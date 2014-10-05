Démare wins Tour de l'Eurométropole
Frenchman claims finale in Tournai
Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) won the fourth and final stage at the Tour de l'Eurométropole in Tournai on Sunday. He won the bunch sprint ahead of Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp).
The Frenchman won three of the four stages and secured the overall title by 16 seconds ahead of both Debusschere and Theo Bos (Belkin). Démare also won the point classification and the young rider classification. Tom Dernies (Wallonie - Bruxelles) won the mountain competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:13:17
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|19
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|25
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|28
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|31
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|32
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|56
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|57
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|58
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|59
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|67
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|71
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|74
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|81
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|83
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|84
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:14
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:15
|89
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:18
|90
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|92
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|93
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|95
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|97
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:31
|99
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:00:35
|101
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|104
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|105
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|107
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:28
|108
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:40
|109
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:45
|110
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|111
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:45
|112
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|115
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:39
|116
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|119
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|126
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|129
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|130
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|132
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:45
|134
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|136
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:10
|137
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|138
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|139
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|141
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|16
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|10
|7
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|10
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|6
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|4
|3
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|4
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|3
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|4
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|9:39:51
|2
|TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Verandas Willems
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|11
|Cofidis, solutions Crédits
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Color Code - Biowanze
|14
|Belkin-Pro CT
|15
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|9:40:06
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|9:40:19
|19
|FDJ.fr
|9:40:22
|20
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|9:41:36
|21
|MTN - Qhubeka
|9:43:50
|22
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9:45:30
|23
|Bretagne - Séché Environ.
|24
|T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
|9:46:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|75
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:05:41
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|7
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|19
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|36
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:12
|37
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:13
|38
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:19
|39
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|40
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|42
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:36
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|50
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:51
|51
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:24
|53
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:11
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:15
|55
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:54
|56
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:00
|57
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|58
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:01
|59
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:02
|60
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:07
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|64
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|65
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:35
|66
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:42
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:45
|68
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:01
|69
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:43
|70
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:13
|71
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:18
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:19
|74
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:30
|75
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|77
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:39
|78
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|79
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:58
|80
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:15
|81
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:36
|82
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:41
|83
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:56
|84
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:16
|85
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:19
|86
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:23
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|88
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:26
|89
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:13
|90
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:52
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:41
|92
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:11:36
|93
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:23
|94
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:39
|95
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:56
|96
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|97
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:16:00
|98
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|100
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:18
|103
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:26
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|105
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:40
|106
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:16:45
|107
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|108
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|109
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|112
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|113
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:17:03
|114
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:11
|115
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:17:20
|116
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|117
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:34
|118
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:42
|119
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:18:18
|120
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:33
|121
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:36
|122
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:42
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:16
|124
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:21:28
|125
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:21:39
|126
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:21:46
|127
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:57
|128
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:24
|129
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|130
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:22:36
|131
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:10
|132
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:23:17
|133
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:39
|134
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:48
|135
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:27
|136
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:27:01
|137
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|138
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:30
|139
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|140
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:29:40
|141
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:29:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|47
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|37
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|7
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|13
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|16
|14
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|15
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|16
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|17
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|10
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|22
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|8
|23
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|27
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|31
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|32
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|35
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|37
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|1
|38
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|39
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|40
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|60
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|3
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|6
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|7
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|10
|9
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|10
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|8
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|12
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|13
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|14
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|15
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|4
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:05:41
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|4
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|15
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|24
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:12
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:13
|26
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:19
|27
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|45:18:45
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Belkin-Pro CT
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
|45:19:23
|10
|Verandas Willems
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|45:19:30
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45:19:36
|13
|FDJ.fr
|45:20:29
|14
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|45:22:07
|15
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|45:23:27
|16
|Orica GreenEDGE
|45:23:58
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|45:24:24
|18
|Cofidis, solutions Crédits
|45:25:51
|19
|Bretagne - Séché Environ.
|45:26:32
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|45:27:03
|21
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|45:34:11
|22
|Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|45:36:36
|23
|Color Code - Biowanze
|45:50:22
|24
|T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
|45:56:32
