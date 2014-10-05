Trending

Démare wins Tour de l'Eurométropole

Frenchman claims finale in Tournai

Arnaud Demare on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) won the fourth and final stage at the Tour de l'Eurométropole in Tournai on Sunday. He won the bunch sprint ahead of Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp).

The Frenchman won three of the four stages and secured the overall title by 16 seconds ahead of both Debusschere and Theo Bos (Belkin). Démare also won the point classification and the young rider classification. Tom Dernies (Wallonie - Bruxelles) won the mountain competition.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:13:17
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
18Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
19Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
20Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
25Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
28Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
31Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
32Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
38Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
41Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
42Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
52Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
53Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
56Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
57Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
59Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
61Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
63Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
71Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
74Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
75Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
80Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
82Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
83Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
84Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:14
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:15
89Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:18
90Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
92Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
93Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
94Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:28
95Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
97Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:31
99Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:00:35
101Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
104Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:52
107Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:28
108Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:40
109Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:45
110Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:55
111Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:45
112Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
115Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:39
116Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
117Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
119Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
120Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
122Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
126Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
129Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
130Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
132Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
133Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:45
134Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
136Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:10
137Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
138Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
139Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
140Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
141Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFKurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFNick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFRomain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFGaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFJonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge3
3Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge3
3Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge1

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp16
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing14
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp10
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling8
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
10Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze6
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp4
3Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
4Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
3Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
4Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp9:39:51
2TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
3Lotto Belisol
4Verandas Willems
5Omega Pharma - Quick Step
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7IAM Cycling
8Trek Factory Racing
9Team Katusha
10Roubaix Lille Métropole
11Cofidis, solutions Crédits
12Team Europcar
13Color Code - Biowanze
14Belkin-Pro CT
15Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
17Team Giant-Shimano9:40:06
18Orica GreenEDGE9:40:19
19FDJ.fr9:40:22
20Veranclassic - Doltcini9:41:36
21MTN - Qhubeka9:43:50
22Tinkoff-Saxo9:45:30
23Bretagne - Séché Environ.
24T.Palm Pôle Continental W.9:46:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
75Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr15:05:41
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:21
5Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
7Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
19Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
21Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
22Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
23Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
26Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
31Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:46
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09
36Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:12
37Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:13
38Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:19
39Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
40Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
41Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
42Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:36
49Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
50Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:51
51Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:24
53Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:11
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:15
55Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:54
56Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:00
57Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
58Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:01
59Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:02
60Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:07
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
64Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
65Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:35
66Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:42
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:45
68Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:01
69Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:43
70Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:13
71Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge0:06:18
73Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:19
74Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:30
75Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:37
77Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:39
78Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:55
79Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:58
80Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:15
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:36
82Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:41
83Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:56
84Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:16
85Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:19
86Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:23
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
88Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:08:26
89Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:13
90Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:52
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:10:41
92Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:11:36
93Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:23
94Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:39
95Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:56
96Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:04
97Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:16:00
98Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
100Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
101Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:18
103Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:16:26
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:38
105Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:40
106Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:16:45
107Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
108Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
109Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
112Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
113Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:17:03
114Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:11
115Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:17:20
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:25
117Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:34
118Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:42
119Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems0:18:18
120Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:33
121Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:36
122Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:42
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:16
124Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:21:28
125Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:21:39
126Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:21:46
127Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:57
128Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:24
129Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
130Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:22:36
131Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:10
132Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:23:17
133Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:39
134Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:48
135Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:27
136Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:27:01
137Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
138Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:30
139Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:18
140Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:29:40
141Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:29:49

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr91pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol60
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team47
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp47
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge37
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo34
7Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing31
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol30
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole26
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano26
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
13Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze16
14Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar15
15Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr15
16Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
17Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka11
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp10
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles9
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
22Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling8
23Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo7
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
25Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha6
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
27Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
31Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
32Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems2
33Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
35Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
37Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge1
38Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
39Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge1
40Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles60pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp32
3Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles22
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
5Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team14
6Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar13
7Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp10
9Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling8
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
12Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
13Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar4
14Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
15Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze4
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr15:05:41
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
4Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
14Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
15Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
18Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
21Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
24Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:12
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:13
26Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:01:19
27Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol45:18:45
2Garmin Sharp
3IAM Cycling
4Team Europcar
5Belkin-Pro CT
6Trek Factory Racing
7Omega Pharma - Quick Step
8Team Katusha
9TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise45:19:23
10Verandas Willems
11Team Giant-Shimano45:19:30
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert45:19:36
13FDJ.fr45:20:29
14Wallonie - Bruxelles45:22:07
15Veranclassic - Doltcini45:23:27
16Orica GreenEDGE45:23:58
17Tinkoff-Saxo45:24:24
18Cofidis, solutions Crédits45:25:51
19Bretagne - Séché Environ.45:26:32
20MTN - Qhubeka45:27:03
21Roubaix Lille Métropole45:34:11
22Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace45:36:36
23Color Code - Biowanze45:50:22
24T.Palm Pôle Continental W.45:56:32

 

