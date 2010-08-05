Martin makes his move
Irishman climbs to stage victory, overall lead
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) made a big step today in his bid to win the overall classification at the Tour de Pologne. After an amazing solo effort the Irishman took the victory on the uphill finish at Rownica and claimed the yellow jersey with a 14-second lead over Grega Bole, who took second on the stage.
Stage five at the Tour de Pologne was the day that all the GC contenders have been waiting for as they faced five first category ascents plus the climb to the finish at Równica, something that can do some damage in the peloton and separate the strongest riders from others.
"I was hoping to win on Rownica, but I hadn't expected that I will wear the yellow jersey after that stage. It's a great feeling to be a leader of the race," said Martin. "We came to Poland with a very strong roster and our goal is to win the general classification.
"We managed to claim the jersey today and we will try to maintain it to the very end. We are aware that it's not going to be an ease job. There are many strong opponents who want that win as much as we do. One of them is Sylvester Szmyd, who showed today that he's feeling great on the climbs.
"We as a team are in a very comfortable situation since my teammate, Tom Danielson sits in 10th place and it will be easier for us to control the situation. For him the Polish race is a preparation for the Vuelta a España and he's already in a great shape."
There was an active start to the stage, with numerous riders trying to go clear, but after approximately 30km three men finally managed to separate themselves from the peloton. The breakaway included Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) and Ben Swift (Team Sky) and at the 80km mark they reached their maximum advantage of four minutes. Lampre-Farnese Vini, the team of race leader Mirco Lorenzetto, was doing most of the work in the front of the bunch and was slowly reducing the break’s lead.
Bozic has always been known for great sprinting abilities but this time he showed some secret skills in the mountains by winning the first two KOMs. Another fast man in the field, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo), didn't have such a good day and had to abandon the race due to gastric problems.
When the peloton hit the base of the climb for the third time, yesterday’s escapee and leader of the mountains classification Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) jumped from the peloton to pick up points in the KOM competition. He was followed by Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) and Mateusz Taciak (Poland BGZ) and they joined the Dutch rider on the descent.
With 37km to go the two trios became one sextet at the head of affairs and held a one minute advantage on the bunch. Just before the top of the penultimate climb Bodnar and Reimer were dropped and were absorbed by the 35-man chase group.
On the top of the penultimate first category climb Hoogerland outsprinted Taciak and moved closer to the title of the best climber for the race. The four leaders were then caught with 29km remaining.
On the finals ascent of the first category climb a solo attack was launched by Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) but he was quickly brought back to the group which was led by Caisse d’Epargne and two Polish climbers, Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Doimo) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Poland BGZ). The latter won the last KOM of the day.
The peloton approached the 6km climb to the finish all together but when Astana and Garmin-Transitions picked up the pace the group shattered immediately. Daniel Martin decided to take advantage of the work done by his teammates and broke clear with 4km to go.
Nobody was able to bridge the gap and the 23-year-old Irish rider crossed the finish line by himself and claimed his first victory this season. Twenty seconds later, the group was led in by Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) for second place with Szmyd in third.
