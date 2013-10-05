Farrar wins penultimate stage at Tour de l'Eurométropole
Debusschere continues as overall leader
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3:47:16
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|8
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12:12:41
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:03
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:11
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:12
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:13
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
