Tour de l'Eurométropole: Debusschere wins stage 2

Lotto-Soudal rider sprints to victory

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) wins Grand Prix de Wallonie
(Image credit: Grand Prix de Wallonie)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:46:22
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
13Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
27Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
33Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
37Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
38Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
39Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
43Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
45Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
46Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
47Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
48Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
50Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
51Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
53Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
54Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
57Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
58Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
59Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
62Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
63Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
64Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
70Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
71Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
72Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
75Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
76Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
79Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
83Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
85Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
86Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
87Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
88Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
90Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
93Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
96Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
97Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
99Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
102Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
103Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
104Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
105Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
107Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
110Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
111Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
112Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
114Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
115Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
116Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
118Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
121Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
122Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
126Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
128Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
129Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
130Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
134Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
135Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
136Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
137Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
138Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
139Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
141Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
142Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:29
143Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
144Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:11
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
146Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:50
147Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:04
148Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
149Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
151Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
153Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
154Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
157Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:46
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSElie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSMarco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

General Classification after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:57:45
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:12
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:15
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
10Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
14Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:28
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
17Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team0:00:30
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
19Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:34
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:39
23Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:40
25Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:41
26Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
27Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:42
28Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
29Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
32Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
34Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:46
35Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:47
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
37Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:51
41Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:52
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
43Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:53
44Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:54
46Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:55
47Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
49Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
51Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
52Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
54Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
55Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:01
58Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
59Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
60Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
61Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:02
62Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:01:03
63Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
67Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
69Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:08
71Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
74Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
77Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:11
78Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
79Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:13
81Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:14
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:16
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
88Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
90Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
91Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
92Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:19
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:20
96Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
97Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
98Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:21
99Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:22
100Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
101Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
102Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:01:27
103Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
104Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
105Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:31
106Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:34
107Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
108Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
109Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:38
110Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:39
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:40
113Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:01:41
114Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:42
115Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:43
116Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:44
117Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
118Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:01:45
121Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:49
123Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
124Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
125Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:50
126Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
127Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
128Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:53
129Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:54
130Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:57
131Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:59
132Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:00
133Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
134Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:06
135Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:07
136Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:08
137Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
138Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
139Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:18
140Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
141Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:20
142Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:26
143Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
144Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:01
145Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:14
146Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:23
147Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:51
148Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:57
149Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:03
150Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:14
151Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:31
152Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:06:38
153Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
154Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:56
155Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:00
156Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:07:28
157Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:53

