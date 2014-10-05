Arnaud Demare on the podium (Image credit: AFP)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) won the fourth and final stage at the Tour de l'Eurométropole in Tournai on Sunday. He won the bunch sprint ahead of Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp).

The Frenchman won three of the four stages and secured the overall title by 16 seconds ahead of both Debusschere and Theo Bos (Belkin). Démare also won the point classification and the young rider classification. Tom Dernies (Wallonie - Bruxelles) won the mountain competition.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:13:17 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 18 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 19 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 22 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 25 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 28 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 31 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 32 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 33 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 37 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 56 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 57 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 61 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 63 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 71 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 72 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 74 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 75 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 80 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 82 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 83 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 84 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:14 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:15 89 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:18 90 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 91 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 92 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 93 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:28 95 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 97 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:31 99 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:00:35 101 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 104 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 105 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 107 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:28 108 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:40 109 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:45 110 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:55 111 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:45 112 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 115 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:39 116 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 117 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 119 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 126 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 129 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 130 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 132 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:45 134 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 136 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:06:10 137 Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 138 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 139 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 140 Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 141 Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge DNF Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNF Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNF Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling DNF Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze DNF Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze DNF Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze DNF Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon DNF Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 1

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 16 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 10 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 8 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 10 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 6 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 4 3 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 6 pts 2 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 4 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 pts 2 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 3 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 4 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin Sharp 9:39:51 2 TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise 3 Lotto Belisol 4 Verandas Willems 5 Omega Pharma - Quick Step 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 IAM Cycling 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 Team Katusha 10 Roubaix Lille Métropole 11 Cofidis, solutions Crédits 12 Team Europcar 13 Color Code - Biowanze 14 Belkin-Pro CT 15 Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 17 Team Giant-Shimano 9:40:06 18 Orica GreenEDGE 9:40:19 19 FDJ.fr 9:40:22 20 Veranclassic - Doltcini 9:41:36 21 MTN - Qhubeka 9:43:50 22 Tinkoff-Saxo 9:45:30 23 Bretagne - Séché Environ. 24 T.Palm Pôle Continental W. 9:46:01

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 75 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15:05:41 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:21 5 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 7 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 21 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 31 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 34 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:09 36 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:12 37 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:13 38 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:19 39 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 40 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 41 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 42 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 46 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:36 49 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 50 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:51 51 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 52 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:24 53 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:11 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:15 55 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:54 56 Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:00 57 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 58 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:01 59 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:02 60 Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:07 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 63 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 64 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:24 65 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:35 66 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:42 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:45 68 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:01 69 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:43 70 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:13 71 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 0:06:18 73 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:19 74 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:30 75 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:37 77 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:39 78 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:55 79 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:58 80 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:15 81 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:36 82 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:41 83 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:56 84 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:16 85 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:19 86 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:23 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 88 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:26 89 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:13 90 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:52 91 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:10:41 92 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:11:36 93 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:23 94 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:39 95 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:56 96 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:04 97 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:16:00 98 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 99 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 100 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 101 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:18 103 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:16:26 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:38 105 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:40 106 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:16:45 107 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 108 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 109 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 112 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 113 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:17:03 114 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:11 115 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:17:20 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:25 117 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:34 118 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:42 119 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:18:18 120 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:33 121 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:36 122 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:42 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:16 124 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:21:28 125 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:21:39 126 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:21:46 127 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:57 128 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:24 129 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 130 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:22:36 131 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:10 132 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:23:17 133 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:39 134 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:48 135 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:27 136 Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:27:01 137 Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 138 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:30 139 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:18 140 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:29:40 141 Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:29:49

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 47 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 37 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 7 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 31 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 13 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 16 14 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 15 15 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 16 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 17 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 11 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 10 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 22 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 8 23 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 25 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 27 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 3 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 31 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 32 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 2 33 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 35 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 37 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 1 38 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 39 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1 40 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 60 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 32 3 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 5 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 14 6 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 13 7 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 10 9 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 10 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 8 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 12 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 13 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 4 14 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 15 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 4 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15:05:41 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 4 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 15 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 21 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 24 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:12 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:13 26 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:19 27 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise