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
132Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:06
133Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:16:14
134Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:19:28
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
136Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:30
138Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:22:02
139Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
140Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
142Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
143Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
144Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:05
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
146Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:22:07
147Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
148Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
149Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
150Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:10
152Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
153Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:13
154Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:22:16
155Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:22:18
156Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:22:25
157Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:31
158Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
159Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:34
160Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:22:39
161Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
162Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:22:41
163Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:22:43
164André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
165Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
166Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:22:45
167Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:23:00
168Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
169Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
170Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
171David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
172Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
173Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
174Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
175Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSXavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSYuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions20pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini19
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo18
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank15
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia14
8Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ13
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions12
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack10
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana7
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha5
17Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
18Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
20Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Sprint 1 - Skoczków, 26.3km
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint 2 - Wisla, 133km
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mountain 1 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 55.9km
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
4Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 73.1km
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
4Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 3 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 90.3km
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
5Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ2

Mountain 4 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 107.5km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ7
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
5Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ2

Mountain 5 - Zameczek (Cat. 1) 124.7km
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ10pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne5
4Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo3
5Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne2

General classification after stage 5
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions20:52:11
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:14
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
4Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:26
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:28
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:29
7Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ0:00:30
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:41
13Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:00:45
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:58
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:09
17Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:14
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
19Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:01:29
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:30
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:31
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:01:36
24Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:37
25Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:47
27Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:51
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:52
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
30Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:01:59
31Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
32Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:02
34Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:02:03
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:04
36Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:10
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:19
41Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:02:20
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ0:02:28
43Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:33
44Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:37
46Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:55
47Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:03:00
48Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
49Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
51Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:03:46
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:08
53Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:09
54Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:13
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:40
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
58Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
59Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:43
60Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:05:22
61Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:04
62Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:06:05
63Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:06:08
64Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:20
65Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:38
66Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:09
67Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:07:14
68Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ0:07:55
69Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
70Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:08:17
71Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:18
72Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:08:21
73Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ0:08:22
74Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
75Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:26
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:08:58
77Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:09:57
78Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:12
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:56
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:59
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:39
82Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:55
83Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:13:32
84Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:13:43
85Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:14:02
86Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:27
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:14:31
88Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:46
89Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:14:54
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:58
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:15:00
92Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:15:04
93Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:15:13
94Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:15:38
95Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:15:40
96Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:15:42
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:15:49
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:15
99Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:16:24
100Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:35
101Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:16:48
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:17:20
103Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:17:28
104Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:30
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:59
106Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:21
107Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:19:05
108Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:19:16
109Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:59
110Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:20:00
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:07
112Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:20:27
113Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:21:00
114Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:21:06
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:21:15
117Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:21
118Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:24
119Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:26
120Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:58
121Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:16
122Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ0:22:41
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:47
124Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:53
125Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:23:08
126Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
127Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:23:20
128Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:23:37
129Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
130Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:38
131Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:52
132Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
134Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:54
135Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:23:59
136Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:02
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
138Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
139Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:06
140Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:24:08
141Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:25
142Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:35
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:25:01
144Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:25:44
145Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ0:25:46
146Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:25:59
147Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:33
148Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:29:13
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:30:36
150Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:31:47
151Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
152Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:31:48
153Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:31:50
154Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:31:52
155Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:55
156Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:32:10
157André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:17
158Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:32:35
159Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:32:42
160David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:32:45
161Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
162Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:33:00
163Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:33:05
164Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:38
165Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:34:12
166Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:22
167Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:34:31
168Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
169Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:57
170Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:35:12
171Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:57
172Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:36:05
173Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:46:15
174Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:46:47
175Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team0:48:02

Points classification
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana55pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step45
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini38
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team38
5Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
6Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team35
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank33
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux32
9Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team30
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team29
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia29
13Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram28
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions26
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ24
17Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
18Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
19André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
21Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne19
22Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo18
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano18
24Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram18
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
26Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
27Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank17
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
29Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank15
31Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack15
32Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne13
34Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto13
35Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions12
37Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack10
39Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
41Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
42Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana9
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack9
44Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
45Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
46Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank7
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha7
49Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
50David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto7
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha6
53Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
54Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha6
55Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
56Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack4
58Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
59Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
60Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
61Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
62Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
63Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprints classification
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ5
5Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha5
6Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram3
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions3
12Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
14Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team3
15Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
17Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
18Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
19Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
20Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack2
21Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1
23Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
24Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1
25André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
26Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team44pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
4Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team20
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo20
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions19
7Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ15
8Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini9
9Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ9
10Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
11Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana6
12Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
13Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne5
14Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana4
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
16Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3
17Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne2
19Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
20Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ2
21Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
22Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
23Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
24Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions1
25Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
26Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

