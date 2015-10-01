Tour de l'Eurométropole: Debusschere wins stage 2
Lotto-Soudal rider sprints to victory
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:46:22
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|13
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|27
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|33
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|37
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|38
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|39
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|43
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|45
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|46
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|47
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|48
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|50
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|53
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|58
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|59
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|62
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|63
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|64
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|70
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|71
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|72
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|75
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|76
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|79
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|83
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|85
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|86
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|90
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|93
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|95
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|96
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|97
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|99
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|103
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|104
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|105
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|106
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|110
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|111
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|112
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|114
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|115
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|116
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|118
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|121
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|122
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|126
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|129
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|130
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|134
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|135
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|137
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|138
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|139
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|141
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|142
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:29
|143
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|144
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:11
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|146
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|147
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:04
|148
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|151
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|153
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:46
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
General Classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:57:45
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|10
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|13
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|14
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|17
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:30
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|19
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:39
|23
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|26
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:42
|28
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|29
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|31
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|32
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|34
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|35
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|37
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:51
|41
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:52
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|43
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:53
|44
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:54
|46
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:55
|47
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|49
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|51
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|52
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|55
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|58
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|59
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|60
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|61
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:02
|62
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:03
|63
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|67
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|69
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|71
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|74
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:11
|78
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|79
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:13
|81
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|82
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:14
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:16
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|88
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|90
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|91
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|92
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:19
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:20
|96
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|97
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|98
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|99
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:22
|100
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|101
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|102
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|103
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|104
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|105
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:31
|106
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|107
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|108
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|109
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:38
|110
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:40
|113
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|114
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:42
|115
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:43
|116
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:44
|117
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|118
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:45
|121
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:49
|123
|Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|124
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:50
|126
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|127
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|128
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:53
|129
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:54
|130
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:57
|131
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|132
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|133
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|134
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:06
|135
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:07
|136
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:08
|137
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|138
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|139
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:18
|140
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|141
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:20
|142
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:26
|143
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|144
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|145
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:14
|146
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:23
|147
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:51
|148
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:57
|149
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:03
|150
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:14
|151
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:31
|152
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:06:38
|153
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|154
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:56
|155
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:00
|156
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:07:28
|157
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:53
