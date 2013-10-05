Trending

Farrar wins penultimate stage at Tour de l'Eurométropole

Debusschere continues as overall leader

Brief Results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp3:47:16
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
8Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 3
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol12:12:41
2Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:03
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:11
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:12
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:13
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling