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|3:51:13
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:20
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:31
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:35
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:48
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|17
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:04
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:10
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:18
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:21
|24
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:24
|28
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:26
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:27
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|31
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:43
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:01:49
|36
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|37
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|42
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|43
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:09
|44
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:16
|45
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:02:18
|46
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:02:23
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|53
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:15
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:36
|55
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|56
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|58
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|59
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|63
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:06
|65
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:54
|67
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:55
|68
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|69
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|70
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:58
|71
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|73
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:01
|74
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:03
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:04
|76
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:10
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:30
|78
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:39
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:03
|80
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:04
|81
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:07:05
|82
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:43
|83
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:44
|84
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:07:45
|85
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|87
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|88
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|89
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:11
|94
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:20
|96
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:22
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:23
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|99
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:14:09
|100
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|102
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:14:14
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|110
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|115
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:21
|116
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|118
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:23
|119
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:24
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|123
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:27
|125
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|126
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:29
|127
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:38
|128
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:58
|129
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:15:59
|130
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:16:01
|131
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|132
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:06
|133
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:14
|134
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:28
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|136
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:30
|138
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:22:02
|139
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|140
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|142
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|143
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|144
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:05
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:07
|147
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|148
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|149
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|150
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:10
|152
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|153
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:13
|154
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:16
|155
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:18
|156
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:22:25
|157
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:31
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|159
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:34
|160
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:22:39
|161
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|162
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:41
|163
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:22:43
|164
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|165
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|166
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:22:45
|167
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:23:00
|168
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|169
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|170
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|171
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|172
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|173
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|174
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|175
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNS
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|8
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|13
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|10
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|10
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|7
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|17
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|4
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|4
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|7
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|10
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|4
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|5
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|20:52:11
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:14
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:26
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:28
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|7
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:00:30
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:41
|13
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:45
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:58
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:14
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|19
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:29
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:30
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:31
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:01:36
|24
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:37
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:47
|27
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:51
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:52
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:01:59
|31
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|34
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:03
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:04
|36
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:10
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:19
|41
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:20
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:02:28
|43
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:33
|44
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:37
|46
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:55
|47
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:03:00
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|51
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:46
|52
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:08
|53
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:09
|54
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:13
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|59
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:43
|60
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:22
|61
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:04
|62
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:06:05
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:08
|64
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:20
|65
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:38
|66
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:09
|67
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:14
|68
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:07:55
|69
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:08:17
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:18
|72
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:21
|73
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:08:22
|74
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|75
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|77
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:57
|78
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:12
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:59
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|82
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:55
|83
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:32
|84
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:43
|85
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:14:02
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:27
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:14:31
|88
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:46
|89
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:14:54
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:58
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:00
|92
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:04
|93
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:13
|94
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:15:38
|95
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:15:40
|96
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:42
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:15:49
|98
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:15
|99
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:24
|100
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:35
|101
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:48
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:20
|103
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:17:28
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|105
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:59
|106
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|107
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:05
|108
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:16
|109
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:59
|110
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:00
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:07
|112
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:27
|113
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:00
|114
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:06
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:15
|117
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:21
|118
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:24
|119
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:26
|120
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:58
|121
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:16
|122
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:22:41
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:47
|124
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:53
|125
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:23:08
|126
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|127
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:23:20
|128
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:23:37
|129
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|130
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:38
|131
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:52
|132
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|134
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|135
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:23:59
|136
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:02
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|139
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:06
|140
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:08
|141
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:25
|142
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:35
|143
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:25:01
|144
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:25:44
|145
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|0:25:46
|146
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:25:59
|147
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:33
|148
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:29:13
|149
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:36
|150
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:31:47
|151
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|152
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:31:48
|153
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:50
|154
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:52
|155
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:55
|156
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:32:10
|157
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:17
|158
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:32:35
|159
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:32:42
|160
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:32:45
|161
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:33:00
|163
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:05
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:38
|165
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|166
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:34:22
|167
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:34:31
|168
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|169
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:57
|170
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:35:12
|171
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:57
|172
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:36:05
|173
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:46:15
|174
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:46:47
|175
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|0:48:02
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|55
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|38
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|38
|5
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|6
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|32
|9
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|13
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|28
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|24
|17
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|18
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|21
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|22
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|23
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|24
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|26
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|27
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|29
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|31
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|15
|32
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|34
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|13
|35
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|36
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|37
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|10
|39
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|41
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|42
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|9
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|9
|44
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|45
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|46
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|49
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|50
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|7
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|53
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|54
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|55
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|4
|58
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|59
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|60
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|61
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|62
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|63
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|5
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|12
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|17
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|18
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|19
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2
|21
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|23
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|24
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|26
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|7
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|15
|8
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|9
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|9
|10
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|11
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|12
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|13
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|14
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|4
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|17
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|19
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|20
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|21
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|22
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|23
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|25
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|26
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
